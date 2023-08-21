Local News
Virginians Called to Serve: Governor Youngkin Urges Citizens to Join as Election Officers
Answering the Call for Democracy: A Critical Need for Election Day Assistance.
With the much-anticipated November elections just around the corner, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a clarion call to Virginians: take an active role in securing the future of the Commonwealth’s democratic processes by serving as Officers of Election.
Why This Call Matters
Come August 23rd, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission recognizes National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Yet, Virginia’s Governor isn’t waiting for that day to express his gratitude and urge citizens to step up. Over the years, thousands have made the conscious decision to serve beyond just casting their vote. They’ve taken the responsibility of ensuring that polling places run smoothly, voters are checked in accurately, and elections remain both accurate and secure.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged this, stating, “We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters, and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth.” But with many of the seasoned officers gearing up for retirement, there’s an impending vacuum that needs filling. The Governor further remarked, “We need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”
Election Day: A Gargantuan Task
While the role of an Officer of Election may sound simple, the scale and scope of the task are enormous. Virginia requires over 15,000 Officers of Election to adequately staff both Election Day and early voting locations. This ensures every Virginian has the opportunity to cast their vote in an environment of integrity.
But who can become an Officer of Election? The prerequisites are straightforward: be a qualified Virginia voter. The Virginia Department of Elections has set up a dedicated portal to provide information and allow eligible individuals to submit an online application.
As an added incentive, Officers of Election are compensated for their service. Moreover, Virginia law shields these officers by mandating employers to grant leave on Election Day, ensuring they neither lose vacation time nor face any disciplinary action for their civic duty.
A Historic Election Awaits
November 7, 2023, is not just another date on the calendar. It is when all 140 seats in the General Assembly, alongside various local offices, will be up for grabs. The commencement of early voting on September 22 underscores the importance of the upcoming electoral process.
As Virginia stands on the cusp of a pivotal election, the emphasis on the role of Officers of Election has never been more pronounced. And as Governor Youngkin appeals to the spirit of community service, one hopes the citizens of the Commonwealth will rise to the occasion.
EDA in Focus
Federal Criminal Prosecution of Former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald Begins
The long and winding road to criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the central figure in the estimated $26-million dollar “financial scandal” still being settled in and out of county Civil and state Appeals Courts, ended on Monday, August 21, at 9 a.m.
That day marked the beginning of the now federal prosecution of McDonald on 34 criminal counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Some of these allegations date back to 2014 and others into mid-2018, that time span marking the generally referenced time-frame of McDonald’s alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her personal benefit, as well as to that of alleged co-conspirators. She held her position at the top EDA staff hierarchy for about a decade prior to her resignation, submitted on December 20, 2018, as she came under increasing scrutiny by the EDA board and municipal officials for her private sector real estate purchases, among other movements of money.
Despite plea negotiations referenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon into the last week prior to the trial’s start, jury selection was expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors’ offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. The federal trial had been slated to begin May 15. But in the wake of the granting of a continuance from the May starting date requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of evidentiary documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023. The trial has been designated as “complex” due to the amount of involved evidence. Due to that number, whatever it may have risen to by now, and the number of witnesses involved, the trial has been slated to run for six, possibly seven weeks.
McDonald is the only person charged criminally in federal court thus far. A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court indicted McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants in the spring of 2019 on state charges related to her alleged actions. The case was then handed over to a special prosecutor with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Commonwealth Attorneys’ Office. Criminal charges at the state level against both McDonald and alleged co-conspirators have been dropped at the state level to avoid running over speedy trial statute time-frames that could have allowed defense attorneys to file for dismissal of the charges against their clients. The federal grand jury filed sealed indictments on August 25, 2021. Those indictments were unsealed a week later, on August 31, and McDonald was arrested by federal authorities that day. But she was again released on bond, as she was at the state level following those arrests.
McDonald reached an out-of-civil court settlement with the EDA, turning over an estimated $ 9 million dollars of real estate assets to EDA ownership.
Hopefully, this reporter hasn’t violated any state or federal laws in writing this background story, as he has been subpoenaed as a prosecution witness regarding an interview with McDonald and a subsequent story published in Royal Examiner on February 8, 2018. In that interview, McDonald claimed to have developed a winning system at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino slot machines that totaled $ 1.8 million dollars in winnings over the previous three years. Unfortunately, until called to the stand and released as a witness following direct and cross-examinations, I will not be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
Piedmont Internal Medicine Welcomes a Local Prodigy: Candice Davis
A Homecoming for Fauquier’s Own Family Nurse Practitioner.
In a proactive move to expand its offering and meet the diverse needs of the Warrenton community, Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine warmly welcomes Candice Davis, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP).
