Local News
Virginia War Memorial announces winners of 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
A middle schooler from Fairfax and a high school sophomore from Patrick County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 65th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Thursday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and livestreamed on social media.
The winner in the middle school category was Joseph Moreno, a 6th grader at The Basilica School of St. Mary in Fairfax. His teacher is Melissa Manaker.
The winner in the high school category was Maria Turner, a 10th grader at Patrick County High School in Stuart. Michele Ardner is her teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2021 competition was “An American Who Served in the Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.”
The contest winners, Joseph Moreno and Maria Turner, traveled to Richmond to read aloud their essays on stage as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Each winner received a $250 gift card and each of their teachers received a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The gift cards were funded by donations to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
Joseph and Maria were personally congratulated by Virginia’s U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam, and Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs who attended the ceremony.
“We are very proud of Joseph and Maria, our 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest essay winners and all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Education and preserving history for future generations are tenets of our important mission here at the Virginia War Memorial. These students demonstrate with their inspiring words, just how important that mission can be.”
More than 80 Virginia students submitted entries to the contest. The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website: vawarmemorial.org/essays.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Crime/Court
UPDATE: FRPD seeking suspect in City National Bank robbery
Town of Front Royal Police are seeking what is described as a young, white male suspect 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 in the Friday afternoon, November 12, robbery at the City National Bank located at the busy mid-town intersection of Sixth Street and Commerce Avenue. Here is the FRPD Press Release issued shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in its entirety:
“On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm, Front Royal Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the City National Bank located at 600 North Commerce Avenue. Arriving officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the bank and showed the bank teller a note requesting money. The male suspect was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled the bank on foot. He was last observed crossing Commerce Avenue heading east on 6th Street. There weren’t any injuries reported in the incident.
“The suspect is described as a young white male possibly in his 20’s, 5’3-5’6, 140-160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a white covid style mask with sunglasses. The suspect did not display a weapon. The police department advises that anyone with information please contact Detective DL Fogle at (540) 636-2208 or dfogle@frontroyalva.com”
Local News
Warren County Girls Cross Country Team wins State runner-up
On Saturday, November 13, the WCHS Girls Cross Country team won the VHSL Class 3 State Runner-up in cross country. Placing 2nd Overall was sophomore Kaley Tanner with a time of 5:51.2.
Also placing in the Overall Top 25 for the meet were Amber Riley (23rd) and Ryleigh Breeden (25th). Also contributing to the Wildcats’ 2nd place finish were Nicole Ranney, Leah Webster, Audrey Moya, and Ella Martin.
Ava Bordner from Skyline HS was the overall state champion. The meet featured 103 competitors and 12 teams in the Class 3 championship. The 5000-meter race was held at Green Hill Park in Salem, VA.
Local News
Circuit Court Judge Bill Sharp receives Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ award named for Doug Stanley from – Doug Stanley!
Two years ago when former Warren County executive Douglas P. Stanley, a longtime member and former president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal, left the area for a similar post in Prince Edward County, Virginia, the local club honored him by creating the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self” award in his name.
At a regular Friday meeting of the club on November 12, Stanley made a quick visit from his current distant workplace to honor fellow Rotarian and longtime friend, Circuit Court Judge “Bill” Sharp, with the “Service Above Self” award named for Stanley prior to his departure two years ago.
Sharp, born in Maryland, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Yale University in 1974, and a Law Degree from the College of William and Mary three years later. Settling in Front Royal, he practiced law, then won the Commonwealth’s Attorney position in 1979. Later, he served as a judge in the 26th Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (1994 – 2019). During that period he joined the Front Royal Rotary Club.
Since 1988, Stanley listed a series of high-level positions, including the local Rotary Area One assistant governor Sharp, held from 2006-2009. Then Stanley ran through a myriad of committees Sharp served on while actively participating in a score of club activities including major fundraisers.
“In my years with the Rotary Club of Front Royal, I had the opportunity to serve with Bill on the board of directors … to me, the most significant impact that Bill brought was his leadership for the Warren County Skatepark project” that came about by the numbers of kids coming through Sharp’s courtroom charged with skateboard violations, Stanley pointed out. “Opened in 2010, the skatepark got off the ground … because of Bill Sharp,” Stanley said.
Later, Stanley borrowed from statesman Sir Winston Churchill, observing – “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
“This honoree has truly given the Front Royal/Warren County community much to be grateful for. (He) exemplifies the guiding principles of Rotary … in his personal and professional life every day and truly goes above and beyond,” Stanley concluded, handing the award certificate to his friend and fellow Rotarian, Judge William “Bill” Sharp.
Local News
Need to visit the DMV?
The line wrapped around the building on Saturday morning at the DMV office in Front Royal. Not a way to spend your Saturday morning.
Most services can be conducted online or by mail, but, if you need to visit us in person, you can choose to make an appointment or walk-in for service on alternating days.
If you can plan ahead, the DMV encourages you to schedule an appointment for service on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service is available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (at offices with Saturday hours).
