State News
Virginia’s Labor Market: Steady Growth Amidst Economic Caution
Governor Youngkin Highlights Rising Employment and Participation.
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently revealed encouraging labor market trends for Virginia, emphasizing a growing workforce and moderate job growth in November. Statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) highlighted an increase in the state’s labor force and the number of employed Virginians.
Governor Youngkin remarked, “While more Virginians are working than ever before and participation in the labor force continues to climb, this month’s flat jobs report suggests the cautious approach we’ve taken in our economic outlook remains appropriate.” He emphasized his administration’s commitment to aggressive growth in labor participation and job creation, advocating for bolder steps to enhance opportunities for Virginians.
The labor force participation rate, a critical indicator of economic health, reached 66.9 percent in November, the highest since March 2012. This measure reflects the percentage of the civilian population over 16 that is either working or actively seeking work.
November’s data showed a slight increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 2.9 percent, still below last year’s rate. The overall labor force saw an addition of 9,331 people, totaling 4,624,846, with the number of employed individuals rising to 4,492,761.
Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater highlighted the employment growth across all regions of the Commonwealth, stressing the need to provide resources for Virginians to improve their job situations and for employers to fill existing job openings.
Echoing this sentiment, Secretary of Commerce Caren Merrick focused on Virginia’s efforts to drive the economy forward, catering to current job demands and preparing for future opportunities. “We are encouraged by the number of Virginians continuing to seek job opportunities and to be an active participant in strengthening the vitality of the Commonwealth,” she said.
The BLS also publishes data from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (CES), which offers a different perspective on employment by counting jobs based on employer payroll records. This survey, unlike the LAUS, excludes business owners, the self-employed, and other non-payroll workers.
The report also detailed sector-specific employment changes. November saw job gains in eight out of eleven industry sectors, with Government, Leisure and Hospitality, and Education and Health Services leading the way. Notable gains were also observed in Construction, Information, Financial Activities, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, and Manufacturing.
This nuanced view of Virginia’s labor market underscores a resilient economy, balancing growth with cautious optimism. With a focus on filling job vacancies and boosting participation rates, the state appears well-positioned to face the challenges and opportunities of the coming year.
For more details on Virginia’s labor market, visit the Virginia Works website at virginiaworks.com.
What Would Virginia Need for a Future of Electric and Automated Aircraft?
Virginia Tech developers and aviation leaders are working to bring automated and electric aircraft to Virginia in the future. But before the state dives into investments, it’s waiting on a study and the federal government to determine what it would need to do to get the new industry off the ground.
“Advanced air mobility has been on the minds of industry and some of the scientific minds like NASA and [the Federal Aviation Administration] for quite a while, and it’s getting to that point now where it’s becoming a reality,” said John Campbell Jr., one of the directors of the Virginia Department of Aviation.
What is advanced air mobility, and why are officials interested in it?
Advanced air mobility is a term that refers to aircraft that are highly automated, more flexible than large commercial airplanes, and usually electric. They include electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, often referred to as air taxis. The concept has grown in popularity as a new way of offering travel and delivery services and reducing greenhouse gases.
The FAA has said such aircraft could help transport cargo and passengers, respond to emergencies, and connect to underserved and rural communities.
Because the technologies are new, regulations and infrastructure are still under development.
In June 2022, the U.S. joined countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to form the National Aviation Authorities Network, which is working to create certification criteria for the new forms of aircraft and plans for how to integrate them into the existing industry and airspace.
About a year later, the FAA released the Innovate28 plan outlining how these new air technologies can operate safely at one or more sites by 2028.
“This plan shows how all the pieces will come together, allowing the industry to scale with safety as the north star,” said Deputy FAA Administrator Katie Thomson in a July 18 statement.
According to the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, a nonprofit group that studies economic development in the Commonwealth, the advanced air mobility industry could generate $16 billion in new business activity in the Commonwealth.
Virginia Tech study
Last year, Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, which is one of seven FAA-designated test sites for unmanned aerial vehicles like drones, was asked to conduct a study that looks at the minimum infrastructure that would be needed for the industry to develop in Virginia.
The Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance, a group made up of state officials and business, education, and space industry leaders, is also participating.
“I think the state is being really smart in making sure that they don’t just throw money at this new term of ‘advanced air mobility’ that everybody’s excited about, and instead, they’re looking at what can we do with our current airports that already exist,” said Tombo Jones, director of the Virginia Tech partnership.
