Regional News
Virginia War Memorial to Host Commonwealth’s Observance of 40th Anniversary of Bombing of Beirut Marine Barracks
The Virginia War Memorial will host the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the US Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, at a special ceremony on October 23, 2023, at 11 a.m., outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory–Global War on Terrorism & Beyond. The event is free and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
The ceremony will honor and remember the 241 American service members who were stationed at the Barracks as part of the US peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and killed in the terrorist attack. 220 US Marines, 18 US Navy Sailors and 3 US Army Soldiers lost their lives during the bombing.
Scheduled speakers include the Honorable Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, who served over 30 years in the US Marine Corps before retiring with the rank of Major General.
The ceremony will include the presentation of a memorial wreath by Secretary Crenshaw and Ms. Deanna Owens, representing the Gold Star Families. The names of the 11 Virginia Marines killed during the attack will be read by a US Marine accompanied by the tolling of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia.
“The unprovoked attack on the Marine barracks in Beirut forty years ago resulted the greatest loss of Marines in a single day since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These young Marines and their fellow Sailors and Soldiers were stationed in Lebanon not to fight, but to act as peacekeepers between the various factions fighting in that nation’s civil war. Their ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten, and this is why we are hosting this observance of the 40th anniversary of the attack.”
“We have invited the families and relatives of those who perished in the attacks, active-duty Marines from Fort Gregg-Adams, and veterans groups to attend and we encourage all Virginians to come join us as we honor and remember these brave heroes,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Free parking is available in the surface lot and in the underground parking deck at the Memorial. The Memorial’s exhibit buildings will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the grounds from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.
For more information about the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the Beirut Marine Barracks, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Veterans Raise Concerns over Just4Veterans’ Alleged Unlawful Disability Claims Process
The lawsuit accuses a Maryland-based disability claims firm of unlawful practices.
A recent lawsuit filed on behalf of veterans alleges that Just4Veterans, a Clarksburg, Maryland-based disability claims consultancy that operates nationally, is violating federal law.
The company is accused of operating without the required Veterans Administration accreditation and imposing consulting fees that are illegally excessive.
The lawsuit, filed in Circuit Court for Montgomery County by the Pels Law Firm in Bethesda, Maryland, alleges that Just4Veterans charged Air Force veteran Grant Gallagher of San Antonio, Texas, a fee of more than $7,000, five times the increase in his monthly disability benefits that the firm helped him obtain.
In a text message to Capital News Service, Just4Veterans owner Frederick Castanos Justo declined to comment on the lawsuit against him and his company but added: “Gallagher has an outstanding invoice to my company,” he said. “This is under investigation, and I will see him in court to collect his outstanding debt.”
Gallagher joined the Air Force in March 2016 as an information technology specialist, was “ deployed in support of special operations units in Africa and received recognition (coined) by the Seal Team 10 commander,” Gallagher told CNS in written responses to questions.
As of August 2022, 4.9 million veterans – 27% of all veterans, had a service-connected disability, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Veterans Benefits Administration last year processed over 1.7 million claims related to disability compensation and pensions for veterans, setting a new record for the VA and exceeding the prior year’s record by 12%.
Many veterans have complained that the system is overly cumbersome and confusing.
The lawsuit against Just4Veterans claims that “Justo relies on his personal status as a veteran to gain other veterans’ trust and to entice other veterans to enter into contracts with Just4Veterans.”
After Gallagher had been out of the service for nearly a year, on February 23, he entered into a contract with Just4Veterans to help him obtain an increase in his VA disability rate from 90% to 100% disabled.
“The contract was for ‘coaching services’ and I felt rushed by the guy I was talking to into signing the contract,” Gallagher said. “I was ‘pitched’ that they can help me get to 100% VA disabled.”
Documents from the lawsuit show that on April 15, Gallagher was billed $7,426.95 and then asked to pay a lump sum payment of $6,878.09, which included “a 10% discount.”
On April 25, Gallagher made a payment of $742.69, followed by another payment of $300.00 on July 1.
“This worked out to be an approx $7,500 ‘fee’ when in reality they likely spent less than four hours worth of work,” Gallagher wrote. “They are not accredited, and I feel like they are preying on veterans.”
Gallagher also said he is uncomfortable knowing the firm has personal information about him.
