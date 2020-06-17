Local News
Wagner Shelter/HSWC cite successes, struggles during pandemic
“It was starting to seem hopeless for these babes as they were overlooked day in and day out for so long.”
So wrote Julia Wagner Animal Shelter manager Kayla Wines in the recent Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) printed newsletter of four dogs who’d known nothing but the insides of their shelter kennels for a year or more – BUT now who, despite the pandemic, have at last found their forever homes.
That printed newsletter “Shelter Tales” has been published on and off for three quarters of a century and under HSWC’s most recent executive director, Meghan Bowers it has taken on a distinct new personality, telling touching stories of the abused or abandoned dogs and cats, horses and goats, rats and rabbits, to name a few of the animals, particularly of those who have happy endings similar to:
* Precious and Miracle, nine-year-old sisters, who needed to be adopted together. They had lived outdoors previously, not house trained, not social, arriving as the outcome of a court case that indicated possible ill treatment, and accepted by Bowers from another shelter. Wines and Canine Team Leader Marie Butler and her crew spent months prepping them for adoption which eventually came for the two seniors. “And are they ever living it up now,” said Wines, offering a photo of them in their new home.
*Miss Izzy, who loves other dogs but not cats, was unsure of new people, particularly men. The staff worked with Miss Izzy on almost a daily basis until her fear of men dwindled sufficiently to be placed in a foster home. Then, one day before her year anniversary in shelter and foster care, she was placed with a loving family with whom she snuggles and hogs the bed, Wines wrote.
*Petey, a 10-year-old dog who doesn’t like dogs, cats or kids, but is a “hunky potato” that we all came to love,” Wines said. Petey even got a choice spot in the director’s office, catching the eye of a couple with whom he is now living happily ever after.
These are the good news stories gleaned from the final printed issue of “Shelter Tales.” To save money, future issues of “Shelter Tales” will be delivered via email, Bowers announced.
Describing the other side of the shelter story, Bowers said, “Visitors do not see the animals with cigarette burns, emaciated; kittens on the brink of death,” Bowers said, continuing: “Visitors don’t know that both our successes and our failures can be heartbreaking and that emotional challenges are faced (by staff) every day.”
Stresses have increased, and staffing has decreased during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Admissions and adoptions are being accomplished behind locked doors (admission by appointment only). Fortunately, volunteerism has increased and more foster care has become available. In a written public message, Bowers paid tribute to the remainder of the shelter staff.
“You are my heroes,” she said.
Meanwhile like most other organizations, the rules dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic response have upset most all of the HSWC’s fundraising activities, causing, among other things, staff layoffs. The 2020 annual meeting has been suspended indefinitely, the spring rabies clinic cancelled, most other activities in limbo including the popular “Barks and Bags” women’s luncheon and “Tails and Ales.”
Ongoing efforts
However, the annual Yard Sale (July 10-11) will proceed as will a “Seniors 4 Seniors” adoption event (Aug. 21) and the national “Clear the Shelters” program (Aug. 29). And Wines began her own fundraising campaign, called “Five Dollar Fridays”, a few weeks ago.
“Each Friday we post a blurb on our Facebook page about the costs of running the shelter and ask our members and supporters to donate five dollars each Friday. We are thrilled with the outpouring of love and support,” she said, revealing that in just eight weeks, the unique program has raised almost $3,000 for the animals of Warren County.
In another online fundraiser, the shelter raised $1,155, the cost of a new washing machine. But a second machine is desperately needed just to keep up, Bowers said, in seeking donations for a second washer. Also on the wish list is Purina dog, cat and kitten chow; non-clumping kitty litter; paper towels and trash bags; and cat and dog toys.
Recognizing the needs of pet owners whose incomes have been seriously reduced since March, HSWC has held two pet food giveaways from the Pave-mint Brew House parking lot. Up to 35 cars were observed in one recent line-up.
