Walking Mall Weekend – proposed traffic flow/parking work-around
To the Front Royal Business Community,
I hope everyone had a great weekend, even with the bad weather that rolled through. I was glad to see some businesses out and I hope you all saw the increase in foot traffic (and saw the benefit of it).
Now, I hate to ask this with all the controversy that has taken place over the past weeks, but I need your help. Please hear me out. And yes, as always, your comments are welcome.
We have been outspoken proponents of the Walking Mall since its inception. We’ve talked to so many people about the pros and cons, tried to make concessions and compromises where we were able and spent countless hours and many personal dollars to make this work… for the benefit of the town, the citizens, the businesses, and the community as a whole.
It’s been a lot of work but it was ‘happy work’, until this past weekend when we read in the paper that we were not to be included in the walking mall after this week.
Like many of you, I have set up a canopy, invited people into my shop, set up games and things to help occupy the kids who get bored in town with nothing else to do while the parents are eating or shopping or visiting. With the help of the owners of C&C Frozen Treats, we’ve tried to maintain a festive atmosphere to attract Warren County residents, as well as those from out of town to help our struggling fellow business owners.
My shop, sadly, is not “in the heart of things” and at times, only gets a second glance when people walk past on their way to have some great ice cream. If this end of Main Street is open to traffic, we won’t even get that second glance.
Parking has always been an issue here when there are festivals, etc, on Main St, and I know that was a large concern for some businesses when the Walking Mall began. From day one, we’ve said the parking signs should be priority parking signs and signs that actually say “Closed for Walking Mall” or something to that effect. Traffic flow has been something else that was mentioned as a concern for out-of-towners.
William Huck proposed a traffic flow/parking work-around that I wholeheartedly agreed with. After the town council meeting last week, I shared that plan with a member of the council. What we all heard during the meeting was that things would stay “as they are” through Labor Day, however, that was not carried through in Mr. Tedrick’s edict published by the newspaper last week.
When a town council member stopped me this morning, I told him I hadn’t appreciated that the decision of the council was to close Main Street (on my end of the street) at the clock area, leaving Chester St and Main St in front of my businesses open to traffic. His reply was that was NOT what he came away with after last week’s meeting.
To make a long story longer, we asked Mr. Tedrick to meet with us in front of the White Picket Fence to give him a visual of what our proposal was. So along with Will and the council member, we explained to Mr. Tedrick that closing the street from 405 Main to the Gazebo lot entrance would allow traffic to flow back to Main without impacting our walking mall activities.
Mr. Tedrick, who said he had no plans to change things until after Labor Day, said he had no choice because of the feedback from council members but to change that decision to take immediate effect (meaning this weekend, East Main would be open to traffic at Chester). Albeit, with the exception that he was asked to close High Street for Manor Line Market. The only thing (he said) that would change his mind is a request from 4 members of the town council asking for a redirection of his mandate.
Please voice your opinion on these. My hope is that with your help, we can continue to be included and allowed to set up our canopy, allowed to step off the curb, and let children and adults enjoy a game of chess or checkers or draw with chalk on the street.
Sue Laurence
Front Royal, Virginia
When our Senators are afoul of Law
No sooner had the ink dried on my editorial (Winchester Star, August 28) than I see Virginia’s Senate provides a textbook example of lawmakers violating the very law about which I wrote.
I cannot fault the Senators for not having read my editorial. But Senate Bill 5032 provides clear evidence that neither did these legislators read a law school textbook before crafting the bill.
The 21 senators who voted in favor of that bill will become felons when their encouragement results in an attack upon a police officer.
“The Virginia Senate approved legislation on Wednesday that would downgrade the legal penalty for a suspect found guilty of assaulting a police officer. Senate Bill 5032 would if signed into law, eliminate the state’s six-month mandatory minimum prison sentence for assaulting an officer,” reports National Review.
That bill is the textbook definition of aiding and abetting a criminal. Why? See my editorial (below).
We frequently hear these days, “No one is above the law.” Yet we behave as if these six words are meaningless.
