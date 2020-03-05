State News
Virginia War Memorial dedicates expanded Shrine of Memory, opens new pavilion to honor military and veterans
The Virginia War Memorial held the official dedication ceremony of the expanded Shrine of Memory and grand opening of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The date marked the 64th anniversary of the original dedication of the Memorial held on February 29, 1956.
More than 800 persons, including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and members of Gold Star families from throughout the Commonwealth gathered to officially open, dedicate, and tour the recently completed $25 million expansion project.
In addition to Senator Kaine and Gold Star family members, the program included keynote speaker General John P. Jumper, former U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff; Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins; Major General Tim Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia; John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), and Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle.
Ken Adams, Chief Emeritus of the Upper Mattaponi Nation and Powhatan Red Cloud Owen of the Chickahominy Nation were joined by representatives of their tribes to bless the expanded Shrine of Memory and Wright Pavilion. Patriotic music was provided by the Virginia Military Institute Regimental Band and VMI Herald Trumpets.
“All Virginians can be proud that this Memorial is often praised as the premier state war memorial in America,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “The major expansion further signifies its position as a true living museum and educational institution and not simply a passive space for remembrance and contemplation. Our mission is to tell the stories of these heroes and their service and sacrifice every day and to every new generation.”
The names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the first Persian Gulf War are etched on the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century. The Memorial’s new Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond similarly honors those killed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, the Pentagon, and other locations throughout the world.
The 28,000 square foot expansion includes the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion, which houses a new exhibit gallery, the Virginia Medal of Honor Gallery, a 350-seat auditorium and lecture hall, a veterans art gallery, and a long-distance learning studio. The expansion project also added a new underground parking garage and deck.
The Memorial was last expanded in 2010 with the opening of the 18,000 square foot Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center. The Galanti Center houses the American Legion exhibit gallery, a movie theater, classroom and meeting spaces, and the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater. The Memorial is located on 4 1/2 acres overlooking the James River Valley in downtown Richmond.
The public is invited and encouraged to visit the Virginia War Memorial Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Additional public events are held during evening hours. Admission and parking are free, except for selected events as noted. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
For a complete schedule and more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Local News
Honoring all women who served in the military is focus of Virginia Women Veterans Week
The Commonwealth of Virginia will honor all women who have served in the armed forces during Virginia Women Veterans Week March 15-21, 2020. For a list of events, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
There will be a special Virginia Women Veterans Recognition and Pinning Ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond.
This is the third consecutive year that the state will devote a week to honor the service and sacrifice of the more than 107,000 women veterans who call Virginia home – the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in America. Virginia Women Veterans Week coincides with the month-long celebration in March of Women’s History Month, designated by Congress and the Virginia General Assembly as a time to honor and celebrate the vital role of women in American and Virginia history.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work to still be done but here in Virginia we are on the right track. Recognizing the contributions of our women veterans with a special week is a great way to build awareness and improve the lives of these women.”
“We are especially pleased that DVS is partnering with state agencies such as the Virginia Employment Commission, veterans, and partners across the state to host a variety of Virginia Women Veterans Week activities and events such as our kickoff,” said Beverly VanTull, DVS Women Veterans Program Manager and also a U.S. Army veteran. “I would also like to extend an invitation for women veterans to attend the annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held in Richmond on June 17 and 18 this year. Together, our Virginia women veterans will continue to lead the way.”
VanTull noted that DVS invites all women veterans to stop by their local DVS office to receive a free “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” lapel pin. Additional information about the Virginia Women Veterans Summit and other special events commemorating 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Week may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam signs 68 bills into law
~ Newly-approved measures address “conversion therapy,” baby changing facilities, and credit for community work ~
The measures include House Bill 386, sponsored by Delegate Patrick Hope. This legislation outlaws the harmful and controversial practice of “conversion therapy” for minors, which attempts to forcibly change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
- Senate Bill 107: Transient occupancy tax; removes the July 1, 2021, sunset date from Arlington County’s authority to impose such a tax. This bill is identical to House Bill 62.
- Senate Bill 140: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; public institutions of higher education; information related to pledges and donations. As introduced, the bill was a recommendation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. This bill is identical to House Bill 510.