“We continue doing all we can, creating new ways of operating, new partnerships, innovative ways to continue fundraising, new ways of helping our neighbors and the pet owners in our community,” Wines said.
“We have found homes for several harder to adopt pets, and we have grown our foster program substantially … We have experienced an overwhelming amount of kindness, understanding and generosity from our community and we thank you all for it … We have surprised ourselves with just how dedicated and passionate we are about the animals and their well-being and have pushed ourselves to be better at what we do.
“We will do what it takes… to follow our mission and provide the very best care to the abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We have been around for 73 years and do not plan on going anywhere,” Wines concluded.
Malcolm Barr, Sr, a resident of Rockland, is a contributing writer for Royal Examiner. He is also a former president of the Humane Society of Warren County.
Local News
R-MA cadets earn Air Force Junior ROTC awards
The top cadets in Randolph-Macon Academy’s (R-MA) Virginia 91st Air Force Junior ROTC unit were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and dedicated leadership during an awards ceremony held via YouTube Premiere on April 27, 2020. Among those honored were the following local students:
Shukriyah Hasanka of Front Royal, a junior at R-MA. She received the Air Force Sergeants Association Award, which recognizes an outstanding cadet who demonstrates outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character, and citizenship. In addition, this cadet must be in the top 25% of the AFJROTC class.
Grace Wagner of Front Royal, a senior at R-MA. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, which is presented annually to a student who ranks in the top 25% in both their Aerospace Science classes and their school. The selectee demonstrates qualities of dependency, good character and adherence to military discipline.
Katy Babineau of Front Royal, a senior at R-MA. She received the American Legion Scholastic Award, which is presented to a senior or junior for overall scholastic achievement and outstanding leadership qualities.
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), founded in 1892, is a college-preparatory, coeducational boarding school for students in grades 6 through 12. Students in grades 9-12 participate in R-MA’s 91st Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), and have the opportunity to learn to fly through a unique flight program. The Academy, which is one of only six Falcon Foundation Schools in the U.S., also offers several summer programs. R-MA is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is located in Front Royal, VA.
Crime/Court
Luray man held without bond following lengthy high-speed chase
A Saturday night high-speed pursuit that went through Front Royal and Warren County during a multiple jurisdiction operation that began in the Sperryville area of Rappahannock County and into Frederick County led to 11 initial charges against a 33-year-old Luray man.
Bryan Douglas Walters was booked into the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County at 11:39 p.m. Saturday evening. He is being held without bond on five traffic and six criminal charges according to the RSW Jail website.
Those charges are:
- Traffic: 2-Reckless Driving, failure to obey police command to stop;
- Reckless Driving, 20 or more mph above the speed limit;
- 2-Driving Revoked License, 3rd, or subsequent offense.
- Criminal: 2-Narcotics, sell, distribute PWI, marijuana ½ ounce to 5 pounds;
- 2-Assault, simple assault law enforcement, fire/rescue responder or judge;
- 2-Obstruction of Justice, resist arrest without threat or force.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major J.A. Driskill Sr., Walters was finally apprehended around the 3-mile marker on Interstate-66 after doubling back southbound in Frederick County on Route 11 at Stephens City.
In a draft report, Walters’ vehicle is listed as becoming disabled and undrivable. While not elaborated on in the draft report, Driskill said the vehicle may have been disabled by a spike strip deployed on I-66, possibly by the Front Royal Police Department which became involved as Walters sped north through town on Route 522 North, then disengaged as the chase entered Frederick County.
Driskill said a “Look Out” was issued for Walters vehicle at 8:29 p.m. by Rappahannock County. During an investigative stop there, apparent illegal substances were observed in quantity at which point Walters fled the scene driving northbound at speed. As Rappahannock was issuing its bulletin Walters was being engaged by the Front Royal Police Department as he continued northbound on Route 522 through Front Royal.
Walters led town police northbound across the bridges and onto I-66 West where the WCSO joined the pursuit. As Walters entered I-81 northbound into Frederick County, the sheriff’s office there was looking to bring spike strips into Walters’ path. Units from Frederick County joined the chase around Middletown at 8:46 p.m. near the commercial truck scales.
