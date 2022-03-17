State News
Wager on college sports betting bill will not pan out
RICHMOND, Va. — Six Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams made it into March Madness, but state law prevents fans and bettors from placing wagers on their favorite in-state college teams.
Lawmakers attempted to change that law this session. Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, introduced Senate Bill 576 that would allow Virginia sports bettors to bet on games played by Virginia colleges. The bill passed the Senate in a 23-17 vote, with legislators from both parties voting for and against it, but the measure died in the House General Laws Committee.
“People look at this issue backwards,” Mason said. “I believe that the biggest part of it [the bill] is making sure underground gambling, that has always existed, is eliminated.”
Almost 30 states allow some form of online or in person sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2018 the federal ban on sports betting, according to American Gaming Association, a trade group that also lobbies on behalf of the U.S. casino industry.
Rules and limitations of sports betting, including in-state college betting, is up to each state when creating legislation. Currently 12 states that have legalized sports betting prohibit local college wagers, according to betting news website Play USA.
Virginia legalized sports betting in April 2020. The first sportsbooks – a place or online site that accepts sports bets – went live in January 2021. Virginia was at one point the fastest state to wager over $1 billion in bets, according to Play Virginia, a betting updates and news website.
However, lawmakers left out a provision that would allow in-state college betting, according to the bill.
Virginia citizens still have several ways to bet on in-state colleges, whether it be an offshore sportsbook or simply crossing the state border, according to Dustin Gouker, an analyst for the U.S. sports betting and sports fantasy news website Legal Sports Report.
“There’s so many ways to wager right now on colleges that carving them out from Virginia sportsbooks doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense,” Gouker said.
Multiple Virginia college presidents requested in a joint letter to lawmakers that in-state college betting be eliminated when lawmakers were in the process of passing sports betting legislation in 2020, according to Mason.
The safety of student athletes is an ongoing concern when creating new legislation, according to Carolyn Hawley, president of the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.
“A lot of dialogue is about the harm to student athletes, that being in their own state places more risk for illegal natures and sabotaging of games,” Hawley said.
However, manipulating athletes and the outcome of college games is not a common practice, according to Gouker.
“Trying to manipulate a college game for betting purposes is pretty hard,” Gouker said. “If there was a large wager, those things raise red flags in today’s regulated market.”
The concern isn’t just over college athletes. College students display higher rates of gambling addiction, according to Hawley.
“There’s a misconception in the general population that there is less risk associated with gambling,” Hawley said. “And that’s just not the case. So, we have to educate people that this is a highly addictive behavior.”
Calls related to seeking help for problem gambling increased 114% from 2020, according to Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s 2021 annual report. Of the calls made, 15% were related to sports gambling.
Some students who participate in sports betting find it makes games more interesting to watch.
“I think sports gambling gets a bad rep because of the past,” VCU student Gabriel Aref said. “Random games I would never have interest in, if you bet on it, it’s more fun to watch.”
The conversation of in-state college sports betting remains alive even though the bill has died, according to Mason. Debates of in-state betting will appear as more states continue to pass legislation legalizing sports betting.
Prior to presenting to the House, Mason said he was doubtful that the bill would pass after the identical House Bill 1127 failed to advance from a House committee in February.
“Whether it works this year or next year, at some point this is going to happen,” Mason said. “Because you got to take the final step to try to do away with the gambling that have always been behind closed doors.”
By Kaitlyn Fulmore
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces over $5.4 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to accelerate economic growth and job creation efforts
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, $5,482,330 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for two projects focused on creating a critical talent pipeline to support the emerging advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and expanding middle-mile broadband infrastructure to increase access and service quality to existing industry, as well as key economic development sites.
“Industry-responsive workforce development programs will play a critical role in jumpstarting our economy, as will increasing the marketability of sites through improved infrastructure, like broadband,” said Governor Youngkin. “These projects will provide invaluable support to our goals of opening Virginia for business, reinvigorating job growth and delivering on our Day One promises.”
