Virtual funerals: a new reality to consider

The coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings hazardous and led to government restrictions. As a result, many businesses had to adapt their practices, including funeral homes. Consequently, these essential service providers have started helping the bereaved host virtual funerals, an immersive and personal way to mark the passing of a loved one. This is fortunate, as it allows seniors and immunosuppressed individuals to safely participate in end-of-life ceremonies they would otherwise have to avoid.

An online homage

Many funeral homes are willing to assist families in hosting their ceremonies online. Funerals can be live-streamed either on social media or over a video conference platform. This type of service accommodates many of the features of an in-person event. Loved ones can read eulogies, music can be played and prayers can be delivered. Being able to carry out traditional rituals, even from afar, can help the bereaved process their grief.

While these services might sound impersonal, they’re part of a new reality and an effective way to safely pay tribute to a loved one. Plus, a virtual funeral can allow people to participate who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to attend, whether because they live far away or have reduced mobility.

Using various technologies, you can organize a safe, personalized funeral that avoids all physical contact. Consult the funeral homes in your region to find out what services they offer.