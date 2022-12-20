Local News
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is back to deter drunk driving this holiday season
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is back to remind folks to celebrate responsibly and plan a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking.”
In 2020, over a third (39%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities on Christmas Day involved alcohol-impaired drivers. On New Year’s Day 2020, alcohol-impared traffic fatalities accounted for nearly half (49%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities. In the Commonwealth alone, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost their lives because of alcohol-related crashes between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 (11/25/2021-1/1/2022).
“The research is clear: the winter holidays are one of the most dangerous times of the year due to alcohol-related crashes. It’s crucial that everyone does their part to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season by making a plan for a sober ride home if your festivities include alcohol,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is proud to continue our collaboration with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop these tragedies at the source.”
Since the campaign’s launch in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40%, fatalities have decreased by 31%, and injuries have nearly halved. Last year in Virginia, over a fourth (26%) of all traffic fatalities involved alcohol, representing a 9.2% decrease from 2020. However, there is still more work to be done to end the epidemic of drunk driving once and for all.
Virginia State Police personnel will work through the holiday as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program will begin Friday, December 23 and run through Monday, January 2 at midnight.
In addition, 120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, December 14 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will conduct 536 individual saturation patrols and 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is continuing its “Act Like It” public-awareness campaign. The campaign will be accompanied by this year’s new 30-second video reminding drivers that drinking and driving is irresponsible. To highlight the role of law enforcement, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character and his friend are met by a police officer outside a restaurant who commends the two for planning a safe ride home rather than risking a DUI. The campaign video reminds viewers that if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. Virginians will see the campaigns messaging on their TVs and social media apps, during sports games, and at restaurants and shops throughout the state.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a high-visibility enforcement campaign aimed at preventing impaired driving and improving safety for all road users through awareness messaging and increased law enforcement presence on the road. Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the Virginia-based nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Local News
United Way NSV opens 2023 Impact Grant submissions
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (UWNSV) is inviting local nonprofits to apply for the 2023-2024 Community Impact Grant Program. The intent of the grant program is to respond to local priority needs as established through the United Way Community Needs Assessment process, in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.
The 2023-2024 Impact Grants will reflect the 2020-2023 Community Needs Assessment and 2021 ALICE® Report findings for the Northern Shenandoah Valley. All grant program activities of applying nonprofits must tie back directly to the community’s identified needs, with all agencies serving a portion on the ALICE® population. Both reports are available on UWNSV’s website at unitedwaynsv.org/community-needs-assessments
Letters of intent from nonprofits stating their interest to apply for a grant are due January 13, 2023 –and must be completed through the online grant portal, Community Force. The link to the portal is: unitedwaynsv.communityforce.com.
The full grant application will open on January 14, 2023 and will be due on February 17, 2023. A virtual grant application training is required for all applying agencies.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for grant funding:
- Operate as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and be a Virginia registered charity.
- Directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure to administer programs.
- Account for funds in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
- Perform the required financial due diligence necessary as listed on United Way’s website.
- Provide health and human services in the UWNSV catchment area (Winchester City, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page Counties).
- Operate without discrimination.
- Manage with an overhead cost (management and general/fundraising) below 25% of revenue.
- Certify that United Way funds and donations will be used in compliance with all applicable anti-terrorism financing and asset control laws, statutes and executive orders.
- Verify that they are able to complete the post-award reporting requirements in a timely matter.
In 2022, the Impact Grant Program of UWNSV invested $540,000 in 36 programs focused on health, education, and financial stability throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. In 2022, United Way NSV received Impact Grant requests totaling $758,248 from 38 organizations.
The annual Impact Grant process involves more than 60 diverse community volunteers, who review funding applications, participate in online and in-person site visits, and panel presentation before submitting the final recommendations on funding to the United Way NSV Board of Directors for approval.
United Way NSV is recruiting additional volunteers to help with reviewing applications for the Impact Grant process. Interested volunteers can sign up online at unitedwaynsv.org/fund-distribution-volunteers or call (540) 536-1610 to learn more.
Agency applicants interested in learning more about Impact Grants are highly encouraged to visit the UWNSV website for more information on eligibility, deadlines, and other requirements for funding at unitedwaynsv.org/community-impact-grants.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information visit our website unitedwaynsv.org.
Local News
WCHS DECA recognized for THRIVE level achievement of chapter and membership campaigns
Warren County HS DECA was among 525 chapters that achieved THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 22-25, 2023 in Orlando, FL.
Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve THRIVE level receive a commemorative pennant, flag, and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC. In order to receive THRIVE level recognition, the chapter completed two out of three chapter campaigns including the community service campaign, ethical leadership campaign and promotional campaign. Alternatively, the chapter could have participated in the membership campaign which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members, or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the THRIVE recognition for the Membership Campaign were: Sophia Logan, Vice-President of Membership & Recruitment; Faryn Gorham, Vice-President of Administration; and Jaelin Henry. The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the THRIVE recognition for the Chapter Campaign were: Ginger Gouda, Chapter President; Sara Waller, Vice-President of Hospitality; and Ella Martin, Vice-President of Corporate Information.