“Additionally, due to the nature of the information they have about me… I certainly felt uneasy about them possibly using that info against me in a malicious way, and I have had a couple PTSD anxiety attacks around this thought,” Gallagher said.
According to the Just4Veterans website, owner Justo is a retired veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 23 years.
“Recognizing the need to provide Veterans help in processing their VA disability claims, Fred has started Just4Veterans to aid veterans get the highest VA rating possible,” the company’s website states.
According to the Just4Veterans contract with Gallagher attached as part of the lawsuit, “J4V does NOT assist Client with the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of his/her VA disability claims for VA benefits. Client shall prepare and file his/her own claim utilizing free government websites.”
Contrary to what’s outlined in the contract, Gallagher said he had a different experience.
“I had all my documentation ready to go, so they basically just organized it, told me what to claim, and had me log into my VA.gov account, then submitted my own documents as me via a Zoom call where they took control over my mouse,” Gallagher explained. “This didn’t feel right to me when it was happening, but I didn’t realize this was illegal for them to do.”
An increasing number of veteran organizations have complained recently about firms that charge exorbitant rates for claims assistance.
Congress has also heard testimony about the rise of so-called “claim sharks” – companies that charge more than legally permitted for preparing VA claim documents.
“Veterans seeking to access their benefits should not face another battle to do so,” Rep. Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement in February.
He reintroduced the Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (GUARD) VA Benefits Act, which would impose penalties on non-accredited firms.
“Unfortunately, unaccredited, for-profit companies are scamming veterans of their earned benefits under the guise of helping them, and they must be stopped and held accountable,” Pappas charged.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, said that “for too long, heinous actors have taken advantage of and preyed upon veterans in need of assistance, without consequences, and this practice must end.”
In April 2022, Ryan Galluci, the executive director of the Washington office of Veterans of Foreign Wars, shared his concerns over non-accredited consulting groups targeting veterans before a subcommittee of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
“Certain predatory companies have used the confusion created by the COVID-19 pandemic to infiltrate networks of veterans in need and have grown by more than six hundred percent in the last two years alone,” Galluci said.
He added that based on the VFW’s long-term observations of these companies, it’s evident that they have no intention of complying with existing regulations.
Rather than focusing on altering the VA accreditation system to favor these unethical companies, the committee should prioritize enforcing penalties for those who blatantly breach VA guidelines, according to Galluci.
Jon Pels, a Bethesda-based lawyer representing Gallagher, told CNS that “what is ironic about what we believe the defendants will argue in these cases is…they are not accredited, and therefore they can charge whatever they want.”
“…However, to assist disabled veterans, you need to be accredited,” Pels said. “So it is a very circular argument. It would be like somebody charging illegal and excessive fees as an attorney to a worker’s compensation client but then arguing, ‘Well, I’m not a licensed attorney, so I can charge whatever I want.’”
In early September, an employee of Just4Veterans, who called himself “Coach Sion,” sent a text message to Gallagher. According to the text message attached to the lawsuit, Sion threatened to contact Gallagher’s employer and bring legal action against him if he refused to pay the fees.
“My goal is to prevent this from requiring legal action, which will result in additional fee’s (sic.) being added to your invoice as well as court cost. We will also reach to (sic.) your employer to discuss garnishment actions,” the text said.
The text also said that “as Military Veterans, one of the most important traits is INTEGRITY, which comes along with trust.” The text added that “this is a legal binding contract which will be enforced through legal matters if required.”
The lawsuit alleges that Just4Veterans is aware that charging veterans fees for any assistance with claims for VA disability benefits by unaccredited organizations is illegal.
“Defendants contort the language on their website and in their contract(s) to make it seem that they are not assisting veterans and charging illegal fees,” the lawsuit says.
The suit points to the company contract, attached as part of the lawsuit, which clearly states that ”J4V is NOT accredited VSO, VA claims agent, or attorney. J4V does NOT represent the Client before the VA as an advocate or a legal representative and does not provide legal advice. While J4V may provide practical, legal, and educational advice in certain situations, Client acknowledges that this is NOT legal advice in any way.”
However, the lawsuit says the Just4Veterans’ website suggests otherwise: “Helping Veterans to Get the Benefits They Deserve,” it states in bold blue letters.
“Just4Veterans VA claims assistance will walk you through every step of the application process,” the website states under “Our Services.”
There are 30 “veteran coaches” with the company, including Justo, most of whom say they are retired Marines working for Just4Veterans, according to the website.