The GO Virginia Board includes key members of the Governor’s cabinet, leadership from the business community and the General Assembly, including Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings. Newly appointed House of Delegates members include Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, Del. Terry Kilgore, House Majority Leader, Del. Barry Knight, chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, and Del. Terry Austin.
“GO Virginia plays an important role in developing the next generation of leaders and innovators across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These projects showcase a collaborative approach by bringing regional partners together to expand and attract businesses and provide quality job opportunities to Virginians.”
“These recent efforts of the GO Virginia program demonstrate the critical nature of strategic thinking in these regions and how addressing near-term economic and infrastructure needs can create long-term economic growth opportunities,” said GO Virginia Board Member and Virginia Senator Frank Ruff. “These two projects represent how regions can come together to combine public, private and federal resources to ultimately produce a tremendously positive impact on communities in these particular regions and around the Commonwealth.”
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 209 projects and awarded approximately $81 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
2022 STATEWIDE COMPETITIVE AWARDS:
MBC Middle Mile Fiber Expansion Project | $5,000,000
Region 3: Counties of Prince Edward, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg
Region 4: Counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Sussex, and the city of Petersburg
Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Inc. will build six middle-mile broadband infrastructure segments that will provide critical broadband connectivity and diversity in nine localities. The effort will extend middle mile open-access fiber optic infrastructure to critical business and industrial parks in GO Virginia Regions 3 and 4, increasing marketability, reducing future infrastructure extension costs and providing a robust fiber connection that will enable private-sector telecom carriers to support business and industry on strategic economic development sites.
2022 REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS:
Building a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Talent Pipeline | $482,330
Region 4: Counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George, and the city of Petersburg
John Tyler Community College (JTCC), which is becoming Brightpoint Community College, has developed the Building a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Talent Pipeline (BPMTP) project to offer career-training programs
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday for struggling Virginians
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, that he would send a bill to the General Assembly in the upcoming special session to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for 3 months. The Governor proposes using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the gas tax holiday. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week showed a 38.8% surge, year over year, in the gasoline index, and inflation on all items is at a 40-year high.
“Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current Presidential administration that constrain domestic supply. In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it,” Governor Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday.”
The Governor’s proposal would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. The Governor’s proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year to further protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.
Revenue from the tax, commonly referred to as “the gas tax” is deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with a portion of the state’s sales and use tax.
The Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which funds maintenance and construction for all modes of transportation, is currently realizing revenue well-above forecast and has $671.4 million unanticipated revenue in FY22 and $457.6 million FY23.
State News
Middlesex man sentenced to 105 years for child exploitation offenses
RICHMOND, VA – Daniel Garith Ebinger, 25, pled guilty in Middlesex County Circuit Court on March 16, 2022, to one count of internet solicitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography, first offense, and nine counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey W. Shaw accepted Ebinger’s guilty pleas and sentenced him to seven years of active imprisonment with an additional 98 years suspended.
Upon his release, Ebinger will be placed on supervised probation and be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he lives or works.
“I am proud of my team for successfully prosecuting this case and ensuring that justice was served. The Office of the Attorney General has no tolerance for crimes against children and will not stop prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, headquartered in Alexandria, discovered that an individual had uploaded child pornography to various internet accounts and solicited sexually explicit images online from minors on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2019. Detectives with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified the online predator as Daniel Ebinger when an undercover detective posed as a 15-year-old girl. After learning that he was talking to a 15-year-old, Ebinger continued to engage in sexually charged conversation with the child.
Soon after, officers executed a search warrant at Ebinger’s Middlesex residence where they seized the electronic devices used in the criminal activity. The forensic examination of those devices revealed that Ebigner had saved approximately 200 images of child pornography. Ebinger admitted to his crimes during questioning.
