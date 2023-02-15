Local News
Virginia’s 4 PM Burn Law takes effect, WCFR offers open-air burning safety tips
Virginia’s 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30, 2023. The 4 PM Burning Law bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods. Burning is allowed between 4:00 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.
Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires, closely followed by intentionally set or “arson” fires. The 4 PM Burning Law was adopted during the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires which occurred each spring when Virginia has traditionally seen an increased number of fires. Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having “cured” all winter without the shade of tree leaves. After 4:00 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels rise, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open-air fire to escape.
Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “Our responders have already battled multiple wildfires and saved many homes from fire spread because of elevated fire risk. This elevated risk has been contributed to the lack of moisture and snowfall this winter, thus leaving the ground cover fuels in a dry, vulnerable state prone to rapid ignition and fire spread.”
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services offers a friendly reminder and these open-air burning safety tips to help prevent wildfires:
- Be mindful of your neighbors and surroundings to ensure the burning is not impacting others.
- Never use gasoline to start or fuel a fire. Gasoline is highly volatile and can explode and spread flames quickly upon lighting, which can cause serious or fatal injuries to people and animals and damage property.
- Always make sure fires are completely extinguished before leaving the area. Soak all embers, charcoal briquettes, and ash with water. Turn them over with a shovel and drown again them and repeat the process until embers and ashes are completely cold. Use dirt or sand to stir into and cool ashes, if water is not available.
- Make sure children, pets, and livestock are supervised at all times when they’re near a fire.
- Never leave the burn unattended
- Before burning, check and remain current on weather conditions.
In accordance with the Code of Warren County, open-air burning is prohibited at all times in the Blue Mountain and High Knob Subdivisions. Only ordinary yard waste can be burned, never burn trash, rubbish, building materials, etc. When conducting a controlled burn, always call the Warren County Emergency Communications Center (540) 635-4128 to report the activity.
For more information on the 4 PM Burn Law, visit www.dof.virginia.gov or call the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 636-3830.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Woodcock
What’s more indicative of Spring on the way—a groundhog not seeing their shadow, or the arrival of migrating woodcocks?
This American Woodcock was brought to us after the finder spotted the bird down and not flying in downtown Washington D.C. On exam, our staff found damage to the left eye and suspect a shoulder injury, as well as blood in the mouth and increased respiratory effort—injuries that we often see from window strikes.
This patient is receiving pain medications and anti-inflammatories while resting in a supplemental oxygen enclosure in our isolation area as we await HPAI (avian influenza) test results.
Windows and light pollution are a major issue for migrating birds like woodcocks, warblers, and many others.
Lights at night reflecting off windows can confuse birds into thinking they can fly into the reflected sky or trees they see, causing collisions and injury.
Reflected lights also create “traps” where birds can’t reorient themselves out, exhausting birds who are often already relying on limited energy to make their long journey from their wintering grounds.
As we get closer to Spring, more and more birds will be moving northward. Help them by making your windows bird-safe! You can do this by:
- Disrupting the reflections on the outside of your windows with decals, window paint, hanging cord, or other methods that leave no more than 2″ of space between decals, paint, etc.
- Turn off outside lights when they’re not actively necessary.
- And if you find any birds you suspect hit a window, get them contained and to a rehabilitator ASAP—do NOT release or let them fly off if possible!
Click here to learn more about window collision prevention methods.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
‘Moms for Liberty’ opens a Chapter in Warren County
Moms for Liberty, a conservative-leaning parents’ rights organization, is opening a new chapter in Warren County, approved on January 31, 2023, and will be led by Leslie Mathews of Warren County.
Leslie states emphatically that she is not trying to destroy public schools — but to improve them. Leslie wants to increase the support and pay of teachers by eliminating waste and focusing on essential education needs. One of the first issues her chapter of Moms for Liberty will pursue is determining why 23 percent of school-aged students in Warren County are not attending local public schools.
To hear more about this new chapter, come to an information meeting at 3:00 pm on February 19, 2023, in the conference room of the Warren County Public Safety Building. The building is located on the hill across from Skyline High School.
The mission of Moms for Liberty is to fight for the survival of America by unifying, educating, and empowering parents. Moms for Liberty want to promote parental rights in all areas of public education and at all levels of government. See their website at momsforliberty.org for more data on the organization.
Update: Ressie Jefferies Elementary School on a mission to teach kids how to ride a bike
Last week we visited Ressie Jefferies Elementary School to learn how they teach kindergarten kids to ride bikes. It was interesting how Physical Education teacher Nick Simmons worked with the kids and had them gliding around the gym. He mentioned that they would install pedals on the bikes on the last two days of class and have the kids pedal and ride the bikes. This is something we had to see.
Some struggled to get their feet on the pedals and to keep their eyes forward. We all looked down as kids, trying to locate the pedals. Nick and the staff have lots of patience, working with the kids and having them all riding.
