Community Events
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for November. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 3
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We’ll learn about engineering-planning and making things-during this week’s club. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, November 4
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, November 5
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. What season is it? Each season is special, and we’ll explore the seasons through books during our story time this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, November 9
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. We’ll explore what can be done through 3-D printing in this week’s meeting. For ages 6-11.
Tuesday, November 10
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Emulsion Explosion will be this week’s theme! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, November 11
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, November 12
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Our stories will explore Outer Space this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, November 17
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Dancing turkeys will help us learn the concept of static. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, November 18
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, November 19
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Thankful Hearts will be the theme of our stories this week, as we prepare for Thanksgiving Day! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
- 4:30 Tech Kids: Live with Sarah. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. During this session, participants will meet together through Zoom, and explore how technology is used in cloning. Children are encouraged to watch the Tech Kids: Cloning recording on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel in advance.
Saturday, November 21
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, November 24
- 4:30 Virtual Thanksgiving Story Time. Gobble, Gobble! Let’s get ready for Thanksgiving with some great stories and a craft. For ages 4 and up.
Tuesday, November 30
- 4:30 Virtual Tumble Book Preview. Learn all about Tumble Book Library, an online collection of e-books for children (K-6), that is featured on the Samuels Library website. Miss Pattie will be demonstrating how parents and children can use this resource for enjoyment and learning. View on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Winchester SPCA’s Wag-O-Ween adoption finale
It’s the Winchester SPCA’s final Wag-O-Ween event of the season! Thanks to a grant from the ASPCA and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, the animal shelter is offering approved adopters the chance to adopt a kitty for just $31, from Tuesday – Saturday, October 27-31.
Mask up and stop by the SPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, Virginia, and save a life this Wag-O-Ween season!
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, November 4th at 10 A.M.
Bird Conversation and Wind Power
FOSL, in conjunction with Audubon and Shenandoah University, hosts a special virtual program with Joel Merriman of American Bird Conservancy. Prof Kincaid at Shenandoah University will include students in the audience and community members are welcome to participate. Thursday, November 5th at 7 P.M.
Photography & Beyond
Storytelling Through Photography: Giving Thanks
Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques using photography to create stories and express emotions. The theme will be on giving thanks. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Saturday, November 7th at 10 A.M.
Front Royal Writer’s Group
We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, November 12th at 6:30 P.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion
Join us for our adult book club discussion time! This month’s book is The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, November 18th at 10 A.M.
Photography & Beyond
Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bimonthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation such as landscape photography, portrait photography, sunrise/sunset photography, autumn leaves, etc. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. Saturday, November 21st at 10 A.M.
Library Closings
In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday the library will be closing at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 25th. The library will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday November, 28th.
“Socktober” – A sock drive for the Thermal Shelter
It’s not too late to still participate in “Socktober!” The Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is getting started back up again. For those of you who do not know, the Thermal Shelter provides a safe warm place for our local homeless to sleep, receive a warm meal, and get a few supplies… like SOCKS! We are currently collecting NEW SOCKS for the Thermal Shelter 2020/21 winter.
This video was created for LFK Elementary School. If you have a student at LFK, they are currently hosting “Socktober”. Please send new socks in with your Lil’cats. If not, please feel free to drop your donation off at the Warren County Department of Social Services: 465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser
Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.
Warren County High School Band is beginning our Fruit Sale Fundraiser to help raise needed funds for our organization. Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply CLICK HERE.
After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. You will also be contacted via email regarding delivery and/or pickup options. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.
This year, we plan on being able to handle customers who have purchased online with touchless pickup by just having you pop the trunk, and we will place it in there for you.
For those who pre-order but plan to pay at pick up, you may use cash, check, or credit card on site.
For any additional questions, please contact our Fruit Sale Chairperson:
- Chairperson: David Dingess
- Email: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
Humane Society’s Polar Plunge event registration now open
Join us for our second Annual Polar Plunge! Help our warm, lovely shelter animals by encouraging friends and family to sponsor your plunge! For more information on the event, please reach out to Meghan with the Humane Society — contact info below.
REGISTER:
- CLICK HERE to register.
DETAILS:
- January 16th, 2021
- 4H Center Culpeper Lake
SEEKING SPONSORS:
- We are also welcoming sponsors to join us this year.
- Please reach out to Meghan at director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or 540-635-4734 for details!
9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held virtually on Saturday, November 14th
The Humane Society of Warren County… “Providing compassion and care for the animals of Warren County since 1947.”
Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 14th, for our 9th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event. Tickets are only $10 as we are going virtual in 2020. We will hold an online auction, and your ticket purchase gets you the link to our bidding site and entry into the door and grand prize drawings. Grand prize includes a one-night stay at the beautiful Mimslyn Inn, dinner for two, tickets to Luray Caverns, a $100 VISA gift card and two Tails and Ales souvenir glasses.
You must provide your email address when purchasing tickets. We will send you a link to the bidding site (Bid Beacon) two weeks prior to the event to preview baskets. The auction will begin on November 14th, and end on November 16th. 50/50 tickets will be sold directly from Bid Beacon.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, over the phone by calling 540-635-4734 ext 221, or directly from our website.
HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: Front Royal Federal Credit Union, Caroline Craig and Peace of Mind Pet Sitting!
