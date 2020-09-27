Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October

On September 17, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave a reading presentation to celebrate the birthday of the Constitution of the United States at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, Chip Daniel and Art LaFlam provided an oversight of the birth of the Constitution and an overview of what the original document means.

The Articles of Confederation was the governing document for the federal government into the 1780s. It was woefully inadequate. It gave little power to the central government and lacked enforcement powers. Decisions required unanimous approval of all 13 State legislatures. Another problem was money. They could print money, but it was worthless. They borrow but couldn’t pay it back. They had little ability to defend its sovereignty. Many of the 625 man Army had not been paid, some were deserting and others were threatening mutiny. There was no international power to protect American interests from other nations. Overall, it was a failed document.

In 1787, a convention was called at Philadelphia to propose a plan of government. Original plans included 23 articles. After considerable discussion and debate, a final draft was approved with seven articles. By the end of July 1788, 11 States had ratified, and on September 13, 1788, a resolution was passed putting the new Constitution into operation. The new government was in place effective March 4, 1789. George Washington was inaugurated 8 weeks later as the first President of the United States.

There were 39 signers of the document, to include three from Virginia. These were John Blair, James Madison and George Washington. The Constitution with the Bill of Rights and the additional amendments are the basis of the governments structure and law and order in the United States of America.