VRE Santa Trains returning Dec. 10 after 2-year absence
The Virginia Railway Express has announced that its popular “Santa Trains” will return on Dec. 10 following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 13 festive holiday-themed trains will depart from five VRE stations: Burke Centre, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania, and Woodbridge, VRE stated in a news release.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as their elves, will be on the trains visiting with families and listening to children’s Christmas wishes. They will also be handing out goodie bags. VRE said in a news release that the Santa Trains are a way to promote rail safety and Operation Lifesaver’s “Look, Listen and Live” campaign, according to VRE.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. Santa Train tickets can be bought online for $6 or in-person at select locations for $5. Each location will sell tickets only for the train station that corresponds to its location. According to the news release, online tickets generally sell out in less than five minutes.
VRE recommends creating an account at http://www.eventbrite.com/ before tickets go on sale to expedite the checkout process. A direct link to VRE’s Santa Trains Eventbrite page and details about vendor locations and purchasing tickets can be found at www.vre.org.
Santa Train rides are 75 minutes long and are scheduled at various times throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The latest train ride each day is at 3:30 p.m.
Attorney General Miyares urges Virginians to stay vigilant, highlights Identity Theft Passport Program
Attorney General Jason Miyares released a video about his Office’s Identity Theft Program, as Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends during this holiday season. This time of year sees an increased risk of scammers hacking into accounts and stealing consumers’ personal information.
Virginians struggling with identity theft can apply for an identity theft passport. The passport serves as an identification source that helps protect Virginians from potential crimes committed under their stolen identity.
Click here to learn more about the Attorney General’s identity theft passport.
Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart kills seven and more Va. headlines
• Seven people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake late Tuesday. The shooting comes just over a week after a University of Virginia student shot five former football teammates, killing three.—Associated Press, Virginian-Pilot
• Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke is renewing a push to let 16-year-olds register to vote and cast ballots in local elections. The change, which would require a constitutional amendment, would keep the voting age at 18 for legislative and statewide offices.—WRIC
• Richmond’s School Board voted to rename three schools named for lesser-known Confederates. “When you … attend a school that’s named after someone you have pride in, it definitely can affect how you feel about that building and whether you feel welcomed or not.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia agencies say they’ve put in place new tools and strategies for the winter season after last year’s January snowstorm debacle left 48 miles of Interstate 95 paralyzed and thousands of motorists stranded overnight.—Washington Post
• Virginians Thomas Jefferson and Mary Randolph were the nation’s biggest early champions of macaroni and cheese. The universally beloved dish, which one survey found was Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving side, may have been developed by Jefferson’s enslaved chef James Hemings.—Cardinal News
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.
While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his agenda would provide more resources, address staffing challenges and recognize that people undergoing a mental health crisis need “day-of” treatment.
“It’s extremely important,” Youngkin said. “We know that we have been in a mental health crisis, and there are some very immediate actions that we need to take.”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said in a statement Wednesday: “I commit to making mental health issues a priority of my office and will be working with the Governor, Attorney General, the General Assembly, and local leaders to address this crisis.”
Asked whether he was open to legislation restricting access to guns, Youngkin said, “today’s not the time” to talk about such issues.
“I fundamentally believe that there is going to be a moment to talk about these things. I believe the people who are trying to bring them up are trying to talk about things that really have a time,” Youngkin said. “Today’s not the time. Today’s the time to support families and bring people together. There will be a moment to talk about these things.”
The comments followed a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday night. Seven people died, including the shooter, who suffered a self-inflicted wound. Four people remain hospitalized, WAVY 10 reported Wednesday morning.
On Nov. 13, a University of Virginia student shot and killed three former football teammates and injured two on a bus returning from a school field trip to Washington D.C. The alleged shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody, and Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office is conducting an external investigation of the shooting at the university’s request.
And earlier this year, two Bridgewater College police officers were killed during an on-campus shooting. The suspected shooter is facing charges in Rockingham County.