Let’s consider a few city mayors and state governors whose actions – or lack thereof – meet every definition of criminality. These civic leaders flout the very law they have sworn to uphold.
A quick visit to the Cornell Law School web page will illustrate the point. We need only review four very basic legal definitions: aid, abet, accomplice, accessory. These words describe actions and persons who assist or encourage those who commit crimes.
Giving assistance or encouragement to someone engaged in the commission of a crime is itself a crime. And such aiding and abetting is criminally liable under the law to the same extent as the principle, that is, the person committing the crime.
If, for example, a mayor assists or encourages someone engaged in felony assault, aggravated assault, or assault and battery, that mayor is likewise liable for the same crime.
For instance, a defendant convicted of committing first-degree felony assault in Texas can receive a prison sentence ranging between anywhere from 5 years to life, plus a fine of $10,000 or more. Hence, a mayor aiding that defendant in that crime could receive that same punishment.
If truly “No one is above the law,” this might be an optimum time to ask ourselves why certain mayors and governors and not being charged with violation of the law.
Do any such mayors or governors in recent months come to mind? Your list might differ slightly from mine. But mine would include Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon, and Governor Kate Brown of that same state. My list would include Jay Robert Inslee, Washington State Governor, and Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan. Yours might include Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
By any reasonable standard, these civic leaders have encouraged, and assisted persons engaged in criminal assault and battery. They have restrained their own law enforcement officers from protecting their citizens while knowingly giving free-reign to thugs and mobs engaged in the destruction of both public and private property. Moreover, these elected civic leaders have failed to accept offered assistance in responding to this rampant criminal behavior.
These actions and lack of actions are the very definition of aid, abet, accomplice, and accessory — the words describing actions and persons who assist or encourage those who commit a crime.
Citizens must either use the law to bring these mayors and governors before the courts or must be prepared for more of the illegal activity we are now permitting.
Pray for our sheriff’s deputies
The importance of prayer is much greater than most of us realize. Prayer is powerful and can change events. Prayer moves the hand of God when we ask Him to intervene in our communities.
Prayer supports action and is the foundation to building a Christian response to crime reduction. Ephesians 6:12 informs us that our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the spiritual forces of evil.
People who commit crime are under the influence of a hostile enemy and prayer assists to free them from duress, addiction and despair. The local police and county sheriff’s deputies have the task of maintaining the peace, and the Christian community can play an active role in supporting their efforts.
Praying specifically for locations managed by the police may well bring tangible results. Individuals or prayer groups can pray for specific officers, staff and teams supporting their local policing area, as well as specific conditions and issues; and by doing so, offer powerful and prayerful support.
I am sure that there are many people praying for the Sheriff’s Office. I am writing this article to encourage many more to join this body of believers.
Without the Sheriff’s deputies and support personnel working in our communities, we would not appreciate the safe and secure lifestyles that we now enjoy. The thin blue line establishes a barrier between light and darkness, good and evil, setting boundaries that hold back crime and ensure our comfort and community safety.
We are convinced that the Lord wants to share His strategies and plans with His people and that we must position ourselves to hear His voice and be ready to pray or act as He leads. The Bible very clearly calls us to pray for those in authority: “I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone, for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
The Bible has much to say about civil governance (governing authorities that include law enforcement). Therefore, police officers are a governing authority. They have a mandate under legislation to enforce the laws that govern the city. In Romans 13:1-6, support of this position is conveyed: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established…”
Civil governance may be considered a ministry and therefore should be upheld according to the principles cited by Paul in 1 Timothy, Chapter 2. The book of Romans declares the rulers (authorities) are not a weapon against good works, but to evil. Officers have a specific mandate under God to confront and punish evil. Without that line of defense, lawlessness and violence would abound.
The word of God helps to put the world of law enforcement into perspective. The citizen’s use of scriptures, devotionals and prayers will protect those in law enforcement whose faith may be challenged due to the unpredictable and dangerous environment that they experience on a daily basis. The Sheriff’s Deputy must be one who administers the hand of justice here on earth on God’s behalf.
