Community Events
Virtual Trauma Informed Training to be held in January
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will host a free virtual Course 1 Trauma Informed Training in January. This course is designed to provide information about identifying and responding to trauma with evidence-based resilience strategies. The concepts imparted are useful for teachers, managers, and anyone working in a customer-service or client-based industry. This six-hour, online course is broken into three parts: January 5th, 12th, and 19th, 10:00 am to 12:00 noon each day. All three sessions are required to receive the Trauma Informed Certification. Pre-registration is required; to do so, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org by noon on January 4th.
Those who have completed the Trauma Informed Training are eligible for the Trauma Supportive Training: Course 2, which will also be offered in January. This virtual course will be offered January 7th, 14th, and 21st, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm each day. Email Christa to register, but please note that you must provide proof of having completed the Trauma Informed Training.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Santa Claus is coming to Town, Warren County!
Warren County Parks and Recreation is going above and beyond to bring Christmas joy to local families. Festivities are plentiful and underway now—watch this video to learn more and spread holiday cheer by spreading the word about the fun (and safe) activities (at home, virtual and in-person) happening this month courtesy of Warren Co. Parks and Recreation!
Here are some more Winter-Holiday programs from Parks & Recs:
Merry & Bright Holiday Themed Activity Box
Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County 4-H have created the “Merry & Bright” holiday-themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients, and instructions for several holiday-themed, activities, crafts, and some sweet treats.
The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net. Registrations will be accepted from December 14, 2020, through December 16, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.
Pictures with Santa
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a brunch box for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and delicious treats. Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on-site.
Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for the pictures with Santa event is $10.00 per person. The event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Pictures with Santa will be on held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Letters to Santa
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him, so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we are happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Gingerbread House Contest
Join Warren County Parks and Recreation for a Gingerbread House Building Contest! Show off your gingerbread house construction skills & artistry. The winner will receive a $25.00 gift card to Walmart.
The contest will run December 14, 2020 – December 23, 2020, and the winner will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on December 28, 2020. Registration opens December 7, 2020. The first 25 to register for the contest will receive a free gingerbread house kit. Kits will be available for pickup on December 11, 2020.
Please post photos of your gingerbread house on our Facebook page at Warren County Parks and Recreation.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Santa needs your help! His elves went to play in the park and have lost their way back to Santa’s Workshop. The elves are lost somewhere in Gertrude Miller and Lions Park; we have a map that may help you locate them. Each elf represents a letter, and once you find all the elves, you can help us unscramble our Christmas message.
Once you have the message, please submit to twalker@warrencountyva.net. If you submit the correct phrase, you will be entered into our Christmas Scavenger Hunt drawing for several prizes.
The scavenger hunt will be open from December 7, 2020, through December 18, 2020, and this activity is for children 13 years of age and younger. Messages must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020. Winners will be announced live via Facebook on Monday, December 21, 2020.
These programs are eligible for online registration, visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Additional registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Virtual commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge
On December 5, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a virtual commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge. This commemoration was the 10th Annual Great Bridge Wreath Laying, sponsored by the Great Bridge Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Norfolk SAR.
This battle was fought on December 9, 1775. This came about after the British under Virginia’s Royal Governor, John Murray, the Earl of Dunmore had ordered Royal Marines to seize the gunpowder stores of Williamsburg. This caused militia companies from surrounding counties to converge on Williamsburg. Lord Dunmore fled to Norfolk and began raising an Army from Tory militias which was joined by the British 14th Regiment of Foot. At that time, the main route to Norfolk was across the Great Bridge over the Elizabeth River. This bridge was a narrow 100-150 foot span that was bordered on both sides by the Great Dismal Swamp, only accessible by narrow causeways on both the north and south sides.
On December 7, Patriot forces arrived on the south side. By the night of December 8, these forces commanded by Colonel William Woodford had grown to roughly 900 men. Lord Dunmore decided to drive the colonial forces back, and on the morning of December 9, sent his forces to attack the patriots. The British advanced six men abreast and funneled into the causeway where they were met with a withering fire. The battle lasted less than an hour. When it was over, the British had lost more than 100 men killed and wounded. Only one of the Patriots was wounded.
That night, the British abandoned their encampment and within a few days, the colonists entered Norfolk. This battle fought six months before the nation declared its independence, marked an important victory for the untried American military units over the British. They forced the British to evacuate Norfolk, the richest commercial center in Virginia and contributed to the withdrawal from Virginia by the British. They did not return to Virginia until May 1779. This allowed Virginia to serve as a major resource for materials and men to the Colonial cause, which contributed greatly to keeping the war effort alive.