“Fred lived with his mission to help veterans…He gave an opportunity on (sic.) other Veterans who he shared the same values with to be a coach to other veterans in need,” the company’s website says.
Pels, in an interview, recommended that veterans in need of claims help should consult reputable veteran organizations like the VFW for recommendations on lawyers or service providers.
Gallagher said the experience left him with “a terrible feeling.”
“To feel ‘used’ by a company that proudly boasts about being ‘for the veteran’ is a terrible feeling and hurts, to feel like after you just gave a part of yourself for our country that people are so quick to try and profit off you and your entitlements,” he said.
“I hope companies like this disappear for good, and we can get more funding for VSOs (Veterans Service Organizations) who can actually help veterans get the benefits they earned through their sacrifice to our country without ripping them off,” Gallagher said.
By FATEMA HOSSEINI
Capital News Service
Distractions in the Classroom: School Districts Sue Social Media Giants Over Mental Health Crisis
A “boring and pointless” education.
That’s what students at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head, in Charles County, tell their English teacher Nicholas Gray they’re receiving while they distract themselves with TikTok videos, “snaps” on Snapchat, and endless scrolls through Instagram during class.
“It is difficult to convince [students] that learning is more impactful and important than the brand new video that will entertain them,” Gray said.
With that thought in mind, Charles County this month joined nine other Maryland school districts in a lawsuit against the world’s social media giants: Google, Meta, ByteDance, and Snap Inc. Other school districts in the state that have joined the court action are Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Talbot.
“Hopefully, this lawsuit provides pressure for some action in terms of how to better create products that are geared to children,” said Maria Navarro, superintendent of Charles County Public Schools.
A classroom distraction
The lawsuit accused several social media platforms of targeting and manipulating youth so they stay engaged for excessive amounts of time – and that’s exactly what educators see in Charles County classrooms.
“(Social media is) a huge distraction in our schools and in our classrooms,” said Cheryl Davis, principal of Henry E. Lackey High School.
The teachers do their part to plan effective instructional uses for technology in the classroom, Davis said, but personal devices get in the way.
Gray said he prohibits the use of cell phones during instructional times and tries to create engaging lessons so that students will not be tempted to use their devices or go on social media. However, he said, the biggest problem plaguing his students is self-control and their failure to regulate personal behavior.
“Students are lacking the ability to express their emotions in a positive way,” Davis said. “We see a lot more negative expressions.”
Students have gotten more angry and aggressive, Davis said. In a developmental part of their lives, they often fail to pause for a moment and look for resources or constructive ways to express their emotions.
“There is no respite,” Gray said. “Students leave for the day, and the talking/anger continues onto Instagram or Snapchat, and then the students come to school upset over what is on social media.”
Several Charles County educators said more physical altercations have occurred because of social media conflicts.
“Snapchat scares me,” said Brian Street, a father of two Piccowaxen middle schoolers. “I’ve seen several fights at school on Snapchat.”
On top of that, two staff members at St. Charles High School were injured Thursday after they intervened in a physical altercation between students that started over a social media post, according to a letter that Principal Tammika Little sent out to parents.
“Please monitor your child’s electronic devices and social media accounts,” Little said.
The mental health impact
Not surprisingly, school officials in Charles County and elsewhere are alarmed at how social media affects child development and mental health. That concern is also reflected in the lawsuit, which alleges that companies are aware of the negative impacts the platforms have on children’s mental health, but they choose to prioritize profit.
Students go through developmental changes from elementary school to middle school, where their focus shifts from their parents to their peer group. Navarro said this is when children start pushing their own boundaries and understanding how to become an adult.
As students become more self-sufficient, they begin building confidence – but social media usage during this stage can interrupt a child’s growth, Navarro said.
“A fake reality, at those pivotal developmental ages, has more of an impact on behavioral health,” Navarro said. “It also isolates you.”
Navarro said social media augments the insecurities children face at pivotal ages, and research seems to prove that point. Researchers at Facebook found that Instagram, in 2021, made one in three girls feel worse about their bodies, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further isolated children and left many in a more fragile mental state. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14.
Charles County educators said social media contributes to the mental health crises that some young people endure. Inappropriate social media interactions continue to create disruptions in the buildings all over the county because children these ages are not developmentally ready for the responsibility, Davis said.