- Senate Bill 163: Entitlement to sales tax revenues from certain public facilities; authorized localities. This bill is identical to House Bill 906.
- Senate Bill 211: Reporting of payments by third-party settlement organizations. This bill is identical to House Bill 730.
- Senate Bill 212: Alcoholic beverage control; annual mixed beverage performing arts facility license. This bill is identical to House Bill 598.
- Senate Bill 269: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; exclusions; proprietary records and trade secrets; affordable housing loan applications. This bill is identical to House Bill 722.
- Senate Bill 273: Tangible personal property tax; classes of property, satellites. This bill is identical to House Bill 724.
- Senate Bill 519: Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation; cemeteries; exemptions. This bill is identical to House Bill 950.
- Senate Bill 583: Virginia Spirits Board; established, report.
- Senate Bill 685: Tax exemption for certified pollution control equipment and facilities; timing of certification by the state certifying authority. This bill is identical to House Bill 1173.
- Senate Bill 689: Alcoholic beverage control; privileges of local special events licensees. This bill is identical to House Bill 949.
- Senate Bill 701: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act and Virginia Freedom of Information Act; training requirements; executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities. This bill is identical to House Bill 1527.
- Senate Bill 703: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act; disclosure by executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities; penalty. This bill is identical to House Bill 1528.
- Senate Bill 727: Real estate tax exemption for property in redevelopment or conservation areas or rehabilitation districts. This bill is identical to House Bill 537.
- Senate Bill 981: Professions and occupations; expediting the issuance of credentials to spouses of military service members.
- House Bill 61: Adults sentenced for juvenile offenses; good conduct credit. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference and is identical to Senate Bill 307.
- House Bill 63: Court of Appeals; use of moot courtroom of accredited law schools. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 1002.
- House Bill 65: Establishment of the Virginia Missing Child with Autism Alert Program.
- House Bill 117: Virginia Geographic Information Network Advisory Board; increases membership. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 127.
- House Bill 134: Individualized education program teams; Department of Education to develop guidelines. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 186.
- House Bill 136: Bail bondsman; deposit for surrender of principal for reasons other than principal’s failure to appear. This bill incorporates House Bill 138.
- House Bill 137: Guardians ad litem for children; certification of compliance with certain standards.
- House Bill 165: Teledentistry; definition, establishes requirements for the practice of teledentistry, etc.
- House Bill 166: Hearing notice by localities; timely notice related to planning or zoning matter to newspaper, etc.
- House Bill 174: Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; required disclosures for a buyer to beware; marine clays.
- House Bill 175: Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; required disclosures for a buyer to beware; radon gas.
- House Bill 210: Historical African American cemeteries; adds a cemetery in Montgomery County and City of Radford.
- House Bill 287: Department of Social Services; central registry; retention of records.
- House Bill 292: School boards and local law-enforcement agencies; memorandums of understanding; frequency of review and public input. This bill incorporates House Bill 897 and House Bill 1135 and is identical to Senate Bill 221.
- House Bill 299: Potable water; purified water bottle filling station in every public school.
- House Bill 305: Circuit court clerk’s fee; lodging of wills.
- House Bill 306: Fees collected by circuit court clerks for recording and indexing; use of fee in preserving permanent records of the circuit courts.
- House Bill 313: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; library records.
- House Bill 314: Historical African American cemeteries; adds a cemetery in Loudoun County.
- House Bill 362: Physician assistant; capacity determinations. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 544.
- House Bill 365: Public elementary and secondary school teachers; probationary term of service; performance evaluation. This bill incorporates House Bill 1169 and House Bill 1326 and is identical to Senate Bill 98.
- House Bill 404: Public libraries; providing an essential service to communities of the Commonwealth.
- House Bill 436: Establishment of the Virginia Voluntary Do Not Sell Firearms List; penalty.
- House Bill 446: Department of General Services; disposition of surplus materials; donation of surplus computers; United States military.
- House Bill 452: Virginia Public Procurement Act; small purchases. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 650.
