Vivian Maxine Cameron (1935 – 2023)

Vivian Maxine Cameron, 88, affectionately called “Nanny” by her family, of Front Royal, VA, and formerly of College Park, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Envoy of Winchester Nursing Home.

Vivian was born on September 9, 1935, in San Diego, CA. She was a survivor of the bombing at Pearl Harbor in 1941. She was a full-time homemaker married to the late Maynard L. Cameron and is survived by her six children: Lawrence L. Cameron (Della) of Front Royal, Carol I. Cameron of Edinburg, Susan M. Foster (Bobby) of Bentonville, Diane L. Jeter of Sandston, VA, Clark P. Cameron and John P. Cameron, both of Front Royal; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Unger Norris, Sharon Unger Kirkpatrick, and Karen Unger Pysh, and their families. Preceding her in death was her sister, Claudia Unger Dennis.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Vivian will be laid to rest at Bentonville Baptist Church. A meal following the graveside service will be at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, VA. Sign the guestbook at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Envoy of Winchester and Winchester Memorial Hospital Critical Care Unit for their outstanding and thoughtful care over the last few months.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.