Regional News
VSP investigating serious crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Lewis is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh Road (Route 17) and Coffman Circle.
A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Coffman Circle when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Jeep attempted to cross Rte.17 it collided with a southbound 2004 International tractor-trailer. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The tractor-trailer was hauling 46,000 pounds of plywood.
The driver of the Jeep, Hailey L. Childress, 19, of Remington, Va., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to INOVA for treatment. Childress was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old male, of Clarksburg, WV., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Childress was charged with failure to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
Community Events
62nd Highland County Maple Festival: The official maple festival of Virginia returns
The tradition of the Highland County Maple Festival in Virginia returns March 12-13 and 19-20, 2022. Since 1959, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure. All-you-can-eat pancake and buckwheat cake meals, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, and live entertainment make this county-wide event a fun outing with lasting memories for the entire family.
This year, the Highland County Maple Festival features ten unique sugar camps open for the public for free tours. Visitors have the chance to view traditional and modern techniques for creating maple syrup from tree to bottle. In addition to pure maple syrup, some local camps offer a variety of flavored maple syrups infused with native plants or aged in spirit barrels, as well as black walnut syrup, hickory syrup, and even birch syrup. New for 2022, the familiar faces of Back Creek Farms that have been set up for years at the Courthouse Lawn in Monterey will now have their sugar camp open for tours along beautiful Back Creek in the western portion of Highland County.
Local civic clubs and organizations will be bringing back their delicious food offerings, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat cake meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and just about anything maple-flavored! Additional food vendors on North Water Street in Monterey offer treats like maple fudge, pizza flatbreads, waffle on a stick, chorizo white queso fries, falafel, and much more.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats, and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. Admission to access vendors at the Highland High School and Elementary School gyms remains at $3 purchased onsite, and payment comes with a collectible maple leaf keychain that also provides access to daily noon entertainment at The Highland Center in Monterey. Although those keychains will be branded with “2020”, they will grant visitors entry for 2022 and are sure to be a unique reminder and talking point of these interesting times.
All four days of the festival will feature entertainment. On Saturday, March 12th, enjoy the popular bluegrass band Southern Rail Express at noon and the acoustic high energy duo of Scuffletown at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, March 13th at noon, take a step back in time for a showing of the 1921 silent film Tol’able David that was filmed in Highland County, courtesy of the Highland Historical Society. On Saturday, March 19th, put on your dancing shoes with square dance workshops from noon to 2:00 p.m., concluding with a full square dance at 7:00 p.m. with callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe and music by Juanita Fireball & The Continental Drifters. On Sunday, March 20th, finish up the festival with crowd favorites The Little Switzerland Cloggers starting at noon. All entertainment at The Highland Center is brought to you with the assistance and sponsorship of the Highland County Arts Council. For more entertainment options, visitors of all ages can listen to bluegrass music at Southernmost Maple in Bolar starting at noon on Saturdays, or those 21 and up can groove to the acoustic blues of Delta Junction at Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant & Tavern in Monterey starting at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th.
While traveling the beautiful scenic roads of the rural mountain community, visitors will discover many other additional activities, such as spending time at kids’ fishing fun days at Hiner Town Trout Fishing north of Monterey, experiencing a living history camp and new exhibits at the Highland County Museum in McDowell, enjoying award-winning cider at Big Fish Cider Co. in Monterey, browsing local art and books at the Gallery of Highland located in The Highland Center, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, visiting a local restaurant or store, or taking in the thrilling sights of a Valley Aerospace Team Model Rocket Launch south of Monterey on Saturday, March 12th.
2022 will mark the first time the Highland County Maple Festival has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additional hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout populated areas in Monterey and McDowell this year. Disposable masks will be provided at the entrance to the Arts & Crafts Show at Highland County Public Schools for those who need them. Nonprofit organizations that are usually located in the High School Hallway will be found in the Elementary School Gym, allowing for more social distancing room for visitors in the hallway. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19, and follow recommended guidelines for isolation/quarantine if you recently had COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Even in its absence in 2020 and 2021, the festival was announced as the 2021 first-place place winner for Best Food or Drink Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia issue, receiving the distinction for the second consecutive year. It has also been awarded the top spot in the Best Family Entertainment category in the 2021 Best of the Valley by readers of Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record. Tens of thousands of visitors arrive annually to enjoy the event. The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations. Top sponsors include Summit Community Bank and Kissito Healthcare Hot Springs.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with an all-you-can-eat pancake meal as early as 7:00 a.m. Full details on all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/maple-festival, with posts highlighting the festival available at www.facebook.com/HighlandCounty.
Virginia is for Maple Syrup Lovers!
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Regional News
State Police continue investigation into fatal Sunday accident in Frederick County
The Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday, Feb. 20, Frederick County accident on Route 50 in which a passenger of one of three involved vehicles was killed. A charge of reckless driving has been lodged against one driver and the case remains under investigation. The fatality occurred in the vehicle struck when the driver charged in the accident attempted to make a left turn off of Route 50 onto Gore Road. See the full VSP release on the accident below:
Virginia State Police Trooper A. West is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 10:27 a.m. at the intersection of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Gore Road.
