Regional News
VSP investigating crash involving school bus and train in Rockingham County
At 3:30 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a Rockingham County crash involving a school bus and a train at the intersection of Route 340 (S. E. Side Hwy) and Route 649 (Island Ford Rd). Several children on the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
Never mind the honeybee: Maryland researchers want more buzz over saving native bee species
WASHINGTON – Although honeybees have captured national attention in an effort to “save the bees,” some Maryland entomologists want to shift the focus toward native bee species that are in graver danger.
Bees are the most important pollinators on Earth, critical to populating native plants and fundamental to ensuring the abundance and variety of agricultural crops.
Misguided information on which bee species to save has created a media frenzy over protecting the honeybee despite research pointing to steady honeybee populations, experts say.
“The honeybee is not the bee we need to save because it’s not endangered,” said Dr. Nathalie Steinhauer, science coordinator for the Bee Informed Partnership Inc. and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maryland’s Department of Entomology.
The honeybee is native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. Early colonists brought these insects to the United States, where they now dominate research and a general understanding of bees.
Beekeepers have managed to keep the overall number of honeybee colonies in North America stable over the last two decades, according to the Bee Informed Partnership, a coalition of researchers and labs established to improve the health and survival of honeybee colonies.
To be sure, pesticides, stress, and diseases still hinder the health of honeybees nationwide.
But some native bee species, such as the rusty patched bumblebee, are truly endangered and often compete with honeybees to pollinate natural environments.
Part of the reason honeybees gets so much attention stems from constant societal reinforcement of their importance.
“Culturally, other bees don’t exist,” said Sam Droege, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Eastern Ecological Science Center in Laurel, Maryland.
“That’s why we don’t know anything about (native bee species), and then when someone puts out a media report, a lot of it’s really short,” he said.
The Eastern Ecological Science Center houses the Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab, which develops tools and surveys to identify native bee species.
Roughly 4,000 native bee species reside in North America and approximately 430 of those species inhabit Maryland, including at least 80 kinds of ground-dwelling mining bees, 20 species of leaf-cutting bees, 10 types of bumblebees, plus carpenter bees, mason bees (they make mud nests) and squash bees (which live in the ground near pumpkins or squash plants).
But researching native bee species can be a daunting task, according to Jennifer Selfridge, the invertebrate ecologist for the Wildlife Heritage Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Many native bee species are tiny and solitary, and bee sampling is a relatively new development in entomology.
“The desire is to want to lump them into one big study so you can understand them all, but they’re very different,” Selfridge said.
Selfridge said the Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab’s location in Maryland has led to more data and research on native bee species compared to other states.
Even so, research on Maryland’s native bee species lags behind research on other insects and invertebrates due to the limited funding and lack of long-term datasets.
“The funding that we have available to us is generally more geared toward rare, threatened, and endangered things, so things that are really in trouble,” Selfridge said.
Droege said researchers often have to make crude inferences about native bee species in Maryland.
“‘You can’t find them anymore’ is not a great, very nuanced survey program,” Droege said.
“That’s where we are. But worse is, things that are not bumblebees are so tiny, so obscure, we don’t even know if they were there, to begin with, because we are describing entirely new species that weren’t described before,” he said.
Efforts to “save the bees” grew out of human actions, including urbanization that destroys natural insect habitats, including harming bee populations.
“I really want to emphasize: we do know that nature is changing,” Droege said. “You don’t put houses on the ground and have positive benefits to nature.”
Maryland plays a role in endangering native bee species as urbanization also decreases flower populations, which bees need for pollination and survival.
“And the fact that we’re losing landscape to urbanization is something that’s going to actually increase the impacts of climate change,” Steinhauer said.
Droege said increasing the diversity and number of flowers on Maryland’s landscape could help native bee species survive.
“The state…is a big property owner, manager, and a regulator, so you have regulations that surround a lot of things that would impact the number of flowers in the area, essentially,” he said.
At the individual level, people can also make a positive impact on the future of bees.
