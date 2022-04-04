Local News
Volunteer – It’s the best medicine
Kelly Miller of Volunteer Services at the Winchester Medical Center invited a representative group of volunteers from the area hospitals to share with us what volunteering means to each of them – Here is their story.
They are heroes and heroines without superpowers. Instead, they are armed with compassion and nurturing souls, and generous unflappable kindness as they guide us through the worst of circumstances. They seek neither recognition nor compensation while offering up devotion and commitment that money can’t buy. Humble and self-effacing, often almost invisible, they are the volunteers of The Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital, quietly and efficiently helping us navigate the means to better health outcomes.
Volunteering has a high degree of job satisfaction. For this article, a number of volunteers gathered to offer insights into what inspired them to begin volunteering, and what that means to them now. Again and again, each stated the same initial motivation: “To give back.” They must like the work because many have been on the job for ten or twenty years, yet still feel the excitement from doing something truly worthwhile.
Volunteers belong to a community of kindred spirits who share deep gratification in common by offering their service. And they smile a lot. Some even claim a smile and caring eye contact provide the best medicine, a remedy that may work even faster than some others. The medicinal value appears to extend to the volunteers as well. You can see it on their faces.
They bravely manned the Medical Center, Shenandoah University, and Front Royal COVID-19 clinics, daily facing the danger the rest of us were doing everything to avoid. The individuals ferrying the less mobile to and from the parking lots to the clinics, welcoming arrivals and processing appointments, or giving us the jab – almost without exception were volunteers. Hour after hour, day after day, week after week they were coordinating and scheduling, keeping the machinery of life-saving vaccinations running smoothly. Early in the pandemic, volunteers were also manning phone banks to contact individuals who didn’t have the skills or access to technology to make their own appointment. And for most who benefited from this outreach, the volunteers remain anonymous.
The Volunteers
More than four hundred volunteers staff the two area hospitals, working an average of four hours each week. Though usually shying away from recognition, and as a result of encouragement to share their stories, here are brief thoughts and histories from just a few of the individuals.
Doug Koch – “During my career, I saw many people volunteer at the hospital. They all seemed so dedicated and happy doing what they did. It inspired me to volunteer in some capacity in other organizations as much as possible while I was working full time. Now that I am retired, I am able to do more volunteering and it is easy to see why they were so happy. I know I am helping others which in turn helps me feel more fulfilled.”
Missy Wolf-Burke has a history of working with therapy dogs. The calming presence of her canine friend, Etta, soothes even Missy. Together, they now volunteer to pay it forward. Interestingly, patients are not the only beneficiary of the comforting effect of Etta’s presence. Stress during the initial COVID-19 crunch to get us vaccinated took its toll on hospital staff as well. Missy and Etta were on the job there too, putting smiles on the faces of doctors, nurses, and administration.
John Myers is a big strapping fellow, and a baby Cuddler – “Volunteering as a Cuddler in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) gives you the opportunity to help little ones at the very beginning of their lives. To comfort a two-pound baby, follow their progress over time, and see them eventually go home, is an amazing experience. Helping NAS babies going through withdrawal, by comforting them so they can get the rest they need to beat their addiction is extremely rewarding. It’s a medical certainty that babies need human contact to survive. Being a volunteer Cuddler enables you to provide that contact when it is not available from parents or staff. I am still not sure who benefits more, me or the babies.”
Betty Brand – “Oftentimes someone will say to me, ‘It’s so good of you to volunteer like you do,’ or just ‘Thank you for volunteering.’ Whenever that happens, I generally smile or nod in acknowledgment of their kind words. I must admit to feeling somewhat guilty upon hearing them because the pleasure I receive from the doing is far greater than any good I might do. It has taken me a good many of my 80+ years to realize that probably my greatest talent lies in connecting with people. The warm and wonderful glow I get from hugging someone in a time of need or simply giving them a smile and encouragement is a constant source of joy to me. I must admit to loving that feeling so perhaps you could say I was hooked on it, which makes me an addict of sorts, I guess. Thank you, Valley Health for allowing me to ‘feed my habit.’”
Linda Conrad – “After a very successful working career and being blessed with a good life, what do I like best about volunteering? I like that I am able to perform a variety of tasks each day. Some of the new tasks are challenging at times. And it was the opportunity to give back by volunteering to help the patients and their loved ones that come to the hospital, by taking the time to talk to them with a smile, kind words, and a positive attitude. I was assigned to a team of volunteers to register senior citizens in the community that did not have access to a computer or email for their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Over the years I have enjoyed meeting and forming friendships with the many volunteers and staff here at WMC.”
