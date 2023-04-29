Vivian L. McEathron (1933 – 2023)

Vivian L. McEathron, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth and Pastor Noah Goss officiating. The entombment will be private.

Mrs. McEathron was born March 18, 1933, in Mayville, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Raymond Robert and Sylvia Elizabeth Coulter Schellpfeffer.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal for many years.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Gene McEathron; one son, David G. McEathron and wife Jackie of New Braunfels, Texas; three daughters, Debra L. Hite and husband Bruce of Browntown, Dori A. McEathron of Lively, Virginia, and Deana M. Goss and husband Dave of Front Royal; daughter-in-law, Donna L. McEathron of Browntown; one sister, Bette L. Volenec and husband Marc of Madison, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McEathron was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel T. McEathron; and a sister, Marian J. Giese.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Pastor Noah Goss, Zachary McEathron, Joshua Hite, Eli McEathron, B.J. Carrier, and Drew Goss.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob McEathron and Andrew McEathron.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Vivian McEathron Memorial Fund, 18 West 6th St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.