Virginia’s annual crime analysis report now available on Virginia State Police website
Virginia’s official and only comprehensive report on local and statewide crime figures for 2020, is now available online. The Crime in Virginia report continues to provide precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties across the Commonwealth. The report breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by the reporting agency.
Violent crime includes the offenses of murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy, and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery and aggravated assault. Overall, Virginia experienced a 1.9 percent decrease in violent crime offenses compared to 2019. There were 15,713 violent crime offenses reported in 2020 compared to 16,018 violent crime offenses in 2019.
The following 2020 crime figures in Virginia are presented in the report:
- The number of reported homicides increased from 428 to 528 (23.4%). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45.1% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 52.7% of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half (49.2%) of all homicides occurred at a residence/home.
- Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6% compared to 2019 during which 10,575 motor vehicles were stolen in 10,044 offenses. During 2020, there were 11,209 motor vehicles reported stolen in 10,773 offenses. In 2020, 6,366 motor vehicles were recovered (vehicles may have been stolen prior to 2020). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 40.2% were taken from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $113,993,341.
- Drug arrests decreased by more than a third (36.7%) with the largest percentage decrease in the under 18 age group (48.6%). The number of reports of drugs seized decreased for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana (31.7%), due in part to decriminalization of possessing less than 1 ounce of the drug effective July 1, 2020.
- Burglary decreased 18.4%. Of the 11,413 burglaries and attempted burglaries, more than half (52.2%) took place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., a reverse pattern from 2019 during which 54.8% of burglaries occurred during the day. Furthermore, 68% occurred at a residence/home, a decrease of 7.3% over the previous year.
- Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and 50.4% of robberies. Firearms were used in more than one-third (35.2%) of aggravated assault cases.
- There were 190 hate crime offenses, involving 193 victims, reported in 2020 representing a 2.7% increase compared to 2019. Two offenses indicated more than one type of bias motivation. Nearly three-fourths (72.8%) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (14.4%, 11.8%, respectively). Of all reported bias motivated crime, 77.4% were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
The report employs an Incident Based Reporting (IBR) method for calculating offenses, thus allowing for greater accuracy. IBR divides crimes into two categories: Group A for serious offenses including violent crimes (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault), property crimes and drug offenses, and Group B for what are considered less serious offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, bad checks and liquor law violations where an arrest has occurred.
For both Group A and Group B offenses, there were a total of 206,609 arrests in 2020 compared to 274,636 arrests in 2019, representing an overall decrease in arrests in Virginia of 24.8%.
Per state mandate, the Virginia Department of State Police serves as the primary collector of crime data from participating Virginia state and local police departments and sheriffs’ offices. The data are collected by the Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division. This information is then compiled into Crime in Virginia, an annual report for use by law enforcement, elected officials, media and the general public. These data become the official crime statistics for the Commonwealth and are sent to the FBI for incorporation into their annual report, Crime in the United States.
Front Royal man facing multiple drug-related charges in fatal car-motorcycle collision
The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). The driver of the car, 30-year-old Front Royal resident Charles J. Corathers, is facing a variety of charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Killed in the collision VSP investigators determined was caused when the eastbound 2006 Ford Focus Corathers was driving crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was 33-year-old John L. Cunningham of Strasburg. Cunningham, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Corathers was uninjured.
Royal Examiner asked VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey if an additional charge of Vehicular Manslaughter was possible. “Yes, that is an option. We consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, but I don’t have a time table for additional charges,” Sgt. Coffey replied by email. This story will be updated when additional information on other pending charges is acquired from the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Below is the VSP press release in its entirety:
“Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. on Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 1/2 of a mile west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Rd).
“A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling east on Rt. 55 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.
“The driver of the Ford, Charles J. Corathers, 30, of Front Royal, Va., was not injured in the crash. Corathers was wearing a seatbelt.
“The driver of the Kawasaki, John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cunningham was wearing a helmet.
“Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
“VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.”
Judge will allow amended complaint to be filed against Meza council appointment
It appeared to be a 3-2 win for Plaintiff Paul Aldrich from Judge William Sharp in a June 4th written decision on oral arguments to reconsider the judge’s original denial of a challenge of the in-house appointment of Jacob Meza to the Front Royal Town Council four days after the term he chose not to run for re-election to expired on January 1.
The bottom line was in the final paragraph of the 3-1/2 page written reaction to the oral arguments the court heard from plaintiff counsel David Downes and defense attorney Heather Bardot 10 days earlier on May 25th.
“I will grant the plaintiff, Aldrich, twenty-one days to file an Amended Complaint if he be so inclined. The defendants, Town and Meza, shall then respond within twenty-one days of the Amended Complaint,” Judge Sharpe wrote in concluding his written decision, adding instructions to Aldrich’s attorney – “The plaintiff’s counsel, Mr. Downes, should prepare an order reflecting this ruling, to be endorsed by both counsel with an opportunity to note any exceptions.”
The need for an amended complaint was explained in the judge’s previous three-plus pages, ruling on five specific issues in dispute:
1/ Does the court have jurisdiction to make a ruling? – Yes.
2/ Does the plaintiff complaint fail to state that Town Code Section 47 applies to council appointments? – Not yet proven by the defendants.
3/ Has the defense established that Town Code Section 47 is unconstitutional in its stated exception to the appointment of councilmen to the office of Town Treasurer within the one-year prohibition to staff appointments, and hence render it not applicable to the issue at hand? – No.
4/ Does plaintiff Aldrich state sufficient grounds to support the sought preliminary injunction against Meza’s appointment? – No.
5/ Is a Writ of Mandamus the proper remedy for this case? – No, but a “quo warranto” filing asserting the priority of the Town Charter in the challenge could be the venue for such remedy.