For two years John Owens has worked with hearing-impaired children as well as helping with appointments and directions. Since 1998, Jim Brown has been the one to see about transportation and delivering meals. He enjoys working with people. They all do.
We Need You
When we help others, we feel better. It’s that simple and the best reason to volunteer. If you’re drawn to the job, the calling offers companionship with an extraordinary, diverse group of like-minded people all coming together for a common purpose; to do good. As a volunteer, you’ll get to bond with the cutest infants, and you’ll be offered sage advice from wise grandparents. Most importantly, your presence will help alleviate suffering and anxiety, which is why volunteers are needed.
Become a Volunteer
There are many opportunities to volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center. These include assisting patients and visitors in reaching their destinations, providing administrative support, and assisting patients and staff in clinical areas such as the Emergency Department, Rehab Center, Guest Services, and many others.
Additionally, volunteers play a crucial role at Hurst Hospitality House, a home away from home for out-of-town family members of Winchester Medical Center patients, planning auxiliary fundraising events such as the Celebration of Lights and Light of Love, and assisting customers at our WMC and WMH Gift Shops and at the WMC Auxiliary Attic Thrift Shop. These are only a handful of the multitude of ways in which volunteers, young and old, employed and retired, and men and women can generously donate their time. General orientation and role-specific training are provided to all volunteers to provide them with the tools they need to enjoy a rewarding experience.
Valley Health also offers a VolunTeen program that gives the youth of our community the opportunity to explore medical careers while providing additional support to staff, patients and visitors. VolunTeens has been on hold due to COVID-19 but planning is underway to re-establish this important program.
To apply and for more information on current volunteer opportunities, contact:
Winchester Medical Center
540-536-8158
Warren Memorial Hospital
540-536-8158
Lance Allen announces candidacy for Virginia’s First Senate District
On April 4, 2022, Frederick County resident, Chairman of the Virginia Project, and U.S. Air Force veteran Lance Allen announced that he is running to represent Virginia’s First Senate District compromised of Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, and Clarke counties as well as the City of Winchester.
“Virginia voters sent a clear message to Richmond last November that they expect their elected representatives to fight for them,” said Allen. “By soundly rejecting the failed Democrat policies of the past, Virginians demanded a new direction. As Senator, I will stand with parents, support our brave police officers, fight for lower taxes, and defend the right to life for the unborn. Together, we can and will build a better future for our Commonwealth by retaking the Senate and stopping Democrats from blocking Governor Youngkin’s family’s first agenda.”
As a conservative Republican, Lance will protect and support Virginia children. He is staunchly pro-life, supports school choice, and wants to increase access to trade skills development in our education system. Lance will also fight for safer communities by standing with our brave police officers and victims of crime by fully funding law enforcement and fashioning a parole board that puts victims and communities ahead of criminals. Lance will help work for Virginia families by lowering taxes. He supports ending the Commonwealth’s personal property tax.
Lance is a husband, father of three, U.S. Air Force veteran, and fierce advocate for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is running to be SD 1’s voice in Richmond, repair the damage done by radical Democrat policies, and support Governor Glenn Youngkin’s vision for a better future for Virginia.
Front Royal has a beautiful thing and one thing it seems to be missing is the arts
Not any more.
The Mountain View Music Association at 217 Main Street is changing that! “We want to be able to give music to anybody regardless of whether they can afford it or not,” said co-founder Larissa Fedoryka at the Spring Benefit Concert and Auction held last Saturday evening to benefit the scholarship fund. “But at the same time teachers have to make a living,” she noted, urging people to bid generously in the silent auction.
Mountain View opened in September 2020, and its growth has been phenomenal. The demand for affordable classical music lessons for children is strong and growing. In addition to individual studios for lessons, the open space has been used for lectures, swing dances, and even a senior prom.
The Mountain View Recital Room has almost perfect acoustics – it is almost a perfect mathematical “Golden Rectangle”. The ratio of width and length and height of the space was designed intentionally to be a “Shoebox Theatre”. There are no acoustical treatments on the wall, yet there is no deconstructive sound that would cause reverberations.
