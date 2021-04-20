Real Estate
Virginia’s median home sales price jumps nearly 10%
According to the March 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the statewide median sales price was $335,000 in March, up 9.8% from a year ago.
Home prices have been rising quickly since last summer, and year-to-date home prices are up in nearly every local market across the commonwealth. This growth has been fueled by strong demand, limited inventory, and extremely low mortgage rates. Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD says, “In the current competitive market, many buyers are engaging in bidding wars, offering over list price, and making a range of concessions to improve their offers.”
There were 11,518 home sales in Virginia in March, about 1,000 more sales than in March 2020, an increase of 9.6%. However, Virginia’s dwindling inventory of available homes could cause a cooldown in the spring market. Supply is very limited across local markets—at the end of March 2021, there were just 15,787 active listings statewide, more than 13,000 fewer active listings than a year ago, a decline of 45.8%.
Going forward, comparing monthly home sales between 2020 and 2021 will be challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic upended the housing market last spring, and low mortgage rates fueled extraordinary demand through the spring and fall. Last year, in March 2020, home sales activity had not yet slowed.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full March 2021 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
How to sell your home in a post-pandemic market
The best way to understand how the real estate market in your area has been affected by the pandemic is to work closely with a realtor. Additionally, if you want to sell your home during this unprecedented time, the following three tips are a good starting point.
1. Market your home online
Showcasing your home on the internet is a must. Here are a few ways you can virtually bring buyers into the space:
• 3D tours. A virtual rendering of your home in 3D allows potential buyers to explore the property at their leisure.
• Video walkthroughs. A pre-recorded video allows you to take buyers on a guided tour. You can attach it to the listing and share it on social media.
• Showings by proxy. A live online showing of your home will give buyers an opportunity to ask questions and revisit rooms as needed.
In addition, your listing should include quality photos and an expertly written description that highlights the property’s assets.
2. Anticipate buyers’ needs
Since many people now permanently work from home, having or staging a home office can help you attract buyers. Additionally, home gyms are increasingly popular, which makes them another good staging option if you have unused space.
Furthermore, you should be prepared for possible disclosures or amendments to purchase agreements. Some buyers will be hesitant to make an offer without contract protection specific to circumstances related to the pandemic.
3. Maximize outdoor spaces
Outdoor areas to entertain are more important than ever, and homebuyers are increasingly interested in houses with beautiful backyards. Consider installing or updating a deck, putting in a fence, and adding features like a porch swing, fountain, or fire pit. Lastly, draw more attention to your home by boosting its curb appeal with landscaping and upgrades to the driveway, garage, and front door.
Keep in mind that your real estate agent is available to answer any questions and help you make the right moves.
Warren County Market Report – March 2021 with Jen Avery
Spring is in action. Buyers are still struggling to ratify contracts, up against bidding wars on many properties. Prices continue to be at an all time high. Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -9.8%.
- New Pending UP 24.3%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -5.4%
- Average Median Sold $291,000
- Average Days on Market 31
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: March 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated April 2021.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
How tech makes real estate easier
If your real estate agent flipped through a printed copy of the Multiple Listing Service the last time you bought or sold a house, you might be surprised at how things have changed. Namely, advances in technology have completely upended the market.
Consider this: Most potential buyers have already done a virtual walk-through of a property before ever setting foot in the house. Today’s listings are all online and often include not just photos, but videos and 3-D walk-throughs. And it’s easy to browse online via sites like realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, Redfin, and others.
Here are some other ways that tech has influenced the real estate market:
Offers are made faster. Today’s offers are sent in and negotiated via email, and don’t even require a paper-to-pen signature. E-sign and other software mean you can communicate and make changes to contracts in minutes.
Apply for a mortgage online. Gone are the days of making an appointment to fill out reams of paperwork. Today, the entire process can be done online. Granted, you can’t plead your case to a loan officer in person, but on the flip side, you don’t even have to brush your hair.
Do your research online. Your real estate agent will probably still visit the town hall to check records, but a lot of your research can be done online. More and more public records are digitized each year, making it easier (and faster) to research property from the comfort of home.
