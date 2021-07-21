Local News
Virginia’s first lady visits ‘Like Arrows Learning Center’ in Front Royal
Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam visited the Like Arrows Learning Center in Front Royal on July 21, 2021, as part of Childcare Access Month. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there for her visit. Our publisher Mike McCool spoke to the First Lady about her passion for early childhood education. He also spoke with Stacy Williams, the Director of the Like Arrows Learning Center.
Her visit comes as the state is expanding access to affordable childcare. For more information, visit Child Care VA.
The Child Care Subsidy Program assists families in paying child care costs for children under age 13 who are not eligible to attend public school during the part of the day when public education is available, or children with special needs under age 18 who reside with the applicant. If you are eligible and are approved for services, the Subsidy Program can pay a portion of your child care costs directly to the child care provider.
Find out more about Like Arrow Learning Center here.
Like Arrow Learning Center is a state-licensed child day center providing quality care through their Infant Program to their PreK Program as well as Before and After School for K-5th grade.
Train continues to block access to property, could be more than 25 hours before train moves
The train came to a stop at approximately 9:00 pm on July 20, 2021, near the crossing at Dismal Hollow Road and Rt 624. Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler says “Enough is enough, I’m tired of the railroad holding the county hostage by blocking access to property.” He said that the train might not move until 10:00 p.m. on July 21, 2021, a period of 25 hours.
Butler has contacted the railroad and received the name and address of the CEO and will issue a ticket, and will do so each day until the train is moved. Butler asks that county residents write their congressmen and senators.
Another problem: local law enforcement has no authority over railroads. The FRA and the Virginia State Corporation Commission are the only two agencies that can enforce railroad-related rules.
Fining railroads under Virginia law has proved difficult, as railroads argue the rule could have the unintended effect of requiring a crew to violate other federal safety requirements like air brake testing and crew changes.
Blocked crossings pose potential safety risks, specifically in locations where trains routinely hinder roadway and pedestrian movement for extended periods. Frustrated drivers may attempt to clear the crossing before a train arrives. Likewise, pedestrians may be tempted to crawl between stopped railcars. Further, blocked crossings make people late for work, school, and appointments, and contribute to roadway congestion.
The new FRA Blocked Crossing webpage, www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings, requests specific information from users reporting blocked crossings— including date, time, location, and duration.
Statutory authority for Railroad Regulation is outlined in Title 56, Chapter 13, of the Code of Virginia. Use the RR Blocked Crossing/Incident Report (Adobe PDF) form to provide the information required to initiate an investigation.
The only legitimate authority to regulate blocked crossings is the federal government. Multiple times in the past the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has been requested to begin the rule-making process to determine effective measures to regulate blocked crossings. Federal Railroad Safety Authorization Act of 1994 (FRSA), 49 U.S.C. § 20101 et seq. (2000), is the main source of the railroad industry’s contention that state and local laws are not enforceable.
Here is the Virginia code that Sheriff Butler referenced:
§ 56-412.1. Railroad cars obstructing street or road; standing vehicle on railroad track.
It shall be unlawful for any railroad company, or any receiver or trustee operating a railroad, to obstruct for a longer period than five minutes the free passage on any street or road by standing cars or trains across the same, except a passenger train while receiving or discharging passengers, but a passway shall be kept open to allow normal flow of traffic; nor shall it be lawful to stand any wagon or other vehicle on the track of any railroad which will hinder or endanger a moving train; provided that when a train has been uncoupled, so as to make a passway, the time necessarily required, not exceeding three minutes, to pump up the air after the train has been recoupled shall not be included in considering the time such cars or trains were standing across such street or road. Any such railroad company, receiver or trustee, violating any of the provisions of this section shall be fined not less than $100 nor more than $500; provided that the fine may be $100 for each minute beyond the permitted time but the total fine shall not exceed $500.
This section shall not apply when the train is stopped due to breakdown, mechanical failure or emergency.
Click the links below for information on how to contact your representatives:
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
This snake is the longest patient we have EVER had in care at a whopping 6’ 4”! He is also the heaviest at 1.32kg (nearly 3 pounds). His impressive size made swallowing a ceramic egg quite an easy feat.
Intake radiographs (see below) confirmed our suspicion that the foreign body palpated in the stomach was a fake egg, often used in chicken coops to show hens where to lay or to teach them not to pick at and destroy their own eggs.
Luckily, this snake was found very quickly after ingestion, before any damage had been done to the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). As the egg was still mobile in the tract, we were able to remove it under anesthesia, but without surgery. Though we receive one or two of these cases each year, this is the first time we were able to remove the egg manually after a thorough exam to ensure it was safe to do so.
In most cases, by the time these snakes are contained and brought in for care, there has been severe damage to the GIT and tissue death in that area, often resulting in cases where segments of the skin or GIT must be surgically removed. Please do not remove foreign bodies manually in snakes unless you are well-trained to do so as it can cause excessive damage and even death if done improperly.
Luckily, this patient has recovered well and has now been released after just over two weeks in care.
If you use fake eggs to show chickens where to lay or to prevent them from breaking their own eggs, consider gluing multiple fake eggs together so that snakes cannot ingest them. Nail wooden eggs to the coop itself to accomplish the same goal. Or, use a real egg that you mark and switch out periodically. Most importantly, secure your coop!
Snakes are often underappreciated for the important ecosystem services they provide. In addition to eating the occasional egg, many snakes prevent disease spread by keeping rodent populations (and the ticks they carry) in check, snakes serve as important predators, but also as important prey species for larger predators. If you see a snake in your yard, give it space, take a photo, and leave it alone – humans are the biggest and scariest of predators!
