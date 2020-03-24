Volunteers provide face masks to local hospice

Local News
Despite early preparation, hospices and hospitals all over the globe are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the foreseeable future. With masks on backorder and patient visits as crucial as ever, volunteers in the community have stepped up to offer their time and sewing skills to help support the urgent needs of Blue Ridge Hospice (BRH).
“We are very short on face masks. We are not alone as most health care systems, and hospices, around the globe, are very short on supply,” says Dr. Brendan Flynn, Chief Medical Officer at BRH, “Hospital systems across the country are asking their community members who love sewing to pitch in and make hand-made, fabric face masks for clinical staff caring for patients. BRH is doing the same.”
After receiving the mask-making instructions, volunteers and staff got to work with the goal of making enough washable, re-usable face masks for each clinical staff member to have multiple masks to use during their daily patient care.
These masks are compliant with CDC requirements of barrier face masks and will be effective in blocking droplets. “They are not the ideal, first choice for mask-wear but, in times such as these, they will provide ongoing protection if/when our surgical masks supplies become critically low. So many hospices across the country have no masks so we are fortunate to have the community we do around us who want to help keep us safe”, said Flynn.
“This is because our volunteers, and the community at large, want to help us,” says Tonia Sweeney, Volunteer Services Manager at BRH, “so many of our staff and volunteers who visit and care for our patients now are left unable to do so due to COVID-19 safety concerns and yet they still want to help our organization.”
“All volunteers and employees across Blue Ridge Hospice have really come together regardless of their roles; clinical, administrative, thrift and warehouse, to make the masks and help however they can. Our patient and family volunteers, who provide emotional support and companionship, are continuing to call patients and their families – this is more important than ever with most people self-isolating,” says Sweeney, “Dr. Flynn said, ‘people want to help so let’s put them to work’ and we jumped into action.”
“Dr. Flynn has been on top of the situation from the very beginning,” says Sweeney, “he has taken this very seriously and has ensured that our staff and volunteers were kept informed of the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and taking appropriate measures to protect themselves and our patients. Blue Ridge Hospice will come out of this stronger than ever.”
About Blue Ridge Hospice:
Blue Ridge Hospice is a community, nonprofit healthcare organization that has been providing hospice care to patients in the Shenandoah Valley since 1981 and is accredited by The Joint Commission. To learn more about Blue Ridge Hospice visit www.brhospice.org, or call 540-313-9200.
Governor Northam orders statewide closure of certain non-essential businesses, K-12 schools
~ Bans public gatherings of more than 10 people ~
Governor Ralph Northam today issued a statewide order to protect the health and safety of Virginians and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Executive Order Fifty-Three orders the closure of certain non-essential businesses bans all gatherings of more than 10 people and closes all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year. Governor Northam is also urging all Virginians to avoid non-essential travel outside the home, if and when possible.
This order goes into effect at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and will remain in place until 11:59 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives,” said Governor Northam. “I know the next several weeks will be difficult. These restrictions on non-essential businesses will create hardships on the businesses and employees affected. But they are necessary, and we do not undertake them lightly. I am calling on Virginians to sacrifice now so that we can get through this together.”
In addition, Virginia is launching a statewide media campaign to ensure Virginians fully understand their risk and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Commonwealth’s “Health in Your Hands” campaign will include radio and television spots as well as statewide billboards and highway signs.
Public Gatherings
All gatherings of more than 10 people are banned statewide, beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This does not include gatherings that involve the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
K-12 Schools
All schools will remain closed through the end of this academic year. The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) will issue guidance to help divisions execute plans to continue instruction, while ensuring students are served equitably, regardless of income level, access to technology, English learner status, or special needs. This includes options for additional instruction through summer programming, integrating instruction into coursework next year, and allowing students to make up the content. VDOE will submit a waiver to the federal government to lift end-of-year testing requirements and is exploring options to waive state-mandated tests.
Recreation and Entertainment Businesses
The following recreation and entertainment businesses are considered non-essential and must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:
• Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;
• Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities;
• Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;
• Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities;
• Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.
Dining and On-Site Alcohol Establishments
All dining and congregation areas in the following establishments must close to the public beginning at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. These establishments may continue to offer delivery and/or takeout services. Establishments include:
• Restaurants;
• Dining establishments;
• Food courts;
• Farmers markets;
• Breweries;
• Microbreweries;
• Distilleries;
• Wineries; and
• Tasting rooms.
Retail Businesses
The following retail businesses are considered essential and may remain open during normal business hours:
• Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;
• Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers;
• Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology;
• Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities;
• Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers;
• Lawn and garden equipment retailers;
• Beer, wine, and liquor stores;
• Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;
• Retail located within healthcare facilities;
• Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;
• Pet stores and feed stores;
• Printing and office supply stores; and
• Laundromats and dry cleaners.
All essential retail establishments must, to the extent possible, adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces, and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.
Any brick-and-mortar retail business not listed above must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment, adhere to social distancing recommendations, sanitize common surfaces, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10-patron limit with proper social distancing requirements, it must close.
