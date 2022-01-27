Virginia War Memorial hosts Artifacts Roadshow & Military Book Sale on February 12

The Virginia War Memorial is pleased to announce that one its most popular events, the Artifacts Roadshow, will be held Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon EST, at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond.

Whether it is an old uniform or cap, medals and ribbons, a map, a flag, a sword or canteen, a letter or photo, every piece of military memorabilia has an interesting story to tell. The Virginia War Memorial’s Artifacts Roadshow gives the public the opportunity to get a free expert review of any military-related item.

“We are excited to host the Artifacts Roadshow,” said Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith. Smith, along with noted military weapons authority Robert House and historical photo and document expert Warren Shindle, will be onsite to personally review and offer insights on military-related items from the American Revolution to today.

While Smith and his colleagues will be pleased to review items and give preservation tips, they cannot give appraisals or monetary evaluations. Because of time restrictions, there is a limit of five artifacts per person for review. Unloaded firearms can be reviewed but all firearms will be inspected and tagged at the door. Live ammunition and ordinance are strictly prohibited. Vendors and dealers are also prohibited on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial during this event.

In addition to the Artifacts Roadshow, the Virginia War Memorial will also present its Annual Used Military Book Sale on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, and more. All proceeds from the Military Book Sale go to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.

Admission to the Artifacts Roadshow and Military Book Sale is free. Free parking is available at the Virginia War Memorial. The wearing of facemasks and social distancing at these events is encouraged. For more details, please www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804-796-2020.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.