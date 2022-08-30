State News
Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms
Phenomena known as harmful algal blooms have led Virginia to add portions of Lake Anna and six other water bodies to its impaired waters list, an inventory of waterways that don’t meet state environmental standards.
Other listed waterways include Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County, Aquia Creek east of Stafford, Wilcox Lake south of Petersburg, Woodstock Pond in James City County, Prince Edward Lake near Farmville, and an unnamed tributary of the Chickahominy River in the Richmond area.
Listings were made based on harmful algal blooms, or HABs, that occurred in 2019-20. But this summer has also seen Virginia issue numerous advisories for HABs around the state, marking a growing occurrence that a state report released last fall says requires more funding to monitor.
The North Anna and Upper Pamunkey branches, including Terry’s Run, of Lake Anna in the counties of Orange, Louisa, and Spotsylvania, experienced a HAB this July, according to a notice from the Virginia Department of Health.
Lee Lake, also known as Nottoway Lake, in Nottoway County just north of Blackstone, also experienced a bloom at the end of June.
Notices of both HABs advise people to avoid contact with the waters, as some harmful algae, cyanobacteria, can cause a skin rash and gastrointestinal illness, including upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness from ingesting water. Users should be wary of water that smells, is discolored, or where dead fish are present.
A Virginia Department of Health map tracking the instances of HABs shows that several sections of Lake Anna are still under advisory. Advisories may be lifted following two acceptable water samples, taken 10 days apart, containing cyanobacteria cell concentrations and toxins below safe swimming levels.
Last summer, parts of the Shenandoah River experienced a HAB before it cleared up in the fall.
Not uncommon
HABs have been happening in the commonwealth and around the country for 20 years, with a dramatic increase in magnitude and frequency of advisories issued in recent years, a 47-page report from the Department of Environmental Quality published in September states.
The report stated that DEQ couldn’t point to the cause of the blooms, but increased nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, can result in abundant algae growth. The blooms are also characteristic of low water levels and higher temperatures. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, warmer water temperatures due to climate change might favor harmful algal blooms in a number of ways.
A community reporting tool found that Louisa and Spotsylvania counties, where Lake Anna is located, have had over 40 and 30 reports of HABs, respectively, since 2017. Those reports are double the amount of the next most frequently cited problem area, a section of the Shenandoah River in Shenandoah County. The Virginia Beach area had the next highest number of reported HABs. Some 53 localities in total reported the problem.
The state looks at HABs in two forms: those in marine waters around the coast and those in fresh waters throughout the rest of the state.
A HAB Task Force led by the Department of Environmental Quality and VDH was created in 1997 in coordination with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and Old Dominion University to monitor marine HABs. DEQ’s September report states that harmful algal blooms in marine waters could potentially threaten the estimated $500 million annual economic impact of Virginia seafood.
But no funding exists to monitor freshwater blooms, a job estimated to cost an additional $510,000 in funding, according to the DEQ report.
Funding to protect water quality
The nutrients leading to HABs come from humans through wastewater treatment plant discharges, stormwater runoff, livestock waste, fertilizers used for lawn care and agriculture and acid rain, among others, the September DEQ report stated.
Non-point source pollution management plans from the state can help reduce the flow of those nutrients. So can the creation of a plan called a total maximum daily load, which determines the number of pollutants a body of water can handle and still meet standards set under the federal Clean Water Act. Plans specifically for HABs don’t exist, but others have identified nutrients as causes of impairments.
Virginia has been under a federally imposed “pollution diet” to clean up the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. As of June this year, 97 projects resulting from TMDLs have been completed to address 607 impairments, according to numbers provided by DEQ spokesperson Irina Carlos.
Virginia saw record funding this year to assist farmers to reduce the flow of nutrients from their land into waterways, an investment that could help prevent HABs from developing across the state.
The state offers an Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Resources.
The program works in the form of reimbursements, sometimes as much as 100%, to help farmers reduce the amount of runoff coming off their property. Projects eligible for funding include fencing to keep cattle out of streams and planting cover crops to prevent erosion.
Some $81 million was allocated by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board to land exclusively or partly within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which includes Lake Anna and the Shenandoah River. Roughly $70 million was allocated for areas outside the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Reducing nutrient runoff from multiple sources may contribute to a reduction in HABs, said DCR spokesperson Dave Neudeck.