The groups’ role is “to determine where they should spend money that stays within the state’s responsibility lanes, but also encourages public-private partnerships,” said Jones, who noted the study is expected to be completed at the start of the new year.
That study will highlight necessary infrastructure such as charging sites, radar services for tracking low-level aircraft, and landing areas known as vertiports where self-driving or electric aircraft can land and take off.
“The report is going to have a number of recommendations to enable the type of infrastructure that would benefit drone operations today, that would benefit advanced air mobility operations tomorrow without getting ahead of the regulatory environment,” Jones said.
While he didn’t provide specific recommendations, he said it would outline how Virginia could invest in existing test sites and create pilot programs using existing physical infrastructure.
Investing in current testing locations could help attract aircraft manufacturers to Virginia, where they could conduct flight operations at test centers closer to the FAA’s Washington, D.C. office rather than traveling across the country.
Ongoing development
In the meantime, companies such as Virginia-based Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences and Vermont-based BETA Technologies have been developing and improving concept vehicles in Virginia and across the country.
Carmen Smith, a spokeswoman for Aurora, said airports and government agencies are increasingly expressing interest in electric and self-driving aircraft.
Aurora is working with Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, to design and certify a self-flying eVTOL air taxi.
“It’s an exciting time for the advancement of air travel,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s not only the operational and logistical advantages of solutions like air taxis, but also about electrification. We’ve seen the auto industry make strides in electrification, and most of the aircraft solutions in the advanced air mobility segment are also electric. An important part of revolutionizing air travel is providing a solution that is more sustainable.”
BETA has two all-electric aircraft, the net-zero ALIA conventional takeoff and landing and the ALIA VTOL, and is developing a charging network along the East Coast, with 17 fast-charging sites built and 55 more under development. In that endeavor, the company is partnering with the U.S. military, UPS, and United Therapeutics, which delivers synthetic organs for human transplantation.
Campbell said some manufacturers have committed to completing their concepts by 2024-25, but they may have to wait for the FAA to certify them.
Virginia also has other efforts underway to prepare for the new technology. In November, it joined seven other states at the Advanced Air Mobility Multistate Collaborative in Northern Virginia to discuss ways to grow the industry, Virginia Business reported.
Campbell said experts have been exchanging information through the Virginia Flight Information program for much longer. He said rather than having 3,000 localities across the country create their own rules and regulations on how to fly new types of aircraft, it is wiser to talk with other states to work through some of the issues.
“While the FAA controls the airspace, we’ve got issues on the ground that need to be taken care of,” Campbell said. “We are working with local planners and community developers on infrastructure needs, such as electrical power, as well as zoning regulations to help get communities ready. We wanted to get that conversation started so we’re not caught behind the eight ball when that first eVTOL takes off.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin Budget Calls for Income Tax Cuts, Sales Tax Increases
At the halfway point of his administration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a budget proposal that calls for significant income tax cuts, increases in state sales and use tax — and a push to get rid of the car tax, which the Republican called “the single most hated tax” in Virginia.
“The car tax belongs in the trash can and not in your mailbox,” he said.
Speaking to the state’s joint money committees Wednesday morning, Youngkin reiterated his familiar themes that Virginia must take action to reverse ongoing population losses to other states and reduce residents’ tax burdens.
“Across the country today, there are winning states, and there are losing states,” he said. “Virginia must compete even harder.”
But the governor’s speech took a less political tone than earlier addresses to the state’s legislative budget architects, offering fewer criticisms of prior administrations and acknowledging that Virginia government remains divided after Democrats narrowly won control of both chambers of the legislature this November. That outcome dampened Youngkin’s prospects for a presidential run and will force him to work across the aisle to achieve his key priorities.
Because Virginia operates on a two-year budget that is amended annually, the “Unleashing Opportunity” budget presented by Youngkin Wednesday represents the governor’s first crack at crafting a state spending plan from whole cloth. The last two-year budget, which was passed in 2022, was based on a plan from outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
With power divided between Democrats and Republicans in Richmond and historic state surpluses fueled by pandemic-era relief spending, the past few years have seen unusual levels of contention over the state budget. Amendments to the spending plan, ordinarily passed at the time the General Assembly adjourns in late February or early March, took until September this year to come to fruition as the parties bickered.
“I would ask us to deliver a budget on time when you adjourn sine die in March,” Youngkin told the money committees on Wednesday, referring to the final adjournment of the legislative session. “Virginians deserve it, and I know we can do it.”
