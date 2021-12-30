Local News
Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Virginia to dispense authorized COVID 19 antiviral medication
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting this week. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.
Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.
“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication, and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
More information about these new medications to help treat COVID-19 can be found here:
• FDA News Release: FDA Authorizes First Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19
• Paxlovid EUA Letter of Authorization
• Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid
• Molnupiravir EUA Letter of Authorization
• Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir
PAXLOVID has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death;
MOLNUPIRAVIR has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
The emergency use of PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.
Local News
Rooted in Kindness Campaign
The Northwestern Community Services Board Prevention and Wellness Services will be focusing on positive messaging related to kindness during the month of January, to bring light and inspiration during a time in which there is often high rates of Seasonal Depression and excessive stress and anxiety due to the colder, darker months and COVID-19. The goal of this campaign is to provide inspiration, education, and motivation without minimizing the feelings or complex reality that many face.
The foundation of the campaign is the “tree” which takes on multiple different aspects that can be related to life and the obstacles we face, but how we can continue to grow. The goals of the campaign are to deliver the following through positive messaging:
- To raise awareness about the stigma that surrounds mental health;
- To encourage community members to create healthy routines, connect with others, and find the positive despite the current struggles we all face;
- To foster connection and resilience in our communities by emphasizing kindness.
During each week of the campaign, there will be a call-to-action with tips, activities, and education to promote kindness in our communities. There are various ways to engage in the campaign, including social media engagement. To keep up-to-date with the campaign, follow @LordfairfaxYRA on all social media platforms for infographics, photos, and quotes. Please feel free to share their posts and include their hashtag #NWRootedinkindess. Get involved. Be creative. Implement #NWRootedinKindess into your everyday work this month. Find ways to connect while educating the community about being kind to self and others.
In addition, yard signs with messages of kindness have been purchased as part of this effort. Interested in displaying a yard sign? Email youthresourcealliance@gmail.com to get your FREE sign! See a sign? Take a picture and be sure to tag @lordfairfaxyra and use the hashtag #NWRootedinKindess.
About the Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Local News
Valley Health urges vigilance heading into holiday weekend
With area hospitals and outpatient locations treating a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 patients, Valley Health is appealing to the community to curtail plans for New Year’s socializing and soften the holiday’s impact on our local health care resources.
“Our caregivers have given their all for nearly two years to save lives and fight COVID-19 in our community,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They have shown remarkable resiliency, but like all of us, they’re growing tired. We are asking the community to renew their vigilance, pull together, and help stop the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health’s six hospitals are currently treating 145 patients for COVID-19, about 85% of whom are unvaccinated. According to Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Physician Executive, the most severely ill patients are unvaccinated, underscoring the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and boosters.
“The data and scientific evidence overwhelmingly point to the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Sabbagh. “I implore residents to get vaccinated or boosted, continue to follow masking recommendations, and consider implementing social distancing measures such as canceling New Year’s events where the virus could easily spread. The Omicron variant we are now confronting is more contagious than previous versions of this virus and is spreading rapidly in our community.”
Hospital Visiting Curtailed – Level Red
Patient visitation at Valley Health hospitals remains at “Level Red” to reduce the risk of transmission between visitors, patients, and caregivers. At this time, only approved Care Partners are permitted to visit hospitalized patients. “Social visiting” is not allowed, and those accompanying patients to outpatient appointments will be asked to wait in their cars.
Symptomatic Testing
Our region is experiencing a shortage of testing resources – at-home test kits are unavailable at many local retailers and there are long lines at testing sites.
Your primary care physician is the first option for care for those with mild to moderate symptoms. When that is not an option, Valley Health Urgent Care locations offer online appointments with the following day’s schedule available beginning at midnight each day. Individuals can also select an in-person or telehealth appointment. Once available appointments are taken, individuals may walk-in for care. Walk-in wait times are currently high due to heavy volume.
Valley Health Urgent Care locations do not offer COVID testing for asymptomatic patients who were exposed to COVID and only offer travel testing for individuals with a provider’s order.
