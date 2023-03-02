State News
Virginia’s new cannabis authority faces more responsibilities, possible budget cuts
Lawmakers have signaled they want the new Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to take over the state’s medical marijuana program and act as the main enforcer of stricter rules on cannabis-related advertising.
But the authority, which is still staffing up after being established in 2021, is also battling the prospect of a major budget cut included in an initial spending plan approved last month by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.
At a meeting of the five-member cannabis authority board Wednesday, Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Patten said the authority has told policymakers it’s concerned about the proposed budget cut and “what it would mean to us being able to operate.”
“Of course, now we’re in this limbo where the session ended,” Patten said, referring to the General Assembly’s decision to adjourn Saturday without a finished budget.
Lawmakers’ differing approaches to how fast the state should stand up an independent authority to act as a cannabis-focused equivalent of the state’s alcohol authority highlights Virginia’s still-jumbled approach to marijuana and hemp.
The House’s proposed funding reduction for the cannabis authority would drop its budget from $8.2 million to $3 million in the current fiscal year. The authority’s funding would fall from $11.2 million in the next fiscal year to $3 million. The larger amounts the House moved to cut were included in the budget plan Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed late last year.
It’s unclear if the funding reduction will or won’t be included in a final budget deal worked out by Republicans and Democrats over the next few weeks. The budget plan approved by Senate Democrats boosted funding to the authority by $6 million in anticipation of building “the regulatory structure for legal cannabis sales in the Commonwealth.” The Senate budget also provided $1 million in local grant funding for “cannabis youth prevention programs,” an item that wasn’t included in the House budget.
“The key to successful prevention campaigns is ensuring that they are deployed well ahead of policy changes such as cannabis legalization,” the Senate’s budget document says.
The cannabis authority was created as part of the push to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and move toward a legal, regulated market for recreational marijuana sales. Its size and scope have been somewhat unclear, however, because Republican victories in Virginia’s 2021 elections meant the Democrats who put the state on a path to a state-sanctioned marijuana industry no longer had the power to complete the task they started.
In the legislative session that just concluded, Republican leaders pushed to crack down on hemp products that contain intoxicating THC. But they refused to move forward with legalizing retail marijuana sales, frustrating both proponents of fully legalized weed and businesses that sell hemp-derived products like delta-8 and might be forced to stop selling anything that contains intoxicating amounts of THC.
The cannabis authority is stuck in the middle of that dispute.
On its website, the authority is described as “the principal source of government expertise on cannabis” with “authority to develop, issue and enforce rules pertaining to the existing medical cannabis market and a prospective adult-use retail market.”
The authority is also responsible for public awareness campaigns focused on mitigating the potential harms of marijuana use. It currently has an advertising push underway warning about the dangers of driving while high.
At the start of 2024, the cannabis authority will take on oversight of the medical cannabis program that’s been under the purview of the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, which awarded the state’s first dispensary permits in 2018.
At least one cannabis authority board member expressed confusion Wednesday about how the authority could run an effective medical marijuana program given state and local authorities’ seemingly lax enforcement approach to unregulated or illegal cannabis shops.
“To me, it puts us in a very difficult situation from a health policy perspective. As soon as something happens, I would imagine somebody’s going to be looking to point fingers at who’s regulating this,” said board member Michael Massie, a lawyer, and former Portsmouth prosecutor. “I just don’t know how we could do what we’re supposed to do effectively.”
Cannabis authority Acting Head Jeremy Preiss said Massie had “identified a gap” and suggested the authority could engage local law enforcement and the attorney general’s office on ways to “protect the integrity” of the medical program.
“Our formal enforcement responsibilities will be confined to the medical program itself,” Preiss told the board. “We don’t have enforcement authority on other entities.”
The new bill cracking down on THC-infused hemp products, which is awaiting action by Youngkin, would empower the authority to look into possible violations of other cannabis rules, but only at the request of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, currently the main regulatory agency for hemp products, or the attorney general’s office. The bill would allow the authority to “request, but not require, an appropriate legal official to bring an action to enjoin such violation.”
The legislation also instructs the cannabis authority to study how other states handle smokable and edible hemp products and report its findings to the governor and the legislature by Nov. 1.