“This year’s record amount of state funding for agricultural best management practices will accelerate the implementation of conservation measures that will reduce nutrient runoff from farm-related sources,” Neudeck said. “Other sectors, such as development, are also working to reduce their nutrient runoff to assist with Chesapeake Bay cleanup.”
DEQ and VDH received $3.5 million in the biennial budget to study harmful algal blooms in Lake Anna and the Shenandoah River, which feeds water to the Chesapeake Bay. Calos said the work is expected to include monitoring.
Citizen monitoring of blooms to assist DEQ and VDH is already occurring. The September report noted that the Lake Anna Civic Association has contributed hundreds of data points on blooms.
“We’re frustrated,” LACA President Greg Baker said of the advisories continually being issued for Lake Anna.
A July listing of Lake Anna as impaired means the state will begin a cleanup plan to reduce the flow of pollutants into the body.
The designation will be removed once data are given to the EPA showing water quality criteria have been met or changes to assessments.
On Wednesday, the State Water Control Board also expanded its criteria to determine if algae mats, which can produce harmful algae toxins, have reached nuisance levels on the Shenandoah River.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Peggy Sanner touted reducing pollution runoff as a solution to algal blooms.
“Virginia’s elected leaders invested historic levels of funding in programs that reduce pollution to Virginia’s rivers, lakes, and streams,” Sanner said. “This funding should make a significant difference. DEQ’s work monitoring and identifying impaired waters, along with the efforts of local groups such as the Lake Anna Civic Association, is also crucial to focusing these restoration efforts where they are most needed.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Four takeaways from Virginia’s post-pandemic standardized test results
Education officials in Virginia have made addressing the student achievement gap a top priority in Virginia after standardized test results showed statewide declines.
Virginia’s pass rates, which are calculated from the Standards of Learning and Virginia Alternate Assessment Program tests, showed that all students performed better in 2021-22, when districts had returned to in-person learning, compared to the prior year.
However, officials said the results are still below the state’s baseline. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has emphasized the role prolonged school closures played in driving down achievement.
The Virginia Mercury took a closer look at the data and potential factors behind the learning loss. Here are four takeaways:
Southern Virginia, including much of Southside, was hit the hardest
Region 8, which encompasses much of Southside, including Halifax, Mecklenburg and Appomattox, had the largest pass rate drops in several subjects compared to the other regions, followed closely by Region 1, which includes parts of central Virginia and the Tri-Cities area.
Data from Region 8 showed the widest drops from pre-pandemic achievement levels in writing, history and social science, and science.
One potential reason for the steep declines could be the region’s large concentration of economically disadvantaged students. Data from the Virginia Department of Education show 56% of students in Region 8 are economically disadvantaged compared to Region 4, in Northern Virginia, at 40%.
Students are identified as economically disadvantaged if they are eligible for Medicaid or free and reduced meals, receive temporary assistance or are identified as either migrant or experiencing homelessness.
Laura Goren, research director at the nonprofit Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, said students attending high-poverty schools saw the largest drops in assessments nationally due to factors including lower access to technology and tutoring services during the pandemic.
“I think that when we look at educational attainment, it’s clear that some families are more able to provide support for students outside of what the school can provide, and low-income families often struggle to do so,” said Goren.
She also said instability due to a family’s low income can negatively impact academic achievement.
Reading saw the smallest declines, while science saw the largest
All eight regions in Virginia saw their pass rates in reading drop minimally compared to pre-pandemic rates, with declines ranging from 4.2 to 7.04 percentage points. Statewide, reading results fell by an average of 5.4 points.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillan Balow said during an Aug. 18 press conference that reading rates are higher than they should be due to the State Board of Education’s decision to adjust Virginia’s English and mathematics standards in 2020.
Members of the board disputed the claims after Balow shared a 34-page report that detailed policy choices and priorities that the Youngkin administration says resulted in lower student achievement.
All eight regions in Virginia saw the worst drop from pre-pandemic rates in science, with declines ranging from 14.93 to 18.80 percentage points. Statewide, science pass rates fell by 16 points. Region 6, which includes school districts in the western part of Southside and parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys, had the smallest drop, with 14.9 points.