As additional agencies became involved and jurisdictional lines were crossed, initially pursuing agencies disengaged from the hard pursuit. Warren County discontinued near Ornita Road the draft report indicates.
In Frederick County between Middletown and Stephens City, the Virginia State Police became the lead pursuing agency. But before spikes could be brought into play, Walters left I-81 for Route 11 near Stephens City and reversed his path southbound and eventually eastbound on I-66.
Three miles later, at 9 p.m. Walters car became disabled and the Saturday evening four jurisdiction pursuit came to an end.
WCSO Major Driskill said the draft report indicated that Walters may have been bitten by a K-9 unit at the scene of his arrest. He said the report indicated WCSO Deputy Griffith was on the scene with his K-9 unit.
The RSW Jail website lists “Warren 187” (WCSO) as the arresting agency since that is the jurisdiction in which he was apprehended – or maybe they drew straws to see who got the honors.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 16, 2020; no Phase 3 this week, Juneteenth a holiday
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Numbers look good, but no Phase 3 this week, more on Thursday
- Will change what we honor, end of the state holiday of Lee-Jackson Day
- Juneteenth will be a state holiday
- Comments from performing artist Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native
- Encourages protesters to get tested for COVID-19
Local News
Governor Northam to make Juneteenth a state holiday
~ Will give state workers this Friday off, propose legislation to make state holiday permanent ~
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that he intends to mark Juneteenth as a permanent paid state holiday, starting by giving state employees a day off this Friday, June 19. Virginia has long marked Juneteenth by issuing a proclamation, but the date has not previously been considered a state holiday.
Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.
“Since 1619, when representative democracy and enslaved African people arrived in Virginia within a month of each other, we have said one thing, but done another,” said Governor Northam. “It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us. It mattered then because it marked the end of slavery in this country, and it matters now because it says to Black communities, this is not just your history—this is everyone’s shared history, and we will celebrate it together. This is a step toward the Commonwealth we want to be as we go forward.”
“This is a big display of progress, and I am grateful for Virginia for leading the way,” said performing artist Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native, who participated in the announcement. “From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing. They are dancing in celebration because their lives are acknowledged.”
This announcement comes days after Governor Northam announced the state will remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee located on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Earlier this year, Governor Northam also successfully proposed ending a state holiday that celebrated Confederate generals and making Election Day a state holiday in its place.
“State holidays are a statement of dates we think are important to all people,” said Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn. “Making Juneteenth a state holiday raises its significance and will help educate Virginians on the meaning of Juneteenth in the history of our country and our Commonwealth.”
“Juneteenth is a time for reflection, conversation, and action,” said House Minority Leader Charniele Herring. “A Juneteenth state holiday is an important step toward affirmation of Black history in the Commonwealth.”
“As we work to make changes in our systems, symbols matter too,” said Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw. “I support adding Juneteenth as a state holiday, to ensure that the ending of slavery is commemorated and celebrated.”
“After years of work by many people, there is momentum and will to truly change our systems to make them more equitable to African-American people,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “A state holiday commemorating the day Black people learned they were free to help ensure that all Virginians learn about, and value, how significant that event was in the history of this country.”
“There are many steps Virginia can take to advance justice and equity, and that includes adding a state holiday to mark an event that was critical in the lives of millions of Black people,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool has a conversation with Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin. In an earlier Town Talk, we spoke with her brother James M. Kilby.
Betty is the author of the book “Wit, Will & Walls”, a powerful epic of an African American family’s struggle for equality.
Betty Kilby was an “infant plaintiff” in the Betty Ann Kilby vs. Warren County Board of Education, which followed the landmark Supreme Court case Brown Vs. the Board of Education.
