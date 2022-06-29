Vision changes should be checked

Suddenly, it’s hard to read when the light is low. Maybe there are halos around lights. These small changes can become big problems.

Cataracts affect the majority of older Americans across all ethnic groups by age 80, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Cataracts occur when the proteins in the lens of your eye gradually change shape and clump together as you age, according to Health in Aging. Over time, the tissue becomes thicker, changes color, and loses transparency, which can block light from entering your pupil. Aging, diabetes, alcohol consumption, excessive sunlight, high blood pressure, and smoking are among the most notable risk factors.

New glasses or contact lenses may correct vision loss from mild cataracts. If your cataracts are advanced and impacting your quality of life or ability to perform normal activities, your doctor might recommend surgery. During this quick outpatient procedure, the doctor removes the clouded lens and replaces it with an intraocular lens implant (IOL). The vast majority of people who undergo cataract surgery can see better after. Discomfort is usually mild, and patients generally heal within a few weeks.

While Medicare doesn’t typically cover vision care, such as eye exams or glasses, it does cover standard cataract surgery with IOL implants for people 65 and older. If your doctor recommends more advanced surgery or a specialized implant, you may face additional out-of-pocket costs.

If you don’t have cataracts, protect your vision by wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and a hat with a brim to shade your eyes. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables (especially dark leafy greens). Quit smoking and make sure to get a dilated eye exam every two years.