Education officials said new Alternate Assessment Program tests in science, which were provided to students with significant cognitive disabilities in grades 5 and 8 as well as high school in 2021-22, could have driven down the science results.
Additionally, science assessments cover content taught in multiple grades. The Grade 5 test covers content taught in grades 4-5, and content from grades 6 through 8 are included in the grade 8 test.
Officials said student performance on the tests “may have been impacted to a greater degree by the pandemic-related interruptions than tests that cover content taught in a single year.”
Inadequate technology access may have impacted achievement in the southern regions
Schools across Virginia provided students laptops and other devices to participate in classroom learning from home two years ago.
However, connecting to the internet was a challenge for some students. Poor connections, weak signals or a lack of technology and broadband access could have potentially led to losses in learning.
Commonwealth Connect, which is a statewide partnership group focused on achieving universal broadband access, said in a 2019 study that rural areas have a disparity between slow and high-speed access.
Virginians also face higher costs and lower service due to the lack of competition among broadband providers, the study concluded.
It found 47% of Virginians live in areas with one or no high-speed broadband provider and 52.2% have access to two or more options. Only 1.6% have access to three or more service provider options.
Last year, lawmakers endorsed Commonwealth Connection, a web tool that was developed by the Department of Housing and Community Development and Virginia Tech to collect internet service provider data.
Data from the web tool shows that only 38% of households in Greensville County, which has the fourth-largest student population in Region 8, had access to broadband as of 2021. Data also show that localities in Southside and the eastern part of the Northern Neck also saw a lack of broadband access compared to the rest of the commonwealth.
Amelia, Brunswick and Charlotte are among localities from VDOE’s southern region to apply for grant funds to extend broadband service throughout their jurisdictions.
Tom Allison, senior associate for finance policy and innovation with the State Council of Higher Education, wrote during the pandemic that students in every community will require different policy solutions. He said some students in counties such as Fluvanna or Louisa may need assistance with broadband access, while others in Portsmouth and Norfolk may need help paying for technological devices.
“Like many other issues, COVID-19 has highlighted the inequities our students face in digital learning,” Allison wrote. “However, it also presents an opportunity to form a comprehensive response to the challenges the digital divide presents.”
Testing participation levels are beginning to return close to normal
Virginia saw a larger turnout of students taking their federally required assessment tests in 2021-22 compared to the previous school year, according to education officials.
Charles Pyle, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Education, said in an email to the Mercury that in typical school years, participation is around 99%. But during the 2020-21 school year, only 75.5% of students in tested grades took the reading assessment, 78.7% took the math assessment and 80% took the science assessment.
Balow said participation increased to over 95% during the 2021-22 school year.
Pyle did not specify in his response what schools or school districts saw the increase but said that participation was down in 2020-21 due to more flexible “opt-out” provisions for parents concerned about community spread of COVID-19. This also resulted in fewer students retaking SOL tests.
Participation in end-of-course testing also declined on the high school level in 2020-21 due to flexibility the Board of Education instituted with regard to the awarding of verified credits for graduation, Pyle said.
Parents, students and community leaders were at odds over complying with the mask-optional order in the same year.
Going forward
Parents will soon have access to individualized progress reports for students in grades 1-8. Virginia will start with selected school divisions in the fall before expanding across the commonwealth.
“We were addressing an achievement gap before the pandemic and now we have even more ground to gain,” Balow said on Aug. 18.
The superintendent said school divisions are using federal pandemic relief funds to address the learning loss with one-on-one tutoring, extended school years and before- and after-school programs.
“More intensity and higher frequency intervention will undoubtedly make a difference for students who read who remain below grade level,” said Balow.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia won’t tax forgiven student loans, despite news reports
Virginia will not tax as income student loans forgiven under a new plan announced by President Joe Biden last week, according to representatives of two state agencies.
“The amount of student loan debt that was forgiven will be left out of federal adjusted gross income, and, by extension, Virginia taxable income, without any further action by the General Assembly,” wrote Stephen Kindermann, a finance attorney in the Virginia Division of Legislative Services, in response to an inquiry from Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax.