Public Hearing Announcement: Proposed Office Lease for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Corrections
The Probation and Parole Unit of the Virginia Department of Corrections will provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposed location for a leased office for the Front Royal, Virginia Probation and Parole Office at:
- 842 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
The Public Hearing will be conducted:
- August 12, 2021
- 6:00 p.m.
at the following location:
- Board Room, Warren County Government Center
220 N. Commerce Avenue
Front Royal, VA 22630
All individuals seeking to provide oral comment are required to pre-register by 5:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and submit in writing the following information: name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if any, and the specifics of your comment to:
Department of Corrections
Infrastructure and Environmental Management Unit
Attn: DOC Real Estate/Public Hearing District #11
P.O. Box 26963
Richmond, Virginia 23261
Alternatively, you may fax this information to 804-674-3536 or submit it electronically to DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov.
Please submit only one speaker’s name per letter. A list of individual speakers will not be accepted. Public officials will speak first and will be allowed five minutes each to make their presentations. Thereafter, other speakers will be allowed three minutes each and will be heard in order of registration. Each speaker will be required to sign-in on the day of the hearing. Speakers arriving after 6:00 p.m., the starting time of the hearing, will forfeit their registration.
The location of this public hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any individual with a disability who requires special assistance, such as a sign language interpreter, to participate in the public hearing should contact Lyman Brown at 804-418-5642 or DOCRealEstate@vadoc.virginia.gov by August 10, 2021, in order for the Department of Corrections to make the necessary arrangements.
This hearing will be recorded and that material will become the property of the Department of Corrections.
Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of rabies risk
On the morning of July 16, 2021, two bats were found dead on the sidewalk, on the 200 block of Darby Drive on the southeast side of Winchester. Both bats were collected and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“These animals no longer pose a threat,” stated Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, “however, anyone who believes that they, their child, or their pet, might have handled or come in physical contact with the bats should immediately call the Frederick-Winchester Health Department at 540-722-3480.”
Everyone should keep in mind that any bite, scratch, or lick from a raccoon, fox, skunk, bat, or feral cat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and any person or animal so exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation. The health department further advises:
• Never approach, touch, or handle wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk, or bat, and especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
• Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies; feral cats are especially high-risk. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department right away.
• Vaccinate all cats, dogs, and ferrets against rabies (even if they don’t go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours. Discuss vaccinating livestock with your veterinarian.
• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
• If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have your animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these high-risk animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccines and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Frederick/Winchester Health Department at 540-722-3480.
Additional information on rabies is available at www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. For more information, visit lfhd.org.
Live music, Alexa’s multi-tasking highlight Va. Beer Museum clean motorcycle event
Alert Front Royal’s self-anointed “morality police” – the Virginia Beer Museum (VBM) in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District has had another “International Bikini Team” Motorcycle Washing event, with live musical entertainment and Virginia-brewed liquid refreshments served straight from the Helltown Saloon!!! – Oh wait, there’s no town election this year and no one at the Museum for an event the day before to discredit in their runs for town office.
Oh well, NEVERMIND (1990’s Nirvana musical reference).
But on the 2021 “alert the media” side of the equation – we have an announcement coming …, well, NOW for that matter – in addition to mighty clean motorcycles rolling out of the VBM to DESTINATION(S) UNKNOWN (1980’s Missing Persons musical reference), there was some fine local and not-so-local musical entertainment as the bands dealt, successfully for the most part, with the threat of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.
Dealing with those ominous clouds, thunderclaps and wind gusts were, first starting at noon, Hank Gorecki and Ralph Fortune, later joined by John Landes, and then at 6 p.m. Loudoun County and Key West-based Juliana McDowell and her trio of bandmates.
It was good, CLEAN fun for all – as long as that tarp got over Juliana’s band’s equipment in a nick of time during the evening set when some of that rain finally made it into town.
WATCH: Melanie Salins appointed to Warren County School Board, will run for seat in November election
In a special meeting on July 19, 2021, the Warren County School Board has selected Melanie Salins to fill the vacant North River District seat.
On June 20, 2021, Arnold M. Williams, Jr. resigned from his position as North River District School Board Member due to his move out of the district. The School Board had advertised for and received applicants for the position. Salins, one of 4 applicants for the seat, spoke to the Royal Examiner after her appointment. She indicated that she will run for the seat in the November election.
The only other item on the agenda was the approval of Student Support Coaches. Dr. Chris Ballenger updated the School Board on this program and clarified the requirements for these positions.
The Warren County School Board did approve seventeen student support coaches, seventeen student support assistants, and a supplement of $12,500 for a Student Support coordinator/trainer through June 2023.
Ballenger went on and said, “We stated that our Student Support Coaches would be required to hold an active full or be eligible for a VDOE provisional teaching license. Since the position was posted, we have been unable to locate candidates who meet this requirement. We contacted the Virginia Department of Education for additional clarification on requirements for the position. The Virginia Department of Education stated that candidates would not be required to hold an active license or be eligible for a VDOE provisional teaching license unless they will be the teacher of record. People selected as Student Support Coaches will not be teachers of record.”
In light of this clarification from the Virginia Department of Education, the requirements for the Student Support Coach position were changed to the following:
-
Candidates must have at least a four-year degree.
-
Candidates without a teaching license will automatically be placed at step 0 on the teacher pay scale and are not eligible for advance degree stipends.
-
The maximum step for candidates with an active teaching license will be step 10 and will be eligible for advance degree stipends.
-
Positions will be covered with VRS and eligible for full benefits. Positions will be governed by VRS regulations.
Ballenger said, “Making these changes to the position requirements would allow us to attract people with experience and knowledge in many areas including the areas of mental health and counseling. No change would be made to the Student Support Coach Assistant position requirements.”