This case was investigated by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Forensic Unit. Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Paoletta of the Attorney General’s Computer Crime Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with assistance from the Middlesex County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces addition of two new disorders to Virginia’s Newborn Screening Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on March 16, 2022, the addition of two new disorders to the Commonwealth’s newborn screening program, which helps detect a variety of rare, life-threatening conditions in infants. Beginning March 16, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) will join a screening panel of metabolic and genetic disorders that range from the more well-known Cystic Fibrosis to many relatively obscure conditions that can cause severe sickness, physical or mental disabilities, even death, if not diagnosed early.
“While these disorders are rare, the ability to diagnose and treat them early is life-changing and possibly life-saving for these babies,” Governor Youngkin said. “Every child born in Virginia deserves the best possible start in life, and our dedicated scientists and nurses in the newborn screening program have committed their lives to making sure that happens.”
Virginia’s newborn screening program is a partnership between the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The program was first mandated in 1966 and is required by law for all babies born in the Commonwealth except when parents have a religious objection. DCLS tests dried blood samples derived from pricking the baby’s heel 24-48 hours after birth to screen for 33 disorders, once the two are added this week. Additionally, the program includes screening for Critical Congenital Heart Defect and a hearing test to identify congenital hearing loss, both of which are completed before the baby leaves the hospital. Babies who fail the initial hearing screen are tested for congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV), a viral infection that can lead to hearing loss.
“Scientific advances allow us to continue to build on Virginia’s newborn screening program, which started with screening for one disorder in 1966 and has grown to include the identification of thousands of babies each year who are either born with a disorder or could be a carrier,” said DGS Director Joe Damico. “This program is an extraordinary example of agencies working together to improve the lives of Virginia’s residents.”
“For parents of a baby identified on a newborn screen with one of these disorders, VDH newborn screening nurses are able to assist them as they seek appropriate follow-up diagnostic testing and referral to consultants,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “By screening for these disorders shortly after birth, and linking families with specialists and resources, we are protecting the health of Virginia’s youngest residents by promoting timely diagnosis and treatment for optimal outcomes.”
SMA, which affects approximately one out of every 11,000 U.S. births, can impact a baby’s ability to swallow, breathe, sit and walk, and without treatment could lead to premature death. X-ALD renders certain fats unable to be broken down in the body, and their buildup affects the nervous system and adrenal glands. Symptoms vary widely for the disorder, which disproportionally affects males. Six of every 100,000 babies born in the U.S. will be diagnosed with X-ALD.
The newborn screening lab at DCLS performs 4 million newborn screening tests on approximately 100,000 samples received annually. The lab operates seven days a week, including holidays, to deliver timely results to new parents. VDH newborn screening staff follows up on abnormal test results for more than 20,000 infants each year, making sure the babies are referred to physician specialists to receive the care they need.
“We are excited to get started screening for these two new disorders, as we know the real impact it will have on the lives of those families affected by these conditions,” said Dr. Denise Toney, Director of DCLS. “The state lab is committed to building our newborn screening program as proven tests and treatments are developed.”
The Virginia Newborn Screening Advisory Committee recommended the addition of SMA and X-ALD to the Commonwealth’s newborn screening panel after they were included nationally on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP). The RUSP is a list of disorders the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services recommends for states to screen as part of their newborn screening programs based on evidence regarding the potential benefit of screening, the ability to screen for the disorder, and the availability of effective treatments.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin releases RGGI Report
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative report, as outlined in the governor’s executive order 9.
“Costs are soaring for Virginia families and as governor, I pledged to address over taxation and Virginia’s high cost of living. That’s why I signed Executive Order 9 to direct DEQ to examine the impact of RGGI and start the process of ending Virginia’s participation. This report reveals that RGGI is in reality a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth–it’s a bad deal for Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin. “Hardworking Virginians are having to do more with less as inflation steals a historic amount from their paychecks and the failed Biden Administration energy policies are costing Virginians more at the pump and in their homes. We’re working every day to cut energy taxes and reduce costs–like the RGGI carbon tax–and make Virginia the best place to live, work and do business.”