A separate bill sent to the governor would enact stricter advertising rules for marijuana and other THC products. It would bar the promotion of illegal products, deceptive or unproven messaging, and the use of cartoons or other methods to appeal to people under 21 and would restrict outdoor advertising within 500 feet of houses of worship, schools, playgrounds, and substance abuse treatment facilities. The bill would make the cannabis authority responsible for enforcing those rules and would also allow the authority to make exceptions to the advertising rules when warranted.
Before a public comment section at Wednesday’s meeting, Preiss, the authority’s acting chief, issued a disclaimer noting the cannabis authority doesn’t decide what the state’s cannabis laws should be.
“We don’t make policy,” he said. “We implement, explain and provide advice on policies made by elected officials.”
Youngkin is expected to act on all pending bills by April 12, when the legislature will reconvene to take up any gubernatorial amendments and vetoes.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia making progress on 55-ft deep channel and becoming the US East Coast’s deepest port
The Port of Virginia® is progressing toward becoming the only US East Coast port with 55-foot-deep channels that are also wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.
“It’s an important distinction to have because this sets The Port of Virginia apart from our East Coast peers in a way that cannot be matched,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “In less than a year, we’ll be able to handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships afloat. Having the wide channel allows for consistent vessel flow, it will increase our efficiency and further reduce any downtime at our berths.
“Cargo owners, ocean carriers and logistics providers are closely following our progress. Many of the ocean carriers that call Virginia have new, larger vessels that are coming into service within the next year. We are telling them that they can bring those vessels to Virginia without concern for channel width or overhead draft restrictions. We don’t have any bridges in the Norfolk Harbor.”
The biggest section of the 55-foot project is the Thimble Shoal West Channel and the deepening work there is 99 percent finished with full completion this fall; the Thimble Shoal East Channel is 90 percent complete with full completion coming this spring. When the work on Thimble Shoal East is complete, the first section of the two-way channel will be ready for use.
At that time, the port will work with the Virginia Pilots Association, the US Coast Guard and NOAA to update the region’s navigation charts, rules and buoys to reflect the improved channel.
Edwards said this will provide “the first real navigation benefits” to ocean carriers because there will be an area of the channel open to two-way vessel traffic. The project’s companion widening of Thimble Shoal West is set to begin in this spring with completion in the early fall. When this work is complete, the port will be finished with its share of the deepening and widening project Edwards said.
“In parallel to our effort, our partners in this project, the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District office, are making progress on the inner harbor parts of this project,” Edwards said. “The contract for work on the inner harbor has been signed and there is dredge work underway in the Newport News Channel and work on the Norfolk Harbor Channel is scheduled to start by year’s end.
“The Norfolk District has been great partner in this effort and that team is working with a sense of urgency to maintain the momentum that we have going. They have been integral to the success of this project and the end is in sight as a result of our partnership.”
The project’s dredge work began in December 2019, nearly two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. The port’s preparation for the project, its collaboration with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the support of elected officials and the state’s willingness to fully-fund the project ahead of the federal investment were factors behind the early start of construction and ongoing progress, Edwards said.
The work includes dredging the shipping channels to 55 feet – with deeper ocean approaches – and widening them up to 1,400 feet in specific areas. When dredging is complete in 2024, the commercial channels serving the Norfolk Harbor will be able to safely accommodate passage of two, ultra-large container vessels.
The federal government and the port agreed to a 50-50 cost share of the project at its outset in 2015 when the US Army Corps of Engineers began evaluating the economic value of a deeper and wider Norfolk Harbor and commercial shipping channel. The cost of the project is $450 million.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
More allegations against Dan Snyder and more Va. headlines
• Federal prosecutors in Virginia are reportedly looking into a $55 million bank loan the Washington Commanders received without the approval of owner Dan Snyder’s minority partners in the franchise. Arbitration documents obtained by ESPN also show Snyder “arranged for the franchise to pay him a total of $4.5 million for having the team logo emblazoned on his personal jet.”—ESPN
• President Joe Biden gave a speech in Virginia Beach Tuesday highlighting his efforts to prevent cuts to federal health care programs and accusing Republicans of trying to shrink benefits offered by Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.—Virginian-Pilot
• The General Assembly’s unresolved budget standoff could boost the city of Richmond’s chances of getting another shot at asking voters to approve a casino.—Axios
• Charlottesville City Schools wanted the General Assembly to pass a law letting people convicted of nonviolent crimes get jobs at schools. But the school system couldn’t get anyone to sponsor the bill.—Charlottesville Tomorrow
• Federal authorities say a Portsmouth Crossfit gym owner’s flashy running shoes helped them connect him to footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
General Assembly deal sets Dominion profits for two years while overhauling regulatory system
The decision came down to the wire, but on Saturday afternoon Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office and the General Assembly reached a deal on sweeping legislation to adjust Dominion Energy’s profit margin and reform the state’s system of electric utility regulation.
