Local News
Virginia’s Shenandoah is #1 national park in USA
In celebration of National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks. Shenandoah, Virginia’s only national park, surprised by clinching the top spot as the best national park in the US.
Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.
The report revealed the following insights:
- Shenandoah National Park tops the list at 1st overall, with exceptional scores in affordability, accessibility, and biodiversity.
- Shenandoah ranks as the 2nd most affordable National Park in the USA. The only more affordable park in America is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
- With 2,563 species, Shenandoah ranks 6th for biodiversity.
- Shenandoah ranks #7 in accessibility, because it is relatively close to major airports like Dulles International Airport, which is just 55.5 miles driving distance away.
- Shenandoah is the 19th best reviewed national park in the USA, with an average visitor rating of 4.77 out of 5.
- Several lesser-known parks rank in the top 20, challenging conventional ideas of the top US national parks.
- Iconic national parks fared worse in the data, largely due to crowds and affordability. Grand Canyon National Park was ranked #15, Yellowstone National Park at position #23, and Yosemite National Park at slot #34.
The top 10 US national parks in the USA according the report are:
|Ranking
|National Park Name
|State
|1
|Shenandoah National Park
|VA
|2
|North Cascades National Park
|WA
|3
|Biscayne National Park
|FL
|4 (tie)
|Kings Canyon National Park
|CA
|4 (tie)
|Sequoia National Park
|CA
|6
|Everglades National Park
|FL
|7
|Big Bend National Park
|TX
|8
|Mammoth Cave National Park
|KY
|9
|Death Valley National Park
|CA, NV
|10
|Channel Islands National Park
|CA
The full ranking can be found at: travellemming.com/best-national-parks-in-usa.
Travel Lemming Senior Travel Writer McKenna Mobley commented: “I have traveled the world, and can confidently say that the USA national parks are unparalleled, making them one of my all-time favorite travel destinations. Every US national park offers its own special flair, so in some sense ranking them is like ranking music genres — they’re all good!”
“However, I hope this report highlights the fact that some of America’s less famous parks offer far more than what meets the eye. Sometimes the best experiences can be found at hidden park gems that are off the lemming path.”
Methodology
National Parks were ranked on six factors, based on the following data:
- Crowds – Number of visits per acre of park land in 2022. (Sources: NPS 2022 Recreation Visit Data, Wikipedia Acreage Data)
- Reviews – Average visitor review score out of 5. (Sources: Google Maps, Yelp, TripAdvisor)
- Weather – Number of months with a comfortable average temperature, defined as between 50 and 90 degrees fahrenheit. (Source: NOAA NECI US Climate Normals)
- Affordability – Average nightly cost of a nearby quality hotel room during the first weekend of the park’s most popular month. (Sources: Booking, Google Travel, Hotel Websites)
- Accessibility – Average of driving distance to the park from the closest FAA Primary Airport and from the closest hub airport. (Sources: FAA, Google Maps Driving Distance, Wikipedia Major US Airports)
- Biodiversity – Number of species deemed “present or probably present.” (Source: NPS Species List)
Overall rankings were determined by each park’s average ranking across all factors. Further details are available in the report’s methodology section.
About Travel Lemming
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It is known for highlighting emerging and lesser-known destinations, and for the authentic guides produced by its team of dozens of local and expert travel creators.
Community Events
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community
Last week, the Randolph-Macon Academy Community Service intramural class set out on foot to pick up trash along Main Street in downtown Front Royal. They did not have much luck though – we are proud to report that the streets were very clean! Next month, the group looks forward to planting trees at Serenity Farm, after a very successful fundraiser allowed the class to purchase a variety of saplings.
R-MA was proud to present its Unmanned Systems Lab at the annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Front Royal. Participating students are able to use drones to collect relevant data, analyze it, and report back to our community partners. We are so very thankful for our community partners who have helped us take our drone program to the next level! During the event, cadets made connections with the Izaak-Walton League of Warren County, the NOVA 4H Center, The Smithsonian, James Madison University, and the Town of Front Royal Environmental Community.