As consumers, people can choose to support companies that make the effort to reduce the environmental impacts affecting bee populations, Steinhauer said.
Although commercial beekeeping helps with pollination and honey production, personal beekeeping can drive down the population of native bee species that compete with honeybees for pollination.
“If you’re getting into honeybees because you want to save the environment, you’re not –– you’re doing the opposite,” Droege said.
“Your hives are…not saving honeybees because honeybees have disease problems and your hive is probably a disease vector if anything,” he said.
The decline in populations of native bee species points to a larger biodiversity crisis facing the United States and the world, according to scientists.
“We are losing species at a rate that is faster than we’ve ever recorded in history,” Steinhauer said. “Bees are not an exception.”
By SHAUNEEN MIRANDA
Capital News Service
Local News
Virginia War Memorial announces winners of 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
A middle schooler from Fairfax and a high school sophomore from Patrick County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 65th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Thursday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and livestreamed on social media.
The winner in the middle school category was Joseph Moreno, a 6th grader at The Basilica School of St. Mary in Fairfax. His teacher is Melissa Manaker.
The winner in the high school category was Maria Turner, a 10th grader at Patrick County High School in Stuart. Michele Ardner is her teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2021 competition was “An American Who Served in the Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.”
The contest winners, Joseph Moreno and Maria Turner, traveled to Richmond to read aloud their essays on stage as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Each winner received a $250 gift card and each of their teachers received a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The gift cards were funded by donations to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
Joseph and Maria were personally congratulated by Virginia’s U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam, and Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs who attended the ceremony.
“We are very proud of Joseph and Maria, our 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest essay winners and all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Education and preserving history for future generations are tenets of our important mission here at the Virginia War Memorial. These students demonstrate with their inspiring words, just how important that mission can be.”
More than 80 Virginia students submitted entries to the contest. The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website: vawarmemorial.org/essays.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Making communities healthier, today and for future generations
Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Warrenton, Fauquier County, and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls – guided by our mission of Making Communities Healthier.
This mission has taken on a whole new meaning over the past year and a half as our team of hardworking physicians and staff has worked alongside our local, regional, and state partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through community alliances and partnerships, we have distributed countless face masks, provided continuous education and resources to the public, established a hotline number for community members and helped establish a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that provided over 27,000 vaccinations to the public.
Even through such a difficult period, we were able to make significantly positive impacts on our community in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high quality care close to home, to those who need it most. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting top notch care providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s evolving healthcare needs effectively.
Supporting local organizations and being a fiscally responsible member of the community continue to be critical extensions of our mission beyond our facility’s walls. For this reason, we felt it was important to reflect on the economic growth that was made possible because of the health system’s successes and contributions.
Over the past several years, Fauquier Health has:
- Recruited physicians and advanced practice providers across multiple specialties, including – emergency care, retina surgery, cardiology, hospital medicine, obstetrics & gynecology, midwifery, orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, primary care, interventional radiology, and more.
- Invested more than $30 million in capital improvements including facility upgrades and cutting-edge technology.
- Distributed a payroll in excess of $400 million to just over an average of 1,000 employees.
- Paid more than $30 million in local and state taxes. This is an important benefit to the community, contributing to local projects, road maintenance, infrastructure and schools.
- Provided over $2 million in community benefits programs that help to support local organizations, community events, physician recruitment efforts, tuition reimbursement, and more.
- Delivered over $50 million in charity and uncompensated care to our community members, regardless of their ability to pay.
We are proud members of the Fauquier and Culpeper Chambers of Commerce and support multiple local organizations including Culpeper and Fauquier County NAACP, Fauquier County Public Schools, Fauquier Free Clinic, Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier, SpiritWorks Foundation, various local food banks and many more.
We are thankful for the trust our community instills in Fauquier Health. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to the better care, sustainment of local employment, enhanced economic development and overall, a greater well-being of the place we call home.
Learn more about the many ways Fauquier Health is Making Communities Healthier, today and for future generations at FauquierHealth.org/Today.
