Real Estate
Virginia’s inventory of homes shrinks rapidly
According to the November 2021 Homes Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, Virginia’s inventory of homes continues to decline. At the end of November, there were just 16,242 active listings across the commonwealth—nearly 25% less than the same time last year.
While inventory has been shrinking for many years, the rate of decline had been slowing down a bit over the summer. Inventory began to fall sharply again, starting in October, as fewer new listings were coming on the market. Compared to five years ago, the total supply in Virginia’s housing market is about one-third of the level it had been.
There was some expectation that supply would edge up this fall as would-be sellers look to enter the market before interest rates rise and potentially dampen demand, but that has not yet occurred.
While inventory continues creeping down, buyer demand remains high. In total, there were 12,134 home sales in Virginia in November 2021, which is up 3.7% from last year at this time. “The housing market remains very resilient in Virginia,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD. “There are some headwinds—including the rise in omicron cases and the potential for interest rate hikes—but most signs point to continued strong demand in the months to come.”
Strong demand has resulted in higher prices. The statewide average sold-to-list price ratio in November was 100.6%, indicating that on average, homes that sold in Virginia closed at a price that was 0.6% higher than the seller’s asking price. These competitive market conditions are also reflected in the fact that homes continue to sell faster. The November statewide average days on market was 26 days, five days faster than this time last year.
Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey says, “Local housing markets across Virginia continue to see strong buyer demand, but very low inventory remains a challenge. It will continue to be a strong sellers’ market as we head into 2022.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2021 Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
5 mistakes to avoid when selling a property
Are you getting ready to put your house on the market? To ensure that selling your home goes smoothly, here are five mistakes to avoid.
1. Going it alone
Whether it’s your first or fifth time selling a property, working with a real estate agent is a must. Realtors have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the process and ensure you set a fair and competitive price.
2. Forgetting to take pictures
To showcase your home’s best features online, you need to include high-quality images with your listing. Be sure to take them during the day to benefit from the available natural light. Recording a video tour of the property is also a good idea.
3. Leaving your home cluttered
In addition to cleaning your home, remember to remove any clutter before arranging a tour. Consider consulting a professional home stager to help potential buyers see your property’s full potential.
4. Disregarding the yard
Since the exterior of your home is what potential buyers will see first, it needs to make a good impression. Be sure to mow the lawn, rake up leaves, wash the siding and deck, weed the gardens, and neatly arrange your patio furniture.
5. Underestimating the costs
Home sellers are responsible for paying the commission to both their own and the buyer’s agent. Keep in mind that you might also have to make concessions with the buyer and pay for repairs following an inspection of the property.
If you want to sell your home quickly at the best possible price, be sure to work with a real estate agent.
Real Estate
3 reasons you need a realtor when buying a foreclosed home
A foreclosed home is one that’s been seized because the previous owner could no longer pay the mortgage. This means the seller will be a bank or other lender trying to recover their investment. If you’re interested in buying this type of property, here are three reasons you should work with a real estate agent.
1. To assess the market. One perk of buying a foreclosed home is that you can usually get it for a lower price. In order to recognize a good deal when you see it, you’ll need someone with extensive knowledge of the local market.
2. To navigate the process. There are several differences when it comes to buying a foreclosed property, including the bidding process and the inspection. A professional who’s well-versed in this type of transaction can ensure it goes smoothly.
3. To protect your interests. Since banks have different priorities than the typical seller, they may insist that a prospective buyer agrees to certain conditions. A realtor will negotiate on your behalf to ensure the sale is to your benefit.
In short, no matter what type of home you’re looking to buy, a real estate agent is a valuable ally.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – November 2021
Merry Christmas, Front Royal! In the spirit of the holidays, I would love to take a minute to talk about the good things that are happening in our community; for example, the House of Hope! Please take a minute to visit their Facebook page to see the latest updates. The men of the home have decided to participate in the first annual Front Royal Light Fight. The cheer of Christmas is certainly shining bright on 724 Warren Avenue.