God takes particular interest in law enforcement to ensure they are ruling and discharging their duties justly: “The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; He directs it like a watercourse wherever he pleases” (Proverbs 21:1). God reserves the right to intervene where necessary.
This is where our prayers take action. God uses the Body of Christ to uphold the governing authorities for that very purpose. We must pray relentlessly for those who protect our families, homes and community. In this way we ensure a strong bond is established between citizen and the city and county employees whose foremost responsibility is to maintain our much cherished community security.
We pray, O God our Father, that you put a hedge around the Sheriff’s Office of this community. Bless the bereaved family of any fallen officer, remembering that the earth has no sorrow that the heavens cannot heal. God, please bless this community in a powerful way, and keep us in Your arms and in Your grace. We promise to give Our Lord the praise and glory in the precious name of Jesus. Amen.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Commentary: One perspective on the Confederate soldier statue debate
First, I want to congratulate the citizens of Warren County on having a civil conversation on whether to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier from the courthouse grounds. This conversation would not have been possible 10 years ago. And it would not have been possible without bloodshed 60 years ago.
That is progress – Slow progress. But progress.
My name is Stan Brooks. I have lived in Front Royal most of my life. My roots are deep in Warren County soil. I love Warren County. I cannot help it. I grew up here; witnessed its ever changing, ever evolving political social nature. I saw from a white person’s view the racial struggles. I saw my own family’s struggles and evolution with these issues. I saw and see my own.
I make no judgement on yours.
And for the record even though it makes no difference for they are not me and I am not them, I have two great-grandfathers and several great-uncles whose names are on that statue. I don’t pretend to know what they were thinking when they took up arms in 1861. I do not judge them. They were of a different time. They, like me and you, were products of what they knew. And in those days their view was not of a wider world.
Having said that, over the past half century I have read almost everything I could get my hands on about the war between the states and I’m pretty sure I could hold my own with anyone who cared to make a day, or a year, debating the mindset of a Confederate soldier or a Union one for that matter. I’m not writing this to debate the past – that is in the end an exercise in futility.
No, what I’m interested in is the future. It is the future that counts. Does removing this statue aid the future evolution of Warren County?
Is it a better idea to leave it where it is or to move it to a piece of private property? Some would argue to destroy it, but that is not the debate here. Only whether to move it. In an ideal world none of us would take offense at any statue. But statues are symbols. Ours and most cultures recognize them as such. They are there to remind us of great people or great deeds done in the name of service to humanity, to our country or our gods, or to symbolize an event. Certainly a statue of a Confederate soldier could fall into the last of those categories. And it is certainly debatable as to whether it falls into others.
Is that reason to leave it stand on the grounds of our center of justice for Warren County? Some would argue it is. And with some degree of logic I think. After all history is important to recognize, even with all its warts. And of course bravery is a trait we all admire. I doubt one could question the courage of the average Confederate soldier or the average Union soldier.
A footnote here: Robert E. Lee said after the war that he felt there should be no monuments to the war, north or south. That it was too terrible of an event to memorialize. Perhaps in these divisive times we should study and remember the horrors of war.
But here we are today discussing in a mostly civil way whether this statue, which was a symbol of a separate nation from ours, one which was unjust and founded on white supremacy, should still stand on the courthouse grounds in Warren County.
We are not killing each other over slavery, or hanging innocent black people in front of hundreds of cheering citizens. We are not blocking black students from entering Warren County schools, or watching marchers beaten for seeking voting rights on black and white TV screens.
Progress – It’s slow, TOO slow, but progress.
Now we are debating whether a statue that represents a nation built on white supremacy should remain on the hallowed grounds of equal justice for all. Warren County may vote to keep this statue there for now. And that will be a representation of what Warren County is.
For me. I hope not.
For me I think it is an act of understanding, of love, of respect to remove it from its place of prominence, to understand its effect on our fellow citizens and on our own conscience; to move forward toward a slightly more just society, toward a society that’s gets more diverse every day, and one in which we all will need to do our part to understand the other and to compromise when needed.
Moving this statue is a compromise.
Leaving it on the courthouse grounds is not, nor is destroying it.
