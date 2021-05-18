Vivian Ada Baer Gill (1927 – 2021)

Vivian Ada Baer Gill, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the Clay County Hospice Nursing Home in Ashland, Alabama.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mrs. Gill was born December 3, 1927, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Mack Baer and Pearl Elizabeth Mayhew Baer Brown.

Surviving is a son Michael Gill and wife Linda of Wedowee, Alabama; one brother Douglas Baer of Front Royal; two sisters Joanne Whittington of Front Royal and Diana Hendrickson of Stephens City; two grandsons Ralph Gill and Rusty Gill; three great-granddaughters Sarah Gill, Piper Gill, and Bella Gill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.