Service is first-come, first-served, so wait times may vary by location. Wait times are available on each customer service center’s webpage. You can find the location nearest you at www.dmvNOW.com/locations.
Prefer appointments?
Appointments are available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and are required for service on those days.
For customers who would like to schedule an appointment for service, please click the “Book Your Appointment Now” link below to find a day and time that’s convenient for you. Customers are limited to one appointment per person; multiple appointments made by the same person may be canceled. The appointment should be made in the name of the person who will be receiving the service.
Customers who arrive late may need to reschedule. Please do not bring other people with you to your appointment unless you need them to conduct your transaction or for personal assistance.
How the Appointment System Works
A maximum of three months of appointment slots is available at any time on the calendar. Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available 90-day period.
Scheduling through the website is the most direct route to obtain an appointment. While the DMV Direct call center agents are able to schedule appointments, they also use the same DMV website and will see the same availability that you see. They do not have the ability to create new appointments outside of what is available on the calendar.
New appointment slots will be posted multiple times every hour. Cancellations can also create earlier availability in the calendar. If you do not see availability, all the posted appointment slots are currently booked. DMV suggests that you check back regularly for updated availability.
Health and Safety
When you arrive at DMV, you will notice the offices look a little different. Counters will have clear plastic partitions, like bank teller windows, and fewer chairs will be spaced out in the lobbies.
The DMV takes the health and safety of customers and employees very seriously and continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance.
Customers should not visit if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and are age 5 or older. (Face coverings must be removed while a DMV employee is taking your photo for a license or identification card.)
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 15 – 19, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures just east of Shenandoah county line for railroad bridge inspection, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 637 (Riverton Road) for Crooked Run bridge inspection, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Warren County High School DECA Chapter recognized four local business leaders as official Business Partners
On November 10, 2021, the Warren County High School DECA Chapter recognized four local business leaders as official Business Partners of the DECA Chapter.
Emily Mawson, President of WCHS DECA introduced the first business partner Heather Clatterbuck, Vice-President and Branch Manager of United Bank. Clatterbuck had assisted the Chapter and its members by serving as a member on their Leonard Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection committee, providing job shadowing opportunities for students interested in banking and finance, being a guest speaker in WCHS personal finance classes, providing public speaking opportunities for chapter officers at local Rotary Club meetings, serving as an interviewer for mock job interviews for our members and other WCHS students, and assisting DECA members competing in state and national DECA financial literacy competitions.
Sara Waller, Vice-President of Hospitality for WCHS DECA introduced the next supporter, William Huck, owner, and operator of C & C Frozen Treats in Front Royal.
In October 2017, WCHS DECA began what is now “DECA Tailgaters”, a school-based enterprise dedicated to foodservice and on-site food catering operations. C&C Frozen Treats was a huge part in helping them establish this project.
Additionally, he has actively supported chapter membership recruitment open houses, provided job shadowing opportunities for DECA members interested in learning more about the foodservice industry, provided assistance and mentorship experience to students competing in the district, state, & national DECA competitions, served as a judge during district DECA competitions, served on the Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection Committee, provided employment opportunities for WCHS DECA members and other WCHS students, provided numerous opportunities for our DECA members to engage in community-based activities, most recently being, “Hometown Halloween”, and provided assistance during various DECA Tailgaters events.
Ginger Gouda, Vice-President of Sports Media Marketing introduced Christine Costello, Agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in Front Royal.
In the summer of 2020, the Virginia High School League passed a restriction on the number of people who could attend in-person at high school athletic games and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This restriction led to the birth of Wildcats LIVE!, a live streaming service that WCHS DECA created in partnership with our athletic department in order to broadcast live games via the internet to our Wildcat fans.
Christine Costello has actively supported this student managed and operated sports media business by being a contributing sponsor for live streamed games, being a major sponsor during the 2021-22 football game day programs, donating promotional giveaway items for WCHS athletic events, and as a guest speaker in marketing and personal finance classes at WCHS.
Nicole Ranney, Chapter Vice-President of Corporate Information introduced Mike McCool, President of National Media Services, Inc and Publisher of the Royal Examiner in Front Royal.
Mike McCool has provided invaluable assistance and advisement with many chapter initiatives and projects including serving as a consultant for Wildcats LIVE! bi-weekly shows, assisting with publishing, not only news articles and press releases about WCHS DECA activities, but other school-related press releases as well, provided graphics design assistance for project presentation boards, assisted with creating various promotional items or our SBEs – Wildcats Corner, DECA Tailgaters, & Wildcats LIVE!, served as a member on the Maiden DECA Scholarship Selection Committee, and provided opportunities for sports and digital marketing students to use learned promotional skills with creating press releases about activities at Warren County High.
After the awards, our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Richard Gardner, DECA advisor about the DECA program and activities at Warren County High School. Emily Mawson, President of WCHS DECA shared the activities of the DECA Chapter.