The tech inside of homes themselves. Today, high-speed internet is a need instead of a want. So homes that have easy access to strong broadband are large — though not always — more attractive than those without. More homes are outfitted with smart technology as well, meaning everything from security cameras to garage doors and refrigerators is high-tech and can be controlled from mobile devices.
3 tips for savvier furniture shopping
When furnishing a room, a little planning goes a long way. Most importantly, it helps you avoid making impulse purchases and selecting furniture that’s the wrong size. Here are some tips to help you make the right home decor choices.
1. Identify your priorities
Before you start furniture shopping, list everything you need in order of importance. This will help you determine how much of your budget to put toward each item. For instance, if you have trouble sleeping, you may decide to splurge on your mattress rather than on a dresser or vanity. Or, if you work from home, you may want to spend a little extra on an ergonomic office chair.
2. Look for deals
Once you’ve planned your purchases, it’s time to bargain hunt. Be on the lookout for sales and promotions, but keep in mind that sometimes you need to be patient to take advantage of the best discounts. If the item you’ve set your sights on is unlikely to drop in price, see if your local retailers can suggest solutions. For example, you may be able to get a deal on display models or pieces that have slight imperfections.
3. Think long-term
Make smart investments by choosing styles that have a timeless look and don’t merely reflect the current fad. If you want to indulge in a few trendy pieces, opt for inexpensive items that you can sell or donate in a few years.
Finally, consider making an effort to buy locally. You don’t have to go far to find talented furniture makers and well-curated furniture stores.
4 factors to consider when selecting flooring
When it comes to flooring, homeowners have a range of options. Popular choices include hardwood, vinyl, terrazzo, laminate, ceramic, cork, natural stone, and bamboo. Here are four factors to consider if you need to update your floors.
1. Function
Do you have kids or pets? Do you like to exercise in a particular part of the house? Opt for flooring that’s practical and suits your lifestyle. For instance, while blonde hardwood and white marble floors are stylish, they may not be the best choice if you have a cat or dog with dark fur. Additionally, you may want to avoid flooring that’s excessively hard in rooms where you spend a lot of time on your feet.
2. Atmosphere
Flooring is an integral part of your home’s appearance, so make sure you choose a type that contributes to the style you want to create. For example, natural stone generally provides a Zen-like ambiance, whereas blonde hardwood will add warmth to space. If you want a retro vibe, consider pastel terrazzo. For a more sophisticated look, opt for dark laminate flooring.
When you visit your local stores and suppliers, make sure to compare different flooring samples and seek advice from a qualified salesperson. It’s a good idea to bring along photos of the rooms you’re renovating.
3. Installation requirements
Before you install new flooring, you may need to update the subfloor. This could be the case if you have heavy flooring that requires extra support. It will also be necessary if you choose to install electrical wiring, plumbing, or radiant heating on the subfloor. A qualified professional is always the best person to install new flooring.
4. Upkeep
Some types of floors require maintenance that goes beyond simply sweeping and mopping. For example, you need to periodically apply a sealant to porous flooring such as unglazed tile, limestone, and concrete. In the case of hardwood, you need to sand and varnish it every so often. Before you settle on a particular type of flooring, make sure you know what sort of upkeep it requires.
Keep in mind there are professionals who can provide expert advice. Contractors, interior designers, and the staff at your local home improvement and furniture stores will be able to recommend specific solutions for your home.
Making an offer: should you bid above, below or at list price?
Are you ready to make an offer on a home? Depending on the condition of the property, the local market, and your level of interest, your realtor may recommend that you bid above, below, or at list price. Here are some circumstances in which each of these approaches would likely be advised.
Bid below
Making an offer that’s below the listed price might make sense if:
• The home requires major renovations
• It’s a buyer’s market and many comparable properties are available
• The seller needs to make the sale quickly
Bid at
It’s a good idea to offer the listed price in the following circumstances:
• You love the property
• No major repairs are needed
• It meets all of your needs
Bid above
In a competitive housing market, it may be reasonable to offer above the listed price if the property is:
• Your dream home
• In a desirable area
• Move-in ready
The best way to ensure you make the right offer on a property is to work closely with a real estate agent who understands both the local housing market and your priorities as a buyer.