The room was packed, but the sound was perfect. Where else but here could you sit ten feet away from the performers and enjoy two hours of such delights as Clementi’s Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Carl Czerny’s Sonatina in C, and a solo flute Sonata by C.P.E. Bach?
The performers were teachers at Mountain View, and they are professionals. Some of them are: Pianist Karena Tapsak, the co-founder of Mountain View, is a former adjunct professor at Bloomsburg University; Sheila DuMont is a Doctoral Candidate in the flute at Shenandoah University; Larissa Fedoryka has a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of California Santa Barbara; violinist Eli Thomas was concertmaster of the Shenandoah Conservatory’s orchestra and won the 2014 Virginia Music Teachers Association concerto competition.
Is music important in a child’s life? In her closing remarks, Larissa noted “My mom gave us music and it was a way of life. It formed our souls and played an influential part in how we encountered life and how we encountered God.”
Classes are held six days a week; lessons are available in piano, flute, violin, and more. Contact Mountain View Music at 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 for more information.
Even though the concert is over, it’s not too late to make a donation to the Mountain View Music Association scholarship fund.
Town Talk: A conversation with Karena Tapsak and Larissa Fedoryka – Mountain View Music
Ressie Jeffries Elementary seeks donations for Kindergarten biking program
Kindergartners at Ressie Jeffries Elementary may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.
All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Ressie Jeffries Elementary. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 550 schools in 50 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
PE Teacher, Nick Simmons, who applied for the program said: “Being able to provide this program to our students would be an amazing opportunity. As a Physical Education teacher, I strive to find activities that our students can participate in at home to keep them active, and riding a bike fits that bill. Having a class set of Strider Bikes would ensure that we are able to teach students not only how to ride, but to also do so safely.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: support.allkidsbike.org/ressie-jeffries-elementary
About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.
Highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia
Commercial poultry producers, zoological institutions, wildlife conservationists, and wildlife rehabilitators across the country are doing all they can to stop the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This includes educating the public about this avian virus that is largely spread by migrating birds.
The veterinarians and rehabilitators at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Clarke County, Virginia, are among those who want individuals – especially anyone who has chickens, ducks, turkeys, or other domestic birds – to assist in protecting all birds.
“Positive cases of HPAI have been confirmed all over the U.S. with many along the Atlantic Flyway,” said Dr. Jen Riley, director of Veterinary Services at the Center. “It was confirmed in Virginia in January, and it was recently found in a domestic flock in Fauquier County, located at Clarke County’s southeastern border.”
Dr. Riley said avian influenza is not a new disease, but there are major outbreaks every few years with various subtypes and this type is particularly hard on wildlife.
The HPAI virus is highly contagious between birds, and while close to 100% fatal in some species, other species carry and shed the virus with no obvious signs. Birds carry the virus in respiratory secretions, saliva, and fecal material.
Wild waterfowl, including ducks, geese, and shorebirds, are the most common carriers of the virus, although they often show no signs of illness. Infection and illness can be more severe in birds of prey, such as hawks and owls, and scavengers such as crows and gulls.
Spring migration increases the spread of HPAI to new areas. “The virus is easily transmissible and can be devastating to domestic and wild birds,” said Dr. Riley.
HPAI can infect humans, but this subtype is considered relatively low risk to humans. The much greater risk is that people will spread the virus via their shoes and clothing as well as shared farm equipment and tools.
What can you do to protect domestic and wild birds?
“If you have chickens or other fowl, keep them as contained as possible,” Dr. Riley said, noting a 90-100 percent mortality rate in chickens with HPAI. “Do not visit one farm and then be among your birds. Do not share farm equipment and change clothes and shoes before tending to your own birds if you have been anywhere with other poultry.”
She urges adults to not buy ducklings or chicks as Easter gifts for children. This is never a good idea, but can be even more dangerous with a disease like this circulating.
“A confirmed case on our property could have dire effects for our patients and ambassadors. After consulting with other wildlife hospitals and wildlife-related government agencies, we have decided not to treat the most susceptible species at this time. This is primarily waterfowl and shorebirds,” Dr. Riley said. “We will admit raptors and corvids, but with greatly increased safety measures.”
Additionally, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center itself has implemented policies and procedures to reduce the risk of HPAI at its veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility in Boyce.
Access to the building and outdoor enclosures is limited and Wildlife Walk tours are temporarily on hold. Staff and volunteers are following strict guidelines, including outdoor triage of new avian patients. There are bleach foot baths between rooms, and movement from the lobby and classroom to the hospital area of the building is restricted.
