Vitamin D deficiency linked to severe COVID-19 complications

Among the buzz in COVID-19 talk: vitamin D levels as a potential indicator of who’s at risk of developing more serious complications from the disease.

A variety of medical experts have noted that research shows high rates of vitamin D deficiency in people with severe COVID-19 infections. People with low vitamin D levels may be more susceptible to upper respiratory tract infections. According to Harvard Health Publishing, vitamin D may protect against COVID-19 in two ways: Helping to boost our bodies’ natural defense against viruses and bacteria and potentially preventing an exaggerated inflammatory response.

A study published in Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism reported that more than 80 percent of 200 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain had vitamin D deficiency. Men had lower levels than women. And the Mayo Clinic reported that other research observed high rates of vitamin D deficiency in people with COVID-19 who experienced acute respiratory failure.

Researchers are exploring the effectiveness of giving high doses of vitamin D to people hospitalized with COVID-19, but thus far have seen mixed results. The Mayo Clinic article said there isn’t enough data to recommend the use of vitamin D to prevent infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 or to treat COVID-19, according to the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization.

Still, every little bit helps. If you suspect or know you have a vitamin D deficiency, experts recommend checking with your doctor about whether a supplement is a good idea.