- House Bill 471: Health professionals; unprofessional conduct; reporting. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 540.
- House Bill 510: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; public institutions of higher education; information related to pledges and donations. As introduced, this bill was a recommendation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 140.
- House Bill 516: Public schools; diploma requirements; dual enrollment and work-based learning options. This bill incorporates House Bill 112 and is identical to Senate Bill 112.
- House Bill 517: Collaborative practice agreements; adds nurse practitioners and physician assistants to list. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 565.
- House Bill 518: Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; disclosures for a buyer to beware; residential building energy analysis. This bill is a recommendation of the Virginia Housing Commission. The bill incorporates House Bill 574 and is identical to Senate Bill 628.
- House Bill 543: Electric power-assisted bicycles; amends definition. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 871.
- House Bill 544: Department of General Services; public posting of contract information on central electronic procurement system. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 563.
- House Bill 548: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; exclusions; Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services; records of active investigations.
- House Bill 570: Public school teachers; grounds for dismissal. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 167.
- House Bill 595: Dealer’s license plate and special license plate combination; Department of Motor Vehicles may issue.
- House Bill 722: Virginia Freedom of Information Act; exclusions; proprietary records and trade secrets; affordable housing loan applications. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 269.
- House Bill 950: Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation; cemeteries; exemptions. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 519.
- House Bill 967: Professions and occupations; expediting the issuance of credentials to spouses of military service members. This bill incorporates House Bill 930.
- House Bill 993: Administration of government; boards and councils; cleanup.
- House Bill 1098: Secretary of Administration; policy of the Commonwealth regarding employment of individuals with disabilities; report deadline.
- House Bill 1198: Virginia Board of Workforce Development; updates as a response to federal law.
- House Bill 1337: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act; disclosure by members of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
- House Bill 1341: Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Law; applicability. The bill is a recommendation of the Code Commission.
- House Bill 1378: Signature defects on pleadings, motions, and other papers. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 229.
- House Bill 1401: Landlord and tenant; remedy for unlawful ouster; ex parte issuance of order to recover possession.
- House Bill 1490: Same-sex marriages; civil unions. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 17.
- House Bill 1511: Towing fees; raises to $30 additional fee that can be charged for towing a vehicle at night, etc.
- House Bill 1527: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act and Virginia Freedom of Information Act; training requirements; executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 701.
- House Bill 1528: State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act; disclosure by executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities; penalty. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 703.
- House Bill 1561: Fort Monroe Authority; civil actions in general district court. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 956.
Crime/Court
Harrisonburg man charged following Loudoun County pursuit and shooting
A Harrisonburg, Virginia, man faces multiple charges following a pursuit and a non-fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday evening (Feb. 27, 2020) in Loudoun County. Michael E. Bonner, 54, was released from Reston Hospital Center Friday afternoon (Feb. 28, 2020) and taken in state police custody. He has been charged in Loudoun County with grand larceny of a vehicle, eluding police, hit and run, driving without a driver’s license and unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, and is being held at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.
The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) when a 2017 Ford Escape passed a Virginia State Police trooper as they were traveling east on Route 50 in Loudoun County. The trooper’s license plate reader alerted the trooper that the Ford had been reported stolen out of Fairfax County. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Ford refused to stop and sped away on Route 50 near Tall Cedars Parkway. During the course of the pursuit, the Ford Escape reached speeds of up to 100 mph and rammed two state police vehicles that were attempting to contain the fleeing vehicle in order to bring it to a stop.
State police again surrounded the suspect vehicle and forced it to a stop on South Sterling Boulevard near Shaw Road in Loudoun County. During the course of engaging with the pursuit suspect in order to take him into custody, Bonner was shot at by state police. Bonner was transported to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation at this time. Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and adjudication.
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time. In accordance with Department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.
State News
Carl Tinder named Virginia Vineyards Association grower of the Year
Carl Tinder, the owner of Tinder Cattle & Vineyard, has been named Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association (VVA). Mr. Tinder has become a vital force in the growth of Virginia’s wine industry, said VVA President Nate Walsh.