“Students lack the maturity to be able to handle social media,” Davis said.
That being the case, Davis said schools must make mental health a priority, or else their true purpose will not be achieved.
“We are here to educate students,” Davis said. “If students are not in the right mindset, then it’s much more difficult for them to access education.”
Searching for solutions
While voicing support for the lawsuit, Charles County educators are looking elsewhere for more prompt solutions to the problems social media causes in the classroom.
Davis pushed for parents to be a part of the solution.
“You pay for the phone, you own the phone, put some apps on there that allow you to control access,” Davis said.
Parents should be monitoring their kids’ devices to make sure they’re safe, Davis said, and it is not just her who feels this way.
“It’s not a school thing, it’s a parent thing,” Street said.
He said that while he does monitor his kids’ social media usage, it is the parents’ decision on how active they want to be in controlling it.
Navarro said CCPS has many resources for parents to learn how to be tech-savvy so they know how to keep their children safe. In addition to limiting screen time, she said parents should be encouraging their kids to physically play, talk, and participate in sports and extracurricular activities with other kids.
Navarro said that allowing children to have devices is a parent’s choice.
“My job is to inform and educate them about the implications of those decisions,” Navarro said. She said she wants students to reach their full potential, but right now, social media makes it harder for them to do that.
That’s where the lawsuit could help.
Navarro said that if the district gets any compensation from this lawsuit, the school system intends to expand resources for the growing needs of behavioral health.
And even in these early stages, Navarro said, the lawsuit serves an important purpose.
“It sends a message,” she said.
The message is that everyone – from social media companies to educators to parents to students – must be alert to the harm that social media can do to young people.
By CHRISTINA WALKER
Capital News Service
Speaker Fight Fallout: Pelosi, Maryland’s Hoyer Lose Capitol Hideaways
Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-California, were evicted Tuesday from their United States Capitol hideaway offices in the aftermath of the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The ejection of Hoyer and Pelosi from their hideaway offices was one of the first acts of the new interim speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina.
Hoyer’s communications team confirmed reports that he was ordered out of his hideaway but declined any further comment on the matter in a statement to Capital News Service.
A veteran of the House since 1981, Hoyer twice has served as House majority leader: from 2007 until 2011 and from 2019 until January of this year.
Pelosi, who was speaker until January when the Republican majority took charge, was not able to move her things out of her hideaway herself because she was in California for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s funeral. Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history, died last week at age 90.
“Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people.”
“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time, ” she said.
The former speaker said the “eviction is a sharp departure from tradition” and noted that she gave former speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Illinois, “a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished.”
However, Pelosi deviated from custom as well when she was speaker and revoked Mike Pence’s House office space while he was the vice president, instead giving it to the White House legislative affairs team.
Both Pelosi and Hoyer occupied large suites of offices in the Capitol when they were in their leadership posts.
Capitol hideaways became a tradition and treasured perk as Congress expanded in size and lawmakers desired more space and privacy to conduct their work. All current senior lawmakers have their own assigned hideaways, but the location of these offices is meant to be kept secret, as is who works in each one.
These discreet offices – behind unmarked doors – are often used by lawmakers to meet with staff and colleagues, to find a quiet place to rest, or to speak about delicate matters without fear of being overheard. Hideaways have become less secret in recent years as some senators and House members have allowed their staff to work and hold small meetings in private spaces.
Hoyer and Pelosi will continue to maintain their larger offices in the Longworth House Office Building across from the Capitol.
By PARKER LEIPZIG
Capital News Service
COVID-19 Numbers in Maryland and Region Surge Amid Decline in Preventive Measures
Maryland is seeing a surge in COVID cases that mirrors national trends — and experts say it might continue as the state heads into respiratory disease season and some residents take lax approaches to preventive measures.
The rate of reported COVID-19 cases in the state saw an uptick during September. Sept. 11 saw the highest recorded case rate in Maryland, with 6.64 cases per 100,000 people. Case rates have seen a gradual decline since then but are still sitting above rates during the summer months.
Before last month, the last time that case rates in the state were above 5 cases per 100,000 residents was in March.
Data from the Maryland Department of Health shows that in September 2022, reported COVID-19 infection rates ranged from 12.08 to 17.06 cases per 100,000 residents. Case rates last month ranged from 4.54 to 6.64 cases per 100,000 people, meaning this year’s numbers look better than last year’s.