Community Service projects were completed and benefiting: Warren County Humane Society; Little Pink Houses of Hope; the American Cancer Society; and education for the arts in the high school. The Membership Campaign garnered 56 student memberships, 21 alumni memberships, and 22 professional memberships, bringing the Warren County DECA membership total to 99 chapter members!
Rick Gardner, the chapter’s advisor, stated, “I cannot begin to describe the hard work and dedication displayed by our chapter’s officers in working towards these goals. WCHS DECA truly has outstanding student members, dedicated alumni, and strong community support.”
Local News
E. Wilson Morrison students go all in this Christmas season for this community’s veterans
The Early Act students at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School proudly display some of the “Change Jars” used in their second annual “Change Wars.” Early Act students challenged all of the classes at the school to raise as much money as possible, in order to help the families of local veterans, who have fallen on tough times.
These families are identified through the non-profit organization “Able Forces Foundation.” The founder and CEO of this organization is US Army Veteran “Skip Rogers.” Skip also founded the “Adopt a Warrior for Christmas” program, through Able Forces, in order to offer an extra hand up to vets during the holidays.
Last year, the students raised just over $500. This year, they more than doubled that, with a grand total of $1,101.11. All of the proceeds will go to Able Forces for the “Adopt a Warrior for Christmas” program.
The winning class this year was EWM Kindergarten teacher Julia Johnson (pictured below)’s class, which raised $262.45. The Kindergarten class, as a whole, raised $356.23!!
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barn Owl
This adult Barn Owl was brought to us from Fauquier County after being found down next to a roadway, presumably after being struck by a car. Although we take in over 100 owls each year, only a couple of them are Barn Owls.
On exam, the bird was quiet, had an injured right shoulder, and showed signs of damage to the left eye. Although it was able to stand on its own and showed appropriate defensive behavior towards our staff, this patient was too unstable to undergo anesthesia to get radiographs.
In cases like this, the patient receives supportive care with bandaging and pain medications until they are strong enough that we can better evaluate the damage. This bird’s prognosis for a full recovery is guarded at this time.
Barn Owls are unique in that, while most birds have a set period of time in which they breed and nest, these owls can breed year-round, as long as resources are plentiful!
We have received nestling and fledgling Barn Owls throughout the year, so sometimes getting that call of a “baby owl” in November (which is often an adult Eastern Screech Owl) really is a baby owl!
Want to help Barn Owls? Always check silos and other empty structures before demolishing, as you may have tenants you didn’t know about! Don’t use rodenticides, stay attentive while driving at night, and if you have the space and proper habitat, consider putting up a Barn Owl nesting box!
This is our 3,343 patient this year!
Each year, our native wildlife faces more and more challenges. From vehicle collisions or window strikes, to interactions with domestic pets, or illnesses from heavy metals or pesticides, our goal is to give them a chance to survive and do their jobs within our ecosystem.
And every year, as our overall patient load increases, we have to start preparing earlier and earlier to ensure we are ready.
We have successfully treated over 3,300 patients this year because of the support we receive from people like you!
If you haven’t already, please consider making an end of year donation to help us care for wildlife in need. We can’t do it without you!
Local News
Save your spot at DMV, and stop in for speedy service
Take the stress out of fitting DMV into your busy schedule. DMV already offers convenient appointments so you can schedule your visit and skip the check-in line when you arrive. But if you’d like to walk in for service, the DMV is pleased to allow you to reserve your spot for same-day service, and we’ll save your place in line until you arrive.
This exciting new service option allows customers to put themselves into the service queue and receive their ticket number without waiting in a physical line. It also allows you to plan your DMV visit without locking you into a specific time slot.
“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Now, reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before leaving the house. Just scan the code or text the number to hold your place before you get to the office.”
To save your spot for same-day service, visit our Locations webpage and find your local office through a zip code search or the drop-down menu on the right. When the pop-up appears on the map, click the location link to your local office’s webpage. Scan the QR code or text the code to 89247, and follow the prompts. Each office has a unique code, so be sure to scan or text the code for the office you will visit.
Once you arrive at the DMV office, text “I am here” to activate your reservation so you can be called for service. Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. when they reserve a spot to be served.
Forgot to reserve your spot? Don’t worry! You can still scan the QR code in our lobby when you arrive and get in line for service. Just follow the prompts, and you’ll receive your ticket number via text message to your phone.
Local News
Warren firefighters offer tips for a safe holiday season
447 fires. 500 deaths. $554 Billion dollars in property damage. That’s the toll the winter holidays take on the nation, according to Warren County Fire and Rescue’s (WCFR) Lisa Wilbanks. She is spreading the word about staying safe over the busy time period in hopes that the community will suffer no losses.
Wilbanks, a firefighter/emergency medical technician (E.M.T.), along with Lieutenant Tony Hitt, is part of the County’s Community Risk Reduction Team. In addition to busy shifts responding to emergencies, the duo work to educate the public about fire safety.