Participating in this virtual event from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Chip Daniel, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Don Dusenbury, Larry Johnson, Art LaFlam, Nathan Poe and Jim Simmons. Also involved from the SAR were the National President General Jack Manning, Virginia State President William Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles Jameson, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner as well as representatives from six State Societies and 19 Chapters. In addition, participation included the Daughters of the American Revolution with six State representatives, 21 Chapters and representatives from the Children of the American Revolution.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Christmas Classics: Dec.12 & Dec.13 @ 1:00pm:
- Triple Feature: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, “Frosty the Snowman”, “White Christmas”
- IT’S FREE!
Holiday Greeting Cards program with Warren County Parks and Recreation
Looking to spread a little “holiday” cheer? So are we!
We are looking for several young elves to help us make greeting cards for us to include in our Senior Holiday boxes provided to some of the elderly in our Community. We will provide all the necessary supplies; we just need your help to make their holiday a little bit “brighter”.
If you are interested, stop by the Warren County Community Center and pick up the “Greeting Card” goodie bag starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020 through Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Cards will need to be returned to the Warren County Community Center by Friday, December 18, 2020.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Please visit us on the web at warrencountyva.net/parks-and-rec, or like us on Facebook at “Warren County Parks and Recreation”.
Miss America 2020 virtual event
With the mission to prevent substance misuse and promote mental wellness, the Northwestern Community Services Board (NWCSB) Prevention Department is continually seeking ways to expand their reach in the community. In an effort to raise awareness and engage the community, they have partnered with the Miss America Organization to host a virtual event. During the event Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be presenting on her social impact initiative: “Mind Your Meds.”
Northwestern Community Services Prevention Department has continued to work collaboratively with local organizations and coalitions to address this ongoing issue in our community. Partnerships include: Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, Page Alliance for Community Action Coalition, The Family Youth Initiative, and Warren Coalition. Together they are able to carry important information and awareness about substance misuse into the community.
According to the Miss America Organization, Ms. Shrier’s 2020 year of service has been dedicated to “reducing opioid abuse, medication errors, and the associated mortality of both educating across communities and demographics, from pediatrics to geriatrics.” Ms. Shrier is also a certified naloxone trainer. Between the continuous work of the Prevention Department and Ms. Schrier’s platform, the department hopes the message of medication safety can reach more individuals and families than ever before. Part of these efforts is the continuation of REVIVE! Trainings which NWCSB has been hosting virtually on a monthly basis since June 2020. Trainings for 2021 have already been scheduled for January, February, and March being held on the last Friday of every month.
The virtual event with Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier is scheduled for December 15, 2020, at 3:30pm via Zoom. To register for the event visit zoom.us/meeting/register or email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com for information regarding the event or further information pertaining to REVIVE! Trainings.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention.
Stephens City Baseball Club to host tryouts December 13th
Stephens City Baseball Club is an up and coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Region. Based in Stephens City, VA our goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. The Spartans 12U team will host an open tryout on December 13, 2020. All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun and safe team environment are encouraged to participate in this tryout. Increased cleaning measures, physical distancing, and personal protection measures will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and coaching staff.
- What – Stephens City Baseball Club Tryouts for 12U aged players
- Where – Warren County Health and Human Services Complex – Gymnasium (465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- When – Sunday, December 13, 2020, 2 PM – 4 PM
- Who – Dedicated hard working ballplayers (12U) who are looking to be part of a competitive growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area. Pitching experience is preferred. * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2021.
- Register – If interested please complete tryout form available at stephenscitybaseball.club
If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact us at info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private try-out.
Mission
Our mission in starting this new organization is to provide boys a local opportunity to play higher competition baseball at an affordable cost. There are not many available local options for the boys to work on their baseball skills during the fall / winter offseason. In addition, it is not just about baseball skill development. We are challenging the boys to be better young men by focusing and developing the following traits: being a great teammate, team work, perseverance in difficult moments, being respectful to others, developing mental strength, communication development, overcoming challenges and adversity, hard work, leadership development, good sportsmanship, dedication to a cause, loyalty, and “we” before “I” mentality.
Vision
Our vision is to become the prominent local competitive baseball organization that is a short and long term provider of developing local kids from tee-ball to high school. We will provide an opportunity to develop their skills with a short and long term strategy tailored to each individual player. We will develop a reputation to be the very best youth baseball organization for development and provide a great experience. Over the next few years we will strategically start adding teams at younger age groups to develop a pipeline for development.
Stephens City Baseball Club
501(c)(3) Corporation pending
stephenscitybaseball.club
#WhoAreWe
facebook.com/scbaseballclub
twitter.com/StephensBball