But Kate McPhaul, an associate research professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, said the prevalence of testing is lower now than earlier in the pandemic.
Amid the September surge, President Joe Biden’s administration also announced last week that it is appropriating $600 million to companies that produce COVID-19 testing kits to boost the number of tests manufactured in the nation.
The same day, the administration announced that all households in the country can request four free rapid-testing kits through covid.gov/tests. Free COVID-19 tests previously were available via mail from January 2022 until June of this year.
McPhaul warned that despite a resurgence in testing options, current case numbers may not be entirely accurate because fewer people overall are testing, and milder cases have likely not all been reported to the state.
However, there’s a general indication that there has been a surge in recent weeks, including through anecdotal evidence, she said.
This fall surge indicates that COVID-19 could be showing signs of spiking seasonally, McPhaul said, but since it is still a relatively new virus, predicting its behavior is difficult.
In line with the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Maryland have also increased between the start of summer and now, state health department data shows.
These upticks will likely continue in the coming months, according to Kristen Coleman, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland’s public health school.
Coleman said reinstating preventive measures like masking and air filtration in public spaces, classrooms, and more could help keep the surge at bay.
“I expect that (cases) will continue to climb,” Coleman said. “This fall, because of the uptick, I do see more people masking, but certainly not as many as in the beginning of the pandemic.”
A poll by the business intelligence company Morning Consult in May showed that only 24% of all United States adults were “very” concerned about COVID-19. It’s a number that’s steadily declined since the start of the pandemic. In April 2020, comparatively, 65% of adults told Morning Consult they were “very concerned.”
For McPhaul, this decline in concern is evident through a drop in people masking and seeking out the most recent booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“People want the pandemic to be over with, and to me right now, it seems like there's a bit of a disconnect with the COVID rate going up. A lot of the behaviors that mitigate getting sick kind of don't seem to be happening,” McPhaul said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-September approved an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets newer variants that have been fueling a rise in cases. But this booster has not been widely administered, McPhaul said.
Only 24% of Maryland’s population has received an updated bivalent booster vaccine at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Additional tracking shows that few residents in the region and nationally have received the most recent booster dose.
In addition to the case surge in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are also seeing similar trends and similar attitudes when it comes to masking and vaccines.
Between the beginning of August and mid-September, Virginia’s Department of Health recorded an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. In all except four of Virginia’s 139 counties and independent cities, fewer than 25% of residents have received all the CDC-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the department.
Numbers across the past month in Washington, D.C., also align with national trends. The rate of weekly reported cases per 100,000 city residents saw a steady uptick from 11.7 cases on Aug. 19 to 33.6 cases on Sept. 9, according to DC Health.
As cases may continue rising in the region, McPhaul encouraged area residents to think about preventive measures in their communities, including masking around high-risk individuals and getting vaccinated against respiratory diseases like COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and the flu.
“I think people just need to get that person in their head that they're protecting,” she said. “All of that stuff that we were promoting during the pandemic can continue to be utilized in the prevention of all of the airborne infections.”
By SHIFRA DAYAK
Capital News Service
Maryland’s push to phase out gas-powered car sales by 2035
When Andrea Crooms drove her rental electric vehicle (EV) to a meeting she was late to in Calvert County, she knew there were electric vehicle chargers that took a long time to charge along her route but did not want to spend five to 10 minutes finding adequate charging. Instead, she had to find a charger near her house.
“There’s lots of dead zones,” Crooms, the director of the Prince George’s County Department of the Environment, said. “The level of planning that you have to do to drive across the state right now is not really reasonable.”
Maryland’s Advanced Clean Car Regulations took effect on Sept. 18 in response to Gov. Wes Moore’s announcement of his support to phase out gas-powered passenger car and light-truck sales by 2035.
The regulation is similar to California’s ban to get rid of gas-powered cars in the next 15 years.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the state has seen an increase in electric vehicles every year. However, counties across Maryland are struggling to develop the charging infrastructure the growth requires.
There are 81,000 registered electric vehicles in Maryland, though MDOT plans to have at least 300,000 registered electric vehicles by 2025, Deron Lovaas, chief of environment and sustainable transportation at MDOT, told Capital News Service. To help with the increase, the state is working with local jurisdictions on a tool that maps existing charging stations and where new charging stations can be built.