A 2021 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Route 50 when it attempted a left turn onto Gore Road. As the Dodge crossed over the eastbound lanes of Route 50 it collided with an eastbound 2002 Ford Ranger. The impact caused the Dodge to collided with a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was stopped at a stop sign on Gore Road.
The driver of the Dodge, Donald A. Killian, 33, of Parkville, Md., was uninjured in the crash. Killian was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old male of Mathias, W-Va. suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Ford, Carla M. Simmons, 64, of Mathias, W-Va. died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old male of Gore, Va. was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Killian was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Local News
Valley Health invests additional $17 million in employee compensation
Valley Health System, one of the largest employers in the tri-state region, has announced an additional $17.2 million investment in its 6,000-member workforce through a variety of compensation enhancements in 2022. These enhancements include market adjustments to base pay, another increase in the just wage (starting pay for entry level positions), and a three-percent pay increase for all eligible full-time and part-time employees, up to and including the director level. The nonprofit health system has accelerated the increases in response to climbing inflation rates affecting everyday expenses including fuel, groceries, and essential goods.
Since 2020, Valley Health has invested more than $50 million in payroll and benefits in a concerted effort to retain its talented team, remain an employer of choice, and ensure the highest quality care for the community.
“I have profound respect for our team at Valley Health who have shown such resilience and continue to make an incredible difference in the health and well-being of their patients, coworkers and the community,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They are the ones who breathe life into our mission – serving our community by improving health. In order to remain the region’s premier healthcare provider, and the healthcare employer of choice, it’s essential we offer competitive pay and benefits in addition to a culture which celebrates the difference we make in people’s lives each day.”
Each year, Valley Health reviews regional data to ensure staff are compensated fairly as compared to other healthcare employers. This information is used to adjust pay rates, where needed, and establish a budget for annual merit increases in pay. Over the past two years, this market analysis has driven more than $50 million in pay increases at Valley Health. This includes raising the just wage from $12 to $14 per hour in January 2021 and again last month to $15 per hour. Collectively, these changes impact 80% of Valley Health’s employees. Additionally, Valley Health will provide a three percent annual increase to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, effective April 3, 2022.
Valley Health offers employees a comprehensive array of benefits including tuition reimbursement, 403b retirement contribution and employer match, health insurance coverage, optical and dental plans, and dependent care accounts. This marks the second year that Valley Health has maintained its health insurance plans with no premium increase to employees.
“The ongoing commitment of our team is integral to maintaining an exceptional environment in which to work and receive health care,” Nantz said. “The pandemic created major financial, supply chain, staffing and morale challenges throughout the world. We felt compelled to do what we could now to express our gratitude and support to this amazing team.”
(Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com)
Regional News
Frontier-Spirit merger would be main Southwest competitor at BWI, but critics worry about fares, service
BALTIMORE – The recently announced merger between Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines will create the second-largest airline carrier at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, but some critics say the proposed combination carrier would affect fares and service adversely.
In addition, the merger could hit a roadblock with the Biden administration’s Justice Department, which already has taken aggressive steps against other airlines for what it sees as anti-competitive business practices.
The merger, valued at $6.6 billion, would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline carrier and is slated to close in the second half of 2022. It is the first merger of large U.S. airlines since Alaska Airlines and Virgin America in 2016 and U.S. Airways and American Airlines in 2013.
Frontier Board of Directors Chairman William Franke said the merger would create “America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers.”
But consumer advocates hope the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division will test that claim before clearing the new carrier for takeoff. The Antitrust Division did not respond to a request for comment.
“I think that the Department of Justice is going to take a long look at it,” John Breyault, vice president of public policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National Consumers League, told Capital News Service. “The environment under which the Department of Justice is going to review this merger is very different than it was under the previous administration.”
Breyault said he doesn’t believe it will lead to better service. He said the consolidation of the two airlines only hurts consumers more as the “nickel and dime” style of the airlines may be intensified.
Diana Moss, president of the non-partisan American Antitrust Institute, agreed.
“Frontier and Spirit, as ultra-low-cost carriers, inject important competitive discipline into domestic passenger markets,” she told Travel Weekly. “Without that dynamic, the Big Four will be even less restrained in coordinating to set fares, ancillary fees, and quality of service.”
American, Southwest, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines account for more than 80% of U.S. air travel.
Frontier and Spirit both serve BWI. Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean called both airlines “valued partners” in a statement to CNS.
Spirit Airlines currently offers service to 15 markets from BWI, while Frontier offers service to five destinations.
BWI is a hub for Southwest Airlines, which is the dominant carrier at that airport. The Frontier-Spirit merger would not change that.
“No one is going to displace Southwest at Baltimore. That’s clear,” said Robert Mann Jr., president of R.W. Mann Co., Inc., and an airline industry analyst. “But the combination of Spirit and Frontier would be significantly larger at Baltimore and represent a better set of services for any prospective customer.”
Mann said that in any hub, the dominant carrier, in this case, Southwest Airlines, “sets the tone” for the airport. He said the secondary carrier would have a role and any other carrier would act as a “bystander.”
