VSP advises motorists to pay extra attention tonight for Halloween safety
It’s not the costumes or decorations that should frighten you this Halloween, but impaired drivers, who are the real “scare” on the road. Virginia State Police reminds everyone, if you plan to celebrate with alcohol, then don’t drink and drive. Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last Halloween weekend, there were 1,454 crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in 10 fatalities and 652 injuries; two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.
Keep your holiday safe. If you’re planning a party tonight, remember:
- Before the party starts, plan a safe way home;
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys;
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely;
- If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone.
Neighborhood Safety
If you haven’t done so already, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov) to identify the relevant addresses of convicted sex offenders possibly living or working in their neighborhoods. This enables adults and guardians to make informed decisions on what residences/businesses to approach for trick-or-treating.
Halloween night, the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit will be working with the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to check on supervised sex offenders.
If the convicted sex offender is on supervision – which means restrictions have been placed on them as they relate to probation/parole and not state law – then they may not be permitted to participate in trick-or-treat activities (i.e. porch lights must be turned off; not permitted to open the door to trick-or-treaters, etc.). This restriction only applies if that offender’s conditions of probation/parole prohibit contact with children.
If the convicted sex offender is not on supervision, then they are entitled to participate in trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities. This does apply to convicted sex offenders featured on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry. The only exceptions relate to Code of Virginia 18.2-370.5, which restricts an offender’s access to school property.
Trick-or-Treat Pedestrian/Driver Safety
Drivers need to slow down and remain alert in residential areas and parking lots for children. Slowing down, eliminating any distraction inside your vehicle, and anticipating heavy pedestrian traffic are critical to avoiding serious injury or death to a young child or teen.
Children have a greater chance of being hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are typically between 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Safety Council recommend the following safety tips for parents and their trick-or-treaters:
- Use flashlights and glowsticks to remain visible
- Stay on sidewalks, and avoid crossing yards.
- Cross streets at the corner, use crosswalks (where they exist), and do not cross between parked cars.
- Remind children to look left, right, and left again before crossing the street and walking among vehicles in a parking lot.
- Stop at all corners and stay together in a group before crossing.
- Wear clothing that is bright and flame retardant.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility
- Consider using non-toxic face paint instead of masks. (Masks can obstruct a child’s vision.)
- Avoid wearing hats that will slide over their eyes.
- Avoid wearing long, baggy, or loose costumes or oversized shoes (to prevent tripping).
- Have children get in and out of vehicles on the curb side, not on the traffic side.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious activity.
Warren County DECA students place in Virtual Business Challenge
Warren County DECA members competed in Virtual Business Tracks (VBC) of Virtual Business Challenge, conducted by DECA and Knowledge Matters, during October 18, 2022, through October 28, 2022. Members competed in one of the following tracks, either as an individual or a team of up to three members: Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Accounting, Hotel Challenge, Personal Finance, Restaurant, Retailing and Sports Marketing. Each track encourages DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment.
The following students placed in the Top 10 in Virginia in their respective tracks:
- Caden Monroe – 3rd in Accounting
- Ginger Gouda, Ella Martin, & Amber Saffer – 6th in Fashion
- Sophia Logan & Breanna Taylor – 7th in Fashion
- Cash Cox – 7th in Personal Finance
- Ayaana Vasishta – 8th in Entrepreneurship
- Madelyn Ramsey & Nicole Ranney – 10th in Personal Finance
Front Royal Zombie Walk 2022
The 10th Annual Zombie Walk raised nearly $800 and 80 pounds of food for the Humane Society of Warren County.
Hundred of Zombies once again walked the streets of Front Royal on Saturday night and mingled with the Hometown Halloween activities that were happening downtown. The streets were packed with goodie seekers out for an evening of fun and scares.
Lots of fun was seen at the Gazebo area, with people enjoying the music and just enjoying the time together. People of all ages participated; some just came to watch from a safe distance. A BIG thank you to the Front Royal Police Department – they assisted in getting the Zombies across the busy traffic and safely downtown.
The Zombie Walk 2022 T-Shirts are still available at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street.
Check out the Zombie Walk Facebook page for more pictures.
Did you miss it? Watch the event now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Our Ace reporter Roger Bianchini and his brownie camera were busy too, but before the Zombies came out. Enjoy this photo gallery from Hometown Halloween.
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by deputies from the Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Page, and Winchester City sheriff’s offices, officers from the Winchester, Strasburg, Front Royal, Luray, and Broadway police departments, troopers from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Area 13 Headquarters, and officers from Probation and Parole District 11.
The operation netted 58 felony arrests, six probation violations, and four misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 59 probation searches were conducted, six search warrants were obtained and executed, and 31 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 237 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $23,700.00, 35 grams of heroin with a street value of $3,500.00, 20 capsules of heroin with a street value of $2,000.00, 7 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $700.00, 80 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of $3,200.00, 35 grams of cocaine with a street value of $3,450.00, 51 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $5,100.00, and 60 grams of marijuana with a street value of $450.00. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $42,100.00. In addition, two firearms and $1,326.00 in currency were seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA-funded initiative.
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services offers ABA therapy to children with developmental disabilities. Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) is a scientific, evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement, data analysis, visual supports, and parent/caregiver involvement in treatment.
Click here to learn more about Liam’s Chance on their Facebook page.
Or email Rachel Paugh at rachel.paugh@abcbehavior.org.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 31 – November 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight left lane closures for barrier installation near Country Club Road, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal.
McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for 18 years. Coyne stepped down as chief public defender last month to become deputy executive director of the VIDC.
The VDIC works with certified private court-appointed attorneys to provide legal representation for indigent people accused of crimes.
Coyne stated in a media release, “Pete brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position, and we know he will do a great job leading the office.”
According to the release, McDermott has devoted his legal career to the defense of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s indigent. He previously served as deputy public defender and has overseen the day-to-day operations of the Front Royal Satellite Public Defender Office since 2014.
McDermott has been in a public defender office “since before he can remember,” the release. States. His godfather, Salvatore “Sam” Panzarella, was the first chief trial attorney for the Monroe County, N.Y., Public Defender; his mother was Panzarella’s first legal assistant.
McDermott, a native of Rochester, N.Y., is a graduate of Monroe Community College, SUNY Brockport, and the Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia. His wife, Cathy, is the senior trial attorney with the Prince William County Public Defender Office.
The Front Royal office of the VIDC is located at 1516 N Shenandoah Avenue, Suite A –1st Floor in Front Royal.