Ressie Jefferies Elementary School on a mission to teach kids how to ride a bike
Stop-motion video used to learn chemistry laws at R-MA
Last week in Ms. Lane’s Honors Chemistry class at Randolph-Macon Academy, students were asked to complete a creative project about gas laws. Lane explains, “I wanted a project that would help them learn about the basic gas laws before we moved into more complex problems with gases.”
Students used stop-motion techniques to create educational videos about Boyle’s Law, Gay-Lussac’s Law, and Charles Law. Watch these videos to enjoy some of the top videos created for the class! What a great way to learn and retain information.
Randolph-Macon Academy is a co-ed private school for grades 6-12. We offer a superior university-preparatory curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program preparing graduates to pursue lives of meaning and success. Every year, 100% of our graduates are accepted to the best universities around the world with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Visit us at www.RMA.edu.
This past weekend in Front Royal offered a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day ride into the past
The Front Royal-based Shenandoah Carriage Company utilized the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday, February 11 to be precise, to bring the romance of its horse and carriage ride business back home where it hopes to be more visible in the future. Shenandoah Carriage Company LLC owner and Saturday’s carriage driver Kelly Smith said much of the company’s business has been in the Northern Virginia area to the east in recent years. The company was founded in 2000, employee Corinne, handling logistics of the pre-booked carriage rides, told us during a brief break in her duties. Information on a company pamphlet notes a multi-state regional operation serving Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
“We go to Northern Virginia quite a bit but it’s nice to be back home,” Corrine said. “We wanted to do Valentine’s Day rides for everyone today, that’s why we pre-booked them. But we want to come back to our hometown. We want to start doing more adventures here. And like I said, we travel all over the place – but coming back down home is where we want to be. So, we wanted to bring our joy back here.”
And it was joy on the faces of early Valentine’s Day carriage riders, as well as downtown weekend visitors coming across an unexpected mode of transportation, that we encountered in the Village Commons/Gazebo area Saturday. – Talk about the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District!
Corrine and Kelly introduced us to the carriage “engines” – Colonel, the white horse, and Rovein, a Germanic spelling we were told pronounced “Roven”, Colonel’s darker-colored companion in this two-horsepower, two-hearted Valentine’s week operation.
“We’re just trying to be a lot more local. This company was founded here in Front Royal 23 year ago. And we just wanted to try and let everybody know we’re here,” Kelly said, echoing her “right hand” Corrine’s earlier observation.
The Shenandoah Carriage Company offers its services to a variety of events, including marriages, birthday and “princess” parties, festivals, and proms, among others, promising “more than just carriage rides”, harnessing “tradition and timeless memories … For an event that will be remembered in years to come by family and friends” adding with dramatic import – “an entrance that will take their breath away.” The Shenandoah Carriage Company may be reached online at info@shenandoahcarriage.net or phone at 540-635-7745.
Front Royal’s Fussell Florist welcomes flood of Valentine’s Day orders
Tuesday is the day – February 14 – for floral bouquets to be sent or given to loved ones, a tradition that dates back more than 1,400 years and continues through the 21st century.
Noting the 75th anniversary of Front Royal’s Fussell Florists, a team of two from the Royal Examiner descended yesterday, Sunday, to watch while the newest Fussell owner, Katie Bonnet and staff, handled hundreds of orders before the Tuesday deadline where she’d invited Fussell’s former owner/operator, Betty Showers, to help with the overload. Remember, it’s not too late to get that order in for Tuesday to stay on the good side of one’s significant other!
Betty, a town resident, turned over her store to Katie just two years ago come June, then immediately un-retired to work at the Seton Home Studies School. “But its great to be back here to help,” said Betty, a former floral designer who was working on a bouquet of roses, her favorite flower, when we stopped by the freshly painted store.
For Katie, Betty was a welcome addition to the “Fussell family” of some six regular employees, anxious on Sunday to show off their wares, plus her brother, James, who handles deliveries. Betty also “helped out” on Katie’s first year at the store at 202 East 2nd Street, at the intersection of 2nd Street and North Commerce Avenue, as the newcomer to Front Royal announced another new resident, a baby daughter, Emory, now four months old and a regular at the shop.
Katie was anxious to recognize her staff, carefully spelling their names to this reporter: veterans Amanda Haywood, Jamie Martin, and Kristi Wines. Also, newer employees Alaine Dowell, Vicki Frey, and Laura Widdows. “This is our family,” said one of them leading Katie to remark, “They are all just as much a part of the business as I am.”
Some 1,400 years ago, Valentine was a pagan saint of the Roman Empire who evolved into Christianity while welcoming the arrival of Spring. This ultimately led to a card-giving custom in Victorian England a couple centuries ago, and so to the evolution of floral tributes (and chocolate boxes) of the present day honoring the Christian Saint Valentine, who died in 270 A.D.