Mental health system strains
Virginia’s mental health system has been under strain for a number of years, with problems peaking this July when staffing shortfalls forced the state to temporarily close five of its mental hospitals to new admissions out of safety concerns.
Staffing shortages are overwhelming Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals
Demands on state hospitals have also risen. Since Virginia’s “bed of last resort” law, which requires state psychiatric facilities to admit patients after an eight-hour period if a bed can’t be found in other facilities, went into effect in 2014, the number of patients admitted through temporary detention orders has increased by almost 400%.
The biennial budget passed by the General Assembly this June included salary increases of 37% on average for direct care staff in state mental health facilities in an effort to stem the losses. No increases were included for staff at community services boards, the local bodies that serve people with behavioral health issues in the community.
Mental health problems among students were also one of the primary issues highlighted by the state’s Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission in a recent study of COVID-19’s impact on Virginia schools. JLARC found such issues to be “concerningly prevalent” among students. At the same time, some districts are losing mental health providers due to what those providers say are changes in how the state handles its provision of such services.
Violence reduction efforts
Virginia passed major gun-control reforms in 2020 while the state was controlled by Democrats. The legislation imposed universal background checks on gun sales, instituted red flag orders, required gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms, boosted some gun-related penalties, and restored the state’s prior one-handgun-a-month law. A proposal to entirely ban assault weapons failed in the Senate.
During the last session, with power split between Democrats and Republicans, the parties agreed to include in the state budget $13 million aimed at reducing shootings through a fund that could issue grants to local governments, community groups, and hospitals for gun violence reduction efforts and another fund focused on anti-crime strategies.
The figure was far less than the $27 million proposed by outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and pushed by Senate Democrats during the last session for a statewide Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention within Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Attorney General Miyares fights to keep Title 42 in place
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares asked the United States District of Columbia District Court to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. This policy is one of the last remaining tools to strengthen the protection of our southern border.
“The crisis on the southern border affects all of us, as the cartels continue to utilize their weakness to smuggle drugs, specifically fentanyl, into our country. Title 42 is critical to fighting back, securing our border, and keeping out these dangerous substances,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Without General Miyares’ intervention, Title 42 will cease to exist on December 21, dramatically worsening the border crisis right before Christmas. As the states’ motion explains, termination of Title 42 will exacerbate “the costs imposed on the States. Allowing intervention will ensure those interests are represented.”
Joining General Miyares are the attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Dominion wants Wise County coal plant to stay as is
A report by Dominion Energy finds the company’s largely coal-fired Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County is economically viable, but critics say it lacks substantial, in-depth analysis to support its claims that the plant’s economic and environmental benefits justify continuing its current operations.
Dominion filed the 28-page report as part of a deal made earlier this year with the State Corporation Commission and the Sierra Club’s Virginia chapter, which argued the plant should be closed next year. The company’s own calculations, the chapter contended, found the plant’s operations will cost ratepayers almost $500 million by 2030 while producing only 6.3% of the power it’s capable of generating.
Under that deal, Dominion agreed to “complete an analysis of a possible pathway towards economic viability” for VCHEC “on a going-forward basis.”
Dominion agrees to study viability of Wise power plant that’s not producing much power
The report was required to consider scenarios in which the plant retired prior to 2045, the deadline for fossil fuel plant retirements under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and analyze alternative uses for the site, including solar, wind, and energy storage development. Additionally, it was required to include a discussion of local economic impacts, system reliability, environmental justice, and the social cost of carbon.
What resulted was a discussion of the plant’s annual $156 million in economic benefits to Wise County, the environmental benefits of using coal waste as fuel, and the potential siting of a battery storage facility or small modular nuclear reactor at the location.
“The facility’s operations are currently economic, given present market conditions and high natural gas prices, and it has a path for economical operation through at least 2045,” the report states. “The significant regional economic and environmental benefits which would be foregone in any early-retirement scenario also militate against early retirement.”
But critics say the report fails to fully analyze the plant’s possible uses, particularly in light of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure law, or grapple with the question of whether ratepayers, all of whom live outside Wise County, should be paying for the plant’s benefits.