The Emergency Department is for Emergencies
Across the country, patient volumes in emergency rooms have led to long waits and capacity concerns. If you have virus symptoms, especially with complicating medical conditions, it is best to err on the side of caution – don’t wait to be seen. However, Valley Health officials are urging those with mild symptoms or who simply want a test to NOT go to the Emergency Department. Despite the current bottlenecks in testing, individuals are encouraged to locate tests through their primary care provider, an urgent care clinic, or an at-home antigen test.
“All of our hospital care teams remain ready to provide emergency and acute treatment for patients with illnesses and injuries of all kinds,” explained Sabbagh. “But we need the community’s help to safeguard resources. If you are having symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain – which may indicate COVID-19 and many other critical illnesses – you should call 911 or seek care in an emergency department. But if you need testing, please don’t call 911.”
“We are still all in this together,” Nantz reflected. “We can help our coworkers, patients, families, and friends respond safely, rationally, and thoughtfully to create the best possible outcomes. We can listen to one another, be thoughtful, and understand that we are dealing with this crisis together, not separately.”
Visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus for updates on Valley Health visitation policies and other service adjustments.
(from Valley Health Press Release)
Local News
Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam on COVID case numbers
The COVID case numbers are a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic. It’s important to understand why.
We have all studied the “number of cases” for many months now, but this data point means something different today, compared to this time last year.
One year ago, vaccines had just become available, so nearly no one had gotten a shot. Today, more than 14 million shots have been given in Virginia. Only nine states have given more shots, and those states are all larger than Virginia. That’s good news, and it’s thanks to a lot of hard work by Virginians.
Vaccinations are keeping people safe, even as the omicron variant spreads. Data from around the world show that if people have gotten vaccinated, and then get COVID, then symptoms are likely to be minor. That’s how the vaccines are designed to work, and it’s more good news.
As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital.
The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable if everyone gets their shots.
This is really important because people working in hospitals are exhausted—nurses, doctors, and everyone. They have worked tirelessly for months to care for people who have gotten sick. Please go to the hospital only if you believe you really need to. It’s not fair to put even more pressure on hospital workers to care for people whose sickness is avoidable.
Everyone can take easy steps to help.
- It’s a good idea to stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.
- It’s a good idea to wear a mask when you’re around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated.
- If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and local health departments all across Virginia.
- If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated. This will make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.
- If you have chosen not to get your shots, you need to wear a mask and practice social distancing—to protect yourself and other people.
- If you believe you need a test, please know that PCR tests are widely available, and more rapid antigen test kits are becoming available every day. You can click here to find testing sites. The federal government is in the process of making more than 500 million free at-home tests available. It’s important to understand that supplies of rapid antigen tests are limited across the country, so everyone needs to use good judgment when seeking these.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
Traps Don’t Discriminate!
This Great Horned Owl was the unintentional victim of a trap set to kill squirrels. The owl was found with the trap around the left leg, which had cut off circulation.
Though there was no fracture on intake, the limb was extremely swollen and cool to the touch, and our staff was concerned that the tissue in the leg would die from lack of blood supply. We began physical therapy, warm compresses, and anti-inflammatories, but the owl had an extremely guarded prognosis.
This trap was legally placed by a professional trapper, but even in the best of circumstances, these traps can unintentionally harm non-target wildlife. Trapping and killing wildlife without addressing the reason they are present is rarely a solution to human-wildlife conflicts, as new animals will soon move into the same area. If you can determine how wild animals are accessing your home and you can close off that entryway, humane trapping and moving outside on the same property can be a solution (relocation off property is not humane nor legal).
We appreciate that this trapper found the owl quickly and took action. Had the owl been in that trap for even an hour longer, it could have been the difference between life and death.
Luckily, sometimes wildlife surprise even our most experienced staff with their ability to recover from unimaginable injuries! After a week in care, this Great Horned Owl has now been moved outside to our pre-release caging where it will have the opportunity to use the affected limb more and do its own physical therapy. Here you can see the owl perching normally, something this bird could not do on intake!