The bills, carried by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, passed the Senate on a unanimous vote, with only one vote in the House — from Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke — opposing it.
The bill’s final language, which has been under negotiation all session, will set Dominion’s profit margin at 9.7% for two years. After that, the State Corporation Commission, which in Virginia oversees electric utilities, will have the authority to set the profit margin at its discretion.
Dominion’s current profit margin — the amount it is allowed to earn in addition to the costs of providing service to regulated ratepayers in Virginia — is 9.35%.
Kilgore said the two-year bump was to ensure Dominion would be in a better position to go to the bond market to seek capital to build new generations and provide stability to the company before the SCC takes “unfettered” control.
Among other provisions, the bill resets rate reviews from every three years to two starting this summer and will roll into base rates $350 million worth of rate adjustment clauses or extra charges for specific projects added onto customers’ bills. The SCC has estimated the latter change will lower the average monthly residential bill by $6 to $7.
Dominion will gain the ability to issue about $1.6 billion in bonds to pay for fuel upfront and recover those costs over a 10-year period. The move, known as fuel securitization, is designed to cushion customers from the impacts of spiking fuel costs that could lead to a $17 monthly bill increase for residential customers.
The final version no longer includes language that alters the plant closure schedule set by the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a 2020 law requiring the utilities to decarbonize by midcentury. Instead, it asks the SCC to report on concerns about the reliability of new-generation units and retirement determinations.
The legislation also changes the percentage of excess earnings Dominion is allowed to keep. Currently, if the SCC determines that Dominion overearned, the utility is still allowed to keep 30% of those earnings. The bill decreases that number to 15% for the 2023 rate case and removes for future rate cases a complex legislative framework that prescribes by statute a range of profits within which the company is allowed to earn.
Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, said he couldn’t recall a piece of legislation that was “more negotiated” and involved “more participants.”
Both parties praised the final version. Kilgore called it a “well-rounded, good deal for Virginians.” Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, said, “I’m glad that we took the time we did.”
Youngkin, who has railed against high energy costs and intervened in the negotiations, said the measure was “a big step forward on behalf of all Virginians.”
“I applaud the legislators who took the lead on writing and negotiating this landmark bill, which will save customers money on their monthly bills, restore the independent oversight of the State Corporation Commission, and support the long-term stability of Virginia’s largest electric utility,” he said.
Dominion, too said it supported the bill.
“This legislation is a win for consumers and regulatory oversight,” said Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby in a statement. “It will lower electricity bills for our customers, reduce the impact of rising fuel costs and strengthen SCC oversight.”
The reaction varied among environmental and ratepayer groups.
“For far too long, Dominion Energy has wielded its political influence and contributions to write the rules of its own regulation. This year’s legislative session has shown definitively that this era of self-regulation has come to an end,” said Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia, a group created by Charlottesville millionaire Michael Bills explicitly to oppose Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly.
Albert Pollard, a Virginia Poverty Law Center lobbyist, took a more lukewarm approach, criticizing a provision that sets Dominion’s debt-to-equity ratio but saying he thought it was worth accepting with the restoration of SCC oversight after two years.
The Sierra Club of Virginia switched its position from opposing the bill to taking a neutral stance after removing the provision changing the plant closure schedule set by the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Although some of Dominion’s coal and oil plants are already scheduled to retire within the next few years, environmental groups were concerned that altering the timeline would slow efforts to transition to renewable energy.
Despite the bill’s passage, the House and Senate have still not resolved a disagreement over appointments to fill two vacancies on the SCC. With only one remaining member on the body, keeping the seats vacant could prevent the SCC from having a necessary quorum in the future.
“None of this works unless we can reach that compromise,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia K-12 enrollment, teacher vacancies increase; home school numbers dip
Virginia students are returning to K-12 public schools — although enrollment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels — there are fewer teachers due to increased teacher vacancies.