Additional Guidance
Professional businesses not listed above must utilize telework as much as possible. Where telework is not feasible, such businesses must adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing procedures, and apply relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities, including CDC, OSHA, and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Businesses in violation of this order may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Nothing in Executive Order Fifty-Three limits the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; the operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Three can be found here. Additional guidance and a Frequently Asked Questions guide can be found here.
Watch the video of today’s announcement here. Note: There is a 4-5 min delay before the Governor starts his message.
Sunday afternoon fire destroys High Knob home
Just before 2:00pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services received multiple reports of a residential structure fire in the area of the 400 block of Red Bud Lane in the High Knob Community of Warren County.
Units arrived on the scene approximately eight minutes after dispatch to discover a two-story single family dwelling with significant fire conditions on the second floor and throughout the roof system of the home. Firefighters were initially unable to confirm if there were any occupants inside the home at the time of the fire and began a primary search upon finding a vehicle in the attached garage. It was determined that no occupants were home at the time of the fire and later accounted for and determined to be uninjured. A neighbor of the home was able to break a door and allow the family canine pet to escape the blaze before the fire department arrived on the scene. Two cats were unaccounted for after the incident.
As a result of the fire, the High Knob Community Fire Protection Water System was utilized to supply water to the incident scene. It took firefighters approximately 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Units remained on the scene for several hours ensuring the fire was completely extinguished and assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused an estimated $220,000 in property damage which rendered the house uninhabitable. Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Units on the call:
- Engine 4, 1, 3 and 6
- Tankers 4, 9, 3, 5, and 2
- Ambulance 1
- Chief 100
- Fire Marshal 1
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Message from Fauquier Health: Rescheduling non-urgent surgical cases and outpatient services
Fauquier Health continues to adapt to meet the clinical needs of our communities during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and through this, we remain committed to providing high-quality care and protecting the health and safety of our patients, employees, physicians and community at large. We have been working closely with the Virginia Health Department and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). An important element to our preparedness is minimizing the risk of
exposure in any way we can, as we navigate this rapidly evolving situation and prepare for what the next few weeks may hold.
Given this, Fauquier Health has made the difficult, but necessary, decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent surgical cases and reschedule all non-urgent outpatient services, when deemed clinically appropriate, for the next 4 weeks or after April 23. Patients whose appointments are being rescheduled will be notified, and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as feasible. We are
confident that this important operational decision will help minimize the spread of illness by limiting unnecessary contact between patients and providers.
The trust our community places in us is so important. We want to assure our community that it is safe to come to our hospital should you or a family member need care. Our providers and clinical
teams are well-trained and prepared to safely respond to viruses and infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to do everything we can to prepare for the potential impact of COVID-19 on our community. For more information about hospital
preparedness, please visit our website at FauquierHealth.org. For more information about COVID-19, please contact the Virginia State Health Department who has established a dedicated phone line, 1-877-ASK-VDH3, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
As a reminder, if you are concerned you are experiencing respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and plan to visit our hospital, your primary care provider or an urgent clinic, please call ahead before you go and let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19. This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed. If you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
Purple Martins return to new homes in Stephens City
Former HOA board member Karl Snyder guided the new volunteer team through the set-up of 10 bird condominiums on Autumn Glen common ground in Stephens City on Saturday afternoon, March 21. The houses will provide nesting for approximately 40 pairs of nesting Purple Martins.
Adult Martins began returning to Stephens City in March from winter quarters in Brazil and are currently socializing and finding mates before building their nests. Nest building begins about four to six weeks after Martins arrive at their final breeding site.
In an effort to clean out competitor nests, the team plans to inspect the houses on April 4 or April 11. Martins only eat insects — not seeds, worms or, garden vegetables. Insects seem to disappear when Martins are in the neighborhood so they either get eaten or leave the area. Insecticides are not necessary when birds are eating insects. The first three houses were erected in 2002.
All Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately
The Town of Front Royal continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To protect Town citizens and Town staff, as well as, maintain 100% effectiveness for services, all Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately.
Planning and Zoning will able to accept permit application through the US mail:
Town of Front Royal
Department of Planning and Zoning
102 East Main St.
Front Royal, VA 22630
or email cpotter@frontroyalva.com
Approvals will be returned by mail or email accordingly.
The Department of Finance drive-thru lanes will remain open during hours of normal operation. The right lane will be used for payments only and the left lane will be used for additional transactions, such as change of utility service requests. The Finance department staff will be available by telephone.
During this state of emergency, the Town will NOT disconnect utility service due to non-payment of a utility account.
Additionally, The Town will NOT assess late fees or penalties for balances on utility accounts. The Town will continue to mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
o Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
o By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799
o By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
o Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
Our mission is to keep our employees and citizens healthy and safe as this situation evolves. We are committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as we receive it. Please understand information changes frequently but we will do our very best to keep you informed.
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 22
Here’s the Governor’s COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 22, 2020. Since yesterday, 67 more people in Virginia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide the latest updates on #COVID19 in our Commonwealth.