Local News
Mildred Lee Grove – Philanthropist, Historian, Teacher, Social Worker, Activist…
In 1987, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society named the then 84-year-old Mildred Lee Grove, Historian of the Year. The inscription on the plaque she received at the annual meeting recognized Miss Grove as “a faithful and diligent historian” whose service to the Society has been invaluable. Miss Grove exceled at using history to tell stories. Her expertise was in the supervision of town records, taped recordings, photographs, drawings and the townspeople themselves to interpret the past of the local area. She had the perfect skill-mix of intelligence, patience and scholarship and art and writing, which she employed to preserve the memories and ideas of past events. She was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society for over 40 years serving not only as Recording Secretary, but also on the Editorial Board. She belonged to the Archeological Society of Virginia and participated in many of their programs.
Miss Grove strongly believed that the community should have well documented records for reference in future years. She became increasingly involved in historic preservation which included preserving houses, commercial buildings and churches that played major roles in the community. Miss Grove understood that community pride is centered on town residents acquiring the knowledge to remember and to celebrate the past and to prepare important current events for memories as well.
Mildred Lee Grove was born in Stephens City, Virginia, December 29, 1902 and was the only child of Samuel Benton Grove and Cara Altha Steele Grove. She had a brother who died in infancy. After attending Stephens City High School, she continued her education, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Hollins College in Roanoke (Class of 1924) and a master’s degree in English Drama from the University of Virginia in 1929. Her thesis topic was on Henrik Johan Ibsen, the Norwegian playwright. [1] She took additional coursework in counseling at Richmond Professional Institute (Virginia Commonwealth University) and New York University. [2]
Miss Grove taught English for one year in Clifton Forge, followed in 1925 by five years teaching at John Handley High School in Winchester. Following a twelve year leave of absence to recover from tuberculosis, she returned to Handley in 1942 to teach English for seven more years before accepting the position of Visiting Teacher for Winchester Public Schools in 1949. In this capacity she served as truant officer, social worker and as the school’s liaison to various social agencies until her retirement in August 1968.
Mildred Lee Grove accepted the invitation to join the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the National Honor Society for Women Teachers who have demonstrated leadership from kindergarten to university in both public and private schools. She was initiated into the society in 1951 at the State Convention in Staunton, Virginia. [3]
Before and after retirement, Miss Grove was engaged in many civic and philanthropic activities in Frederick County. She was the founder of the Social Service Council of Winchester and actively committed to the Northwest Sheltered Workshop, the Salvation Army Board and the Mental Health Board, as well as other organizations. During this time, she discreetly used her personal finances to purchase food, clothing, shoes and medicines for students and their families. [4]
Miss Grove had deep personal roots in Stephens City as over eight generations of her ancestors had resided in Frederick County. She lived her entire life in the home of her parents and grandparents at historic 5357 Main Street (Wells-Allemong-Steele-Grove House) in Stephens City. Her grandmother Altha Watson Steele and grandfather Milton Boyd Steele bought the house in 1872. According to Miss Grove, the brick building was built in 1834 and the adjoining log cabin store was built about 1762 to 1765. [5] A counting room was added in the 1830s that connected the log cabin store to the brick residence. [6]
Her Aunt Inez Virginia Steele was the author of Methodism and Early Days in Stephens City, Virginia. Like her Aunt Inez, Miss Grove became the town authority on Stephens City history. Her Grandfather Milton Boyd Steele was a devout Methodist and Sunday School teacher. Grove’s father, Samuel Grove, was employed in the carriage business with the Banner Buggy Company in Richmond. [7] Later, he was influential in the establishment of automobile dealerships in Virginia. [8] Miss Grove was a lifelong member and supporter of the Stephens City United Methodist Church. According to long time Church Trustee, Ray Ewing, Miss Grove provided substantial funding toward the 1966 Education Building extension. “Later on, she made continual donations to specifically reduce the principal amount of the mortgage on the education building debt. She didn’t like paying interest,” said Ewing.