The rebound comes after an enrollment decline in the previous two years.
FALL MEMBERSHIP DATA
According to data from the Virginia Department of Education, enrollment numbers increased by more than 11,300 students from fall 2021 to fall 2022.
VDOE annually collects statistics on the number of students enrolled in public school on Sept. 30. This report, known as “Fall Membership,” is submitted by each school in Virginia that officially enrolls students.
Virginia K-12 enrollment is just over 1.26 million full and part-time students combined. Part-time students are nonpublic school students who take one or more classes in a public school, according to VDOE.
The numbers show schools haven’t reached 2019-20 pre-pandemic levels of almost 1.3 million students.
The current number of part-time students has decreased by over 100 since the last school year. There was a significant increase of over 500 part-time students in the 2020-21 school year, while numbers fluctuated in prior years with no apparent trend.
The number of home-schooled students, including religious exemptions, decreased for the current school year, down 8% at almost 57,000 students. The previous two school years saw a spike in total home-schooled students, reaching over 65,500 home-schooled students in the 2020-21 school year.
The category with the most home-schooled and religious-exempt students is K-5, accounting for almost half the total.
TEACHER VACANCIES
There was a 25% increase in teacher vacancies throughout Virginia from the 2021 fall report to the 2022 fall VDOE report. The number of vacancies increased from just over 2,800 to over 3,500, according to the data, which does not include personnel or transportation positions. The numbers may have changed, as they pertain to a snapshot of data from fall 2022 because school divisions do not report daily, weekly or monthly data on unfilled positions, according to the VDOE.
There was a 12% increase in teachers leaving the workforce in the 2021-22 school year compared to the pre-pandemic yearly average, according to a Nov. 2022 report published by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC. At the same time, there was a 15% decrease in newly licensed teachers, according to JLARC.
As more teachers leave the profession, fewer teachers are being licensed, according to the JLARC report. Nearly all divisions surveyed for the report indicated that finding “fully qualified applicants” was among their biggest challenges when it came to staffing.
The Richmond Education Association and other organizations have lobbied for better education funding and met with state lawmakers to provide support for educators, according to REA president Katina Harris.
According to Harris, a few changes will help increase enrollment, and lawmakers must commit the necessary funding. Harris said students would receive a better education with smaller classroom sizes, more available counselors, and more teacher support for remedial learning programs.
“At a minimum, $1.3 billion is needed to fully fund our [Richmond City] schools right now,” Harris said. “That shouldn’t be that hard to ask because the children are literally the future.”
According to the city’s budget, Richmond City allotted just over $200 million in general funds for education in the 2023 fiscal year. The city has also budgeted $200 million in capital improvement funds for school modernization and improvement for the 2024 fiscal year.
HOME-SCHOOLER APPEAL
According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of homeschool support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, the pandemic contributed to the increase of home-schooled students.
There was an almost 56% increase in total home-schooled students in the 2020-21 school year. The amount of K-5 home-schooled students doubled that year.
Many parents have chosen to continue homeschooling even since schools reopened. According to Bunn, parents can tailor their children’s education to their needs.
The home environment is safer for children who deal with bullying or harassment in public schools, Bunn said.
“It takes them out of that where they can be in their home, they can be more secure in their home,” Bunn said.
According to Bunn, homeschooling in Virginia allows parents to meet their children where they are rather than children struggling to keep up in school.
“If they got average or below average, we’d go back over it to see how they could understand the material better,” Bunn said. “So that’s the key to homeschooling, one-on-one tutoring, that’s really the key.”
Virginia Commonwealth University student Celia Donnelly is a senior studying graphic design. She said that homeschooling allowed her time to pursue her interests, eventually leading to her current studies. Donnelly was home-schooled from K-12 in North Carolina, she said.
According to Donnelly, parents can provide resources, such as curriculums that adapt to specific learning styles that are not readily available in public schools or are not as standardized.
“It’s all standardized, you have a lot of people who need a lot of things, so just inherently there’s going to be a lot of gaps … and homeschooling can help with that,” she said.
Donnelly’s mother valued and, through home-school, taught her the ability to “question everything and stay curious” about the world around her, she said.