Heather Cooper, a spokeswoman for Virginia Department of Taxation, also said in an email that “to the extent that student loans forgiven through the recently announced student loan forgiveness program are exempt from federal taxation … they would not be taxable on the Virginia income tax return.”
Several national news reports have listed Virginia as one of roughly a dozen states where residents who have some or all of their student loans forgiven under the new policy could still be subject to state taxation of the forgiven loans.
But Virginia in 2022 conformed part of its tax code to a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that excluded student loans that have been forgiven from being taxed as gross income through 2025.
Simon said confusion was likely linked to Virginia’s decision to not conform its state tax code with all aspects of the federal tax code.
However, he said that not only had the state followed the federal government on the loan forgiveness exemption, but fiscal impact estimates had accounted for the resulting loss of state revenues.
Under the policy announced by Biden Wednesday, up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt will be canceled for Pell Grant borrowers, and up to $10,000 will be canceled for all other borrowers whose income is less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin praises reduction in burdensome regulatory barriers
On August 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Board for Contractors, a regulatory board under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR), at its most recent meeting on August 2, 2022, took steps to reduce several regulatory barriers in the construction and building related trades.
The Board for Contractors board voted to:
- Reduce the years of experience requirement by 50%, from four to two years, for skilled workers to become licensed as a journey-level tradesman for the most in-demand construction labor fields such as electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation & air conditioning, and gas fitting.
- Add additional license qualification pathways allowing entry for skilled workers to become licensed with various combinations of experience and training.
- Eliminate the regulatory mandate for continuing education in the trades.
“This is a major win for all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Increasing opportunities for people to become licensed in high-demand, high-paying jobs while also helping businesses find the talent they desperately need will strengthen our Commonwealth. Since day one, my administration has been working to reinvigorate job growth and make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family. I’m confident that these actions will move us closer to that goal.”
“Construction firms are struggling to find enough qualified workers to meet consumer needs and contribute to economic growth,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “Not enough people are entering training programs for these types of jobs. There isn’t one solution to this problem; we are working to increase awareness and opportunities for apprenticeships, and combined with making it easier for these skilled workers to become licensed and start working, we’ll begin to see a turnaround.”
“Our boards are composed of practitioners, business owners, as well as citizens, and as part of Governor Youngkin’s Day One commitment to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and citizens across the Commonwealth, DPOR boards are evaluating the education and experience requirements of occupations to ensure we are not requiring more than is necessary to protect the public,” said DPOR Director Demetrios Melis.
There is a shortage of skilled tradespeople throughout the U.S. workforce, with Virginia being among the states with the highest demand. This problem, persisting before and after the pandemic, inhibits job creation and economic growth. Skilled trade shortages contribute to higher housing prices, decreased housing supply, increased costs for consumers and businesses in various sectors, and other cascading effects across commerce and the economy.
In addition to expanding opportunities to enter these skilled trades, the board voted to eliminate regulatory-mandated continuing education in select trades. Continuing education has not shown to decrease disciplinary actions. Government-mandated continuing education with no clearly identifiable public protection benefit burdens businesses and individuals, requiring time, money, and energy for compliance.
DPOR is an executive branch agency under the Secretary of Labor, overseeing 18 regulatory boards comprised of practitioners and citizens appointed by the governor. Policy boards determine the minimum standards necessary to enter a profession and the standards of conduct for licensees.
State News
Virginia expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility
More Virginians will be able to receive the monkeypox vaccine after the state expanded eligibility as a result of federal changes to how the shots can be administered.
On Thursday the Virginia Department of Health announced the vaccine will now be available to people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had anonymous or multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, sex workers of any orientation or gender and staff of any sexual orientation or gender at establishments where sexual activity occurs.
Previously, doses were mostly only available to people who were close contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases. Several health departments, including Fairfax, Arlington and Richmond-Henrico, also developed “expanded” eligibility for people considered at higher risk of exposure.
The Virginia Department of Health said the expansion is aligned with current vaccination criteria laid out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Logan Anderson, a public information officer with the Virginia Department of Health, said the state was able to expand vaccine eligibility because of a recent federal authorization of a new method of administering the shots that allows more doses to be obtained from each vial.