And as stated above, the bottom line is that Judge Sharp will allow the plaintiff to amend his complaint to fit the proper legal reference points the court notes in its ruling. And then allow the defense to respond to that amended complaint before moving toward a hearing for more oral arguments in support of the amended written complaint and defense response.
Click here to view the ruling in its entirety.
Alisa Carson gets 12-month suspended sentence in shooting incident plea agreement
During the Tuesday, June 1st afternoon docket of Warren County General District Court, the Commonwealth entered into a plea agreement with 41-year-old Alisa Carson on two firearms charges related to a March 29th shooting incident in her Church Street apartment. Carson, who holds the Happy Creek Magisterial District Chair’s seat of the Warren Count Republican Committee, pled “No Contest” to a misdemeanor count of “reckless handling of a firearm”. The Commonwealth consequently dropped a felony “willful discharge of a firearm, missile in/at an occupied building” charge.
“She said she thought it was unloaded,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nick Manthos told the Royal Examiner after completion of the approximate 10-minute hearing that began at 2:34 p.m. Substitute Judge Ryan Nuzzo accepted the agreement and found Carson guilty of the reckless handling charge. A “No Contest” plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution has the evidence to convict.
Per the plea agreement, Carson was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with all 12 months suspended. She will be on unsupervised probation for those 12 months and is ordered to remain on good behavior for that period of time.
Carson also sacrificed the involved Ruger .22-caliber handgun to the Commonwealth as part of the agreement. And defense counsel Jerry Talton told the court that his client would sacrifice her right of appeal of a guilty verdict as part of the agreement.
As reported in our story on her arrest “Church Street shooting incident results in charges against local woman”, Carson was booked into RSW Regional Jail at 11:58 p.m., Monday night, March 29, and released the following morning on a $5,000 unsecured bond. No one was injured in the incident at 17 Church Street in the rear of the old Murphy’s Building less than a block off the western end of East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. See the linked arrest story for more on Carson’s previous June 8/9, 2020 news cycle appearance in Royal Examiner, this one with political, rather than criminal overtones.
Suspect arrested after Stephens City robbery
On May 20, 2021, at 10:55 p.m., Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 121 Fairfax Pike (Shell Station/Handy Mart) Stephens City, Va., for a report of a robbery that just occurred.
When Deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with the store clerk, Shahzad Munir, and a witness, Mr. Munir advised a black male wearing a neon yellow shirt was in the store for approximately 40 minutes at the lottery ticket machine next to the counter. The male then went to purchase items from Mr. Munir and when Mr. Munir began to check the male out, the male walked behind the counter, pulled a knife, and demanded money. Mr. Munir then began to wrestle with the male, knocking numerous items down in the store. As the suspect fled the store, he dropped his face mask and his cell phone but was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. The male ran outside where a witness, in this case, attempted to stop him but was unable to. The male entered a vehicle (later learned to be a green Honda Accord showing a Virginia Registration). The witness struck the passenger side windshield, damaging it. The suspect fled the scene.
Through the investigation, it was determined the suspect, in this case, was going to be Richard George Wheatly. Units across the area were advised of the vehicle description in question and BOLs for the vehicle was given. Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted since it was believed that the suspect lived in that area. Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle as it entered their County. Richard George Wheatly, age 27, was stopped and taken into custody without incident. Richard Wheatly was held without bond at the Jail at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center. Wheatly was charged with Assault, Robbery of a business, and vandalism.
This was one of those cases where there could have been a serious injury and numerous agencies were able to work together, develop the information needed to locate the suspect, and in the end, there was a positive outcome without any injury to anyone involved.
(Press release from Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)
Front Royal man arrested for local business robbery
On Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, around 7:00 a.m., Front Royal Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of S. Royal Avenue for a reported robbery that occurred in the overnight hours. The suspect made entry into the business by breaking the glass in the front door of the business. During the incident, a cash register and a safe were taken containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Detectives worked diligently, processed the scene, and collected multiple pieces of evidence and submitted them to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab for analysis.
On May 10, 2021, the analysis returned from the state lab and police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Front Royal resident, William Roy Foster. Mr. Foster was charged on 05/11/2021 and served the warrant while incarcerated at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he is serving a sentence for a similar matter. Foster is being held without bond with a scheduled court date of June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Detective T.A. Smith at (540) 635-2208 or by email at tasmith@frontroyalva.com.
Two Winchester, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On April 29, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force concluded a month-long investigation with the arrest of two Winchester, VA residents. Rasheed Riley, 29, and Josie Peacoe, 31, both of Winchester, VA, were arrested by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed at their residence.
In early April, Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers received information that Rasheed Riley and Josie Peacoe were distributing large quantities of cocaine in the Winchester and Frederick County, VA area. Through the course of the investigation, Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force officers learned that Riley and Peacoe would routinely travel outside the Commonwealth to a cocaine source of supply. The pair would then transport the cocaine back to the Commonwealth for distribution and sale. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers completed multiple controlled purchases of cocaine from Riley and Peacoe during the investigation.
On April 29, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force obtained a search warrant for Riley and Peacoe’s residence located at 2971-116 Valley Avenue in Winchester, VA. During a search of the residence, 266 grams of cocaine with a street value of $12,350.00, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $250.00, $1,570.00 in currency, and 1 firearm was seized. Rasheed Riley and Josie Peacoe were both arrested. Rasheed Riley was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, a probation violation, and an active felony warrant for forging and uttering. Josie Peacoe was arrested for distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance. Additional charges are forthcoming for Riley and Peacoe.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Winchester Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and the District 11 Office of Probation & Parole.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
