On December 5, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a virtual commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge. This commemoration was the 10th Annual Great Bridge Wreath Laying, sponsored by the Great Bridge Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Norfolk SAR.

This battle was fought on December 9, 1775. This came about after the British under Virginia’s Royal Governor, John Murray, the Earl of Dunmore had ordered Royal Marines to seize the gunpowder stores of Williamsburg. This caused militia companies from surrounding counties to converge on Williamsburg. Lord Dunmore fled to Norfolk and began raising an Army from Tory militias which was joined by the British 14th Regiment of Foot. At that time, the main route to Norfolk was across the Great Bridge over the Elizabeth River. This bridge was a narrow 100-150 foot span that was bordered on both sides by the Great Dismal Swamp, only accessible by narrow causeways on both the north and south sides.

On December 7, Patriot forces arrived on the south side. By the night of December 8, these forces commanded by Colonel William Woodford had grown to roughly 900 men. Lord Dunmore decided to drive the colonial forces back, and on the morning of December 9, sent his forces to attack the patriots. The British advanced six men abreast and funneled into the causeway where they were met with a withering fire. The battle lasted less than an hour. When it was over, the British had lost more than 100 men killed and wounded. Only one of the Patriots was wounded.

That night, the British abandoned their encampment and within a few days, the colonists entered Norfolk. This battle fought six months before the nation declared its independence, marked an important victory for the untried American military units over the British. They forced the British to evacuate Norfolk, the richest commercial center in Virginia and contributed to the withdrawal from Virginia by the British. They did not return to Virginia until May 1779. This allowed Virginia to serve as a major resource for materials and men to the Colonial cause, which contributed greatly to keeping the war effort alive.

Participating in this virtual event from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Chip Daniel, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Don Dusenbury, Larry Johnson, Art LaFlam, Nathan Poe and Jim Simmons. Also involved from the SAR were the National President General Jack Manning, Virginia State President William Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles Jameson, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner as well as representatives from six State Societies and 19 Chapters. In addition, participation included the Daughters of the American Revolution with six State representatives, 21 Chapters and representatives from the Children of the American Revolution.