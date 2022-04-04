Volunteer – It’s the best medicine

Kelly Miller of Volunteer Services at the Winchester Medical Center invited a representative group of volunteers from the area hospitals to share with us what volunteering means to each of them – Here is their story.

They are heroes and heroines without superpowers. Instead, they are armed with compassion and nurturing souls, and generous unflappable kindness as they guide us through the worst of circumstances. They seek neither recognition nor compensation while offering up devotion and commitment that money can’t buy. Humble and self-effacing, often almost invisible, they are the volunteers of The Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital, quietly and efficiently helping us navigate the means to better health outcomes.

Volunteering has a high degree of job satisfaction. For this article, a number of volunteers gathered to offer insights into what inspired them to begin volunteering, and what that means to them now. Again and again, each stated the same initial motivation: “To give back.” They must like the work because many have been on the job for ten or twenty years, yet still feel the excitement from doing something truly worthwhile.

Volunteers belong to a community of kindred spirits who share deep gratification in common by offering their service. And they smile a lot. Some even claim a smile and caring eye contact provide the best medicine, a remedy that may work even faster than some others. The medicinal value appears to extend to the volunteers as well. You can see it on their faces.

They bravely manned the Medical Center, Shenandoah University, and Front Royal COVID-19 clinics, daily facing the danger the rest of us were doing everything to avoid. The individuals ferrying the less mobile to and from the parking lots to the clinics, welcoming arrivals and processing appointments, or giving us the jab – almost without exception were volunteers. Hour after hour, day after day, week after week they were coordinating and scheduling, keeping the machinery of life-saving vaccinations running smoothly. Early in the pandemic, volunteers were also manning phone banks to contact individuals who didn’t have the skills or access to technology to make their own appointment. And for most who benefited from this outreach, the volunteers remain anonymous.

The Volunteers

More than four hundred volunteers staff the two area hospitals, working an average of four hours each week. Though usually shying away from recognition, and as a result of encouragement to share their stories, here are brief thoughts and histories from just a few of the individuals.

Doug Koch – “During my career, I saw many people volunteer at the hospital. They all seemed so dedicated and happy doing what they did. It inspired me to volunteer in some capacity in other organizations as much as possible while I was working full time. Now that I am retired, I am able to do more volunteering and it is easy to see why they were so happy. I know I am helping others which in turn helps me feel more fulfilled.”

Missy Wolf-Burke has a history of working with therapy dogs. The calming presence of her canine friend, Etta, soothes even Missy. Together, they now volunteer to pay it forward. Interestingly, patients are not the only beneficiary of the comforting effect of Etta’s presence. Stress during the initial COVID-19 crunch to get us vaccinated took its toll on hospital staff as well. Missy and Etta were on the job there too, putting smiles on the faces of doctors, nurses, and administration.

John Myers is a big strapping fellow, and a baby Cuddler – “Volunteering as a Cuddler in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) gives you the opportunity to help little ones at the very beginning of their lives. To comfort a two-pound baby, follow their progress over time, and see them eventually go home, is an amazing experience. Helping NAS babies going through withdrawal, by comforting them so they can get the rest they need to beat their addiction is extremely rewarding. It’s a medical certainty that babies need human contact to survive. Being a volunteer Cuddler enables you to provide that contact when it is not available from parents or staff. I am still not sure who benefits more, me or the babies.”

Betty Brand – “Oftentimes someone will say to me, ‘It’s so good of you to volunteer like you do,’ or just ‘Thank you for volunteering.’ Whenever that happens, I generally smile or nod in acknowledgment of their kind words. I must admit to feeling somewhat guilty upon hearing them because the pleasure I receive from the doing is far greater than any good I might do. It has taken me a good many of my 80+ years to realize that probably my greatest talent lies in connecting with people. The warm and wonderful glow I get from hugging someone in a time of need or simply giving them a smile and encouragement is a constant source of joy to me. I must admit to loving that feeling so perhaps you could say I was hooked on it, which makes me an addict of sorts, I guess. Thank you, Valley Health for allowing me to ‘feed my habit.’”

Linda Conrad – “After a very successful working career and being blessed with a good life, what do I like best about volunteering? I like that I am able to perform a variety of tasks each day. Some of the new tasks are challenging at times. And it was the opportunity to give back by volunteering to help the patients and their loved ones that come to the hospital, by taking the time to talk to them with a smile, kind words, and a positive attitude. I was assigned to a team of volunteers to register senior citizens in the community that did not have access to a computer or email for their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Over the years I have enjoyed meeting and forming friendships with the many volunteers and staff here at WMC.”

For two years John Owens has worked with hearing-impaired children as well as helping with appointments and directions. Since 1998, Jim Brown has been the one to see about transportation and delivering meals. He enjoys working with people. They all do.

We Need You

When we help others, we feel better. It’s that simple and the best reason to volunteer. If you’re drawn to the job, the calling offers companionship with an extraordinary, diverse group of like-minded people all coming together for a common purpose; to do good. As a volunteer, you’ll get to bond with the cutest infants, and you’ll be offered sage advice from wise grandparents. Most importantly, your presence will help alleviate suffering and anxiety, which is why volunteers are needed.

Become a Volunteer

There are many opportunities to volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center. These include assisting patients and visitors in reaching their destinations, providing administrative support, and assisting patients and staff in clinical areas such as the Emergency Department, Rehab Center, Guest Services, and many others.

Additionally, volunteers play a crucial role at Hurst Hospitality House, a home away from home for out-of-town family members of Winchester Medical Center patients, planning auxiliary fundraising events such as the Celebration of Lights and Light of Love, and assisting customers at our WMC and WMH Gift Shops and at the WMC Auxiliary Attic Thrift Shop. These are only a handful of the multitude of ways in which volunteers, young and old, employed and retired, and men and women can generously donate their time. General orientation and role-specific training are provided to all volunteers to provide them with the tools they need to enjoy a rewarding experience.

Valley Health also offers a VolunTeen program that gives the youth of our community the opportunity to explore medical careers while providing additional support to staff, patients and visitors. VolunTeens has been on hold due to COVID-19 but planning is underway to re-establish this important program.

To apply and for more information on current volunteer opportunities, contact:

Winchester Medical Center

540-536-8158

Warren Memorial Hospital

540-536-8158