Virginia’s 4 PM Burn Law takes effect, WCFR offers open-air burning safety tips

Virginia’s 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30, 2023. The 4 PM Burning Law bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods. Burning is allowed between 4:00 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.

Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires, closely followed by intentionally set or “arson” fires. The 4 PM Burning Law was adopted during the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires which occurred each spring when Virginia has traditionally seen an increased number of fires. Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having “cured” all winter without the shade of tree leaves. After 4:00 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels rise, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open-air fire to escape.

Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “Our responders have already battled multiple wildfires and saved many homes from fire spread because of elevated fire risk. This elevated risk has been contributed to the lack of moisture and snowfall this winter, thus leaving the ground cover fuels in a dry, vulnerable state prone to rapid ignition and fire spread.”

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services offers a friendly reminder and these open-air burning safety tips to help prevent wildfires:

Be mindful of your neighbors and surroundings to ensure the burning is not impacting others.

Never use gasoline to start or fuel a fire. Gasoline is highly volatile and can explode and spread flames quickly upon lighting, which can cause serious or fatal injuries to people and animals and damage property.

Always make sure fires are completely extinguished before leaving the area. Soak all embers, charcoal briquettes, and ash with water. Turn them over with a shovel and drown again them and repeat the process until embers and ashes are completely cold. Use dirt or sand to stir into and cool ashes, if water is not available.

Make sure children, pets, and livestock are supervised at all times when they’re near a fire.

Never leave the burn unattended

Before burning, check and remain current on weather conditions.

In accordance with the Code of Warren County, open-air burning is prohibited at all times in the Blue Mountain and High Knob Subdivisions. Only ordinary yard waste can be burned, never burn trash, rubbish, building materials, etc. When conducting a controlled burn, always call the Warren County Emergency Communications Center (540) 635-4128 to report the activity.

For more information on the 4 PM Burn Law, visit www.dof.virginia.gov or call the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 636-3830.