LEGISLATION AND FUNDING
Virginia lawmakers allotted $3.2 billion in direct aid for state education in the 2022-24 biennium budget. The budget also included reforms for a 10% teacher pay raise split over two years. Funds from the American Rescue Plan act directed $125 million to fund a one-time, $1,000 bonus to educators last December.
Lawmakers have introduced proposals during the current General Assembly session to tackle the deficit of teachers, as well as the increasing number of home-schooled students.
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced House Bill 1566, which would require the state to pay educators a rate equal to or above the national average salary for teachers. The bill was reported from a House committee but did not advance from the Appropriations committee.
Del. John McGuire III, R-Goochland, proposed HB 1454. The bill would have eliminated the four criteria for parents and guardians to home-school their children.
Virginia laws currently require that homeschooling educators must hold a high school diploma, be qualified by the Board of Education, provide children with a program that can be delivered through distance learning or provide evidence that they have the ability to provide an adequate education. A House education subcommittee killed the measure.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, proposed HB 1475, which would prohibit schools from joining interscholastic organizations that would not allow home-schooled students. Similar versions of the bill to allow home-schooled students to play sports have been introduced for years. The bill passed an education subcommittee but was defeated in committee.
State budget amendments currently under debate by lawmakers also proposed an increase in education spending, according to a report by VPM. Additionally, House and Senate versions include a 2% salary increase that would extend to K-12 educators.
By Zahra Ndirangu
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin praises bipartisan passage of Workforce Development Transformation Legislation
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s legislation to consolidate and transform Virginia’s fragmented workforce development system, supported by a broad coalition of businesses, trade and industry groups, labor unions, and workforce leaders, passed the General Assembly this week with nearly unanimous, bipartisan support. The legislation combines a dozen workforce development programs and data systems under a single agency, the Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement (DWDA), and authorizes that agency to direct all workforce programs across state government to optimize workforce readiness for Virginia’s current and future jobs.
“In order to continue to grow and strengthen Virginia’s economy, we need to innovate how we train Virginia’s workforce to drive opportunity and stimulate new business opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement will fundamentally accelerate and transform Virginia’s workforce through a bold approach that combines workforce development programs. This bipartisan effort will not only help us compete to win economically with our surrounding states but also address Virginia’s out-migration.”
“For over 30 years, legislators and governors of both parties have contemplated and attempted to consolidate the Commonwealth’s fragmented workforce development system. We were able to assemble a bipartisan group of legislators and stakeholders this year to get it done,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The new workforce-focused agency will allow us to provide better services and training to Virginians, measure and optimize our programs, create more high-paying jobs for Virginia workers, enable the Commonwealth to better compete with other states, and meet the employment needs of businesses. This will accelerate Virginia’s economic growth to make Virginia the place people want to relocate to live, work, and raise a family.”
Delegate Kathy Byron patroned House Bill 2195, and Senators Frank Ruff and George Barker sponsored Senate Bill 1470.
“A skilled and trained workforce is essential to building a strong and growing economy,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “This bipartisan legislation will strengthen Virginia’s ability to compete for the businesses that will create jobs, grow our economy, and ensure prosperity.”
“Many areas of Virginia, particularly rural Virginia, need additional tools to compete in the 21st Century economy. This workforce development transformation will set Virginians up with the skills and training they need to fill high-demand, good-paying jobs,” said Senator Frank Ruff.
“Workforce development is a bipartisan issue and needs bipartisan solution. This legislation is a perfect example of what happens when people come together and work toward a solution that benefits all Virginians,” said Senator George Barker. “Serving on the Virginia Board of Workforce Development, I know this legislation will prepare Virginia, particularly Northern Virginia, to meet the ever-changing needs of a dynamic economy.”
The transformation of Virginia’s workforce development system will allow the Commonwealth to:
• Deliver programs more efficiently and increase workforce participation, fostering greater business investment and, ultimately, a stronger economy for all Virginians;
• Provide data-driven insights that will improve the delivery of skill-building and workforce preparedness services through leveraging innovative data analysis;
• Create a comprehensive strategy balanced with regional flexibility, ensuring programs and services remain consistent with the needs of regions across Virginia;
• Develop programs that better align with the needs of businesses and scale programs that work; and
• Create a set of measures and metrics focused on jobs filled and people retained in the workforce, with greater accountability for the results.
On final passage, HB 2195 passed the House on a 96-1 vote, and SB 1470 passed the Senate 40-0.