This year, lawmakers will have less money at their disposal, with pandemic-era infusions of cash at an end and state economic officials projecting a mild recession beginning in the last quarter of fiscal year 2024.
The “overwhelming consensus” of state leaders, said Youngkin, was that in developing the budget, “we should build in caution.”
Democrats have already signaled concerns with the governor’s spending plan — and some surprise.
“I heard the governor say this was halftime. And he came back out as a Democrat, a lot of tax increases,” wisecracked incoming House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, in an exchange with Virginia Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings.
Senate Democrats on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement calling the governor’s budget “absolutely disgraceful” and “a slap in the face of our most vulnerable individuals.”
“We are smart enough and bold enough to know that his speech was the highlight reel and that he omitted the dirty details of his plan,” the caucus wrote. “Governor Youngkin believes that ensuring more tax cuts for wealthier individuals is most beneficial for low-income individuals in our commonwealth.”
Wednesday’s proposal by the governor marks only the beginning of the state’s budget season. When the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 10, both chambers will have a chance to modify Youngkin’s budget, removing parts they don’t like and accepting or strengthening those they do. The House and Senate will then need to reconcile their two versions of the plan — a process that historically has occurred behind closed doors through the legislature’s opaque conference committee system — and send it to the governor for review.
“While we appreciate Governor Youngkin for sharing his budgetary vision today, it is imperative that we have a thorough examination of his proposal,” said Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, the incoming chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “This is the starting point to construct a budget that not only reflects our dedication but also secures prosperity and fairness for every resident in the commonwealth.”
Here’s some of what Youngkin is proposing at the starting line.
Tax reforms
Youngkin has heavily emphasized tax reduction over the course of his administration, and the issue is the centerpiece of his budget proposal. Reducing the cost of living for Virginians, he argued Wednesday, requires reducing tax burdens and modernizing the state’s sales tax code.
He is calling for a 12% cut in income taxes across the board that would see the tax rate drop from 2% to 1.75% for the lowest bracket and from 5.75% to 5.1% for the highest.
“This cut reduces the personal income tax burden on Virginians by $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2026 and is a major, major step towards competing,” Youngkin said. “The data is clear: Since 2021, 26 states have cut individual income tax rates.”
To partly offset that loss in state revenues, the governor proposes increasing the state’s sales and use tax from 4.3% to 5.2%, as well as expanding the base of goods and services that tax applies to.
“Virginia taxes a narrow set of goods while our peer states tax a broader set of goods and services,” said Youngkin. To remedy that, he is asking the state to close what he called the “Big Tech tax loophole” on digital goods such as software packages, digital downloads, streaming services, and more, “on which today, Virginia collects nothing.”
Democrats have already pushed back against the tax changes. In a statement, Scott said Virginia “must champion policies that address the pressing issues faced by our citizens – not those that would be detrimental to the financial well-being of low-income and middle-class households, exacerbating economic disparities. By lowering taxes for the wealthiest Virginians and raising local and state sales tax, the burden is shifted onto those least able to afford it.”
Asked about those concerns, Youngkin said he was “very cognizant” of them, “and that’s why we included an increase in the earned income tax credit so that, in fact, there would be support for Virginians who are on the lower-income scale.”
Under the governor’s plan, lower-income residents would be able to claim an enhanced earned income tax credit equal to 25% of the federal credit rather than the existing 20% credit.
“We can reduce the tax burden and include a very important tax reform, which is shifting the burden of personal income taxes onto a sales tax system that is truly outdated and archaic,” he said.
Car tax
While not included in his budget plan, the governor urged lawmakers to work to eliminate the car tax local governments permanently are currently allowed to levy and instead have localities rely on further increases in sales tax.
Outgoing Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, noted the commonwealth spends almost $1 billion annually to reduce the car tax in localities and asked whether getting rid of the tax would require a constitutional amendment.
“The [Virginia] Constitution gives the car tax to the localities,” he said. “So how’s [he] going to do that, to abolish the car tax?”
Cummings said eliminating the tax would require a complex process and “a lot of changes and legislation.”
After his presentation, Youngkin told reporters, “I believe we would not eliminate the state subsidy of $950 million a year, that we can work in collaboration with local governments to settle on an increase in local and state sales and use taxes.”