“If we do have a positive HPAI case in the Center, federal response may require immediate closure and complete depopulation,” said Executive Director Annie Bradfield. Depopulation means euthanasia of all birds on the premises, including the beloved owls and raptors kept as education ambassadors.
“We have no control over or say in these decisions,” Bradfield added. “We do not currently have known cases of HPAI in Clarke County, but we take patients from all over northern Virginia, including counties with positive cases. Because the consequences may be so severe, we need to err on the side of extreme caution.”
What should you do if you find injured or seemingly unwell wild animals?
“If you’re calling us because an animal appears ill or injured, please bring it to us,” Dr. Riley said. “If it is suffering, it will die in the wild and not in a pleasant way. Euthanasia is always a better option than allowing a wild animal to suffer.”
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff plead with the public to leave all healthy wild animals alone, even babies whose mothers are not in plain sight. Always call before intervening as human interference with wild animals generally does more harm than good.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce is the only licensed wildlife hospital in Northern Virginia, and it is one of only three licensed wildlife-exclusive hospitals in the state. With a skilled staff of veterinarians, licensed wildlife rehabilitators, and administrators, the Center handles calls and accepts injured and ill animals from across the region.
In 2021 alone, the BRWC team treated 3,331 native wildlife patients – a 16.3 percent increase from 2020. Injuries ranged from eye infections to gunshot wounds, and BRWC staff raised hundreds of orphaned or injured babies, all with the goal of releasing every animal back into its natural habitat. “Our patients avoid immense suffering because of our care and the compassion of finders,” said Bradfield.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a not-for-profit organization that depends solely on the generosity of the community to continue its work. Contact the Center at (540) 837-9000 or info@blueridgewildlifectr.org. Learn more at blueridgewildlifectr.org.
DL Farmer’s Community Market opens in Front Royal
The DL Farmer’s Community Market opened on April 2nd at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal. The market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
The market will benefit our community by providing a place to meet and provide support for local farmers and crafters. Buy local and fresh, made by people you know, or will soon get to know.
To sign up as a vendor of the DL Community Market, apply today at www.dlcommunitymarket.com/vendors.
Our publisher, Mike McCool (along with grandson Connor Clark) spoke with several vendors on opening day. First was Cameron and Emily Sewell from Runaway Farms in Star Tannery, Virginia.
They provide organic poultry (non-GMO & soy-free), pastured pork, farm eggs, sourdough loaves, sourdough starter (dry and active), sourdough starter kits, and a few sewed goods.
Next, he spoke with Amy Davidson from The Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County. Amy has a flower farm. It’s located in “historic” Rockland, just north of Front Royal, and focuses on a “no-dig” gardening methodology and provides educational classes for children and adults. The Farm provides primarily cut flowers including hand-tied bouquets and flower arrangements in jars and vases. Limited metal art items, homemade soaps, paintings, notecards, and other locally made items.
And last, he spoke with Happy Creek Cheeses. They have your favorite goat cheeses, local honey, honey sticks, and other handmade items.
Watch and learn about our local farmers.
Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Culbertson – DL Community Market
The 2nd Annual Warren County Sheriff’s Office Football Camp was held on April 2nd
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their Second Annual Football Camp on April 2, 2022. It was held at the 15th Street football field. This was a free event for young men and women. The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community.
The event started with comments to the players from Sheriff “Coach” Mark Butler. After the remarks, the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the colors with the playing of the National Anthem with all the players standing tall and proud.
The kids ran drills and received skills lessons conducted by football coaches from around the area and from the DC Divas, including Defensive Line Coach Alex Ruiz, Ashley Maslowski (Winchester, VA), and Shylah Valdez (Strasburg, VA).
They received a t-shirt documenting the day along with lunch provided by So Mote it Beef BBQ. SRO Deputy Fuentes and Wigington also participated and assisted with the coaching.
Sheriff Butler wants to thank everyone that made this event happen, with a special thanks to all the sponsors:
So Mote it Beef
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony’s Pizza
US Inspect
Ferguson
Edward Jones
Virginia Beer Museum
Royal Cinemas
DC Divas
National Media Services
Shenandoah University Hornets
Royal Family Bowling Center
Royal Examiner
Fortress Firearms Manufacturing LLC
On Cue
