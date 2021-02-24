Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of March
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of March. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, March 2
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Our story and experiment will celebrate this famous author and his books! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, March 6
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Are you familiar with Discord? If so, join our very own Discord server, where Miss Sarah will be hosting survival Minecraft hangout time! You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account (free to make!) in order to join. If interested, please sign up online. Please contact Michal Ashby or Sarah May at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you have any questions. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Wednesday, March 10
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, March 11
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. This week, we will hear stories that feature some of our Favorite Rabbits! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, March 13
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, March 16
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, you will learn how to make your own bouncy ball! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, March 17
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, March 18
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Our stories will be about all things Green! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, March 20
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Are you familiar with Discord? If so, join our very own Discord server, where Miss Sarah will be hosting survival Minecraft hangout time! You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account (free to make!) in order to join. If interested, please sign up online. Please contact Michal Ashby or Sarah May at Samuels Public Library at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you have any questions. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Tuesday, March 23
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. A parachute for an egg? Let’s find out how to make one of those! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, March 24
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, March 25
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. We are so happy that it is springtime! We will have some great stories this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, March 27
- 2:00 Children’s Spring Fling Easter Drive Thru. Celebrate Easter! Come meet the Easter Bunny and see what surprises he has for you! Get an Easter bag, a free book, and other goodies, while supplies last! This is a drive-thru event for children up to 11 years old. Saturday, March 27, from 2-4 PM.
Tuesday, March 30
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week we will make an egg robot! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, March 31
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Humane Society’s ‘Polar Plunge’ rescheduled to Saturday, March 13
The Humane Society of Warren County “Polar Plunge” delayed from February 20 due to “too-polar” weather here in northwestern Virginia has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 13 – Don’t worry, it will still be a “Polar Plunge” because it’ll still be winter then, though hopefully for the plungers with a continuation of the current turn toward spring-like 60 degree temperatures! In its inaugural year of 2020, the event became a popular fundraiser supporting the Humane Society’s efforts on behalf of the local animal community and the HSWC’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.
As reported in the original press release on the event: this year’s “plunge” is made possible through the sponsorship of City National Bank, Cool Techs Heating and Air, Ellen Aders State Farm, AirPac, MDUB Chauffeur Services and Cavalier Kennels. This year’s event is expected to help raise as much as $12,000 for the Humane Society.
There were 35 plungers initially signed up to take a dip in the icy water, each working to help raise much-needed funds for homeless animals in Warren County. There are 15 new plungers, and 20 returning plungers who will all run into the Culpeper Lake at the 4-H Center, followed by a warm-up at the fire pit.
The event team will be ensuring that all CDC Covid-19 guidelines are followed, and masks will be required at this outdoor event.
In 2020, pre-pandemic, the top fundraiser was Molly Llewellyn, who raised over $1,000 for the shelter. There was also an award for best dressed. Both of these awards will be returning for the 2021 event.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit animal shelter that houses homeless, neglected, abused and unwanted animals. While primarily dealing with cats and dogs, the shelter has also been home to livestock, birds, reptiles and more.
Executive Director Meghan Bowers avoided taking the plunge last year, but is leading the charge into the water in 2021 dressed as a shark, so far raising about $467 from friends and family.
Hot drinks, Strites Donuts and music will keep participants warm during the run up and aftermath of the short but stimulating plunge.
For more information on this event or others, please visit HSWC Events Page.
Sons of the American Revolution celebrate George Washington’s birthday
On February 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration to celebrate George Washington’s Birthday. George Washington was born at his family’s plantation on Popes Creek in Westmoreland County, Virginia, on February 22, 1732, to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington.
For his birth date, there are two dates, February 22, 1732, and February 11, 1731. Both dates are correct. At his birth, Great Britain and its empire used the Julian calendar developed in in 46 B.C. by Julius Ceaser. It had three too many leap days every 400 years and the year began March 25th. The Catholic Church corrected the error in the 1582, implementing the Gregorian Calendar, skipping 10 days and starting the year on January 1st. Great Britain and her colonies were not catholic, and therefore did not adopt the new calendar. In 1751, Britain joined the majority of countries in the world and adopted the Gregorian Calendar. This created the change from February 11 to 22 for Washington’s Birthday.