Continued increases in education spending
Over the next biennium, Youngkin is proposing an additional $764 million for Virginia’s K-12 schools, including $160 million for re-benchmarking — the process of updating the amounts the state provides in direct aid to schools — $122 million to cover another 2% raise for teachers in fiscal year 2026 and $53 million for a 1% bonus in fiscal year 2025.
Youngkin also proposed investing $61 million to expand the hiring of reading specialists, $40 million to support students seeking industry-recognized credentials through “Diploma Plus” grants, and $40 million to develop a new state assessment system.
Va. education workgroup recommends revisions to state educational testing
More behavioral health investments
Youngkin is proposing $316 million in the budget for his “Right Help, Right Now” plan to further expand access to behavioral and mental health services across the commonwealth. This includes over $150 million to add additional developmental disability waivers, which fund services for people with long-term care needs. The governor’s plan aims to provide waivers to the 3,400 Virginians currently on the “priority one” waitlist — consisting of those individuals who urgently need the services and support offered by the waiver in a year or less.
“This is going to be a big initiative, but with the providers out there seeing this money is there, I think we can generate the kind of infrastructure we need to help address this important area,” said Virginia Department of Planning and Budget Director Michael Maul.
Over $35 million will go toward funding additional crisis services, like Virginia’s 988 suicide and crisis system and crisis stabilization units, to minimize response services that rely on emergency rooms and hospitals.
An additional $58 million is being invested in behavioral health loan repayment, more clinical training sites and residency slots, and salary increases for state hospital clinicians. A new JLARC report this month found Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals are increasingly short on both beds and staff, which poses risks for both patients and personnel.
When it comes to hiring, “we are competing with McDonald’s and Starbucks,” Maul said, “and it’s hard sometimes to get the people we need.”
Medicaid spending
The budget includes $714 million to fund the cost of Medicaid while adjusting for inflation.
Maul said this biennial budget includes significantly more money than the previous two-year spending plan because the state’s Health Care Fund, which is sourced from tobacco taxes, has less money to cover Medicaid costs than it did in prior years.
During COVID, Maul said Medicaid enrollees “weren’t going to their doctors or getting their checkups,” so Virginia spent less to pay for providers than what was initially budgeted. Now, he said, the state is expecting a significant rise in utilization.
“We’re not expecting very big amounts to go into the Health Care Fund, and tobacco tax revenues are going down,” Maul said. “We believe we’re going to need over $250 million a year to help offset the fact that those funds will not be available to help with Medicaid.”
Child care
Youngkin announces plan for millions in early childhood and child care spending
The Building Blocks for Virginia Families initiative, announced by Youngkin earlier this month, would put $437 million toward child care and early childhood education programs in an effort to keep child care accessible to families struggling to shoulder its high costs.
Wednesday’s proposal is $10 million less than the governor previously outlined but would put $412 million toward the state child care subsidy program and $25 million to help with startup costs for providers in areas that lack child care services.
“We were using a big chunk of one-time funding, of public funding, to help subsidize the cost for child care,” said Maul. “That’s one of our biggest economic development issues because if workers can’t find child care, they can’t get to work.”
A state report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that child care is unaffordable for the vast majority of Virginians.
“The whole goal is to make sure that anybody in the program today and those who would likely be in the program can continue to do so in the next biennium,” said Maul.
Funding for some wastewater projects, but not all
Richmond would get $50 million for its combined sewer overflow system, a 19th-century infrastructure with wastewater and stormwater flow through the same pipes. During heavy rainfall, the system becomes overwhelmed, causing wastewater to be released into the James River.
State funding for Richmond sewer project stripped out of budget deal
The General Assembly has set a 2035 deadline for the city to upgrade its system.
Last year, the General Assembly initially proposed giving Richmond an extra $100 million for the work, but it was eliminated from the September spending plan to fund other initiatives. The city has said it needs $100 million in state funds in each of the next five years to keep from raising customer rates.
Youngkin’s proposal lacks new additions to the Water Quality Improvement Fund for wastewater treatment projects, which have helped the state make strides in preventing pollution from entering waterways. A $238 million shortfall is projected for 10 projects over the next two years, Department of Environmental Quality Director Mike Rolband recently told the State Water Commission.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Director Chris Moore said, “While we applaud these historic investments, there remains significant need for resources to Virginia’s wastewater sector to continue the tremendous progress they have made in reducing pollution to the Bay.”