This announcement reinforces Fauquier Health’s commitment to enriching its team and ensuring that the residents of Warrenton and nearby locales have access to comprehensive internal and primary care services. Candice’s induction stands out as she joins the distinguished list of medical professionals, including Dr. Joseph David, Dr. Hasina Hamid, Dr. Jae Lee, Dr. Demetrius Maoury, Dr. Christopher Nagle, and Nurse Practitioner Erica Coleman.
Candice’s unique approach to medicine is rooted in holistic patient care. She says, “My goal is to see each of my patients as a whole person, so I can better understand their situation and develop a trusting relationship.” Notably, her expertise spans a broad spectrum, from Medicare annual wellness exams to women’s health management and urgent care needs. Moreover, Candice holds a national certification from The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and her hands-on skills include minor procedures such as ear wax removal, abscess drainage, and sutures, among others.
Her educational background is both extensive and impressive. A double minor in Biology and Human Sciences complemented her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from James Madison University. This was followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Shenandoah University. Armed with eight years of emergency nursing experience, Candice reached the pinnacle of her academic journey, completing her Master of Science in Nursing from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, and graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors.
For many in Fauquier County, Candice is a familiar face. Born and raised here, she has always been active in community outreach programs, often volunteering at local events. Outside her professional commitments, she cherishes family moments with her husband and two sons.
Those interested in availing Candice’s expertise can find her at Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine office on 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, Warrenton, VA 20186. She encourages patients to make the most of flexible, same-day appointments and the convenience of online scheduling.
About Fauquier Health: Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects every patient’s individuality. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for August 21 – 25, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Riding for Faith: Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders Seeking New Members
Unifying Passion for Motorcycling with Evangelistic Outreach.
In the scenic backdrop of Winchester, Virginia, the roar of motorcycle engines blends seamlessly with an unusual but harmonious mix of evangelism, community service, and camaraderie. The Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR), the Winchester chapter of the globally renowned Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), is on a mission to expand its family and is welcoming new members.
An integral part of Winchester’s community fabric, SVCR is not just about biking; they associate with local motorcycle groups and are actively involved in community events, notably the Apple Blossom Festival Parades. With monthly meetings at the Golden Corral and regular fellowship rides, they offer a calendar filled with enriching experiences, from the thrill of morning rides to the joy of periodic ice cream trips and exploring local attractions.
But what sets SVCR and CMA apart is their broader vision: “Changing the world, one heart at a time.” More than just a motorcycle enthusiasts’ club, the CMA bridges the thrill of biking and the spiritual message of Christianity. By attending motorcycling rallies and events, they offer prayers, distribute Bibles, and forge lasting friendships within the motorcycling community.
Globally, CMA boasts 125,000 members and has an expansive reach, with chapters in the U.S. and 34 other countries. Its emphasis on evangelistic outreach, particularly to the motorcycling community, is seen through its support for global ministries like The Jesus Film, Global Christian Relief, and Missionary Ventures.
SVCR, in keeping with CMA’s inclusive philosophy, welcomes all – whether you’re a seasoned biker, someone who hung up their riding boots years ago, or a non-rider. Their doors are open to those seeking a deeper purpose, those wanting to “speak the language” of younger generations, or simply those looking to serve as Prayer Warriors for the chapter. The chapter is also particularly keen on welcoming more women and youth members, emphasizing the need for varied voices in their mission.
The Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders are more than just a group of motorcycling enthusiasts. They symbolize a unique amalgamation of faith, passion, and community service. If the idea of cruising through scenic landscapes with faith as your compass appeals to you, SVCR awaits with open arms.
Come ride with the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (even if it’s in your car or truck!) They’d love to have your company! If anyone has questions or would like to discuss joining CMA, please contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR President, at berke777@hotmail.com or (540) 520-0330. If any churches are interested in knowing more about CMA, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders are willing to come to those churches and discuss it.
Empowering Youth Through Warren County’s Boys & Girls Club
Creating a Safe Haven for Learning and Growth.
Warren County is set to open its very own chapter of the Boys & Girls Club, a beacon of hope and learning for children aged 5 to 17 and their families. This exciting venture is a collaborative effort between Warren County Public Schools and The Salvation Army of Front Royal, with the local chapter finding its home at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on Crescent Street.
The Boys & Girls Club will be operating from the heart of downtown Front Royal, providing a nurturing environment for young minds from around 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. While the club is situated within the premises of the elementary school, its doors are open to all school-aged children within the 5 to 17 age range, whether enrolled in public school or homeschooled.
The driving force behind this initiative is the desire to offer children a safe and supportive space to enhance their education. Captain Hawk from The Salvation Army emphasized that a key focus is to provide homework assistance. Thanks to the involvement of volunteers from the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, students will have access to tutoring, ensuring they receive the guidance they need to excel academically.
