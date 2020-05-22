Local News
Virginians reminded to be safer-at-home and safer-on-the-road this Memorial Day weekend
Traditionally the Memorial Day weekend signals the start of the summer travel season and significant increases in traffic on most interstate corridors across Virginia. Although highway traffic volumes are not expected to be as considerable this holiday weekend as in past years, traffic has still been steadily increasing in recent weeks as portions of the Commonwealth have transitioned to Phase I of the Governor’s “Forward Virginia” plan. With more taking advantage of loosened restrictions, Virginia State Police is reminding all drivers of the importance and necessity of exercising safe and legal driving practices.
“Even though these are unusual times for everyone, nothing has changed in relation to the laws or messaging related to being safe on the road,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Because of the lighter traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, state police troopers have witnessed an alarming uptick in the number of excessive speed violations. As a result, troopers will be stepping up their presence and enforcement during the holiday weekend in an effort to increase motorists’ compliance of traffic laws and decrease the reckless speeds and aggressive driving.”
“Triple-digit speeds put everyone on the road at risk,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “We are constantly reminded in these times to make safety a priority. Complying with speed limits, buckling up, and not driving distracted or impaired are just as important to one’s health as wearing a mask and social distancing.”
To help safeguard Virginia’s highways, the Virginia State Police will be increasing patrols during the long holiday weekend as part of the Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Beginning Friday, May 22, 2020, state police will join law enforcement around the country for Operation C.A.R.E., a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. The 2020 Memorial Day statistical counting period begins at 12:01 a.m. on May 22 and continues through midnight Monday, May 25, 2020.
During the four-day statistical counting periods for both the 2019 and 2018 Memorial Day weekends, 11 individuals lost their lives and 708 others were injured due to traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways.*
With the increased patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching a vehicle stopped alongside the road that is equipped with flashing red, blue and amber lights. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle.
Town Talk: Ron Feldhauser and Jr Kinsner – Fireman’s Carnival 2020?
In this Town Talk we’ll hear from Ron “Hoss” Feldhauser and Junior Kisner from the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. There’s been some “chatter” concerning the Fireman’s Carnival and Parade this year and Hoss and Junior give us the details.
Yes Virginia, there will be a parade, fireworks, and carnival. Will it be like last year? No one is sure yet, but the department is determined to move forward. One thing for sure, there will be the famous Fireman’s Relish! Details will be coming soon.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
EDA announces reopening of USDA Small Business Loan Program
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) has announced the restart of its USDA Loan Program. The FR-WC EDA is accepting applications to assist small businesses in the Front Royal and Warren County areas, especially those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
They “strongly encourage” women and minority-owned businesses to apply.
Interested businesses can contact Doug Parsons at dparsons@wceda.com or Gretchen Henderson at ghenderson@wceda.com to learn more about the program requirements and application process. Applications can be found on the FR-WC EDA website at www.wceda.com
For more information contact the EDA staff at (540) 635-2182.
Can’t Pay Your Mortgage: Resources for homeowners
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains what you should know about mortgage forbearance.
A number of state and federal protections for homeowners have been put in place, including forbearance for those unable to make their mortgage payments because of COVID-19. If that’s your challenge right now, here are the steps you should take.
If You Can’t Pay Your Mortgage:
Know your rights and contact your lender: It’s important to get in touch with your lender immediately if you expect to be late or unable to make your monthly mortgage payment.
Be prepared to repay what you owe: Understand that mortgage forbearance is not mortgage forgiveness — meaning you still have to pay back what you owe.
File for unemployment: Workers whose jobs were halted because of COVID-19 are likely eligible for unemployment benefits.
If your property is insured by a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home mortgage, contact your lender as you may be eligible for special COVID-19 mortgage payment relief options.
If you have a home loan from Virginia Housing (VHDA) and have been financially impacted by COVID-19, please visit our COVID-19 web page for important information.
For property owners with private loans, temporary relief is available for if you default on your loan. There is a 30-day extension on foreclosure proceeding. You must show written proof within 90 days of the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency end date.
Managing Your Debt:
If you have debt, you should pay it off in the following order, as a general rule:
- Mortgage payments
- Outstanding utility bills
- Car payments
- Other outstanding debt
Notice to Homeowners Seeking Weatherization Assistance from DHCD:
If you’re a homeowner seeking Weatherization Assistance from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), please note that for the safety of clients and workers, most, if not all, weatherization subgrantees have temporarily shut down all in-home weatherization work. Offices are generally closed to the public, and administrative staff is working remotely. If you need to apply for weatherization assistance, please contact the weatherization agency that serves your region.
Helpful Links:
Avoiding Foreclosure in Virginia
Homeowners with VHDA Mortgages
HUD-Certified Housing Counselors
Mortgage and Housing Assistance During COVID-19 – information from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Town Talk: A conversation with Gary Kushner – Get Warren County back to work
In this Town Talk, we’ll have another conversation with Gary Kushner. Gary has been outspoken at the Board of Supervisor meetings, as well as, Town Council meetings. Gary comes prepared with researched data and presents reasonable solutions to issues facing local government. Gary has an opinion on how Warren County can get back to work.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Inmate at RSW Jail tests positive for COVID-19
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, an individual was committed to the RSW Regional Jail who stated he may have been exposed to COVID-19. During his intake screening, he disclosed that approximately one week ago, he had been in contact with someone possibly exposed to Coronavirus. He reported having a cough and that he had no symptoms until the day of his incarceration.
He was screened by the medical staff and he did not exhibit any additional symptoms associated with the virus. He was tested with a COVID-19 antibody test and the result was positive. A second antibody test was administered with the same results. A swab was obtained and submitted to the state lab for testing the same day. We received the state lab results on May 21, 2020, which came back positive for COVID-19.
This person was quarantined from his initial admittance and committal to the facility and will remain so until medically cleared by the Health Department, Epidemiologist, and CDC’s guidelines.
The parties who transported him to our facility were contacted and made aware of the situation the same day he was brought in. Our staff has proper PPE and has been instructed on how to properly interact and provide care for him to reduce the risk of exposure to themselves and others.
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties to launch the Working Cat Project
The Working Cat Project is a pilot program of the SPCA designed to find non-traditional homes for non-traditional kitties and put cats to work! Keep your outdoor space rodent-free. All working cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and offered to local farms, barns, and businesses for no adoption fee. You’ll get personalized service to assist you in picking out the perfect working cat for your needs and acclimating your working cat to your location.
To learn more about the Working Cat Project, visit our website, or contact Allie at 540-533-3444 or workingcats@winchesterspca.org.