No new increases for Metro
Despite Metro’s threats of potential service cuts and fare increases in response to a $750 million shortfall, the governor’s budget includes no additional funding for the bus and rail operator above the state’s normal allocation.
Youngkin said before any funding is appropriated, a plan must be created to address the change in ridership and demand for services.
“I am a huge supporter of Metro,” Youngkin said after his presentation. “It is critically important to Virginia and the entire DMV. But we need to face reality here and develop a business plan that works for Virginia, for the District and for Maryland, and then we will talk about what we will do in order to support it.”
Metro said Virginia’s proposed contribution for fiscal year 2025 is $347.9 million.
Metro said it needs notification of what the neighboring jurisdictions will provide by mid-March to make any budget adjustments.
Virginia’s own biosciences ‘research triangle’
Youngkin is proposing $100 million for the creation of the Virginia Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Network, which the governor described as “Virginia’s own version of the research triangle.”
“It will be mainly to our research institutions and other entities that are helping us to become more competitive and to hopefully draw companies to Virginia who want to take advantage of those resources,” Maul told the money committees.
The University of Virginia’s Manning Institute for Biotechnology would receive $50 million, $27 million would go to Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and $13 million to VCU’s Medicines for All Institute, according to a Dec. 11 announcement.
Flood Fund
Virginia’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which helps pay for resilience projects to address flooding from stormwater and sea level rise, would get a $100 million boost from Youngkin, who is continuing to push for Virginia’s withdrawal from the regional carbon market that has been providing revenue for it.
“We just have so many challenges around Virginia dealing with storm surge and floods that we’re trying to address,” Maul said. Those challenges include sea levels in Norfolk, which are rising faster than anywhere else on the East Coast.
The fund has received half of the over $700 million the state has gotten from its participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires electricity producers to purchase allowances for the carbon they emit. Those funds are returned to the state, which directs 50% of them to flood planning and mitigation projects. The rest goes toward energy efficiency improvements and administrative costs.
Youngkin said allocating money to the Flood Fund is “how these programs should be funded.”
“It’s transparent, it’s part of something we need to do, and it’s not a hidden tax on someone’s bill that they never see that was sold as something that it was not,” he said. “By removing RGGI and taking up the responsibility to fund through the general fund, we have transparency and are still accomplishing our goal.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Sends $20 Million to Space Authority to Expand Launch Operations
Commercial flights into space are still a ways away from being launched in Virginia. But the industry is weighing the possibilities as operations continue to expand at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.
“It’s a neat idea,” said Major General Ted Mercer, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority. “If nothing else, flying space tourism out of [the spaceport] would be neat.”
He’s not the only one interested. Earlier this December, the Commonwealth Transportation Board allocated $20 million to the authority to aid the commonwealth’s economic development efforts in the aerospace sphere. The allocation was recommended by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and got unanimous approval.
The action follows Northrop Grumman’s announcement that it will partner with Firefly Aerospace to develop two new rockets. The authority will use the $20 million to modify one of its three East Coast orbital launch pads to accommodate larger rockets such as the Antares rocket, which can carry more than 17,000 pounds and is primarily used to supply NASA missions.
Northrop Grumman’s next rocket is expected to carry more than 22,000 pounds, while Firefly’s Medium Launch Vehicle, or MLV, can carry more than 35,000 pounds.
According to Mercer, modifications to the launchpad will help Northrop Grumman continue resupplying the International Space Station and compete for contracts to transport other government cargo.
“It seems that’s the direction that launch facilities are heading, and in five years from now, we might be anticipating Christmas gifts of spaceflight as tourists,” said Commonwealth Transportation Board member E. Scott Kasprowicz, who served as deputy transportation director in Gov. Tim Kaine’s administration, at the board’s Dec. 4 meeting.
“I won’t say we’re in a position to support it,” Mercer said. However, he continued, “We are discussing it with the lift providers.”
Mercer said Rocket Lab is the only aerospace manufacturer and launch service provider at the spaceport interested in developing a rocket to transport people.
“Rocket Lab wants to human-rate the new neutron rocket, but the other customers have not talked about human-rating their rockets,” Mercer said. “But we are in discussion about that because we do see that that has the potential to come for the future.”
Virginia is one of four states, alongside Alaska, Florida, and California, to have a spaceport and a license to launch rockets into outer space. Mercer said the commonwealth has provided $176 million to the spaceport, which has been owned and operated by the Spaceport Authority since its establishment in 1995.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the authority increased the number of annual jobs around the spaceport from about 3,336 to 4,597, paying more than twice the average salary of the surrounding communities.