Good luck to us all.
Stan Brooks
Front Royal, Virginia
(Editor’s note: Stan Brooks is a former Front Royal mayor and town councilman.)
Keep East Main Street weekend walking mall in place – for people and shelter animals
Regarding the request of “the few” who are calling for a reopening of Front Royal’s East Main Street to traffic on weekends.
Town Council wisely banned traffic during the pandemic from early Friday evenings to Monday morning in order to help small businesses, particularly restaurants, get customers back, some by simply reopening, others by expanding their customer areas on to the sidewalks and into the street.
To my mind, it has worked and could work better if the two or three store operators pressing for reopening to curbside parking used their imaginations and made themselves more customer-friendly. First, they claim that banning parking on Main on weekends adversely affects their businesses (mostly antiques, jewelry, and an art gallery/store).
What?
How about the public parking lots less than a block away from East Main, a minute’s walk away that is no problem for this 87-year-old!
My personal experience, helping in a fundraiser each Friday evening called “Yappy Hour” (6-8 p.m.), has been to see more people strolling Main Street in the late afternoon than at any time during my 18-year residency in Warren County. I have also noted shop owners sitting in darkened stores, whatever the hour of the day, awaiting customers to come to them rather than displaying samples of their wares on, say, a sidewalk table, or easel, and chatting up the browsers and inviting them into their places of business to look around. It’s called salesmanship.
In short, use your moxie and don’t disturb what is a good thing for the majority. Handled with resourcefulness this could be a good thing for all – including our Julia Wagner Animal Shelter which sorely needs the funds from our outdoor Main Street weekend event that could not successfully be held without the outdoor space provided.
Malcolm Barr Sr.
Warren County
Service Above Self
“Service Above Self.”
This motto was coined by Rotarian Frank Collins when he was asked to address participants at the second annual Rotary Convention in 1911. In his impromptu speech, he shared with the club how the phrase “service, not self” was fundamental to being a strong Rotarian.
At the 1950 Rotary Convention, the motto, having struck a chord with all Rotarians, was modified, then officially adopted.
Mr. Collin’s remarks continue to resistant today, 100 years later.
A Rotarian for 75 years, Dr. Robert E. L. Miller Jr., my grandfather, lived his life by this code. A dentist for 67 years, his dedication to his family, church, practice, and community was exemplified in everything he did.
Preceding his death, the Rotary Club of Front Royal created the annual “Robert E. L. “Bob” Miller Community Service Award” in honor of his 75 years of service to the Front Royal-Warren County community.
Now, ten years later, the award has been discontinued.
The question is why?
Are Rotarians of this group really living the international Four-Way-Test: Is it [the] truth? It is fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Why do you discontinue an award for an individual who served his community through Rotary for 75 years?
Service above self, a worthy motto for us all.
That is the question I ask.
Ashley Miller
Front Royal, Virginia
A Task Force is needed to investigate the EDA and Warren County’s finances
Millions of dollars are presumed lost or stolen, possibly in assets or stashed in off-shore accounts. Do we, the taxpayers, know exactly what and how much is missing? We are the ones paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to Attorneys and an Accounting Firm, yet we have never gotten balanced budget sheets from the EDA nor Warren County government.
I have a request to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. I ask the board to please call the Virginia State Police, Department of Justice, or the Federal Bureau of Investigations and request a TASK FORCE come into Warren County and perform a real audit of EDA and Warren County’s finances. The government can and will do this. If there was ever a time for transparency, it is now.
We are currently throwing good money after bad. Stop the lawsuits, Town of Front Royal v. EDA, EDA v. numerous defendants, Warren County is paying the bill.
Get a task force here. Every document, every keystroke, emails, you name it, leaves a digital footprint. These attempts at covering up have been discovered and will come to light shortly.
Please join me in emailing and calling the Warren County Board of Supervisors and asking for a State or Federal TASK FORCE to do a thorough investigation into Warren County and the EDA’s financials.
This will save taxpayer money in the long run and help restore faith in our local government.
Kristie Sours Atwood
Warren County