An extraordinary figure in American history, Washington was an ordinary man. He possessed a wry sense of humor, and, like his wife Martha, tried to resist the vanities of public life. An unenthusiastic political leader, Washington nevertheless recognized his unique and symbolic role in keeping a fledgling nation together. He was keenly aware of setting unwritten rules of conduct for future presidents and struggled over what sort of image a president should project. He preferred one of dignity and humility.
Upon leaving office, Washington returned to Mount Vernon and indulged his passion for the rural life as a member of the Virginia planter class. Washington died on December 14, 1799, of a severe respiratory ailment. He identified himself in his will as George Washington, of Mount Vernon, a citizen of the United States.
The ceremony was conducted in Culpeper and emceed by Charles Jameson, President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR. A combined color guard from the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves (FR), Thomas Jefferson (TJ), George Mason (GM) and Colonel William Grayson (CWG) SAR Chapters presented the colors. Excerpts from Washington’s farewell address were recited by various individuals and the presentation on George Washington by Tom Hamill.
Participating from the CJWII Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dennis Parmerter. Other SAR compatriots included Dave Cook (FR), Mike Dennis (CMM), Pat Kelly (TJ), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Mike Weyler (CWG).
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- “Chaos Walking”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Nobody”
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for March
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Books & Beyond Informal Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Saturday, March 3th at 10 A.M. (This group meets on every 1st Wednesday of the month.)
Photography & Beyond
Photo Sharing: Moon and Stars: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation we will share moon and star images. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 10 A.M.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
This event will be held on March 10th at 6 P.M.
Photography & Beyond
Wildflower Photography: Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation we will share places and techniques for photographing the valley’s spectacular wildflowers. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online. This event will be held on Saturday, March 13th at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of March we will be discussing Kristin Hermel’s The book of Lost Names. This event will be held on Monday, March 15th at 6 P.M.
Books & Beyond Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of March we will be discussing Kristin Hermel’s The book of Lost Names. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 17th at 10 A.M.
Native American Communities of the Shenandoah Valley
Come travel back in time to begin understanding the heritage of our valley. Join the Friends of Samuels Public Library and the Potomac River keeper Network for this special presentation. Dr. Carole Nash from James Madison University will share her research and insights into the history of Native American Communities of the Shenandoah Valley. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 18th at 7 P.M.
A Brief Introduction to the Mindfulness Practices
Mindfulness-based stress-reduction practices have received significant public attention in recent years. Please join the Friends of Samuels Public Library and mindfulness instructor Brown Sharp II for a virtual presentation. This session will include an introduction to the mindfulness practices. Participants will be encouraged to submit any questions they may have through the Zoom chat feature during the program. This event will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:30 P.M.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate George Washington’s 289th birthday
On February 20, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored with the French and Indian War Foundation a commemoration of George Washington’s 289th birthday. This was a virtual event based in Winchester to honor the Father of our Country and the 1st President of the United States.
Washington was a key figure in both the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War. During the presentation, we had visits from James Wood (by Steve Resan), the founder of Winchester and his son James Wood II (by Brett Osborn) who were both well known by Washington and fought with him during the respective wars.
George Washington spent a good portion of his young life in Winchester helping survey the Fairfax land grant for Thomas Lord Fairfax, as well as performing surveying work for Wood. James Wood (1707–1759), a large landowner in the area, was the first citizen of Winchester. He acquired a track of land “on the branches of the Opequon” and became the first court clerk of the county. He laid out 26 half-acre lots from his land with survey assistance laid out by Washington, which became Winchester. Wood was a Colonel in the Frederick County Militia and served with Colonel George Washington in the 1754 campaign against the French.
