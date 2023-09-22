Walking with History: A Fundraiser Tour to Remember the Fallen

Battlefield Tour and Virtual Experience to Benefit Wreaths Across America.

This October, history enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to walk the grounds where the Battle of New Market transpired while simultaneously supporting the non-profit Wreaths Across America. At the heart of this initiative are historians Sarah Kay Bierle and Jon Tracey, who are combining their passion for history with a cause close to their hearts.

Scheduled for Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., the fundraiser battlefield tour at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park promises attendees an enriching experience. While tracing the paths of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets and the Union soldiers they clashed with, participants will cover approximately 1.5 miles of historic terrain. Tickets are required for the fundraiser tour and are $25 per person and may be acquired here.

However, it’s not just about the battle itself. The tour will delve deep into stories of the soldiers and cadets, detailing the lengthy process of laying these heroes to rest, with many finding their final resting place in Winchester National Cemetery.

For those unable to step onto the battlefield in person, there’s a virtual alternative. A donation of $17 grants access to a recorded history program available on October 7, discussing fresh research on the Battle of New Market and the significance of Winchester National Cemetery. Tickets for the virtual program may also be acquired here.

The goal is straightforward and noble: to raise $3,000 to help Wreaths Across America place more wreaths at Winchester National Cemetery during the holidays. Bierle and Tracey are leveraging their extensive research and guiding skills, even donating their time to this worthy cause. Their commitment is evident in their past works and affiliations, with both holding significant positions at Emerging Civil War, a platform dedicated to sharing original articles related to the American Civil War and fostering a community of budding researchers and historians.

Their motivation? For Bierle, the gratitude she feels for the sacrifices of soldiers resonates deeply. “This year, we will have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of these fallen soldiers… they are not forgotten,” she expressed. For Tracey, who has extensively researched Winchester National Cemetery, the act of remembering is diverse. Whether it’s walking the battleground or placing a wreath, each gesture is a tribute to the soldiers’ memory.

With the combined allure of history and a heartwarming cause, this fundraiser offers a unique experience for attendees, both in-person and virtual. As Bierle encapsulated, “Come join us on October 1 or virtually on October 7. We hope many will join us… to create a meaningful, honoring experience.” The layers of Civil War history in the Shenandoah Valley beckon with a message of remembrance, learning, and tribute.

Click here to make a donation to Emerging Civil War’s fundraiser for Wreaths Across America and participate on the battlefield or virtually.