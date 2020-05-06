Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the virtual programs taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library from May 1 – 31. Programs can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, May 6
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 7
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, May 11
- 2:00 Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This first program is going to be all about vibrations and sound waves. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, May 12
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we’ll learn about the magic and science of rainbows! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 13
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 14
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, May 18
- 2:00 Virtual Story Time. Mrs. Kathy will present a virtual story time for children. Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, May 19
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Digging for fossils is the topic we’ll explore this week! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 20
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 21
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, May 22
- 2:00 Virtual Dig Deeper: Underground Animals. When we Dig Deeper, what creatures can we find underground? Let’s learn about some interesting animals that we might not see all the time. Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, May 26
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Lego prints will be our fascinating presentation this week! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 27
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 28
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, May 29
- 1:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Warren County Parks and Recreation serving community through “Stay Home & Stay Active” boxes
WHAT MATTERS Warren–Warren County Parks and Recreation is serving the quarantined community despite their inability to offer typical classes and programming. They invite local families to join the nearly 100 others who are participating in their newly launched “Stay Home & Stay Active” initiative which provides citizens with creative activity boxes that can be picked up weekly via curbside delivery at the Warren County Community Center. Each box features an indoor activity, outdoor activity, creative/science activity, virtual road trip, and a family event for each day of the week (M-F).
The boxes are free and limited to the first 50 registrants, although to date Warren County has agreed to extend offerings to serve each family that has applied for a box. Over 98 children were served last week through this interactive program, and the staff hopes to expand to create senior citizen boxes in the near future. There’s a limit of one box per household and at least one child under the age of 12 years old must reside at the residence. Parks and Rec gathers information about other children in the homes participating and attempts to provide extra supplies to serve the entire family (at a first come first serve basis).
“I am super pumped to have the opportunity to network with other Recreation professionals throughout the country and develop this at-home program,” said Robin Richardson, Assistant Director. She developed the program based on online research with a group she’s involved with that connects professionals who serve communities like she and her staff do, “I am also proud of my staff for their creativity and use of limited resources during this time.”
Richardson says the county of Warren has been extremely supportive of this endeavor to continue to serve the children of our community. Dan Lenz, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “The Warren County Parks and Recreation staff are very excited to be offering this special activity for the youth in our community during this crisis. We look forward to helping families in the future with additional programs and activities.”
The community has also warmly embraced the project. Donations for boxes have been received by C & C’s Frozen Treats, The Apple House, the Rotary Club of Front Royal, McDonalds and Walmart. Parks and Rec will gladly accept monetary donations, items for the boxes or other creative support by community businesses and organizations.
There is a new box each week, and families can sign up beginning Tuesday of the prior week (registration deadline is Thursday by noon of the week prior to delivery). Registered families are instructed to stop by the Community Center office at 538 Villa Avenue to pick up the box kits in a safe, drive-by fashion. Registration is available by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Lighting the Night for first responder and healthcare community
On April 29, 2020 Lance Allen, a Fauquier County resident, sponsored a Light the Night event with the support of Chick-fil-A in Warrenton at Fauquier Hospital. The idea to host a Light the Night event came to fruition when Lance Allen and Sarah Cubbage, Marketing Coordinator with Fauquier Health, connected to brainstorm. Rather than just delivering delicious boxed Chick-fil-A meals to the hospital staff, Lance Allen decided it was important to take this one step further. “The first responder and healthcare communities serve on our behalf every day,” said Lance. He went on to comment, “Sometimes we forget they are a part our community because they are just doing their jobs. Our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, moms and dads – the list goes on. They deserve our thanks and I’m just happy that in some small way we could show them that with Light the Night.” At that moment, a simple food donation idea turned into a drive-through event so the public could show support to the first responder and healthcare communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every community. Light the Night was designed to give the families of Fauquier County a safe avenue to show community support to one another, while ensuring safe social distancing from their vehicles. Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health, was among the healthcare workers standing outside waving back. When asked to comment on the event, he shared, “Light the Night was an amazing event to recognize our clinical and non-clinical heroes for the sacrifices, and work they do every day. The outpouring of support Fauquier Health has received over the past two months, is hard to describe. You see the support health systems are getting on the web and through social media, but to see the support firsthand, was heart felt and appreciated. I describe Light the Night as a fiery half-time football speech! The event was our halftime speech to stay motivated, energized, focused on the goal of caring for our community, and keep the fight alive against the virus.”
The festivities began at about 7:00pm Wednesday evening. Lance Allen, Paul Brock, owner of Chick-fil-A Warrenton, and Chad Melton, CEO, worked collaboratively to deliver 60 chicken sandwiches to the night shift staff at Fauquier Health and hand out 40 chicken sandwiches to the first responders parked in the parking lots. At about 7:30pm there were a line of cars already waiting to drive through and give thanks. “We were happy with the thought that 20 or so cars might join us,” said Lance. It turned out to be so much more than that. Hospital hill was transformed into a scene of flashing lights from the joining police cars, firetrucks and ambulances. Over 100 vehicles drove through Light the Night sharing honks, waves and words of encouragement for the healthcare workers, police and Fire & EMS. Community members drove their cars, motorcycles and work vehicles through the designated areas and ended their route of travel by exiting under the American Flag which was displayed in between Warrenton and Remington ladder trucks.
