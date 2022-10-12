Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)

Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD.

Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.

She is survived by her brother of Crisfield, MD, Charles “Buffy” Henry Landon, Jr., wife Carolyn, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.

Vi was a seamstress by trade, a lover of all animals, an awesome crafter, a wonderful photographer, an avid bird watcher, and a creator of Facebook groups, including two local Rappahannock groups, RappShares and Rappland Community Group.

Contributions in Vi’s name can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at brhospice.org/donate or 333 W. Cork St., #405 Winchester, VA 22601, or Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) 160 Weaver Rd. Amissville, VA 20106. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.