Mercer said that for every dollar Virginia has invested into the spaceport, the commonwealth receives nearly $3 back in economic return.
The director said there is sufficient land for the spaceport’s current operations, but expansions could require more area.
Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller III, who serves on the authority’s board of directors, said the spaceport is a “real gem” in Virginia.
“We’re very excited to have you in the transportation sector of the commonwealth, and we’re pleased about how y’all are executing and performing and look forward to continuing to support you and seeing where this thing can get to,” Miller said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Takes Bold Step Against Robocalls and Robotexts
New FCC Policy Spearheaded by AG Miyares Promises Consumer Relief.
In a significant move to curb unwanted telemarketing communications, Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia has successfully advocated for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt a new policy against robocalls and robotexts. This policy shift, requiring businesses to secure written consent from consumers before sending robotexts and making robocalls, marks a major milestone in protecting consumer privacy.
The former rule allowed lead-generating businesses to mislead consumers into consenting to communications from multiple companies, leading to an overwhelming number of unwanted calls and texts. The new FCC regulation, focusing on “one-to-one consent,” prevents these businesses from securing blanket permissions for numerous businesses.
In June, Miyares led a diverse, bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 29 states, advocating for the FCC to implement this crucial consent requirement.
“Virginians are fed up with endless robocalls and texts. I’m relieved that the FCC has heeded my recommendation and set a firm boundary by enforcing the one-to-one consent rule, safeguarding consumers from predatory practices of lead-generating businesses,” Miyares stated. “This cross-party endeavor and the ensuing policy change promise to significantly reduce harassing telemarketing communications, offering more tranquility to the citizens of Virginia.”
A typical practice in lead generation involves offering consumers online quotes for products or services like insurance. To get these quotes, consumers had to consent to receive communications from the lead generator’s marketing partners, often encompassing thousands of different businesses. These businesses were usually listed on a separate webpage, not immediately visible to the consumer.
Virginia’s campaign against these invasive marketing practices gained support from attorneys general across the United States, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. This widespread backing underscores the national demand for stricter regulations on telemarketing practices.
Virginia to Close Four Prisons, Reassume Control of Sole Private Prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections will close four prisons and take control of the state’s only privately operated prison this summer, officials said Friday.
Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17, and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program will close on July 1, 2024. The department said the closures are intended “to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs.”
Virginia considers private prison contract renewal despite $4.3 million in breaches
The announcement from the department did not note how many inmates will be affected by the closures or where they will be transferred. The agency said it has begun identifying job placement opportunities for employees at the affected facilities “to ensure that all employees who wish to remain employed with the VADOC will be able to stay with the agency.”
Virginia will also end its contract with Florida-based GEO Group to operate the Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County on Aug. 1, 2024. The medium-security prison has been operated privately since 1998 and under GEO management since 2003.
Prison reform advocates have pushed for control of Lawrenceville to be turned back over to the state for many years, arguing that private companies’ need to produce profits leads them to cut corners in staffing and other resources that endanger inmate safety. In 2021, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, proposed legislation that would have prohibited the state government from contracting with private prison operators, but it was defeated in committee.
Reporting by the Mercury found that persistent staffing shortages at the facility have led the Virginia Department of Corrections to repeatedly dock its payments to GEO for the operation of Lawrenceville due to the company’s failure to meet minimum staffing levels required by contract. Between August 2018 and October 2022, those deductions totaled $4.3 million. Roughly three-quarters of the costs were linked to shortages between October 2021 and October 2022.
A 2020 study by the Virginia Department of Corrections found that Lawrenceville’s operating costs would increase by $9.3 million if the state assumed control, largely to pay for “an increase of 93 correctional officers needed to provide adequate relief staffing and to address operational security needs.”
On Friday, the agency said it has been informed that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget proposal, which he will present to the House and Senate money committees this Wednesday, includes additional funding for the state to take over Lawrenceville safely next year. The General Assembly will also come up with its own proposal for the two-year budget during the next legislative session that begins in January.
Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole said Youngkin’s budget “enhances public safety and increases efficiency inside Virginia’s prisons for staff members, inmates and everyone who lives and works in Virginia.”
“I believe these steps will help the VADOC further its mission of public safety and operational excellence,” he said.
