Walking by Faith: A Gala Spotlighting Community Safety and Child Protection

Raising Awareness on Grooming and Its Impact on Our Communities.

On September 24, 2023, Living By His Grace Ministries opens its doors to the community for an enlightening afternoon at the DoubleTree Hilton in Blue Ridge Shadows. The “Walking by Faith” Gala, happening between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., is designed to bring light to the pressing concern of child safety and grooming in our neighborhoods.

Penny Kaye Hoeflinger, an author and survivor, passionately discusses her book “Avoiding the Octopus.” This literary work sheds light on the signs of grooming in our families and communities, urging everyone to be aware and vigilant. Her compelling message emphasizes that knowledge is our best defense, and it is crucial for every caring individual to have a copy of her book.

Sherriff Butler of Warren County brings a law enforcement perspective to the table, sharing personal stories of rescue. His insights into the police’s role in these delicate situations provide a new layer of understanding to attendees. Simultaneously, April White from DSS of Warren County dives deep into the complexities of when and how to report suspected grooming or child endangerment and the subsequent effects on families.

Highlighting the post-rescue phase, Reset 180 of Northern Virginia presents avenues for communities to assist those rescued, showing solidarity and support. Young adult author Sydney Dunlap also graces the event with insights into her book, “It Happened on a Saturday.” Targeted towards tweens and teens, the work provides valuable insights for this vulnerable age group.

In addition to the vital discussions, guests will be treated to a light lunch, including tea, coffee, and delectable treats from “Evine’s Naturally.” A silent auction is also on the agenda, with proceeds directed towards the Healing Totes Ministry and Penny Kaye Hoeflinger’s nonprofit initiative, Coffee House Farms.

In a world where our children face unprecedented challenges and dangers, it’s more vital than ever to come together as a community armed with knowledge and compassion. The “Walking by Faith” Gala serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action for everyone who wishes to create safer spaces for our younger generations.

Click here for tickets to the event.