Captain Hawk highlighted the broader vision, stating, “There’s a lot of kids that don’t have that structure. Through the program, they’ll get the help they need to grow into mature, responsible adults.” While initial activities might be limited, the plan is to gradually expand to encompass the diverse range of offerings typically found in Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a nationally renowned organization with a mission to empower all young people, especially those in need, to realize their full potential and become responsible citizens. This local endeavor aligns perfectly with that mission, aiming to provide a haven where children can not only excel academically but also grow emotionally and socially.
Participation in the program comes with a $10 yearly membership fee and a $10 weekly programming fee. However, Captain Hawk underscored that financial assistance will be available for families facing financial constraints, ensuring that every child can benefit from this transformative experience.
Warren County’s Boys & Girls Club represents a joint effort of local organizations and community members who understand the importance of investing in the future of their youth. By offering a safe haven for learning and growth, this initiative has the potential to shape the lives of countless young individuals, setting them on a path of success and responsible citizenship.
Volunteers Needed! If you’re passionate about making a positive impact on young lives, consider volunteering for the Boys & Girls Club. Call Captain Hawk at The Salvation Army at 540-635-4020 to find out how you can contribute to this incredible journey.
School Board Ponders Sensitive Topics as September ‘Retreat’ Approaches
Complex issues, from accreditation to teachers’ compensation, drive the Board’s latest work session.
On Wednesday, August 16, at 5:30 p.m., the Warren County School Board held a work session in the Special Services for Non-Traditional Programs building at 465 West 15th Street in Front Royal.
Their session began with a discussion of the adult meal fee as well as the installation of a bench at Skyline High School and quickly moved on to more sensitive and potentially controversial agenda items like the fair payment of teachers, which were thoroughly discussed. While the fair payment of teachers is a subject that will receive more careful attention at the board’s September retreat, several things were established: it needs to be determined whether “home-bound” teachers who pay visits to non-school locations should receive a higher salary due to additional task dynamics tied to their workload. Also, the problem of such a teacher’s no-shows must be factored into the pay he or she receives. “We’ve had transitions,” said Division Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, pointing out that change is a constant reality and requires the board and others to adjust and address problems “as they come up.”
Also thoroughly discussed was accreditation, featuring a presentation by Heather Bragg, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction with Warren County Public Schools, Denise Walton, Testing Coordinator, and Darcy Cupp, Curriculum Coordinator for Math and Science. They presented a three-level system in which “level one” indicates excellent performance, and “level three” indicates an area in which improvement is required. Science proved to be an area in which at least two Warren County schools need to improve.
The board engaged the three ladies with thoughtful questions: Are science classes hands-on? “What is going to resonate with our students is that experience,” Happy Creek District Board representative Antoinette Funk remarked about experiments being incorporated into the course work.
“Do we have plenty of visual aids?” asked Shenandoah District rep Ralph Rinaldi. Melanie Salins of the North River District raised a relevant point about homework, specifically the fact that teachers are not required to assign it. In response, Bragg highlighted the decline across the country regarding homework; it could possibly be due to the situation at home, and if homework is assigned, it needs to be meaningful, quality as opposed to quantity. “You’re not going to get through a whole textbook in the school year,” Bragg said.
During the accreditation discussion, chronic absenteeism was also addressed. In 2021 through 2022, due to COVID-19, the rules were waived, but as of 2022 through 2023, they are in effect. As teachers mark a student absent for excused or unexcused reasons, they need to be aware that in the eyes of the state, that absence may contribute to a total number that results in a withdrawal of funding.
Considering a recent allegation against a teacher for abuse, the possibility of cameras being installed in classrooms and even on the bodies of teachers drew a passionate contribution from Salins. One of her favorite books is “1984,” and she professes that she is so anti-cameras in general; however, the possibility that cameras could even protect teachers who are innocent keeps her interested in the idea. “I hope this can remain a civil conversation and not devolve into hate-filled rhetoric,” she said. She said that much of the feedback she has received from teachers in a survey has been nasty. Whether more cameras would be effective is a question for which she does not pretend to have an answer at this point. This issue will also receive further attention at the board’s September retreat.
Closing the evening’s session, Salins led an exchange about the Virginia School Board Association, which up till now, has been a conduit for legislation in Richmond regarding funds for Warren County Public Schools. According to Salins, the VSBA is dismally failing to provide the funds that Warren County schools need so desperately. While the VSBA obtains money for environmentally friendly electric buses, Warren County’s diesel buses continue to languish in need of attention. Salins doubts whether an electric bus could even make it up a mountain. “It sounds like they’re saying one size fits all,” Rinaldi remarked. Salins finished his thought: “And it doesn’t fit us!” It was unclear whether electric buses have been offered to Warren County public schools specifically. This will be another action item for September.
Click here for the full board discussion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
