Virginia’s median home sales price jumps nearly 10%

When it comes to flooring, homeowners have a range of options. Popular choices include hardwood, vinyl, terrazzo, laminate, ceramic, cork, natural stone, and bamboo. Here are four factors to consider if you need to update your floors.

1. Function

Do you have kids or pets? Do you like to exercise in a particular part of the house? Opt for flooring that’s practical and suits your lifestyle. For instance, while blonde hardwood and white marble floors are stylish, they may not be the best choice if you have a cat or dog with dark fur. Additionally, you may want to avoid flooring that’s excessively hard in rooms where you spend a lot of time on your feet.

2. Atmosphere

Flooring is an integral part of your home’s appearance, so make sure you choose a type that contributes to the style you want to create. For example, natural stone generally provides a Zen-like ambiance, whereas blonde hardwood will add warmth to space. If you want a retro vibe, consider pastel terrazzo. For a more sophisticated look, opt for dark laminate flooring.

When you visit your local stores and suppliers, make sure to compare different flooring samples and seek advice from a qualified salesperson. It’s a good idea to bring along photos of the rooms you’re renovating.

3. Installation requirements

Before you install new flooring, you may need to update the subfloor. This could be the case if you have heavy flooring that requires extra support. It will also be necessary if you choose to install electrical wiring, plumbing, or radiant heating on the subfloor. A qualified professional is always the best person to install new flooring.

4. Upkeep

Some types of floors require maintenance that goes beyond simply sweeping and mopping. For example, you need to periodically apply a sealant to porous flooring such as unglazed tile, limestone, and concrete. In the case of hardwood, you need to sand and varnish it every so often. Before you settle on a particular type of flooring, make sure you know what sort of upkeep it requires.

Keep in mind there are professionals who can provide expert advice. Contractors, interior designers, and the staff at your local home improvement and furniture stores will be able to recommend specific solutions for your home.