During the review of the data, the report provides the following conclusions and findings regarding RGGI:
Without and prior to RGGI, electricity generation has increased while CO2 per MWh has almost been cut in half in Virginia over the last ten years.
Because of the captive nature of their ratepayers, the ability for power-generators to fully pass on costs to consumers, and the fact that the Code of Virginia dedicates RGGI proceeds to grants programs, participation in RGGI is in effect a direct carbon tax on all households and businesses;
In addition, consumers are unable to avoid the pass through of these costs because they do not have the opportunity to switch electric providers – Dominion and other providers are monopolies in most regions of Virginia.
The imposition of the RGGI “carbon tax” fails to achieve its goal as a carbon “cap-and-trade” system because it lacks any incentive for power-generators to actually reduce emissions, due to the ability to pass through costs to consumers.
The costs of compliance with the trading rule and participation in RGGI have materialized in higher electricity rates as identified in the filings before the State Corporation Commission by Dominion Energy.
Emission allowance prices have increased over time and substantially in the last year, just last week setting a new record-breaking price, and are expected to continue increasing which will increase the tax on ratepayers.
The full report can be found here.
State News
Attorney General Miyares statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment Sine Die and intention to call a Special Session to conclude business on the biennial budget.
Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment Sine Die (without any future date being designated as for resumption):
“I’d like to congratulate the members and staff of the General Assembly on a successful 2022 session. I was delighted to see many friends and colleagues return to Mr. Jefferson’s Capitol to conduct the people’s business. Over the past three months, my staff worked in a bi-cameral and bi-partisan fashion to ensure we delivered on promises made. The oldest continually operating legislative body in the Western Hemisphere continues to be an example of our American Experiment working for Virginians, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“My office laid out several legislative priorities at the beginning of the session- bills, ideas, and concepts that I believe are critical to helping get Virginia back on track and keep our communities safe. I’m thrilled legislation has passed and is heading to Governor Younkin’s desk that will us fight human trafficking, afford greater protections to the elderly, provide accountability to our Parole Board, and ensure our children are safe in school. Additionally, I am delighted that Virginia has led the way in providing parents the opportunity to ensure their children attend public schools without the requirement to wear a mask.”
Miyares’ Legislative Priorities:
SB 5 / HB 1303 – Makes Parole Board member votes public record and subject to FOIA
SB 36 / HB 4 – Reverses legislation that banned mandatory reporting of sexual assaults at school and other crimes to law enforcement
SB 124 / HB 497 – Increases penalty for those who financially exploit vulnerable and elderly Virginians by misusing the power of attorney
SB 687 / HB 496 – Gives greater protection to the most vulnerable in our society
SB 467 / HB 283 – Requires human trafficking training for Law-Enforcement Personnel
SB 614 / HB 756 – Requires notice to Commonwealth’s Attorney if person accused of violent crime is released on bail
“As the House and Senate conferees prepare to continue their deliberations over the biennial budget, I’d like to thank them for considering additional support for the Office of the Attorney General. I am hopeful that resources proposed in the House and Senate will be maintained in the final conference report to address the significant increase in the Court of Appeals cases handled by the Office. Also included in both budget proposals is funding to re-establish a satellite office in Hampton Roads, which will allow the Office to provide constituent services more effectively in the second largest metropolitan area in the state. I am also optimistic about the prospect of significant pay increases for all of our hardworking state employees, teachers, and law enforcement personnel in the final conference report. Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to the House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees, particularly Chairman Knight and Chairwoman Howell, for all of their hardwork this session.”
“Unlike the dysfunctional system in Washington, D.C., I am grateful for the bi-partisan and bi-cameral work that continues to take place in Virginia and look forward to continuing to work together to make our Commonwealth the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 0
77/48°F
55/43°F