“In addition to planting 32 acres of vines on his properties, Carl has helped numerous other growers plant and maintain thriving vineyards in Central Virginia, providing fruit for some of our most expressive wines,” Mr. Walsh said.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring presented the award to Mr. Tinder today at the VVA’s annual Winter Technical Meeting.
“Carl Tinder has played a vital role in Virginia’s growing wine industry,” Secretary Ring said. “His company has planted over 275,000 vines in Virginia, and, in 2019, his harvest service picked and delivered over 400 tons of fruit to multiple wineries.”
In 1995, after graduating from Virginia Tech with a BS in Animal Science and a minor in Agricultural Economics, Mr. Tinder began managing Adventure Farm in Earlysville, Va., for Mary Jane Chisholm. At the time, Adventure Farm was a 1,100-acre cattle and timber operation that was later expanded to over 4,000 acres.
In 2005, encouraged by Felicia Rogan of Oakencroft Vineyard and Winery, Mr. Tinder planted two acres of vines on the family property in Nelson County that is now known as Grape Lawn and, in 2006, he planted four acres of vines at the Adventure Farm site. Today, those vineyards have grown to 20 acres and 12 acres, respectively.
In 2010, he worked with well-known viticulturist and consultant Chris Hill to plant and install a vineyard at Pippin Hill, which, he said, inspired in him a passion for helping other growers. Mr. Tinder began providing services to new and established vineyards, and, in 2014, he began operating as Tinder Cattle & Vineyard, a full-service vineyard management company that has planted over 275,000 vines.
Mr. Tinder expressed optimism about the future of Virginia wine. “Tinder Cattle & Vineyard looks forward to servicing the vineyard industry of central Virginia for years to come and to a 2020 vintage that continues to show the world what Virginia has to offer,” he said.
Since 2005, the Virginia Vineyards Association has been pleased to honor one of its members with the annual Grower of the Year Award. Recipients are active participants in the Virginia viticulture community with a track record of commitment and service to the industry.
About:
The Virginia Vineyards Association originated in 1979 as a joint effort for information exchange and cooperation among viticulturists, wineries, and Virginia Tech. Its members include commercial growers and wineries, those who grow wine grapes as a hobby, and others who are simply interested in viticulture. More information can be found at www.virginiavineyardsassociation.org.
State News
The Virginia Department of Elections highlights security initiatives to ensure election integrity
Ensuring the integrity of our elections has always been and will continue to be a top priority for election officials across the Commonwealth. Election officials across the country have been faced with targeted attacks from bad actors, both foreign and domestic, who work to undermine the public trust in our elections process.
Virginians should feel confident that their votes will be counted accurately. The Department of Elections (ELECT) has worked to remove unsecure voting systems from service at the local level and promoted the transition to modern voting systems using voter verified paper-based balloting. Furthermore, the equipment voters use to cast their ballots in Virginia are not connected to the Internet.
“The Department of Elections is aware of security concerns related to elections and voting systems,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner. “As election officials, it is important for us to make sure that voters know their votes will be counted and their voices are heard.”
ELECT has worked with voting equipment vendors to ensure all voting systems meet new standards prior to the 2020 General Election. System vulnerability tests are constantly in process to ensure that the Department’s infrastructure is sound.
The work to protect Virginia’s elections from cybercrime is ongoing. In March 2019, Governor Northam signed Ch. 426, Acts of Assembly 2019, which requires the creation and implementation of cybersecurity standards for all jurisdictions who access the state election database. These efforts have helped Virginia to prevent, mitigate, and respond to cyber incidents targeting the integrity of its election system. Cybersecurity training courses have been made available to Virginia’s election administrators statewide. One of ELECT’s most successful training opportunities has generated participation from more than 400 of Virginia’s election officials. The program, created by the Chicago nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), is divided into three courses and covers practices like creating strong passwords, protecting accounts with two-factor authentication, identifying common types of cyber attacks faced by government offices, and effectively communicating with the public about security issues.
ELECT has developed collaborative relationships with federal, state and local election officials to share and learn from one another in support of more secure elections. The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and the Center for Internet Security (CIS) work with ELECT to ensure adherence to state security policies and best practices set forth by CIS, including conducting an annual security audit.
