Virginia War Memorial to Mark 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 with Patriot Day Ceremony

A Ceremony for Remembrance and Unity Awaits Public Participation.

The Virginia War Memorial is all set to host the Commonwealth’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023. As the nation grapples with its collective memory of the 9/11 attacks, the ceremony aims to offer a space of reflection and unity. With a remarkable keynote speaker and an invitation to the general public, the event serves as an unmissable opportunity to commemorate one of the most tragic days in American history.

Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County and a U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran will deliver the keynote speech for the event. “We welcome Sheriff Karl Leonard as our keynote speaker for this year’s Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “Before beginning a second career in law enforcement, Sheriff Leonard served with distinction in various military assignments, including at the Pentagon and in combat situations overseas.”

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. in the Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will kick off the ceremony with patriotic music starting at 10:40 a.m. The day will also feature the placement of wreaths in memory of those lost in the 2001 attacks. Representatives from the Freedom Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering 9/11, will also participate in the event.

For those who can’t attend, the Virginia War Memorial is offering an all-day screening of the documentary “A New Century, A New War” in the Memorial’s Reynolds Theater.

The event is free to the public, with parking available at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. The War Memorial will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation.

“The objective is never to forget our fellow Americans and Virginians who died on that terrible day two decades ago. There is no more fitting place in the Commonwealth to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial,” added Dr. Mountcastle.

The ceremony aligns with the Virginia War Memorial’s mission “to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All.” The memorial stands as a tribute to nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice across various wars.

In an age of divided opinions and global unrest, ceremonies like the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day serve as reminders of what unites us as a nation. The Virginia War Memorial, backed by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), invites all Virginians and their families to join this solemn event. For those who wish to learn more about the ceremony or about the Virginia War Memorial and DVS’s other initiatives, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov, or call 804.786.2060.