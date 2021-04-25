Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Star Wars Altered Books Craft

Have an old book perfect for crafting? Check out our Star Wars themed altered book craft at the library for the month of May. Those who register online can pick up a craft kit or instructions at the adult registration desk. Registration required as kits are limited. Don’t miss out!

Star Wars Bounty Hunt: Geocaching

In celebration of Star Wars day the library has a cool geocaching scavenger hunt using geocaching.com where patrons can go to specific coordinates and identify tree species along the Front Royal Greenway. Those who complete the hunt can earn another raffle ticket to enter into a star wars grand prize drawing at the end of the month. For more information contact the adult reference desk. Don’t miss out!

Out of this World Editing Techniques: Photography and Beyond

Join us as we kickoff the celebration of Star Wars month by demonstrating some out of this world photo editing techniques! Saturday, May 1st at 10:00 AM. During this presentation, you will learn how to use filters and other editing techniques to transform our photographs. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.

Books & Beyond: Informal Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 5th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets through Zoom on every 1st Wednesday of the month.

Earthrise: A Journey of Discovery With NASA

Ever look at the sky and wonder what it would be like to explore this vast universe? Join Alan Sturgis, NASA aerospace engineer, on a virtual journey to explore the International Space Station, experience Earthrise from the Apollo 1968 mission, learn about Artemis and other current missions, and much more. Using stunning videos and images, Alan shares his journey and challenges us to think about our place in the universe. This presentation will fascinate a wide audience including adults, teens, and middle schoolers Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 PM. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.

Aliens Among Us? Help Fight the Spread of the Spotted Lanternfly

Why Do We Care About the Spotted Lanternfly invading Virginia? The Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is an invasive planthopper native (alien species) to China, India, Vietnam. The Spotted Lanternfly causes serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants. Join us through Zoom Thursday, May 13 at 6:30 PM to learn how to identify, report, and stop the Spotted Lanternfly. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 12th at 6:00 P.M.

Bad Romance

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, May 14th at 6:00 P.M for Bad Romance, where you can indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Susannah Stapleton’s The Adventures of Maud West, Lady Detective: Secrets and Lies in the Golden Age of Crime. This meeting will be held Monday, May 17th at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Susannah Stapleton’s The Adventures of Maud West, Lady Detective: Secrets and Lies in the Golden Age of Crime. This meeting will be held Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Darkside of the Universe

Join us for a virtual presentation through Zoom Thursday, May 20th at 6:30 PM on dark matter and energy by local amateur astronomer Dane Toler. Learn how to be a citizen scientist and help astronomers identify things out in space. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.

Wildflowers and Other Spring Delights: Photography and Beyond

Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom. During this presentation on Saturday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM we will share wildflower and other spring images. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Patrons can register for this event online or by contacting the adult reference desk.