Biden administration proposes changing how monkeypox vaccine is administered
“We now have up to five vaccinations per vial rather than just one,” he said in an email. The new method “allows for more people at intermediate or high levels of exposure risk to be protected.”
The monkeypox vaccine, a drug known as JYNNEOS developed by a Danish manufacturer to treat smallpox, has traditionally been administered subcutaneously, or under the layers of fat in the arm.
Earlier this month, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for JYNNEOS to be administered intradermally, or just under the skin, to individuals aged 18 and older. The change increased the total number of doses available for use fivefold.
“In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said at the time. By increasing available doses, he added, “more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so.”
Anderson said that all 35 of Virginia’s local health districts will be rolling out intradermal administration by Aug. 29.
“Whereas before 1 vial equaled 1 dose for 1 person, now 1 vial equals up to 5 doses for up to 5 persons,” he wrote in an email. “The smaller amount of vaccine administered intradermally produces the same immune response as the larger dose administered subcutaneously.”
People being vaccinated with JYNNEOS receive two doses of the drug, and the Department of Health said Thursday it is managing the state’s supply “to ensure second doses are available.”
As of Aug. 23, VDH has received 15,282 vials of JYNNEOS. The agency said it has redistributed 8,899 vials to state health districts and administered 5,875 vials through local health departments and other health care providers.
To date, Virginia has recorded 295 cases of monkeypox. Of those, 183 have occurred in the Northern Health Region, an area encompassing the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
While anyone can catch monkeypox, a virus that causes a contagious skin rash and is spread through close contact, most of the cases that have occurred in the current global outbreak have been among people who identify as gay or bisexual or men who have sex with men.
“There’s no question that gay and bisexual men is the population that’s primarily impacted by monkeypox at this moment,” said James Millner, director of nonprofit Virginia Pride. “That’s where we need to stay focused.”
No deaths linked to monkeypox have been reported. Symptoms include the characteristic rash, as well as fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.
Millner praised Virginia’s expansion of eligibility to the three new categories of people who have recently had sex with anonymous or multiple sexual partners, sex workers and staff in establishments where sexual activity occurs.
“What I really appreciate is this reflects what the data is showing,” he said. In particular, he said the expansion acknowledges that the virus is primarily being spread by sexual transmission.
“It’s clear that this expansion is not based on a whim. It’s based on the data that we have right now, and that’s how these decisions should be made,” he said.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
August 25, 2022
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.
In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels concluded that Virginia is “bound” by the California decision because the state chose to be “statutorily and regulatorily aligned with California.”
Decoupling from California’s path would require “an amendment or repeal of the mandating legislation,” Jagels wrote.
A senior Republican confirmed separately that attorneys with the state’s legislative branch had reached the same conclusion.
The ban, which if approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wouldn’t take effect for 13 years, would not impact used car sales or prohibit anyone from driving older-model vehicles with internal combustion engines.
While Republicans are likely to seize on the issue as a potent talking point in the upcoming elections, the linkage of Virginia’s vehicle emissions policy with California’s is little surprise to either the state’s environmental groups or its auto dealers.
In 2021, Virginia Democrats pushed through legislation to adopt vehicle emissions standards and electric car sales targets set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as part of the party’s broad climate change agenda. The law, which has been hotly opposed by state Republicans who tried but failed to repeal it in 2022, was supported by the influential Virginia Automobile Dealers Association.
Because of federal law establishing a two-year transition period, the California standards won’t be effective in Virginia until early 2024, but once in force will bring Virginia in line with 14 other states and Washington, D.C. that have decided to follow the Golden State’s path.
“The General Assembly did decide for Virginia to become a clean cars state and take advantage of the authority under the Clean Air Act to adopt more stringent tailpipe pollution regulations. And those measures do change over time,” said Trip Pollard, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who lobbied for Virginia to join with California.
“We always knew there would be some new standards” over time, he said. “And given transportation is the number one source of carbon pollution, I think it was a safe bet that those standards would continue to try to cut pollution.”
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states are forbidden from crafting their own vehicle emissions standards. The law allows states to choose to adopt either federal standards or stricter rules set by California.