In a Thursday interview, they offered several tips to help Royal Examiner readers avoid holiday hazards, including how to choose and care for live Christmas trees and how to safely dispose of the mounds of crumpled gift wrap and packaging that accumulates in most homes on Christmas Day.
Wilbanks says Christmas tree shoppers should examine a tree thoroughly before purchasing one. Tree needles should be green and not fall off the tree in large numbers. Shoppers should bend a needle in half with their fingers. Fresh pines should bend but not break, while fresh firs should snap. To test a Christmas tree’s freshness, gently grab the inside of a branch and pull your hand toward you. The needles should stay in place on the branch if the tree is fresh. A tree in that condition, she says, should last about four weeks.
Lt. Hitt added that two inches of the trunk should be sawed off before placing the tree into its stand, so the tree can absorb the maximum amount of water. Watering the tree daily and monitoring it for needles is important. It should also be placed away from any heat sources, such as a floor vent or a fireplace or portable heater.
Hitt said that all lights should be tested before placing any on the tree. Frayed wires should never be used, nor should lights from different manufacturers be used together. That’s because each brand has its own specifications, such as how many strands can be plugged into each other.
Wilbanks said it also important to use lights as the manufacturer intended—indoor lights should never be placed outside, where inclement weather could damage them and possibly cause a fire. One option for consumers are indoor/outdoor lights, which can be used for indoor decor as well as on the rooftop.
Hitt stressed that trees should be placed at least three feet from heat sources, such as fireplaces, radiators, heat vents candles or lights. “Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit,” he said. Willbank added, “Always turn off tree lights and any outside lights before going to bed or leaving the house.”
Regarding the unsafe practice of burning wrapping paper and packaging material in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, both firefighters stressed that it was an unsafe practice that could lead to the buildup of creosote, and a future fire hazard.
Disposing of ashes from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves should be done carefully, Wilbanks said. Even after two days of proper removal, the potential exists for the ashes to start a fire if not properly stored.
She explained that ashes should be placed in a metal pail, doused with water and covered with a lid. Ashes should never be placed on a deck, nor within 10 feet of a deck, house or other structure.
Hitt offered some tips for the proper use of space heaters and kerosene heaters. “Always plug an electric heater directly into the wall, never into an extension cord” he said. It’s important to note that no other electrical devices should be plugged into the same outlet. The heater should be on a level, flat surface, and never placed on cabinets, furniture or carpet, which can overheat and quickly become a fire. All heaters should be three-feet from furniture and drapery. Children and pets should be supervised and never left alone in a room with a space heater.
The National Fire Protection Association says that heating equipment, including space heaters, is the second lead cause of house fires and the third leading cause of fire deaths.
Kerosene heaters must also be used with caution. They should never be refueled inside living quarters or when the heater is still hot.
One of the best ways to protect your family, Hitt said, is to test smoke detectors monthly. He added, “Most people don’t realize that smoke alarms have a lifespan of 10 years.” It is important to replace any alarms that are not working properly.
Wilbanks stressed the importance of having enough smoke detectors in the home. There should be one in each bedroom, at least one on each floor including the basement and one should be installed outside of each sleeping area.
WCFR has partnered with the American Red Cross to ensure that everyone needing smoke detectors can get them. Citizens can contact the WCFR office to schedule a free in-home visit to assess smoke detectors and install a free one, if needed.
Fire extinguishers are another item that needs to be checked regularly, Hitt explained. Depending on the manufacturer, there may be a gauge that shows the level of charge the extinguisher has. Also, one can look for a date stamp on the inspection tag. That date may be stamped on the cylinder’s body. Consumers can also check the manufacturer’s website for details on locating the fire extinguisher’s expiration date.
As Christmas draws closer, many residents are eager to have Santa–and sometimes Mrs. Claus– visit their neighborhood, riding atop a fire engine.
The schedule for the annual Operation Santa is below:
Company 1 Front Royal
Christmas Eve, beginning at 5 p.m.
Company 2 Rivermont
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
Company 3 South Warren
Saturday, December 17, beginning at 6 p.m.
Company 4 Linden
Monday, December 19, and Tuesday, December 20,
beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Company 5 Shenandoah Shores
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
Company 8 Fortsmouth
Christmas Eve, beginning at dusk.
The best way to keep abreast of Operation Santa is to follow the Facebook page of the fire department that serves the neighborhood, Hitt said. He also encourages everyone to follow the Facebook page of WCFR.
That page, Wilbanks stressed, is the best way to keep abreast of events and volunteer opportunities with the agency. For example, the Citizen’s Fire Academy will make a comeback soon. The annual program took citizens through a series of weekly classes and safety demonstrations, culminating with a graduation ceremony. The academy took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gerry R. Maiatico. He said the academy is being “retooled” before being offered to the public.
Graduates of that program often turn into volunteers, Maiatico said. Brenda Diehl, Recruitment & Retention Coordinator for WCFR is always eager to talk to potential volunteers. She can be reached at 540-636-3830, or by e-mail at joinnow@warrencountyfire.com.
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 0
37/37°F
45/9°F