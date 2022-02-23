Connect with us

Real Estate

Virginia's inventory of homes for sale plummets to all-time low

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to the January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the supply in Virginia’s housing market continues to dwindle, setting new record lows.

There were only 12,203 total active listings in the state at the end of January, which is 4,478 fewer listings than this time last year, a drop of nearly 27%. The inventory has been shrinking for years in the commonwealth, but the pace has accelerated since the spring of 2020. The total inventory in Virginia is now about a third of the level it was three years ago.

For the first time ever, total supply in Virginia’s housing market dipped below one month. There was about 0.95 months of supply at the end of January, down from 1.41 months at the same time last year. The months of supply statistic is calculated by taking the average monthly sales over the preceding 12-month period and dividing it by the inventory of active listings. Historically, five or six months of supply has been indicative of a healthy housing market.

While most local markets in Virginia had fewer active listings than a year ago at the end of January, the largest supply reductions were seen in the parts of the Northern Virginia and Richmond markets.


Despite a strong pipeline of interested buyers, the low supply has led many would-be sellers to hold off on listing their homes. “Low inventory continues to be a major constraint on the housing market. Home sales activity would likely be much stronger, except buyers are not finding anything to purchase,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD.

“Buyers are snapping up homes very quickly knowing there is not much on the market. So far, 2022 has been very busy as some buyers are trying to get into the market before mortgage rates go higher,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey.

The demand has led to strong price growth and accelerated the speed of sales. In Virginia, homes are now selling nearly twice as fast as they were in January two years ago. It will continue to be a seller’s market in Virginia for the foreseeable future as supply remains so low.

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

Ask the Expert: I have never applied for a mortgage. What does a lender look for in an applicant?

Published

5 days ago

on

February 18, 2022

By

This is one time in life when your sparkling personality and good intentions don’t matter so much as the financial facts!

Lenders want to know: Can you afford the loan? Will you pay the loan?

The answers are calculated using documents. Mortgages are loans that span decades and require the lender to risk a lot of money on your promise to pay. Your commitment is a promise to pay back the lender over many years to come.

With that much money and trust at stake, you have to provide documentation that you can do just that.



Income, employment, assets: Just like on a rental application, you have to prove you are employed. With a mortgage, you will need copies of tax statements, paycheck stubs, and W2 forms. You want to prove steady income over at least two years in the same line of work, if not at the same employer. This tells the lender that you do work and likely will work in the future. If you are self-employed, you’ll need to provide more documents.

The best case is that you also have a savings account in which you have at least two months of mortgage payments. If you will be dead broke after you sign the mortgage, this might go against your application.

Debt: Lenders use a formula called the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. You can figure it out yourself. Simply add up all your monthly payments (credit cards, auto loans, child support, alimony) and divide that by your monthly income. The percentage you get is your DTI ratio. That should be 36 percent or less. What you don’t want is maxed-out credit cards or applications for new credit.

Down payment: Do you have enough cash to make the required down payment? Can you document where you got the money? Best case: Equity from a home you are selling or your own savings.
Purpose: If you are buying a home, do you plan to live in it? If it is to be a rental, you may need to show more information.

Real Estate

Warren County Market Report – January 2022

Published

1 week ago

on

February 13, 2022

By

Happy Valentine’s Day! This year I would like to add Community News to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!

COMMUNITY NEWS

  • House of Hope
    Empty Bowl Supper – date to be determined soon!
  • Rotary Club of Warren County
    Ride With Rotary – April 9 starting around 9 am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
    The new fundraiser is brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages, and all riding experience levels. Event link: fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
    Registration: Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
  • Warren Coalition
    We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
    Facebook page: facebook.com/wecuwc
    Sign up: warrencoalition.org/wecuwc
    February 15 – LOVE OUR COMMUNITY (Free Event)
    4:45 pm – 5:45 pm | 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal VA

REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for January 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2022. This month we have dipped back in the negative. New listings are down and Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!


In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -39.7%.
  2. New Pending DOWN -14.9%.
  3. Closed sales are UP 2.0%
  4. Average Median Sold $346,250
  5. Average Days on Market 41

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

View detail reports below.

Resource: January 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2022.

Real Estate

An aspiring homeowner's guide to real estate terms

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

If you’re looking to buy your first home, you might feel a little overwhelmed by all the real estate lingo being thrown your way. Here’s a short glossary of some common terms to get you started.

Amortization: The process of gradually paying off your mortgage with regular payments.

Appraisal: The process of determining how much a property is worth, typically used by a lender to decide how big your loan should be.

Comparables: A list of recently sold properties in the area that can be used to determine the market value of a similar property, also known as comps.


Contingency clause: A condition or action that must be met in order for a purchase offer to become binding.