Another event in Front Royal to feel proud of is PROJECT: Christmas in Kentucky. Robert Hupman, Ellen Aders and myself have all decided to help collect toys for the children in Kentucky who have suffered from the tornado last week. Please stop by Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) from 9am-7pm during the week, and 9am-5pm Saturday, December 18th. Learn more through the event link.
Back to real estate: Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 14.3%.
- New Pending UP 6.2%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -9.9.7%
- Average Median Sold $317,500
- Average Days on Market 28
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2021.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
4 things you should never do when buying a home
Buying a house requires a major investment. If you don’t set yourself up in the best possible financial situation, it could cost you your dream home. Here are some common mistakes to avoid as you prepare to buy a house.
1. Don’t meet with just one lender. It’s a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you house-hunt. Request a quote from at least three lenders to ensure you get the best rate. A mortgage broker can help make this process easier.
2. Don’t miss bill payments. If you fall behind on credit card or car loan payments in the months before applying for a mortgage, you risk lowering your credit score and jeopardizing your chances of getting approved.
3. Don’t change jobs. When a lender reviews your mortgage application, they want to see financial stability. If you start at a new company or transition from a full-time position to part-time or contract work, this could sow doubt about your ability to make regular mortgage payments.
4. Don’t make major purchases. You’re probably excited to buy furniture for your new home, but the period prior to securing your loan is not the ideal time. Until you get a mortgage, it’s best to avoid taking on any new debt.
Are you ready to buy a house? If so, it’s best not to go it alone. Among other things, a real estate agent will help you narrow down your search, make a fair offer and navigate the paperwork to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Real Estate
5 questions to ask a home inspector
The role of a home inspector is to evaluate the condition of a property before you buy it. However, this professional can also provide you with additional details about your future home. All you have to do is ask the right questions. Here are five to get you started.
1. What do you look for during an inspection?
It’s best to ask this question before you hire a home inspector. This way, you’ll know exactly which problems they’ll be able to identify and what issues might get overlooked.
2. Can I accompany you on the inspection?
The answer to this question should be yes. If you do tag along for the inspection, you’ll be able to get the inspector’s feedback about the property on the spot. Plus, they can answer any questions you have along the way.
3. How major are the issues you uncovered?
If the inspector notes any problems with the property, don’t panic. Instead, ask for their opinion about the severity of the defects. This will help you make an informed decision about whether you should move forward with the purchase.
4. Do I need to contact another expert?
A home inspector might notice warning signs that need to be further investigated by a specialist such as an electrician or an HVAC technician. Consulting another professional can give you the information you need to renegotiate the price if necessary.
5. What work will need to be done first?
If you decide to move forward with the purchase, any issues that you don’t ask the seller to correct should be put on your to-do list. Use the inspector’s official report and comments to determine which tasks need to be prioritized.
Before you hire a home inspector, make sure they have insurance to cover the cost of any errors or omissions in their report.
Real Estate
What to do with the appliances when selling a house
If you plan to sell your home, you’ll need to decide whether to include some or all of your appliances in the listing. Here are a few factors to consider before you make a decision.
Reasons to leave them
If most houses on the market in your area include appliances, excluding yours from the deal could deter potential buyers. Alternatively, you could use your appliances as an incentive or a bargaining chip. Leaving them behind also eliminates the risk that your appliances, floors, and walls will get damaged during the move.
Reasons to bring them
If you have expensive, high-end appliances, you may not get a return on your investment by bundling them into the price of the house. Another reason to keep your appliances is if you’re moving to a home without any and you want to avoid the cost of replacing them. Just be sure to hire professional movers with experience transporting heavy items.
Reasons to upgrade them
If you have mismatched appliances or recently renovated the kitchen, purchasing new stainless-steel appliances can be an effective way to increase the value of your home and attract buyers. At the very least, you need to make sure your appliances work properly before you include them in the listing.
In most cases, it’s a good idea to adhere to the norms in your housing market. Consult a local real estate agent to determine the best course of action.
