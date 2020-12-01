Community Events
Virginia War Memorial to observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with virtual livestream program this year
The Virginia War Memorial will observe Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day this year with a virtual livestream program on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live ceremony to honor the Virginians who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and other Hawaiian bases on December 7, 1941, which propelled the United States into World War II.
Instead, the Virginia War Memorial will livestream a program hosted by Memorial Director and noted historian Dr. Clay Mountcastle. The program will include a special edition of the Memorial’s “From the Archives” with Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon who will highlight items relating to the Pearl Harbor attack from the Memorial’s extensive artifact collection. Concluding the program will be the showing of the award-winning Virginians at War documentary, “World War II: Pearl Harbor” featuring the personal stories of Virginians who witnessed the attack.
“We regret that because of the COVID-19 restrictions that we cannot join with our partners at the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Chapter to hold a public ceremony this year to honor and remember those brave Virginians who lost their lives on December 7, 1941,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “The names of these heroes are forever inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century where they will be remembered and honored for generations to come for their service and sacrifice.”
The public can register to view the Pearl Harbor Day Observance livestream by clicking HERE or watch the livestream on December 7 at www.Facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. It is open to the public Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, facemasks and social distancing are required, and the number of visitors permitted inside the Memorial at any one time is limited. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804-786-2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. For more details, visit www.virginiawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
“Wreaths Across America Day” will be celebrated December 19th
WHAT MATTERS Warren — For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve, and as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. This year, Troop 4 will again partner with WAA to honor our Veterans. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and guests are asked to wear masks. “It may slow us down, but it will not stop us,” said Jim Naccash, Scoutmaster for Troop 4. “Despite the Pandemic, we continue to operate to serve our community.” Click the video below to see the video about last year’s touching event:
Donations are accepted all year to recognize each military grave in the cemetery, and WHAT MATTERS is making a “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge. Beth will match the next 10 wreaths sponsored in memory of those who have served. Wreaths are only $15 each, so please sponsor 2 or more, if you can. Also, check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door).
To support log onto wreathsacrossamerica.org. If you’d like to participate in the “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge, email hitek007@hotmail.com after placing your order and your donation will be matched as explained above.
Visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season and to sponsor a wreath for Prospect Hill Cemetery.
To purchase: Cash or checks made out to Troop 4 or wreaths may be sponsored via credit card online here. Or visit the national site, Wreathsacrossamerica.org click on “search for groups.” Type in Boy Scouts of America Troop 4 (VA0443P)” and select “sponsor.”
From Wreaths Across America: “Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.”
Due to recent COVID-19 regulations, there will be limited capacity at the opening ceremony tent. Volunteers are welcome to watch the event from the cemetery property in their cars AND we ALL can join the live streaming of the event on Social Media. (details will be posted here before the event.)
Volunteers are still invited to join the group in laying wreaths on the graves of our veterans in small groups after the ceremony. Directions will be provided at the event. Thanks in advance for joining together to honor the memory of veterans in our community!
Scooby Doo Toy Raffle to benefit Winchester SPCA
It’s a Scooby Doo Christmas at the Winchester SPCA! Get your chance to win a Scooby Toy Lot for the kiddo (or kid at heart) in your life. Lot valued at over $1,000. Lot includes all new Scooby toys, DVDs, books, clothing, and prelit Christmas tree with ornaments.
Only 150 tickets to be sold: $20 each.
All proceeds benefit the animals at the Winchester SPCA. Purchase tickets at 111 Featherbed Lane, from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, or online at this link.
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of December
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for December. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, December 1
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Where do you live? Where do the animals live? We’ll learn about habitats in this week’s club. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 8:00 Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Entries are due by 8:00 P.M.
Wednesday, December 2
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 3
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. There are so many places to go, and people to see. Let’s visit! Is our theme for this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, December 7
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. This month we’ll learn about the technology used to make video games. For ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, November 8
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will be Racing Rudolph! You won’t want to miss this one! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, December 9
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 10
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What are black and white birds that don’t fly? Penguins! We’ll have some fun stories about these amazing creatures. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Questions Answered. Need homework help? Wondering how to compose a resume? Join Michal Ashby as she describes how Tutor.com, featured on the Samuels Library website, can be a great help to students and job seekers. Tutor.com is an online tutoring service that offers 1:1 on-demand tutoring, homework help, test prep, and job search assistance. In addition, there are review services, video lessons, test prep and practice tests, and a resource library. Learn how to make this resource work for you! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, December 15
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will use simple machines and air pressure to launch confetti tubes! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, December 16
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 17
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Merry Christmas is our theme this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Tech Kids: Live with Sarah. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. During this session, participants will meet together through Zoom, and learn more about the technology used to make video games. Children are encouraged to watch the Tech Kids: Video Games recording on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel in advance.
This program is intended for children ages 6-11. Please register with a valid email address, for connecting on Zoom.
Saturday, December 19
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, December 22
- 4:30 Holidays for Everyone! Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa will be featured in this celebration of holidays! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques for capturing the winter holidays through photography. In addition, suggestions for creating photography-based gifts and crafts will be provided. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Register for this event online. Saturday, December 5th at 10 A.M.
Front Royal Writers Group
We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, December 10th at 6:30 P.M.
Holiday Cookie (Recipe) Swap
Sign up for our cookie swap where participants can show off their own recipes while learning about others in the good holiday spirit. This is a virtual program conducted through zoom. For those who are willing, submit your recipe to adult reference as they will be compiling them in a booklet for participants. Please send recipes to Reference@samuelslibrary.net.
This event will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 10:00 A.M.
DIY Ornament Craft
Don’t miss an awesome winter craft program! Reference staff will be posting a video online showing how to create a paper pinecone ornament using foam eggs. For those who register they can pick up a craft kit containing the items needed for the craft at the library between Monday November 30th and Saturday December 12th. Sign up now as there are a limited number of kits!
This event will be held on Monday, December 14th
Books & Beyond Discussion
New members of all ages are always welcome to the library’s book club! This month’s book is Hercule Poirot’s Christmas: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540.635.3153 ext. 105. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 16th at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will share photographs taken by group members. We will review key points of composition and other techniques. Using a free editing tool, suggestions for enhancing photos will be demonstrated. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10 A.M.
Library Closings
In observance of the Winter Holiday the library will be closed Thursday December, 24th Friday, December 25th and Saturday and December 26th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Monday December, 27th. In addition the library will be closed Thursday, December 31st and Friday January, 1st. The library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 2nd.
Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR
On November 14, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR combined with the Wayside Inn, of Middletown, to conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony. These ceremonies honor the symbol of American freedom.
When a flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it is to be destroyed in a dignified manner. Over 40 flags were gathered from the community that were no longer serviceable. These flags were burned with the proper respect due a symbol of all that was emblematic of a Nation of free men, devoted to the ideals and practice of freedom and democracy. They were replaced in a never ending cycle of new flags proudly displayed to reflect the qualities that make our nation great.
The ceremony was conducted by Dale Corey with chaplain duties performed by Jim Simmons. A color guard presented the colors led by Brett Osborn. Included in the guard were Erick Moore, Marc Robinson, Chip Daniel, Marty Keesecker, Nathan Poe, Charles Harbaugh (Mayor of Middletown), Sean Carrigan, Clay Robinson, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and drummer Doug Hall.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
- RealD 3D Shows add $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Polar Express”
- “Grinch”
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
King Cartoons