The R-MA High Flight cadets helped with trail maintenance at the Izaak-Walton League during Earth Day. The group often train on-property, and so it is very fitting for them to pitch in and help keep the grounds beautiful. The group looks forward to returning for Community Day and Youth Day in the upcoming weeks.
The Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club (hosted by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) participated in A Taste For Books: A Journey Through Time this past weekend. A Taste For Books is a fundraiser that helps support our local library, Samuels Public Library. The theme for their table was Harry Potter, complete with Quidditch brooms!
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
When a bird breaks a bone, time is of the essence!
When we receive calls about baby raptors, it is typically a situation in which they fell from a nest and renesting instructions must be given to reunite the baby with its parents. On rare occasions, if the baby is sick or injured, reuniting is not possible. Unfortunately, that was the case for this nestling Barred Owl who suffered a tibiotarsal (leg bone) fracture when they fell from the nest.
Luckily, this fracture was closed (no bone was exposed) and relatively fresh. You can see the break in the top radiograph below.
Bird bones, especially the bones of young birds, start healing VERY quickly. Delays of just 12-24 hours can mean the difference between a bone that can be easily repaired and one that can never heal appropriately.
Since this bird came in so quickly after the fall and was medically stable, we went straight to surgery to repair the bone.
In the bottom radiograph, you can see an IM pin (an 18 gauge spinal needle in this case) was placed in the bone to align the two segments and a splint was placed.
Given the age of this patient, we anticipate significant healing and pin removal in the next week. During this time, the owl will be treated with pain medications, antibiotics, hand feedings, and cage rest.
Puppets and mirrors are used to feed to prevent imprinting or habituation and we will work with other area rehabilitators to find a conspecific (patient of the same species and approximate age) to help this baby grow up happy with a strong sense of species identity.
If you see a baby raptor like this on the ground—please do not interfere! Call us right away so that we can help you assess whether or not that baby needs to come in for care, be renested, or if it is old enough to be left to climb the tree on its own. These guys RARELY need our help, but if they do, we are here!
Renesting Success Story
Hello BRWC!
I wanted to give you a happy update. About a month ago, I brought you a Great Horned Owlet that had tumbled out of its nest. Y’all checked him out, said he was healthy and to go ahead and pop him back into his new basket nest.
And he thrived! His parents took excellent care of him and then last weekend overnight, he flew!
I’ve attached some photos of him from when he was found then as he grew and the last two were taken the day before he fledged. I like to call the last one, Captain of the Basket pose.
Thanks for the help!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Community Events
Earth Day Front Royal 2023 draws a crowd before the rains came
Earth Day 2023 in Front Royal, Virginia, was greeted about 2-1/2 hours in by a necessary commodity to this planet and its life forms — rain. And while rain, accompanied by increasingly close thunder and lightening from the west, cut short the community celebration of the care and preservation of our home planet environment by some 4 hours, the 2-plus we got in beginning at 10 a.m. were a joyous gathering featuring informational booths on a variety of pro-environmental initiatives, a petting zoo of some of our fellow creatures, snacks, and initially sunny weather under which to mingle.
Town staff discussion of the event at the April 24 Front Royal Town Council meeting indicated 800 visitors in that 2-plus hours prior to the thunderstorms moving through. Town Manager of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis told council that number was double last year’s total — not bad considering the shortened hours before vendors rushed to break down their stands after the public evacuated to dryer ground between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. as the storm rolled in.
See some of that Earth Day mingling in the below photos…
Community Events
The Valley Chorale enjoyed by Front Royal audience, proceeds to Belle Grove April 29
The new-look “Valley Chorale” – in existence, they say, for the past 60 years under different names – brought a deal of pleasure to a Standing Room Only crowd at Front Royal’s Calvary Episcopal Church Sunday, April 23, in the second year of its comeback repertoire, with other similar concerts behind or before them.