As an early member of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, Miss Grove had participated in the local preservation movement. She was among those who influenced the way George Washington’s Office, Abram’s Delight, the 18th Century Valley Cabin (from Cork Street in Winchester), and Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters in Winchester were preserved, renovated and presented to the public as exhibition buildings. They were also, no doubt, what Miss Grove had in mind as she conceived and communicated her vision for the Stone House. [9]
Throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Linda Simmons, Stone House Foundation Second Vice President, Secretary and first cousin, once removed, visited with Mildred Lee. “She was my mentor and took me to meetings of the historical society in Winchester, we went on endless tours of old houses. She shared my budding interest in art history and went with me to the state library as well as endless courthouses to search local records,” Simmons said.
Miss Grove had a reputation for living generously, which Simmons believes came from family history, personal adversity and a Christian, loving, kind heart. “This is why Miss Grove provided tuition assistance to female students attending college or university and older women and widows were given the gift of paying for or off their homes or houses to live in or remain as life estates,” Simmons added.
Miss Grove was a friend to the African American community in Stephens City. According to Simmons, “When Orrick Chapel merged with the local Methodist Church in 1991, the trustees of Orrick Chapel turned to Miss Grove to ensure the historic building would not be abandoned, sold or torn down.” In 1993, Miss Grove had the Orrick Chapel property transferred to the Stone House Foundation where it has since undergone several sensitive interior restorations.
Current Foundation President, Linden Fravel’s, first meeting with Miss Grove came after his discovery of thousands of pottery shards at the Andrew Pitman property. “I had been able to reconstruct a number of pots, jugs, and other vessels. I called and made an appointment for us to meet. That began our relationship that lasted until her death,” Fravel said.
Fravel continues, ”Our initial conversation dealt with the potters of Newtown. She remembered that she had observed a strata or layer of pottery at three distinct places on Main Street when the water lines were being installed. Each of the three instances occurred in front of properties that had previously been occupied by the potters John and Andrew Pitman and their nephew John Nolen. She correctly deduced that these shards were the remains of “wasters” that did not “fire” correctly. They had been smashed and used as cobble on the sidewalk in front of each location. I knew immediately that we were kindred souls, bound by our search for the unpublished history of Newtown/Stephensburg.”
Along with Linda Simmons, Fravel had the honor of speaking at Miss Grove’s funeral. He spoke about a small scrap of paper that he had found among Miss Groves many documents. Upon it was a verse written in Miss Grove’s handwriting, “Many follow the same trail, but few leave markers for those who follow.” Fravel concludes, “Miss Grove was a mentor to all who loved local history. The “markers” that she left and her observations and attention to detail are evident in the day-to-day work of the foundation she chartered over 30 years ago.”
During the 1980s and 90s, Miss Grove would often reminisce during frequent interviews about life at the turn of the twentieth century. The topics included early firefighting techniques, Christmas Eve childhood memories, Saturday night activity in town and Sunday morning routines, local shopping experiences, crushed limestone roads, country doctors and dentists, early post office locations, President Andrew Jackson’s speech from the front porch of the then Main Street Tavern, a once bustling Mudville business district and Grandma Steele’s version of General Phil Sheridan’s Cedar Creek “dash.” She gladly shared her memories with others who wanted to acquire knowledge just as she did through the learned art of story-telling.
In the early nineties, Winchester resident, Barbara Cooper, was a home health physical therapist with Valley Health who made visits to Mildred Grove at the family home on Main Street. ”Even with her broken hip, she insisted on giving me a tour of the home and showed me where the old detached kitchen had been connected to the house. I credit her for kindling my interest in local history. We had wonderful conversations. At ninety, her faith was strong. She never once complained of pain. I would describe her as serene. I also remember she was very excited about visits from the late Dr. Dave Powers, a former foundation board member, and his interest in Newtown history,” Cooper said.
