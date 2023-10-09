Walt Mabe’s Reflective Journey as Shenandoah Supervisor: Listening, Adapting, and Delivering

A Leader Focused on Democracy and Community Involvement.

In this Meet the Candidate session, our publisher, Mike McCool, spoke with Walt Mabe, the current supervisor of the Shenandoah District, who is nearing the end of his inaugural term and has decided to run for a second term.

Walt’s entry into politics was not a walk in the park. In his debut year, the challenges were immense, yet he recalls it as “one of the best learning experiences.” Despite the hurdles, the board, under his leadership, initiated a practice of enhanced public participation. Mabe believes in “letting people that want to speak, speak.” While the vocal minorities on either side of debates are often the loudest, Walt’s mission is to reach the majority, the silent middle, by listening to all sides. This approach, he believes, allows for decisions that benefit the majority.

Over the past few years, the Shenandoah district, under Mabe’s watchful eye, has seen significant improvements and changes. From parks being developed in almost every district to increased amenities, the community has steadily grown and evolved. However, the journey hasn’t been without its bumps. With changing landscapes come challenges. Places initially meant for recreation have now turned into permanent dwellings. This transition brings infrastructural and logistical obstacles that need to be tackled, and Mabe acknowledges the difficulties, especially in areas like Shenandoah Farms. Yet, he believes in learning, adapting, and ensuring the best for his community.

As the discussion wrapped up, a few things were evident. Walt Mabe is not just a supervisor but also a keen learner and listener. He values the community’s input and believes in gradual, constructive change. Though he notes that “change is a really difficult thing,” he remains committed to ensuring that it benefits the majority.