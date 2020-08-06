Virtual GIVEnation.world Compassionate Kids Academy starts Monday, August 10th

WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this ZOOM interview, meet Arnaud Saint-Paul, Chairman of GIVE Nation, as he invites families to encourage children aged 5-18 to participate in a free 12 week virtual “Compassionate Kids Academy” beginning Monday, 8/10. GIVE NATION IS TEACHING CLASSES ON HOW KIDS CAN BETTER IMPACT THE PLANET AND HELPING TO DESIGN A VIDEO GAME BASED ON ALTRUISM!

COMPASSIONATE KIDS ACADEMY DETAILS:

FREE 12 WEEK COURSE

BEGINNING AUGUST 10

MONDAYS, AUG 10 – OCT 26

12PM – 1PM

COMPLETELY VIRTUAL

FOR AGES 5 – 18

KIDS SAFELY INTERACT WITH KIDS AROUND THE WORLD

FRIENDLY INSTRUCTORS

From the givenation.world website:

THE WORLD IS CHANGING, CREATIVE LEADERS MUST UNITE!

Not only schools, but the entire world suddenly evolved into something humanity never expected… Contrary to recent events, millions of children were not yet receiving quality education and more lacked in financial literacy and soft skill development.

Despite uncertainty, there will always be a need for children to have access to sustainable literacy and learn the importance of kindness. Ensuring a sense of peace during times where panic and fear exist while rewarding humanitarian acts is a great start to building a better tomorrow. GIVE Nation is here to support kids. So, we are responding to you and your children’s needs with free virtual classes covering a wide range of fun but lighthearted topics.

GIVE Nation is a global social impact project with the goal of making a positive impact for a better human existence. It started as an inspiring dream from the Heartfulness Movement, led by the Public Benefit Corporation, HealThruWords; known for inspiring more than fifty million people with positive energy through mindfulness, gratefulness, exercise and the use of positive affirmations. It was in November 2017, the concept of GIVE Nation was introduced. Sponsorship was given with the statement, “Philanthropy shows commitment and selflessness, which are highly sought after characteristics for all humans. GIVE Nation brings love, education and improves the planet by means of giving.”

GIVE Nation provides support to empower children so they can take part in crafting a better tomorrow. Our mission for change is achievable by partnering with advanced technology, leading educational programs, moral businesses, transparent charities, and kids that want to ‘get ahead’.

Encourage your children to use the GIVE Nation mobile application (on Google Play and Apple Store) and share it with your community to get rewards for giving today! Find them on Facebook.