ELECT has increased its staff to include hiring additional training professionals tasked with updating and maintaining compliance materials for elections, while staff also receives ongoing security training and resources from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).
“Training is a top priority at the Virginia Department of Elections,” explains Commissioner Piper. “We are proud of the fact that our training opportunities are as diverse as the partnerships we have formed. Our training varies from conducting tabletop exercises for election officials to hosting continuity of operations workgroup meetings with elections stakeholders, where we identify best practices and areas for improvement in cyber incident planning, preparedness, identification and response.”
Virginia’s 2020 Primary Election will be held March 3, and the General Election scheduled for November 3. The Department of Elections encourages voters to take the following steps to help promote election security and voter confidence:
- Check your voter registration status to ensure that it is current and/or find your polling place. Virginia provides a secure way for Virginia voters to access their registration information through our citizen portal.
- Always review your ballot before casting it.
- Find information about elections by using trusted sources such as state and county agencies.
- Learn more about the security efforts of the Virginia Department of Elections and our state and federal partners.
- Follow the Virginia Department of Elections on Twitter @VaELECT and like us on Facebook.
State News
Governor Northam signs 16 bills into law
~ Newly-approved measures include pro-transit planning, parole reform ~
Governor Ralph Northam today announced he signed 16 pieces of legislation into law, including bills to encourage local energy-efficient transit strategies and reform parole eligibility for certain juvenile offenders.
Transit-Oriented Development
The measures include House Bill 585, sponsored by Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, which requires certain Virginia cities and counties to consider incorporating into their comprehensive plans strategies to focus development around transit, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through coordination of transportation, housing, and land use planning. Local governments use comprehensive plans to guide future development and infrastructure.
“Transit-oriented development helps create walkable, accessible communities with smaller carbon footprints,” said Governor Northam. “I am happy to sign this bill to ensure that our localities consider transit in their land-use planning.”
“Localities and cities are asked to do their part to fight climate change by considering options related to affordable housing, public transportation, and land use planning when preparing their comprehensive plans,” said Delegate Guzman. “By working together, we can drastically reduce Virginia’s carbon footprint.”
Parole Reform
Governor Northam also signed House Bill 35, sponsored by Delegate Joseph Lindsey, which reforms parole by making people eligible for parole after serving 20 years of a sentence for crimes committed as juveniles and for which they received lengthy sentences.
“Criminal justice reform includes reforming parole,” said Governor Northam. “This is about simple justice and fairness.”
The measure complements Governor’s Northam criminal justice reform package, which continues to move through the legislative process. The package funds public defenders, supports returning citizens, and further reforms parole.
“House Bill 35 is a landmark piece of legislation that gives an opportunity for youths who have committed serious crimes and repented, a future opportunity for social redemption,” said Delegate Lindsey.
Additional Measures
Governor Northam also signed the following bills:
• House Bill 94: Adoption; proper notice of proceeding to the legal custodian.
• House Bill 106: Numbering on buildings; civil penalty.
• House Bill 150: Derelict residential buildings; civil penalty.
• House Bill 278: Home/electronic incarceration program; payment to defray costs.
• House Bill 369: Furloughs from local work-release programs; furlough approved by a local sheriff.
• House Bill 370: Board of zoning appeals; dual office holding.
• House Bill 406: Local government revenues and expenditures; comparative report, filing date.
• House Bill 515: Urban county executive form of government; board of social services.
• House Bill 549: Overgrown vegetation; local authority.
• House Bill 598: Alcoholic beverage control; creates an annual mixed beverage performing arts facility license.
• House Bill 778: Family assessments; increases timeline for completion.
• House Bill 949: Alcoholic beverage control; privileges of local special events licensees.
• House Bill 1006: Human trafficking; assessments by local departments.
• House Bill 1137: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Virginia Initiative for Education and Work; hardship exception.
These measures become law on July 1, 2020, unless otherwise noted.
Until the session’s final week, the Constitution of Virginia requires the Governor to act on legislation within seven days.
The General Assembly session is scheduled to adjourn on March 8, 2020.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 1
50/36°F
51/29°F