Combined with California’s status as the nation’s largest auto market, that special authority has made the state one of the most influential drivers of national transportation emissions policy, setting a bar for vehicle standards that automakers frequently compete to meet.
On electric vehicles, the automakers have increasingly fallen in line, pledging to shift their production away from vehicles with internal combustion engines and, in some cases, phase those models out entirely.
Those auto industry commitments were a major factor behind the Virginia Auto Dealers Association’s support for the commonwealth’s adoption of the California standards.
Don Hall, the association’s president, is forthright that the group’s backing had little to do with concern over environmental or climate change issues.
“It’s really not about that,” he said. “It’s the fact that (the big automakers) have made the commitment to manufacture and provide EVs, and I don’t want to see Virginia’s dealers be left out in the cold and not have EVs available.”
Virginia consumers have in recent years complained about a lack of availability of electric vehicles on car lots. Hall said that’s directly related to manufacturers prioritizing shipping EVs to states that have aligned with California’s zero-emission vehicle standards, which require an increasing proportion of sales to come from non-emitting vehicles.
“Part of the logic of buying into CARB in Virginia last year when all this was done was it was the only way we were going to get an appropriate number of EVs in Virginia,” said Hall.
As the market shifts toward electric vehicles, however, that problem may disappear.
“To some degree it’s a self-curing problem, “ said Hall, who also noted concerns with the state’s ability to get infrastructure in place to support a growing reliance on electric vehicles. “The question is when does it self-cure by.”
Pollard said he expects Republican opposition to the California standards to continue but hopes Virginia won’t choose to return to the less stringent federal emissions standards.
“The move to cleaner vehicles is consistent with what the auto industry is doing and offers enormous environmental, health and economic benefits. … It’s a huge opportunity for clean air that I’d hate to see Virginia miss,” he said.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
August 26, 2022
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Registration now open for 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference
Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference to be held Wednesday, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF), will bring together government leaders, military leaders, and industry experts for discussions on how to best support Virginia’s military bases and the veteran community through partnerships. The event will support the crucial mission of ensuring Virginia remains the best state in the nation for our military and veteran families to live, work and thrive.
The morning general session will feature keynote remarks by Stu Shea, Chairman and President & CEO of Peraton. Other highlights include a panel of leaders from Virginia’s military installations discussing how we can support the military community in the Commonwealth, plus panel discussions on how employers can play a role in addressing the mental health of our veteran workforce, and how to best ensure successful transitions from military to civilian careers.
The Conference will also include the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards Luncheon where selected V3 Certified Employers will be recognized for their exceptional commitment to recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans and military spouses over the past year.
“With more than 700,000 veterans calling Virginia home and thousands more active duty service members and their spouses on bases throughout the state, the military community represents a major component in Virginia’s economic success. This is an important conference for all employers and business leaders to attend,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade.
“With one of the largest veteran populations in the country, Virginia remains deeply committed to empowering the men and women who answer the call to serve by providing a high quality of life for them not only while they serve, but as they transition to civilian life,” said Virginia Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Barry DuVal. “The Virginia Chamber is honored to partner with our state and military leaders on policy initiatives and services that ensure the Commonwealth remains the best state in the nation for military families.”
“Early Bird” discount registration for the 2022 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference is available through August 31st. To register for the Conference and luncheon, please visit 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference – Virginia Chamber of Commerce (vachamber.com).
Current V3 Certified employers are eligible for three free tickets to this event. Further information regarding obtaining the promo code to obtain free registration may be obtained by contacting joy@allaboutpresentation.com.
About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 28,000 members. The Chamber is a non-partisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. In December 2021, the Chamber released its new statewide strategic economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030, which has engaged over 7,000 business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community leaders to lay out a plan to ensure Virginia remains at the top of national business climate rankings. Learn more at www.blueprintvirginia.org.
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 90,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF)
VVSF is an independent state agency that supports Virginia veterans and their families through the office of the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and its statewide programs. VVSF raises private funds to supplement and extend the reach of DVS programs and services that not covered by state and federal funding. For more information, go to www.vvsf.org or contact VVSF Executive Secretary Karla Williams Boughey at karla.boughey@vsf.virginia.gov.
Wind: 7mph SSW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 6
86/57°F
84/63°F