“We’re pretty disappointed with it,” said Evan Johns, a senior attorney with West Virginia-based Appalachian Mountain Advocates representing the Sierra Club. “There are some obvious omissions from it.”
In response to several questions from the Mercury about ratepayer impacts and plant operations, Dominion Energy spokesperson Jeremy Slayton provided a two-sentence statement.
“VCHEC plays an important role in providing our customers with reliable and affordable electricity,” Slayton said. “Additionally, the station provides hundreds of jobs and significant contributions to the local economy in Southwest Virginia while helping clean up millions of tons of waste coal, thereby improving environmental quality in the region.”
Dominion defends ongoing operation
VCHEC began operations in July 2012 and produces 610 megawatts of electricity using a combination of waste coal, waste wood, and regular coal as fuel.
It was built after the General Assembly in 2004 passed a law declaring a plant fired with Virginia coal and located in the coalfield region of the state to be in the public interest. In 2007 the legislature amended the statute to allow Dominion to recover costs of the facility through a rider or additional fee on customers’ bills.
Today, according to Dominion’s viability report, VCHEC supports about 121 direct and 180 indirect jobs. The plant further provides over $11 million in tax revenue to Wise County annually, regional property taxes, and more than $3.5 million in charitable giving.
Beyond the dollars the plant pumps into the region, Dominion argues that it produces a range of environmental benefits. All wastewater discharged is treated on-site, boilers capture carbon and the facility cleans up the toxic byproduct of coal production known as gob coal.
The report states that Southwest Virginia has more than 100 million tons of gob. That waste can reach waterways, and natural oxidation in piles of gob releases methane and carbon dioxide, both of which contribute to climate change.
Legislation passed in 2022 directs the Department of Energy to submit a report to the General Assembly by next month on options for cleaning up gob piles, which Dominion contends can only be done permanently through VCHEC.
Additionally, with the rising costs of natural gas and oil, the report argues that VCHEC’s use of coal makes it an “important” part of Dominion’s generation fleet that can be used in high-demand periods.
If closed early, the company calculates VCHEC would cause Dominion customers losses of between $40.9 million and $158.8 million.
Overall, Dominion says it would need to recoup $1.8 billion from ratepayers to close VCHEC in 2026, $2.4 billion to close it in 2030 and $4.4 billion to close it in 2045. Customers would see steeper cost peaks if the plant were closed earlier: For residential customers, the rider would peak in 2024 at $7.80 for retirement in 2026, $5.35 for retirement in 2030 and $3.78 for retirement in 2045.
In analyzing potential alternative uses of the site, Dominion says onshore wind isn’t viable, and only 6 megawatts of solar could be supported. But because the plant is not connected to Dominion’s distribution system — Appalachian Power Company is the local transmission operator — there would be financial and technical challenges to connecting it.
The company says a roughly 600-megawatt energy storage facility could be supported at the site, but placing such a facility at a location with greater power needs would be a better value to customers, and a battery storage facility would support fewer jobs.
Another option could be an SMR, which could produce up to 300 megawatts of power with fewer manufacturing requirements than a larger nuclear plant. But because the technology is not ready for deployment in the U.S. (the first aren’t expected to come online until the end of the decade), such plans are speculative, the report states.
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Critics say report falls short
While developing state policy to create economic and environmental benefits for a region is one thing, said William Shobe, director of the Center for Economic and Policy Studies at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, having Dominion customers foot the bill for them is another.
“There is no net gain from the state’s point of view by moving money from (outside the region) to Wise County through electricity rates,” Shobe said. “There seems to be an assumption in here that people across the state are responsible for cleaning up gob without thinking about what the cost is to people in the rest of the state.”
Furthermore, for the plant to produce those benefits, it “almost certainly” requires ratepayers to pay more than the value of the electricity generated by the plant to keep it open, Shobe said.