According to Katy Reeves, Administrator of the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, “The event last night was awesome! My staff were so emotionally touched by the outpouring of support by the community – the parade of cars went on and on.”
In closing, Lance commented, “Everyone took the time and effort to say thank you to each other – together. And that’s the only way we will get through this – by doing it together!”
The planning process involved many moving parts to make this event happen. Fauquier Health wants to give a special thanks to Paul Brock and Chick-fil-A Warrenton for the meals, Piedmont Press & Graphics for the Light the Night signage and WPER radio (FM Station 89.9) for dedicating a live on air playlist for the event. Also, a special thanks to Delegate Michael J. Webert, State Senator Jill Vogel, Eric Maybach, Commissioner of the Revenue, and Heather Grimsley Sutphin, Board Member at Fauquier Historical Society, for working with Lance Allen to provide the staff and first responders with 100 meals. Additionally, Fauquier Health would like to express gratitude to Chief Darren Stevens and the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Bob Mosier and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and Renard Carlos and Anne Hall, Fauquier Health Board Members, a for coming out to show their instrumental support!
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Young Life Upper Blue Ridge is offering local teens virtual fun and connection during quarantine
WHAT MATTERS Warren–Attention parents of middle and high schoolers! Young Life Upper Blue Ridge – Warren County is offering some good old fashioned entertainment on Instagram and through Zoom for your quarantined youth! Are you tired of endless hours of video games or snapchatting and wishing your teens could connect with friends and mentors for wholesome fun throughout these weeks of solitude?
Follow Young Life on Instagram and Facebook for some entertaining opportunities to spend some of their screen time with hilarious and inspirational Young Life Director, Stephen Marut and the Young Life team. On Thursdays at 7:17 p.m. on Instagram Live, your high school kiddos can laugh along with their friends and engage in “Virtual Club.” Middle schoolers can pass some time joining together virtually on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. for a Kahoot Zoom call!
Contact Stephen at spmarut@gmail.com for a link to the zoom call, or send a Facebook message through visiting Young Life Upper Blue Ridge – Warren County’s Facebook page.
About Young Life:
Young Life leaders are working with over two million young people, right in their own neighborhoods, all around the world showing them how much God cares about them by showing up in their world and sharing the message of God’s love through Jesus in ways and words they could understand and relate to. Find out more about Young Life online.
Local Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course offered by Moseley Real Estate Schools
Moseley Real Estate Schools is to hold a Local Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course beginning May 5th, 2020.
The course is designed for students who want a premier full-service live classroom experience, with their e-final exam proctored by their instructor at the end of class. This salesperson licensing course satisfies all requirements for Moseley’s Virginia Real Estate Board approved Principles and Practices of Real Estate course. Tuition includes:
- Live Instruction
- Printed Course Textbook
- Classroom Worksheets
- 12-month Access to your E-Learning Course Resources
- Course Slideshow
- Course Textbook (PDF version)
- 1,500+ practice test questions
- Online instructor support
- Online E-Final Exams
Our proprietary Moseley course materials are brought to life by your instructor with real-world local examples and guidance, and cover every topic identified by Virginia as important to prepare you for the VA licensing exam and begin your real estate career. Online course delivery system has all the needed tools to administer your mastery-based/un-timed course and ensure your success. You can take up to 12-months to complete the course and may reschedule your live classroom portion at no additional cost.
This course runs Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday for two weeks and includes shorter evening classes.
For more information, please call Sue Laurence at 540-692-8186, or stop in at Key Move Properties, 403 E Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Fauquier Health invites you to “Light the Night” on April 29, 2020
Be sure to attend our Light the Night event on April 29, 2020, from 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm. We invite the public to drive through the front parking lots of the hospital during that timeframe to see first-responders light up the night and thank the healthcare community. Folks are encouraged to tune into WPER 89.9 on the radio to hear the station as they provide encouragement, positive music, and prayers to the front line personnel.
The local community has been rallying together to help pull off this great event. We hope it provides you and your families with something to do, while practicing social distancing!
No loitering or tailgating. This is meant to be a quick drive through for all to see.
Blood donors needed to sign up for appointments for May 15th Drive in Warren County
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” — US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
WHAT MATTERS Warren: All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drive being held on May 15th at the Health and Human Services Building gymnasium from 11-4:30. As COVID-19 containment efforts continue nationwide, American Red Cross blood drives are essential and in direct support to other emergency services remaining open to sustain our fight against coronavirus and those most vulnerable to it. Over 7,000 blood drives and 200,000 donations have been cancelled due to the crisis. A severe shortage of blood puts doctors in the position of having to choose which patient gets the lifesaving blood available.
Warren County residents were quick to roll up their sleeves in March despite breaking news of the pandemic. The American Legion and Virginia Hills Church stepped up at the last minute to host drives in place of many that were canceled, and the turnout was fantastic. “After canceling a number of drives in April due to the tremendous donor support in March, we now have had to add some drives in May as we try to thread the needle to meet and not exceed the demands of our hospitals,” said Jeff Farmer of the American Red Cross. Jeff and the staff are grateful for the support of the community and anticipate another successful drive on May 15th. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
Warren County Health and Human Services Complex
465 W 15th St | Front Royal, VA 22630
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00am to 4:30pm
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
- All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
- At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
- All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
