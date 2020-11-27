Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of December
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for December. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, December 1
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Where do you live? Where do the animals live? We’ll learn about habitats in this week’s club. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 8:00 Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Entries are due by 8:00 P.M.
Wednesday, December 2
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 3
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. There are so many places to go, and people to see. Let’s visit! Is our theme for this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, December 7
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. This month we’ll learn about the technology used to make video games. For ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, November 8
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will be Racing Rudolph! You won’t want to miss this one! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, December 9
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 10
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What are black and white birds that don’t fly? Penguins! We’ll have some fun stories about these amazing creatures. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Questions Answered. Need homework help? Wondering how to compose a resume? Join Michal Ashby as she describes how Tutor.com, featured on the Samuels Library website, can be a great help to students and job seekers. Tutor.com is an online tutoring service that offers 1:1 on-demand tutoring, homework help, test prep, and job search assistance. In addition, there are review services, video lessons, test prep and practice tests, and a resource library. Learn how to make this resource work for you! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, December 15
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will use simple machines and air pressure to launch confetti tubes! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, December 16
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, December 17
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Merry Christmas is our theme this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Tech Kids: Live with Sarah. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. During this session, participants will meet together through Zoom, and learn more about the technology used to make video games. Children are encouraged to watch the Tech Kids: Video Games recording on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel in advance.
This program is intended for children ages 6-11. Please register with a valid email address, for connecting on Zoom.
Saturday, December 19
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, December 22
- 4:30 Holidays for Everyone! Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa will be featured in this celebration of holidays! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques for capturing the winter holidays through photography. In addition, suggestions for creating photography-based gifts and crafts will be provided. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Register for this event online. Saturday, December 5th at 10 A.M.
Front Royal Writers Group
We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, December 10th at 6:30 P.M.
Holiday Cookie (Recipe) Swap
Sign up for our cookie swap where participants can show off their own recipes while learning about others in the good holiday spirit. This is a virtual program conducted through zoom. For those who are willing, submit your recipe to adult reference as they will be compiling them in a booklet for participants. Please send recipes to Reference@samuelslibrary.net.
This event will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 10:00 A.M.
DIY Ornament Craft
Don’t miss an awesome winter craft program! Reference staff will be posting a video online showing how to create a paper pinecone ornament using foam eggs. For those who register they can pick up a craft kit containing the items needed for the craft at the library between Monday November 30th and Saturday December 12th. Sign up now as there are a limited number of kits!
This event will be held on Monday, December 14th
Books & Beyond Discussion
New members of all ages are always welcome to the library’s book club! This month’s book is Hercule Poirot’s Christmas: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie. This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540.635.3153 ext. 105. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 16th at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will share photographs taken by group members. We will review key points of composition and other techniques. Using a free editing tool, suggestions for enhancing photos will be demonstrated. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10 A.M.
Library Closings
In observance of the Winter Holiday the library will be closed Thursday December, 24th Friday, December 25th and Saturday and December 26th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Monday December, 27th. In addition the library will be closed Thursday, December 31st and Friday January, 1st. The library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 2nd.
Community Events
Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR
On November 14, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR combined with the Wayside Inn, of Middletown, to conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony. These ceremonies honor the symbol of American freedom.
When a flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it is to be destroyed in a dignified manner. Over 40 flags were gathered from the community that were no longer serviceable. These flags were burned with the proper respect due a symbol of all that was emblematic of a Nation of free men, devoted to the ideals and practice of freedom and democracy. They were replaced in a never ending cycle of new flags proudly displayed to reflect the qualities that make our nation great.
The ceremony was conducted by Dale Corey with chaplain duties performed by Jim Simmons. A color guard presented the colors led by Brett Osborn. Included in the guard were Erick Moore, Marc Robinson, Chip Daniel, Marty Keesecker, Nathan Poe, Charles Harbaugh (Mayor of Middletown), Sean Carrigan, Clay Robinson, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and drummer Doug Hall.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
- RealD 3D Shows add $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “The Polar Express”
- “Grinch”
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
Community Events
Annual Lights for Life Celebration goes virtual for 2020
Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., formerly known as the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary, Inc., announced that the 37th annual Lights for Life Celebration held at Fauquier Hospital will continue in a virtual manner in 2020. The lighting event is set to take place on December 2, 2020. The three spruce trees on hospital hill will remain lit throughout the end of the month.
According to Darlene B. Kelly, Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc., “This year we will honor and give special tribute to Fauquier Health Employees for being there every day on the front line and especially during the COVID-19.”
Anyone can support this event by donating $10 to designate a bulb on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one. Donations enable the Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. to continue their support of health care scholarships for local students. Additional details can be found on their newly renovated website at fceaevents.org.
“We are honored that Fauquier Community Enhancement Alliance, Inc. chose our healthcare heroes as the ‘top of the tree’ honorees this year,” expressed Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health expressed. “This has been a challenging year and we are grateful for the opportunity to host a virtual Lights for Life Celebration.”
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Community Events
Rotary Club of Front Royal providing free Doc Smith food boxes and Coats for Kids
The Rotary Club of Front Royal is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide free Doc Smith food boxes and Coats for Kids. The Doc Smith Food Basket program has existed in Warren County/Front Royal since 1916. The Rotary Club of Front Royal has sponsored the food box program since 2003.
The deadline for applications is Monday, November 30. Applications can be dropped off at the following places:
- Department of Social Services – 465 W 15th St (they have a drop box for contactless delivery)
- Warren County Community Center – 538 Villa Ave – Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21
- Drop box at First Baptist Church -14 W 1st Street (in doors facing 1st Avenue)
- Call or email First Baptist Church – 540-635-2122 or fbaptistfr@comcast.net
Food boxes and coats can be picked up on Saturday, December 19, from 10:00am – Noon, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Delivery is also available.
Community Events
Humane Society’s “Give Thanks” adoption event begins November 15th
The Humane Society of Warren County will be hosting a “Give Thanks” adoption event over the next two weeks. It begins Sunday, November 15, and runs through Saturday, November 28.
“In honor of the holiday season, we ask that you give thanks! Give thanks to your local shelter worker, a family member, a neighbor, a teacher, your local grocery clerk, your pets, and the list goes on. The staff at HSWC wants to give thanks to all of you! Our sponsors, donors, adopters and supporters, you are appreciated!” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager. The HSWC will be offering a “Pick your price Adoption Tree” for the event.
HSWC currently has more than 50 animals who are ready to find their ‘furever’ homes. HSWC has an additional 75+ waiting to become available for varying reasons – waiting on spay/neuter, vaccinations, to finish out their medical holds and get healthy, gain weight and/or underage kittens in foster homes.
There is a small Christmas tree decorated in fall décor with a variety of price tags on it in our lobby; Take your pick, and thank you for adopting! The more animals we can place in loving adoptive homes, the more animals we can save! Can you open your heart and home to a furry friend?
All adoptions are being done by appointment only with approved applications, so head on over to our website and get started with the adoption process today! We also regularly post videos and photos of available pets on our Facebook page.
Those of you who are not able to adopt at this time, but would like to participate in the event, are welcome to “sponsor” an adoption or donate to the care of the animals in our facility.
For more information, please visit our website at www.humanesocietywarrencounty.org or give us a call at 540-635-4734.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
55/32°F
59/43°F