Attorney General Miyares’ statement on the conclusion of the 2023 Session
On February 25, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement upon the adjournment of the General Assembly Sine Die. Twenty bills from the Attorney General’s legislative agenda passed both houses of the legislature.
“Once again, the oldest continually operating legislative body in the western hemisphere has concluded their regular legislative session. For the second year, my office has successfully advocated for important legislation that will improve the lives of Virginians. We maintained our commitment to ensuring victims always come first, holding criminals accountable, strengthening public safety laws to keep our communities safe, further curbing distribution of lethal fentanyl, fighting organized retail crime, and providing accountability and transparency to the Parole Board. I look forward to seeing these bills signed into law by Governor Youngkin,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The list of passed legislation supported by the Attorney General includes:
HB 1885 (Byron) / SB 1396 (Stuart) – Combating Organized Retail Crime by cracking down on smash-and-grab retail theft and giving tools back to law enforcement to charge criminals engaging in Organized Retail Crime appropriately.
SB 989 (Peake) / HB 1943 (Runion) – Ensuring victims are heard by requiring the Commonwealth’s Attorney to inform and consult with crime victims about the outcome of cases.
HB 1682 (Wyatt) / SB 1188 (Reeves) – Amends the terrorism statute to add all forms of fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism and the knowing and intentional manufacture and distribution of fentanyl as a Class 4 felony.
HB 1416 (Brewer) / SB 1436 (Dunnavant) – Supporting victims of sexual assault by reinstating the requirement that individuals charged with certain crimes are required to submit to STI testing.
HB 1606 (Tata) – Defines antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition in Section 1 to protect the Jewish Community and for use as a tool and guide for training, educating, recognizing, and combating antisemitism in the Commonwealth.
HB 1555 (Brewer) / SB 1373 (Vogel) – Preventative measure to combat human trafficking by requiring first-year students to complete training during first-year orientation at public universities and encourages private institutions to develop policies and awareness training as well.
SB 1459 (McDougle/ Brewer) – Prohibits any employee or agent of the Commonwealth from downloading or accessing TikTok or WeChat on any state-owned device or accessed on any state-owned or maintained networks.
SB 1002 (Cosgrove) / HB 1911 (Batten) – Prohibits state entities from receiving gifts from certain foreign countries of concern as listed on the state department website and being influenced by hostile regimes.
SB 910 (Newman) / HB 1916 (Batten) – Protects students on campus by requiring training for threat assessment team members and reporting to local law enforcement and the Commonwealth’s Attorney when the threat assessment team has requested certain records and believes the student to be a significant threat.
HB 2166 (Williams) / SB 896 (McDougle) – Updates the Racketeering Act by adding petit larceny and expands the definition of a RICO enterprise to include more individuals and targeting gang activity.
HB 1931 (Durant) / SB 973 (Peake) – Creates a new class 6 felony for sexually violent predators who abscond or tamper with their GPS.
HB 1822 (Avoli) – Clarifies that individuals who have solicited minors for sex offenses would be required to disclose such offenses on an employment application.
HB 1704 (Bell) / SB 821 (Surovell) – Keeps children safe in school by requiring law enforcement to report any public school employees arrested for a Class 1 misdemeanor and all felonies at conviction to the school division Chief Safety Officer and affirmative acknowledgment of receipt.
HB 1976 (Bell) / SB 1299 (Deeds) – Expands the list of medical professionals who are able to release an individual under a TDO.
HB 2168 (Williams) – Provides increased transparency to the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission by requiring certain data to be publicly released in an annual report.
HB 1478 (Ballard) / SB 1207 (McDougle) – Targets gang activity by updating the gang statute to include crimes committed by modern gangs.
HB 2169 (Williams) – Increases transparency within the parole board in light of the parole board report and victim access to the parole review process.
HB 1452 (Orrock) – Protects Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators in the AG’s office by allowing them to be sworn officers.
HB 2294 (Kilgore) / SB 903 (Hanger) – Protects consumers and children by enacting safeguards on total THC content and creates a $10,000 civil penalty for violations.
HB 2230 (Wampler / Obenshain) – Enhances public safety by removing post-release supervision violations from the bureaucracy of the Virginia Parole Board and restores public hearings in the Circuit Courts for repeat offenders who violate supervision.