The Kilby family struggle started long before, when her father, James Kilby, took on Old Virginia’s deeply rooted apartheid system. James Kilby had been raised in what can only be called inter-generational semi-slavery on a farm in Rappahannock County. Like his father, he had worked at the owner’s beck and call essentially for a room, board, and the occasional dollar. Ultimately, James Kilby stood up and led his family on their journey through terror, isolation, and repeated defeats toward educational opportunity equal to that of white society.
Sorrowing, yet often humorous, “Wit, Will, and Walls” is more than just Betty’s autobiography; This book is also a family epic, spanning generations, with many frank forays into such areas as the “kitchen babies,” sired by her families white bosses, right up to the heartbreak of her daughters’ addiction to crack cocaine.
Her book is available on Amazon.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Local News
Governor Northam announces $14.66 million for new economic resilience and recovery program
~ Program will support communities in developing economic recovery tools to address pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 15, 2020, announced more than $14.66 million for a new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program to respond to the unprecedented economic conditions facing Virginia and address the near and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative was created through a restructuring of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) funding. The program will focus resources on economic resilience and recovery while staying true to the GO Virginia mission of creating higher-paying jobs that strengthen and diversify regional economies.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, and we must use every asset we have to assist businesses and communities as we rebuild,” said Governor Northam. “GO Virginia will be a key partner as we work to spearhead an economic recovery and drive new economic development. Through the Economic Resilience and Recovery program, GO Virginia has been able to pivot and help support these important initiatives throughout the Commonwealth.”
The GO Virginia Board has approved a policy to implement the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program with up to $14.66 million in GO Virginia funds. Each GO Virginia regional council may apply for up to $1 million to support strategic initiatives in response to the economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the GO Virginia Board approved flexible policy changes to accelerate the deployment of funding. Applications will be accepted through the nine GO Virginia Regional Councils. For more information on the regional councils, click here.
The following four projects have been administratively approved through the new Economic Resilience and Recovery Program, totaling $341,800.
• GO Virginia Region 2 and the Office of the Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech will receive $100,000 for Rapid High-Throughput COVID-19 Testing project. The project will deliver timely COVID-19 test results to the New River Valley and Roanoke health districts with a projected 1,000 test samples analyzed per day. The project will also provide specialized on-the-job training to medical lab specialists and medical lab technician students hired to scale-up lab operations.
• GO Virginia Region 2 and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will receive $97,200 to offer virtual education, mentoring, and business assistance programming to companies throughout the region. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council is partnering with the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the counties of Botetourt, Montgomery, and Roanoke, and the Roanoke Economic Development Authority to build off their existing business accelerator program and deliver enhanced services and programming that is responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• GO Virginia Region 3 will receive $75,000 for a critical drone test delivery project to assess the efficacy and safety of increased last-mile delivery of COVID-19 medical supplies, tests, and equipment by commercial drones. The Virginia Growth Alliance is working with Virginia’s Center for Innovative Technology and commercial drone company, DroneUp, to complete the testing at St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville.
• GO Virginia Region 7 will receive $69,600 for the Back to Work Website and Information Program, which will create a “one-stop-shop” for businesses in the region. This project is a partnership between the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance and will be guided by the newly formed Back to Work Leadership Task Force. The website will feature information on business continuity, recovery, and worker training and retraining as well as content that specifically addresses business solutions through a webinar series.
“Now more than ever, we need to think creatively about how to utilize GO Virginia resources to address the economic challenges we face today and in the near future,” said Chair of the GO Virginia Board Tom Farrell. “The GO Virginia regions have demonstrated hard work over the last year with the myriad of projects, and now given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing innovation and ingenuity with a robust project pipeline that will deliver impact and address their regional economies’ recovery. We look forward to realizing the success of these projects and seeing economies bounce back and deliver new opportunities for individuals across the Commonwealth.”
Since GO Virginia’s inception in 2017, it has funded 90 projects and awarded approximately $30 million to support regional economic development efforts. More information about GO Virginia can be found here.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph NNE
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 3
75/61°F
77/63°F