Use of VCHEC has been dropping: A recent filing by Dominion with the State Corporation Commission shows that the plant’s capacity factor, a measurement of the actual power a facility produces compared to how much it’s capable of producing, will peak in coming years at 15.5% in 2024 and then continue to decline to 6.33% in 2029.
“Electricity from VCHEC is simply too expensive most of the year for the plant to be dispatched. Other sources are cheaper,” Shobe said. “The state would need to subsidize the operation of the plant for it to run at a higher capacity factor.”
Johns said the report was also overly dismissive of other potential uses for the site
While he noted solar and wind might be difficult to develop at VCHEC, he said the report unnecessarily dismisses its battery storage potential and fails to consider benefits included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Those include incentives for clean energy projects for communities that have historically relied on coal mining, like those in Southwest Virginia. Additionally, funding is available from the bipartisan infrastructure law to address abandoned mine land recovery and finance programs to help alleviate the cost of fossil plant retirement.
“It’s just really disappointing to have all of these legislative provisions that affect a lot of the issues being looked at in this report and just completely to omit them,” Johns said.
Finally, he said, the report discusses the social cost of carbon in one fuel cost case, but not another. And it doesn’t clearly indicate where Dominion is sourcing its fuel for the burning of gob coal, which Johns said will likely get more expensive and less useful over time.
It just doesn’t have the “kind of discrepancies you like to see if you’re really trying to isolate variables [to] look at how a facility like VCHEC is expected to run under a wide array of scenarios,” he said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
State Corporation Commission weighs new offshore wind settlement
Virginia’s State Corporation Commission weighs whether a proposed new agreement between Dominion Energy and consumer and environmental advocates over the utility’s massive offshore wind project is more favorable to ratepayers than a prior plan that required a performance guarantee.
“Do you see this being more or less favorable to customers than the final order, and why?” SCC Chair Jehmal Hudson asked attorneys in a Monday hearing on the new proposal in Richmond.
In August, regulators approved Dominion’s plans for its $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project along with a performance guarantee. The guarantee ensured that if the project produced less than a certain threshold of power over a three-year period, then ratepayers wouldn’t be responsible for the costs of buying replacement energy.
Dominion said the requirement made the project “untenable,” claiming that unforeseen circumstances, including weather, could impact performance. In September, the utility asked the commission to reconsider the condition.
Several environmental groups opposed the request, saying the performance standard was necessary to protect ratepayers from additional costs.
Dominion, ratepayer advocates propose settlement over potential wind project costs
But earlier this month, the two sides reached a compromise, with Dominion, the Office of the Attorney General, the Sierra Club, Walmart and environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices proposing a settlement agreement to eliminate the performance standard and instead create a cost-sharing arrangement for construction cost overruns.
The agreement would require customers to still pay for any project costs up to $10.3 billion. Excess costs of $10.3 billion to $11.3 billion would be shared equally by ratepayers and the company, while those between $11.3 billion and $13.7 billion would be borne by the company.
Responsibility for any costs over that amount would require a decision from the SCC.
The agreement also calls for Dominion to explain any performance shortfalls to the commission, which will determine who should cover the costs of any replacement energy or other expenses resulting from deficiencies.
At Monday’s hearing, no party opposed the agreement.
McGuireWoods attorney Joseph Reid, representing Dominion, said that while “no settlement is perfect,” the agreement’s efforts to mitigate construction cost increases and delays are “very meaningful.” The settlement is tailored in a way that is “tenable and tolerable for the company and its investors,” he said.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Meade Browder Jr. said the agreement would incentivize Dominion to deliver the project on time and on budget. Carrie H. Grundmann, who represented Walmart, said the agreement would provide certainty that the project will move forward.
Commissioner Judith Jagdmann, who announced last week she will resign from her seat at the end of the year, asked Reid if the company would accept any economic development funding for the project that the General Assembly might find.
“The company would abide by the public policy determinations by our legislators,” Reid said.
The commissioners made no comments on when a decision will be made, but the agreement asks for “expedited consideration.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