If you are having trouble with squirrels, or any animal you consider a nuisance, please call the Center for advice before resorting to lethal traps or illegal relocation and avoid placing traps outdoors where unintentional victims can be harmed.
This owl is our 3,302 patient in 2021!
Between food, medications, anesthetics, bandaging materials, diagnostics, and other care, a patient like this can easily cost us over $1,000 per week.
Did you know that we don’t charge for our services? And we don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely completely on donations to help wild animals and return them to their wild homes.
Please, consider making a tax-deductible donation to BRWC today!
With your donation, you will play a critical role in protecting our native wildlife. In addition, you’ll receive member benefits, including:
- A one-year subscription to The Ridgeline, BRWC’s quarterly newsletter;
- BRWC branded membership gift – received when you join and with each annual renewal;
- discounts on BRWC merchandise.
Crime/Court
Holloway cited in November dog charge
After numerous complaints of his large mastiff dogs running loose in the neighborhood Mayor Chris Holloway has been issued a summons to appear in Warren County Circuit Court on Jan. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m.
According to a November 28 citation issued by Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant C.R. Clatterbuck, Holloway was charged with a single count of dogs running at large, which carries a maximum $200 penalty.
Clatterbuck’s incident report states he arrived in the area of Academy Drive and Virginia Avenue for a dog bite call and “observed two very large brown dogs in the middle of Academy Drive.” He wrote that he “observed a male subject (identified as Holloway) attempting to contain the dogs, but the dogs were not listening.” Once the dogs were contained and Clatterbuck spoke to Holloway, the dog owner “explained that his dogs were nice and did not bite anyone,” the report states.
The citizen who made the initial call for assistance, Cheryl Langlais, reached out to Royal Examiner the evening of the incident. She relayed that she and her adult son had been walking in their neighborhood when the dogs approached the pair in a menacing manner. She stated that the dogs had frequently roamed the neighborhood and she felt that the situation was “an accident waiting to happen”.
Langlais said in a telephone interview that the dogs were “growling and barking before grabbing my son’s arm and leg.” It was at that point that Langlais called police, hastily telling the dispatcher that the dog had “bitten my child” before ending the call and attempting to help her son.
Langlais explained that though the dog grabbed her son, its teeth had latched on to loose portions of his clothing and not penetrated to his skin. Clatterbuck’s report confirmed that there was no bite injury and noted that the dogs had “come up to them and nudged them hard.”
Upon speaking to Holloway, Clatterbuck writes in the report that “Mr. Holloway showed me in the rear of his fence, he had green fence post driven into the ground to attempt to contain the dogs due to a short fence issue.” Holloway, according to the incident report, stated that he had been pricing fencing at a local store and planned to install a new fence.
Following that conversation, Clatterbuck wrote that he contacted dispatch and “spoke to other deputies who both advised me we have dealt with the same issue with same dogs multiple times.” He stated that Holloway was issued a summons for dog at large and given information regarding available fencing.
Langlais told Royal Examiner that she had tried to be neighborly regarding Holloway’s dogs and had tried to help “round them up” in the past when they had escaped from the waist-high fence.
“All of this could have been avoided with an act of civility on Holloway’s part, had he simply apologized or inquired if everyone was okay. He is not neighborly, not a good citizen, particularly as a leader.”
Royal Examiner reached out to Holloway for comment, but he did not respond.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA launches Paws & Pages thanks to a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund CFNSV
Get your reading in at the Winchester SPCA and help a homeless pet feel a little less lonely.
Stop by the adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601) during the week from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and participate in the shelter’s animal and reader enrichment program, Paws & Pages.
There are two reading stations set up in the adoption center. Grab a cushion on your way into the cat or dog room, place yourself in front of a kennel, and make the shelter feel a little more like home. Programs like Paws & Pages have been proven to enhance reading skills for the reader and reduce kennel stress for the pets.
Readers of all ages are welcome. Students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Bring your own book or read one provided.
Paws & Pages is made possible due to a grant from the Cochran Family Youth Fund through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Downloadable brochure for the full history of this local animal and reader enrichment program can be found here: winchesterspca.org/paws-pages