Mann agrees that the combined airline may face difficulties from regulators.
“There will be a lot of folks who don’t want this to happen because it represents the potential for a significant disruption of air business,” Mann said.
Mann said both Frontier and Spirit are known for their low fares, so he suspects that those who oppose a merger will suggest that the combination will cause the carriers to give up their low-fare branding. He said the existing customer structure of the two airlines attracts infrequent and leisure travelers.
“Given that this carrier is significantly lower fare, in almost all instances than any other carrier, including Southwest, the likelihood is that we would see some gravitation toward the combination by price-seeking business travelers,” Mann said.
Phil Maroun, principal at Renaissance Strategic Advisors in Arlington, Virginia, said there are still some questions about what the merger will entail.
“A consolidation of these two would probably improve fares and the number of flights per day…but no deal is done until it’s approved and there are always things that can change the outcome,” Maroun said.
The merger gives Frontier a 51.5% controlling stake and Spirit a 48.5% stake. Analysts said it is too soon to tell how airline fares might be affected.
“It’s really unknown what this new set of regulators in this… administration are looking for because we haven’t had this case appears so far,” Mann said. “This will be a precedent case and I guess we’ll see what’s interesting to these regulators.”
The Justice Department in September filed a suit against American Airlines and JetBlue over the carriers’ plans to consolidate operations at Boston Logan International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The case still is pending.
“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines ‘alliance’ with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “It would result in higher fares, fewer choices, and lower quality service if allowed to continue. The complaint…demonstrates the
Justice Department’s commitment to ensuring economic opportunity and fairness by protecting consumers and competition.”
Joining the federal suit are attorneys general from Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
By JULIA ROSIER and ROSS O’KEEFE
Capital News Service
Regional News
Dramatic sea level rise forecast for US over next 30 years
WASHINGTON — The United States is expected to experience as much sea-level rise by the year 2050 as the country has witnessed in the past century, according to a report led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and released Tuesday.
“Sea levels continue to rise at a very alarming rate, and it’s endangering communities around the world,” Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), told reporters during an online briefing. “And that means it’s past time to take action on this climate crisis.”
Man-made carbon emissions, however, cannot be totally blamed for the inevitable rise, according to Richard Spinrad, NOAA administrator.
“Current and future emissions matter, but this will happen no matter what we do about emissions,” Spinrad said. “If emissions continue at their current pace, it is likely we will see at least two feet (61 centimeters) of sea-level rise by the end of this century along the U.S. coastlines.”
With the forecast of an average sea level rise of 10-12 inches (25.4 cm to 30.5 cm) by 2050, about 140,000 homes would be at risk of being flooded about every other week, according to the report.
Forty percent of the U.S. population lives within about 100 kilometers of a coastline.
The sea-level rise will intensify high tides, storm surges, coastal erosion, and loss of wetlands.
“Communities now dealing with nuisance flooding will be facing more damaging floods in just 30 years’ time,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of the NOAA National Ocean Service. “Another way to think about this is that a single flooding event, one that now happens every four to five years on average, in coastal communities in the southeast United States will occur four to five times per year.”
The projections in the document are based on observations from coastal tide gauges and satellite imagery.
Nelson, a former U.S. senator, said the current administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to confront climate change.
“Different agencies, finally, are coming together to leverage their expertise to advance our understanding and planning for the future,” Nelson said.
“This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis — as the president has said — is blinking ‘code red,'” Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, said in a statement. “We must redouble our efforts to cut the greenhouse gases that cause climate change, while at the same time, help our coastal communities become more resilient in the face of rising seas.”
In response to a question from VOA about what the best mitigation projects for the federal government and communities would be to undertake, William Sweet, an oceanographer at NOAA’s National Ocean Service, said it is all about being on higher ground.
Stormwater systems will need to be examined, he explained, and “when there’s an opportunity to relocate major infrastructure — schools, fire departments, energy plants — elevation needs to be considered,” said Sweet, the lead author of the 111-page report.
Among the worst-hit U.S. cities by midcentury: Galveston in Texas and St. Petersburg in Florida, which are forecast to see about a 60-centimeter rise in the sea level over the next four decades.
A study published in January in the monthly journal Nature Climate Change predicted the cost of damage annually by flooding in the United States could increase 26% by the year 2050, totaling more than $40 billion, and it noted poor communities would be disproportionately affected.
Early in the next century, there will be even worse trouble ahead, according to Sweet. That is when the melting ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland are likely to send even more seawater onto distant shores.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns Berryville residents of rabies risk
On February 1, a kitten, part of a feral colony located 4 miles northeast of the town of Berryville, died and tested positive for rabies according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This kitten no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Acting Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, who stresses the importance of vaccinating your pet dogs, cats and ferrets to protect them and the community against rabies.
The health district further advises:
- While intentions are good, animal owners should not put food out for stray or feral (wild domestic) dogs and cats. This will bring domestic and wild animals into close contact where transmission of the rabies virus can more likely occur.
- If you have pets that live outside, feed and water them in a manner that is not an attractant to wild animals. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
- Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they do not go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals, along with feral cats, are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- If a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Clarke County Health Department at 540-955-1033.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control.