A GEO Group spokesman said the company “look[s] forward to working with the Virginia Department of Corrections to ensure a seamless transition.”
“GEO has been a long-standing partner to the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we are proud of our record of managing the Lawrenceville Correctional Center on behalf of the Virginia Department of Corrections for more than two decades,” the spokesman wrote. “We are grateful for our front-line employees who have provided high-quality services, including enhanced rehabilitation programs, to those in our care.
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Announces Plan to Bring Two Pro Sports Teams to Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals could be headed to Virginia.
State officials and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the basketball and hockey franchises, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to create a $2 billion entertainment district in Alexandria that would include a sports arena, a practice facility for the Wizards, a performing arts venue and an expanded esports facility, coupled with new retail, residential, restaurants, hotels, conference facilities, and community gathering spaces.
Located along the Potomac River in the Potomac Yards neighborhood, the proposed district would be adjacent to the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and near Amazon HQ2, with access to air, bus and rail services.
In a release Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the project “the most visionary sports and entertainment development in the world, bringing together entertainment, sports, and technology in the most advanced innovation corridor in the United States: a once-in-a-generation and historic development for the commonwealth, sports fans, and all Virginians.”
The win for the Old Dominion comes at the expense of Washington D.C., which this week made a last-minute pitch to keep the teams in the city, offering $500 million in financing for an $800 million renovation of the arena the teams have been using in downtown D.C.
Under the proposed deal with Virginia, which was approved by the state’s Major Economic Incentives Commission earlier this week, the state would set up a new authority that would issue $2 billion in bonds for the district. Monumental would have a 40-year lease of the site and would repay the bonds annually through rent payments, arena parking revenues, district naming rights, and incremental taxes generated by the development. The company would also invest $403 million into the proposed project, and Alexandria would contribute $56 million toward the construction of the performing arts venue and $50 million for an underground parking facility.
The governor’s office has said the state will make no upfront investment in the project, and local residents will not be subject to any tax increases for it. The authority will own the land and buildings built under the proposal.
At a Wednesday morning announcement at Potomac Yard, Youngkin said the project “would first and foremost be good for the Virginia taxpayer.”
“That’s exactly what this project represents,” he said. “No upfront investments, harnessing the financial horsepower of the future incremental taxes and other revenues with an estimated $12 billion of economic contribution to Virginia and the city of Alexandria over the coming decades.”
Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, called Virginia a “fantastic state,” noting, “You’re also the only state, the most successful state without professional sports teams.”
“So I think this is a big, big moment that is kind of a capstone for that journey of making Virginia a major driver and a major part of this whole new economy where sports and technology are the big drivers of what a community stands for,” he said.
The project, which is expected to open in late 2028, will require backing from the General Assembly to come to fruition. Legislators will have to approve the creation of the new Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority that will be the issuer of the bonds, a proposal expected to come before the legislature in the upcoming session that starts in January.
While the Major Economic Incentives Commission has already backed the idea, Virginia lawmakers have balked previously at getting involved in sports team developments. During the last session, the General Assembly abandoned legislation to bring the Washington Commanders to Virginia following concerns over the use of tax revenue and team culture. The Commanders are now under new ownership.
Commanders sale could revive Virginia General Assembly interest in stadium relocation
A handful of protesters turned out Wednesday, yelling over officials’ remarks and urging policymakers to focus on other issues affecting Virginians, such as potential cuts for Metro and a lack of housing.
Patrick Hedger, a Virginia resident and executive director of the nonprofit Taxpayers Protection Alliance, said he believes stadium subsidies are a poor use of public funding and Monumental is “playing off of a bunch of really closely located jurisdictions” to finance an arena.
Hedger said he’s concerned the governor is “saddling taxpayers with this new debt and this new burden.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said local, state, and federal leaders will need to build on the investment by improving existing transit and engaging with the community.
“Our job is to make sure that the neighborhoods adjacent here in Potomac Yard, across Route 1 in Del Ray and other surrounding neighborhoods, feel engaged and know that their quality of life will be protected,” Warner said. “And at the end of the day, their quality of life will be improved from this investment.”
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said she’s encouraged that “there is a dedication to do the work to ensure that is not disproportionately impacting our most vulnerable in our community.”
“I know, like many of you, [I] have been looking for a bipartisan agreement that will meet our community’s values and ultimately benefit the local community, Alexandria and commonwealth,” she said. “I look forward to turning this framework into an incredible project beginning as a venue for the entire community.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