The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s (currently undergoing restoration) that originally housed the Museum, the Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley. With the town of Stephens City as its focus, the Foundation seeks to interest and engage residents, visitors, scholars and students in the events, life-ways and material culture of the region. [10]
The restoration continues the vision of Mildred Lee Grove, who established the Stone House Foundation in 1990. Near the end of her life, Grove felt the need to turn the Stone House into a museum so Stephens City would have a place to preserve its heritage. Grove died in 1997 at the age of 94. She left an endowment of about $3.5 million to ensure that the Foundation could carry her vision for the property forward. [11]
[1] The Winchester Star, Mildred Lee Grove Obituary, dated November 24, 1997
[2] The Winchester Star, Mildred Lee Grove Obituary and Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[3] Stone House Foundation digital files related to Mildred Lee Grove exhibit.
[4] Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[5] The great war and modern memory, by Linda McCarty, The Winchester Star, August 2, 1989
[6] Historical tour of Stephens City, by Linda McCarty, The Winchester Star, October 10, 1990
[7] Town life at the turn of the century, County tales, The Winchester Star, September 26, 1990
[8] Some Worthy Lives, by Michael M. Forman, Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, 2007, p.48-49
[9] Restoration Project, Newtown History Center web site
[10] About the Foundation, Newtown History Center web site
[11] Stone House Foundation receives 50K for restoration work, by Josh Janney, The Winchester Star, September 29, 2021
Regional News
New digital message signs lead the way for I-81 drivers
STAUNTON – The Virginia Department of Transportation has installed and activated 30 new digital message signs along Interstate 81. The signs are part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP) to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile I-81 corridor.
The electronic display boards, also known as Changeable Message Signs, offer motorists vital information about traffic incidents, congestion, work zones, and inclement weather.
“This is proven technology that helps travelers make informed decisions before they hit the road, or be able to alter their plans if conditions change,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich.
“Incidents are responsible for much of the congestion on this interstate,” added Dave Covington, I-81 Program Delivery Director. “The digital message signs are a cost-effective way to help drivers avoid some of those backups.”
Twenty-one of the new digital message signs is located on the interstate between mile marker 72 in Wythe County and mile marker 321 in Frederick County. Another nine signs are on roadways approaching I-81, offering information that can help motorists decide whether to merge onto the interstate. VDOT’s network of traffic operations centers provides messages for the message boards and continuously updates them in real-time.
The I-81 CIP originated from public input and a 2018 data-driven study. The $2 billion plan of focused improvements was approved in December 2018 by the Commonwealth Transportation Board. In 2019 the General Assembly approved funding and Governor Ralph Northam signed it into law. Information on I-81 CIP including interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects are on the Improve81.org website.
The digital message sign project is part of I-81 CIP operational improvements that include additional traffic cameras, flashing curve-warning signs, VDOT’s Towing and Recovery Incentive Program, and expanded Safety Service Patrol coverage. Dozens of arterial route improvements are currently underway and scheduled for completion by 2023.
In March 2020 the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $6,999,464.84 contract for the DMS project to Richardson-Wayland Electrical Co. LLC of Roanoke, Va. The project was completed on October 28, 2021.
Signage completed:
Rockbridge County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 192.3
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 196.3
Augusta County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 212.2
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 214.8
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 220.9
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 228.7
- Route 250 WB
City of Staunton
- Route 250 EB
Rockingham County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 238.3
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 252.8
City of Harrisonburg
- Route 11 SB
- Route 33 WB
- Route 33 EB
Shenandoah County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 280.8
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 284.9
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 295.3
Frederick County
- I-81 NB at Mile Marker 308.7
- Route 17/50 WB
- Route 522 NB
- Route 7 WB
- Route 522 NB
- I-81 SB at Mile Marker 319.3
Warren County
- I-66 WB at Mile Marker 8.4
Regional News
Virginia State Police investigation fatal crash in Clarke County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. along Route 600 (River Rd) at 2 miles south of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy).
A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Rt. 600 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Ford, Clayton D. Cummings, 30, of Berryville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cummings was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
46/27°F
48/34°F