Deed: A legal document that states the official owner of a property, also called a transfer.

Equity: The percentage of a property’s value owned by the homeowner (its market value minus the amount still owed on it).

Foreclosure: A legal process that allows a lender to recover money owed on a defaulted loan by taking ownership of the property and selling it.

In escrow: A period of time after a buyer makes an offer and the seller accepts during which the property is transferred to a third party until the transaction is complete.

Lien: A legal claim to a property if the owner defaults on mortgage payments or has unpaid tax debt.

Maturity date: The last day of a mortgage term, at which time the loan must be repaid in full or a new agreement must be reached.

Principal: The amount borrowed from a lending institution. In mortgage payments, this doesn’t include interest.

Title insurance: A policy that protects a homeowner against challenges of ownership to a property or other problems related to the title of a home.

Remember, a real estate agent can be an invaluable ally when it comes to navigating the language and processes of buying a home.

Real Estate

Should you offer earnest money in a competitive market?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

Mortgage rates are low and financing is readily available, but the number of houses for sale is also low. How do you stand out in the market and buy the house you want?

One way is with earnest money.

This isn’t a requirement, but it can give you an advantage. Earnest money is a good faith deposit on a sale. It tells the seller that you are ready to buy their home and you won’t walk away. Once the seller accepts your offer, the earnest money can be applied to your down payment.

Especially in locations where buying a house is competitive, a substantial deposit of earnest money protects both the buyer and the seller. The seller knows you are serious about buying a home if they are taking the house off the market pending appraisal and inspection.

Front Royal Virginia

You can lose earnest money if you waive contingencies such as inspection or if you do not close on the agreed date. In this case, you could forfeit the deposit. If you just change your mind late in the buying process, the seller can keep the earnest money.

This is a situation where a good agent is crucial. The agent should put everything in writing, detailing timelines and contingencies. The agent will use a reputable third-party real estate broker or legal firm to put your money in escrow. Agents will also outline and clearly explain all contingencies.

When earnest money is necessary, the average good faith deposit is between 1 percent and 3 percent of the purchase price. In some very competitive markets, it can be as high as 10 percent.

Real Estate

Take that! Spite houses are built to offend

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2022

By

SPITE. An ugly word for an ugly desire to hurt, annoy or offend.

In the realm of human relations, spite is abundant, and in neighborhoods, it’s usually obvious. Take the story of a man in Indiana, who was offended when a neighbor told him his house needed painting. So he painted it. Black.

When it comes to houses, spite can go to extremes.

In 1925, in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood, a landowner became cosmically offended when his neighbor made a low-ball offer on a small parcel of land. The neighbor wanted to garden there. The landowner then built an 860-square-foot, two-story home. At its widest point, it is 15 feet wide. At its smallest point, it is under five feet wide. But the home has two full bedrooms, two living rooms, two baths, a basement, and a tiny kitchen, plus a yard. Today is worth north of $500,000. Take that, cheapskate.



On the other hand, Francis O’Reilly did want his neighbor to buy his little 37-foot strip of land in Cambridge, Mass. When the neighbor refused, O’Reilly built an 8-foot wide, 308-square-foot house that has blocked the neighbor’s view since 1908.

 

Finally, it’s worth mentioning the famous Boston Spite House, a nasty bit of business. It is said that the house was built after the Civil War when a soldier returned to find that his father had died and his brother had built a large house on the land they had both inherited.

Only a tiny strip remained, but the angry soldier took advantage of it, building a house 10 feet wide and 30 feet deep, right up against the wall of his brother’s house. Today, it is privately owned.

When 10 people occupy the house for a party and one has to use the bathroom, everyone has to move, the owners told Atlas Obscura.

Real Estate

10 tips for moving in winter

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 2, 2022

By

Are you moving this winter? If so, you’ll need to take into account the likelihood of cold temperatures, slippery conditions, and blizzards. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is as safe and stress-free as possible.

1. Keep an eye on the forecast, and don’t hesitate to reschedule if there’s a storm.

2. Double pack fragile items and electronics so they’re less likely to break in the cold.

3. Clear the walkway and driveway of snow and ice to prevent any accidents.


4. Cover the floors with plastic tarps to keep them clean and avoid water damage.

5. Turn off the heat since people will be going in and out of the house all day.

6. Put a space heater in the bathroom with the door closed so you have a warm retreat.

7. Board your pets so they’re not underfoot or stuck in an unheated house all day.

8. Confirm the utilities are working at the new house before you arrive on moving day.

9. Have warm clothes, spare gloves, and bedding in the car for easy access.

10. Fill a thermos with hot chocolate or a crockpot with soup for you and the movers.

Finally, be sure to hire professional movers who have experience working in the winter, and remember to tip them well.