In 1756, on land granted by James Wood, Colonel George Washington designed and began constructing Fort Loudoun, which was occupied and manned with guns until the start of the Revolutionary War when it was used to house British and Hession Prisoners of War. In 1758, Washington stood for election to the House of Burgesses. His campaign was managed by Colonel James Wood (Senior), who procured 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks and distributed them gratis to 391 voters in Frederick County. Wood was then chosen to sit in for Washington at the polls on election day. Washington won the seat and again in 1761, serving Frederick County until 1765.
James Wood, Jr. (1741-1813) met Washington through his father. Wood, like Washington was a surveyor and soldier. At age 19, he was appointed deputy clerk of Frederick County and represented the county in the Virginia House of Burgesses from 1766 to 1776 and in the Virginia Constitutional Convention in 1776. Wood was commissioned a captain of Virginia troops in 1774, eventually attaining the rank of Brigadier General in the Virginia Militia, serving General George Washington and the colonies throughout the war. In 1789, Wood was chosen as an elector from Hampshire District for the 1789 election for President. He was among 10 Virginia electors who cast a vote for his friend, George Washington as President.
At the commemoration, we next heard from Scott Straub about Fort Loudoun. Colonel George Washington was the commander responsible for protecting the back country from incursions by the French and Indian allies. In 1756, the Virginia House of Burgesses approved the construction of a chain of forts to defend the colony’s frontier. The Fort Loudoun at Winchester was selected by Washington as a strategic location for this installation. He drew the plans and supervised its construction. This included his oversight of the 103 foot deep well that was dug in 1757 and still exists at the site. The fort was built between 1756 and 1758 with Washington managing its construction from his office in Winchester until sufficient construction allowed him to move into his headquarters at the fort. In December 1758 he announced he was resigning his commission and returned to Mount Vernon where he stayed until the beginning of the American Revolutionary War.
Attending the commemoration for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Jim Simmons. Participating from the French and Indian War Foundation were President David Grosso, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Jim Moyer, Steve Resan, Marc Robinson and Scott Straub.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Crossing of the Dan
On February 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual commemoration of the Crossing of the Dan, an important event that leads to victory in the American Revolutionary War.
The crossing of the Dan River by General Nathanael Greene’s Army from North Carolina into Virginia was a climactic moment in the race to the Dan. As winter descended on the Carolinas in December 1780, the British under Lt. General Charles Lord Cornwallis was on the verge of victory in the South. Charleston had fallen and the American Army had lost a significant battle at Camden, South Carolina. General Greene was sent to salvage the situation and arrived to find he was severely outnumbered and what remained of the American Army was starving, poorly clothed, and barely equipped.
Rebuilding the Army, he undertook a daring strategy of dividing his Army. On December 21, he sent General Daniel Morgan into South Carolina with one wing of his Army. Morgan was pursued by the British under Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton. He turned on the British at the Battle of Cowpens on January 17, 1781, destroying Tarleton’s command, and then retreated rapidly north into North Carolina. Gen. Green also turned his wing of the Army north, knowing Cornwallis would pursue quickly to destroy the American Army.
This began the “Race to the Dan”. Greene and Morgan moved rapidly north, destroying boats and ferry crossings with Cornwallis close behind, on occasion only hours behind the retreating Army. Gen. Greene aimed his Army for the Dan River, a wide and important natural barrier near the line dividing North Carolina from Virginia. If he could cross the Dan, he would meet up with a large American force and prevent Cornwallis from crossing.
Greene reached Boyd’s Ferry on the Dan River. On February 14, 1781, he moved his men across the river, using a flotilla of all the boats they could find, carrying men, wagons, supplies, and cannons to safety on the other side. There were no boats left on the North Carolina side of the river for Cornwallis to continue his pursuit.
The Crossing of the Dan was a brilliant success. The American Army would go on to reconquer much of the South, while the British would march on to ultimate defeat at the Battle of Yorktown.
The ceremony had 166 participants from nine States and 75 chapters of descendants of the American Revolution.
Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter based in Winchester were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Art LaFlam, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Jim Simmons. Additional participants included dual members Ken Bonner, Charles James, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
