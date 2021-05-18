Obituaries
Vivian Ada Baer Gill (1927 – 2021)
Vivian Ada Baer Gill, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the Clay County Hospice Nursing Home in Ashland, Alabama.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Gill was born December 3, 1927, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Mack Baer and Pearl Elizabeth Mayhew Baer Brown.
Surviving is a son Michael Gill and wife Linda of Wedowee, Alabama; one brother Douglas Baer of Front Royal; two sisters Joanne Whittington of Front Royal and Diana Hendrickson of Stephens City; two grandsons Ralph Gill and Rusty Gill; three great-granddaughters Sarah Gill, Piper Gill, and Bella Gill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Kondwani “KG” Rogers (1992 -2021)
Kondwani “KG” Rogers, 29, of Winchester, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Frederick County, Virginia.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.
KG was born March 8, 1992, in Front Royal son of James M. Jones, Sr. of Dover Delaware, and Cassandra N. Dudley of Charlottesville. He worked for Thompson’s Food Truck alongside his grandfather, Isaac Thompson, who helped in his upbringing. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving with his parents are his loving wife Jessica Wayland Rogers; four sons Kaynen, Keyani, Isaac “Lux” and True; momma Cheryl Jones; paternal grandparents Isaac and Stephanie Thompson of Front Royal; maternal grandmother Eleanor “Ella” Thompson of Front Royal who also helped in his upbringing; paternal grandmother Catherine Snow Jones of Dover Delaware; paternal grandparents Fredrick J. Tyler, Sr. and Julia Tyler; six siblings Tiana Lamb, James Jones, Jr., Sequoia Hearn, Isa Rogers, Da’quon Rogers and Essence Rogers and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Jones.
Daniel Andrew Currence (2001 – 2021)
It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce Daniel Andrew Currence, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin passed away on Saturday May 15, 2021.
Daniel will be missed every day by his parents, Mark and Carrie Currence; brother Thomas Currence; Grandparents Dennis and Nancy Donak of Luray, and Charles and Jo Ann Currence of Winchester; and Aunt Michelle Morrison of Winchester.
Those who knew Daniel have lost such a kind and generous soul. He was an avid welder who learned quickly, gaining several certificates towards his passion for welding through high school and Lord Fairfax Community College. In his free time, he loved to detail cars. He dreamed of restoring the Camaro of his uncle, Richard Donak who preceded him in death. He also hoped to someday build a log home. Daniel had great dreams and aspirations, and he will be missed by many.
Daniel is loved on earth as well as in heaven. You are welcome to join us as we celebrate his life at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Luray at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethern Cemetery 1177 Mt. Zion Road, Luray, Virginia 22835.
Orville Jackson Henry (1932 – 2021)
Orville Jackson Henry, 88, passed away at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Orville was born June 21, 1932, in Bentonville, Virginia, son of the late Roy and Elva Henry. For many years Orville operated the poolroom on Main street in Front Royal and retired from Schewel’s Furniture after many years of dedicated work.
Surviving is his sons Ronnie Henry of Front Royal, Leon Jenkins of Browntown, and Garry Henry of Front Royal; daughter Connie Compton of Front Royal; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Orville is preceded in death by his companion of 46 years Helen Mae Cave Henry; brother Leon Henry; two sisters Phyllis Getts and Karen Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Chuckie Henry, Mark Jefferies, Bobby Henry, Cliff Welch, William Laing, and Jeff Poe.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 24 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Margaret Marie Clatterbuck (1937 – 2021)
Margaret Marie Clatterbuck, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, with Pastors Bobby and Diane Whetzel officiating.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born on September 17, 1937, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Edward and Oma Brock Atkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clatterbuck; brother, Harry Atkins and two sisters, Genevieve and Bertha Atkins. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Oma “Sally” Wyant (Roy) of Ruckersville, Virginia; nephew Kenny Wyant of Ruckersville, Virginia; and a special cousin, Helen Kenney of Linden, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, or to Linden United Methodist Church, 13466 John Marshall Highway, Linden.
James N. “Jim” Richmond (1952 -2021)
James N. “Jim” Richmond, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Harold Brown officiating.
Mr. Richmond was born on September 7, 1952, in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Frank Richmond and Etta Ball Richmond Osborne. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanell Ann McCormick, and sister-in-law, Carolyn L. Brady.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janet R. Cole Richmond of Front Royal; son, James Robert Richmond (LaKeshia) of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Karen Jean McDonald (Daniel) of Front Royal; two brothers-in-law, John M. Cole of Front Royal and Donald B. Cole (Irma) of San Diego, California; sister-in-law, Patricia Hagerty (Eric) of Basye, Virginia, and four grandsons, Frank McDonald of Front Royal and Blaine, Robert and Daniel Richmond all of Ankeny, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Stephen “Steve” A. Bradeen Jr (1932 -2021)
Stephen “Steve” A. Bradeen Jr., 88, of Norway, Maine, and Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Bradeen was born on August 3, 1932, in Portland, Maine to the late Stephen Sr. and Edna Young Bradeen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Anderson Bradeen, and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and James Algrant.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Gilleland (James), and two grandchildren, Ian and Lara Gilleland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or to Boulder Crest Retreat, 18370 Bluemont Village Ln, Bluemont, VA 20135.