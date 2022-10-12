Obituaries
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD.
Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.
She is survived by her brother of Crisfield, MD, Charles “Buffy” Henry Landon, Jr., wife Carolyn, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.
Vi was a seamstress by trade, a lover of all animals, an awesome crafter, a wonderful photographer, an avid bird watcher, and a creator of Facebook groups, including two local Rappahannock groups, RappShares and Rappland Community Group.
Contributions in Vi’s name can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at brhospice.org/donate or 333 W. Cork St., #405 Winchester, VA 22601, or Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) 160 Weaver Rd. Amissville, VA 20106. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)
Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.
He graduated high school in 1959 from the Warren County Educational Foundation. After graduation, he went to work at the Central Intelligence Agency and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. In 1965, his company was sent to Vietnam; in November 1965, he was honorably discharged.
After getting out of the Army, Frank returned to work at the CIA for four more years. He then went to work for the National Archives, retiring in 1994 after 34 years of government service. He received recognition from then-President Bill Clinton for his dedication and work at the National Archives.
Surviving is his sister, Nancy Barnes, and husband Charles; Sister-in-law, Betty Stephens; and Howard Sanders and family. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews: Kara, Tony, and Andrew Bates; Roger and Barbara Stephens; Kathy and Ronnie Whittington; Susan and Matthew Bennett; Carrie Stephens and Family; Sherry Stephens and family.
Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial and celebration of life at 2:00 p.m., conducted by Reverend Robert “Buzz” Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña (1989 – 2022)
Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day.
Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki Crafton and Manuel Viña.
At last, Emily is at peace, she struggles no more. She no longer has to battle her demons that, unfortunately, no amount of love, support, or help could take away. Em tried her best to take the steps to overcome her battle with addiction and depression. She wanted to be better, she wanted to prove people wrong. The demons inside her were just louder than the love.
Emily is survived by her parents, Vicki & Joey Crafton, and Manuel & Tracy Viña. Maternal grandfather Lynwood “paw paw” Frazier, Paternal grandparents Evelio (Edna) Viña. Sisters, Chasity Taylor and Kristin (Mark) Hajduk. Nieces, Kiera Vina, as Ems called her “her twin”, and Athena Hajduk. Nephews Elijah Taylor, Damian Rosenberry, Jayden Viña, and her special boy, Connor Viña-Poe. Em always spoke so highly of her nieces and nephews. She adored and loved being their Auntie Em. They were her light and her world. An aunt whom she viewed as her second mother, Robin “Roba” Hicks, a special uncle Lazaro “Albert” Viña, and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Emily is preceded in death by her guardian angel, Ruth Frazier “Nana” (a piece of her left the day Nana gained her wings), maternal grandfather Wesley Taylor Jr, and paternal grandmother Mita Viña.
While addiction takes ahold of those you love, speak up, speak out, stand your ground and help them get the help, they swear they don’t need. Be there when they need you most. Don’t turn your back and fight the fight head-on with them. Chances are the signs are there, even if they are slight. You’re not alone. Have those tough conversations. You may not understand what’s going on inside their mind or why their reality is different from ours, but the truth is they probably don’t understand either.
As Ems was very loved, she also felt very alone. She requested all services be private, stating, “I never want anyone looking over me & crying”. Therefore we will be honoring that request.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Connie Elizabeth Clark (1961 – 2022)
Connie Elizabeth Clark, 61, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Page County, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Connie was born on July 31, 1961, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Lewis Francis Clark and Geneva Wines Elkins. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Michelle and Constance Forbus, and sister, Frances Toney. Her companion of 39 years, Larry Forbus, passed alongside her.
Surviving along with her mother are her daughter, Sheena Wright, and her husband, Waylon; son, Larry Forbus II; God son, Tyrelle Robinson and his wife, Carrie; two sisters, Sandra Cooksey and Crystal Zeisler; brother, Lewis “Randy” Clark; five grandchildren, Peyton, Haivyn and Harlow Wright and Landyn and Kaizlee Forbus and God grandson, Quinlan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Larry Allen Forbus Sr. (1958 – 2022)
Larry Allen Forbus Sr., 64, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Page County, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Larry was born in Front Royal on April 11, 1958, to the late Kenneth Forbus and Patricia Blankenship Forbus. He was also preceded in death by his two daughters, Michelle and Constance Forbus; brother, Charles Forbus; sister, April Harmon; and childhood best friend Rick Morgan. His companion of 39 years, Connie Clark, passed alongside him.
Surviving along with his mother are his daughter, Sheena Wright and her husband, Waylon; son, Larry Forbus II; God son, Tyrelle Robinson and his wife, Carrie; brother, Kim Lynn Forbus; five grandchildren, Peyton, Haivyn and Harlow Wright and Landyn and Kaizlee Forbus and God grandson, Quinlan Robinson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Sr. (1949 – 2022)
Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Sr., 73, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 3:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Tommy was born July 21, 1949, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Vernon David and Edith Virginia Rudacille Tharpe.
He worked for Kibler Furniture Company in Front Royal for 50 years. Tommy never met a stranger and would always talk to anyone he came in contact with. His laughter, quick wit, and jokes will be long remembered for many years to come. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon B. Tharpe; one son, Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Jr. and wife Melissa of Winchester; one brother, Roger “Perks” Tharpe of Kenansville, North Carolina; three grandchildren whom he dearly loved and cherished, Tyler Faye Tharpe, Chloe Elizabeth Tharpe, and Thomas Evan Tharpe; a very special friend, Stephanie Tharpe, mother of Tyler Faye Tharpe; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Eddie Tharpe and Jack Tharpe.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 8, at Maddox Funeral Home from 2-2:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Jo Ann Summerlin
Jo Ann Summerlin, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Captain Hawk of the Salvation Army and Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Jo Ann was born on June 3, 1948, in Front Royal to the late Homer and Nina Funk Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Summerlin; son, Harrison Potter; daughter, Joyce Bennett; brother, Homer Allen Pullen; sister, Mary Berry, and grandson, Timmy Jenkins.
She began her ministry journey at birth and later became an ordained minister. Over the years, she has faithfully taught and preached at the Salvation Army, where she proudly holds the honor of being a Corps Sergeant Major.
She was a kind, generous, intelligent lady who inspired people with her faith, devotion, and trust in God. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, minister, and friend. She was serious about her work for the Lord, but she was also known for her sense of humor and amiable personality. Her love for her family was unmeasurable. She will truly be missed.
Survivors include three sons, John Potter (Bonnie), Dale Potter, and John Clatterbuck (Dawn); five daughters, Pam Potter, Judy Emerson, Jo Potter, Faye Campbell (Billy), and Eunice Potter; sister, Margaret Pultz and Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Justin Patterson, Randy Fullerton, Ashton Hoffman, Matt Maynard, Kevin Davenport, and Jason Neal.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.