Over the last five years, EV registrations in Maryland have increased by 742% from August 2017 to August 2023, Jim Joyner, a spokesperson with MDOT, said in an email. Montgomery County has the most electric vehicles registered, and Somerset has the least EVs as of August 2023.
In Maryland, there are over 1,400 EV charging stations with almost 4,000 charging ports, 819 of which are DC fast-charging ports, the quickest and most powerful option, Joyner said. Baltimore City has the most EV charging stations, and Dorchester County has the least.
“There’s a dance that has to happen between the vehicles out there and charging infrastructure,” Lovaas said. “People have to feel like they can charge reliably across Maryland’s road network.”
In Montgomery County, 3% of vehicles in the county are electric, but 15% of all newly registered vehicles have been electric over the last 12 months, Brian Booher, the senior planning specialist for zero emissions for the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, said.
The department offers benefits for people who purchase an electric vehicle and is also working to expand EV charging, Booher said.
At-home charging and the reliability of chargers are the county’s biggest challenges.
“This electric vehicle revolution is happening,” Booher said. “We’re going to need to be proactive in making sure that there’s enough charging infrastructure.”
Howard County is working to increase EV charging stations in future homes and multi-residential units, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said, with a goal of at least one EV charging station for every 25 units.
The county has a goal to increase public charging to 400 charging stations by 2030 and expand to 2,600 chargers by 2045, Ball said and is working on a geographic information system to identify areas that lack adequate access to charging stations.
“We’re trying to make sure that we are having the diversity level of charging,” Ball said. “It’s going to be a balancing act from what we have in place now and what our energy goals are.”
Prince George’s County is focused on making public facilities a place to charge, Crooms said. One of the challenges is working with the private sector for private charging.
In 2021, P.G. County passed a law that requires gas stations to have EV charging stations if they do not already have zoning approval, Crooms said. Another law requires new buildings and multi-unit housing with parking garages and spaces to have EV charging.
“We have such a diverse group of folks,” Crooms said. “Figuring out how charging is going to be fair and equitable in those areas where we have renters or where we have folks who simply don’t have a dedicated parking space is complicated.”
Frederick County encourages residents to take advantage of state and federal incentives, Dawn Ashbacher, climate and energy manager at Frederick County, said. The county can help residents connect to resources.
The county updated its ordinance to require new homes to have EV charging, Ashbacher said. Part of the issue is charging at multi-unit housing, existing buildings, and disadvantaged communities.
The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, gives states funding for charging infrastructure across highways, Lovaas said. The state will receive $57.5 million over the next five years to improve charging across the state.
“We’re going to see a lot more infrastructure built,” Booher said. “It’s going to make the reality of owning an electric vehicle possible for a lot of people.”
By Ilana Williams
Capital News Service
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Found Guilty
Scott Ziegler Faces Potential Jail Time for Retaliatory Teacher Firing.
A turn of events in Loudoun County as a jury declares Scott Ziegler, the former Loudoun County Superintendent, guilty. Ziegler was charged with a class one misdemeanor, specifically for the retaliatory termination of a school teacher.
The trial, which caught the attention of many, has been the subject of numerous discussions, given the implications it has for school governance and the potential consequences of mismanagement. Facing the weight of the jury’s decision, Ziegler might have to serve up to a year in jail or be liable to pay a fine of $2,500. His fate will be sealed on January 4th, 2024, when the court is scheduled to announce his sentence.
Loudoun County Public Schools and its School Board were unfortunately thrust into the media’s glare nearly two years ago, not for achievements, but controversies. The missteps and oversight from the school’s management resulted in what many believe was an unfair firing of a passionate and devoted school teacher, Erin Brooks. The trial and subsequent guilty verdict have offered a semblance of closure and justice to Brooks and those who supported her.
Attorney General Jason Miyares shared his perspective on the outcome, stating, “Justice has finally been served in Loudoun County. […] Today, my office brought a measure of justice for Erin Brooks.” Miyares further expressed gratitude for the jury’s decision and assured that his office would consistently stand as an advocate for victims, striving for justice and fairness.
The Loudoun County case, with its intricacies and implications, has been a stark reminder of the necessity for transparent and just governance in educational institutions. The outcome serves as a precedent, emphasizing the importance of accountability at every level of the educational system. As the community awaits the sentencing in January, many hope this verdict will pave the way for more equitable and just actions in schools across the country.