First was the previous day at Staunton, then came Front Royal’s turn. The Valley Chorale continues its performances Saturday, April 29, at Middletown’s Belle Grove Plantation.
Posted around town as “Songs of the American Spirit,” the Sunday program was just that, a total of 24 voices (by my count!) including just five males and a solo trumpeter, Noah Van Deventer, under the excellent control of second-year conductor Drew A. Young. Also among the five was David Freese, president of the Chorale’s current board of directors.
At the outset, Young welcomed guests of honor, those visiting from Hidden Springs Senior Living, and his pianist, Connie Gallond, a talent with long standing ties to the Northern Shenandoah Valley music community, who is currently affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools.
Corporate sponsorship of the event was announced as the “Broadhead family”, local dentist Fred Broadhead and his wife, Cara.
Auditions for future concerts later this year will be held August/September. All potential singers must have prior choral-singing experience and be fully COVID vaccinated. Youth singers, 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join the Chorale. Contact: TheValleyChorale.org
Local News
Royal Arms Apartments goes green: Community joins forces to plant 13 new trees
On Friday, April 14th, the community of Royal Arms Apartments joined forces with management and volunteers to participate in a fun and engaging tree-planting event. The goal was simple: to plant 13 new trees around the complex, learn about tree care and cultivation, and beautify the surroundings.
The event was a hit, with over 30 residents coming out to participate. Tree planting was advertised as an opportunity for families and youth to learn about the importance of planting and caring for trees while having a good time outdoors.
To ensure that the new trees would thrive, residents and volunteers planted a row of native Flowering Dogwoods along the embankment overlooking Criser Road. This row was specifically chosen so that everyone passing by could enjoy the beautiful view. Another row was planted along Old Belmont Road to help improve canopy cover where there was previously none. The addition of a row of Bald Cypress, a native deciduous conifer, will provide a beautiful orange display in the autumn months.
The day was not without its challenges. The soil in the area was particularly tough and rocky, requiring extra teamwork from the volunteers and residents. However, the enthusiasm of everyone involved never waned. One young resident was overheard saying, “This is like playing Minecraft, but a lot more fun!”
The Royal Arms Apartments would like to extend a special thanks to Rural King for generously donating the trees for the project. Without their contribution, this event would not have been possible.
All in all, the tree-planting event was a huge success. Who doesn’t love to plant trees, after all? The residents of Royal Arms Apartments came together to make their community a better place, and in the process, they learned valuable lessons about the importance of caring for the environment.
EDA in Focus
FR-WC Economic Development Authority Small Business Loan Committee to hold first meeting: Learn about USDA Rural Development Loan Programs
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) has announced that its Small Business Loan Committee will be holding its first meeting on Tuesday, April 25th, at 2:00 pm in the Warren County Government Center’s Caucus Room. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the committee to get acquainted with each other and learn about the USDA Rural Development Loan Programs. The agenda for the meeting and reference materials from previous years are available for those interested in attending online, and a Teams link will be provided for this purpose.
Some of the FR-WC EDA Board of Directors will also be present at the meeting, and they will be available for discussion and to answer any questions that attendees may have. This meeting is an excellent opportunity for small business owners in the Front Royal-Warren County area to learn about the available loan programs and how they can benefit from them.
The agenda for the meeting includes a call to order at 2:00 pm, followed by welcome and introductions. The committee will receive an overview of the existing loan program and hear from the USDA Rural Development at 2:30 pm. The meeting will then move on to discuss the next steps, including applications, outreach, and the review process. The meeting will conclude at 4:00 pm with a discussion of upcoming meetings.
Small businesses in the Front Royal-Warren County area are encouraged to attend the meeting, as it presents a unique opportunity to learn about the loan programs available to them. The FR-WC EDA is committed to promoting economic development in the area, and this meeting is just one way they are fulfilling that commitment.
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 2
68/45°F
64/37°F