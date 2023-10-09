Meet the Candidates
Walt Mabe’s Reflective Journey as Shenandoah Supervisor: Listening, Adapting, and Delivering
A Leader Focused on Democracy and Community Involvement.
In this Meet the Candidate session, our publisher, Mike McCool, spoke with Walt Mabe, the current supervisor of the Shenandoah District, who is nearing the end of his inaugural term and has decided to run for a second term.
Walt’s entry into politics was not a walk in the park. In his debut year, the challenges were immense, yet he recalls it as “one of the best learning experiences.” Despite the hurdles, the board, under his leadership, initiated a practice of enhanced public participation. Mabe believes in “letting people that want to speak, speak.” While the vocal minorities on either side of debates are often the loudest, Walt’s mission is to reach the majority, the silent middle, by listening to all sides. This approach, he believes, allows for decisions that benefit the majority.
Over the past few years, the Shenandoah district, under Mabe’s watchful eye, has seen significant improvements and changes. From parks being developed in almost every district to increased amenities, the community has steadily grown and evolved. However, the journey hasn’t been without its bumps. With changing landscapes come challenges. Places initially meant for recreation have now turned into permanent dwellings. This transition brings infrastructural and logistical obstacles that need to be tackled, and Mabe acknowledges the difficulties, especially in areas like Shenandoah Farms. Yet, he believes in learning, adapting, and ensuring the best for his community.
As the discussion wrapped up, a few things were evident. Walt Mabe is not just a supervisor but also a keen learner and listener. He values the community’s input and believes in gradual, constructive change. Though he notes that “change is a really difficult thing,” he remains committed to ensuring that it benefits the majority.
The Road Ahead: Robin Cooke on Frederick County’s Growing Pains and Promises
Balancing Growth with Infrastructure: A Priority for Frederick County.
Frederick County, recognized as the fastest-growing county in the state, teeters on the edge of rapid expansion. But is it prepared for the challenges that come with this accelerated growth? Robin Cooke, a Republican candidate for the Board of Supervisors representing the Opequon District, has set her sights on the pressing concerns and developmental trajectory of the county.
The surging population, particularly in areas like Stephens City and Lake Frederick, inevitably places a strain on the local infrastructure. Stephens City alone will soon see the rise of 690 homes as a part of the D.R. Horton development. With Lake Frederick planning for 2,200 homes, the concern about the district’s roads—particularly Route 11, 277 (Frederick Pike), and I-81—becomes paramount.
Cooke, reflecting on her personal experiences in education, highlights another troubling area—schooling. Sherando, an already overcrowded school, faces logistical issues for expansion. Students, even at the university level, appear to be struggling more than ever before. Cook’s professional background offers unique insights into the depth of the issue. As a former university professor in North Carolina, she noted a concerning lack of basic math skills among students, indicative of a more significant educational lapse.
Despite these challenges, Cooke’s optimism remains unshaken. One of her top priorities is improving the emergency response times in Lake Frederick. The approval of a much-needed fire station, which has been on the docket since 2006, is a step in the right direction. Still, with years passing before any action, there’s a sense of urgency to finalize the plans.
As the district experiences unprecedented growth, the collaboration between small towns along Route 11 is crucial. These towns, integral to the county’s fabric, add layers of complexity to the governance and development processes.
Yet, it’s not just about addressing the problems. Cooke believes there’s immense potential for small businesses to thrive, especially along the Fairfax Pike Corridor. With an increasing population and residents expressing a desire to support local enterprises rather than venturing into Northern Virginia or neighboring towns, the potential for economic growth and community bonding is ripe.
In addition to these, Cooke emphasizes the importance of schools, even for communities predominantly consisting of older adults. After all, many move closer to family, and ensuring a good education for their grandchildren becomes a shared ambition.
With candidates like Robin Cooke taking the helm, it’s evident that while the road to managing growth has its challenges, the journey is filled with opportunities.
For more information about Robin Cooke – click here to visit her website.
Front Royal’s New Voice: Connie Marshner’s Blend of Tradition and Future Vision
An “Un-Candidate” Vision: From Railroad Safety to Lifelong Communities.
Connie Marshner, the self-described “un-candidate,” is throwing her hat in the ring for one of two coveted seats in Front Royal’s Town Council this November 7th. Her unique perspective, shaped by a diverse background and deep-rooted connections to Front Royal, promises an innovative approach to town challenges.
Marshner’s journey with Front Royal began in the 1980s when her family planted their roots in town. Despite being a newcomer to the electoral landscape, she isn’t a stranger to local governance. Since 2017, she’s been an integral part of the Front Royal Planning Commission, now serving as its vice-chair. Her decision to run is a testament to the “call of duty,” urging her to be the change she wished to see. Instead of succumbing to preconceived notions, Marshner encourages voters to perceive her as an individual, one whose narrative spans growing up as a Navy child, attaining a master’s degree in Ireland, and lending her expertise as a public policy researcher in the heart of Washington.
One pivotal moment that nudged Marshner towards this electoral journey revolves around the ongoing concerns about railroad crossing safety in Shenandoah Shores. It wasn’t just about the problem but the palpable inaction over solutions that had been on paper for three decades. This urgency for new voices resonated deeply with her. Speaking of Front Royal’s inevitable growth, Marshner emphasized the essence of effective management. Rather than merely seeing the town as a hub, she visualizes it as a “lifelong community.” A place that embraces residents across various life stages – from the youthful exuberance of apartment living to serene days in retirement homes, ensuring they don’t drift away towards the allure of “bedroom communities.”
Marshner’s vision doesn’t end here. She’s passionate about breathing life back into downtown, championing the cause for sidewalks and bike trails, and optimizing the trolley system for the town’s diligent workforce. She’s also keen on reimagining zoning laws to promote mixed-use development while being steadfast about enforcing regulations to manage blighted properties.
Closing her candid discussion, Marshner unveiled her strongest card – the ability to think differently, unshackled from the chains of local political webs. She aspires to be a bridge builder and a coalition creator, propelling Front Royal towards a future it truly deserves.
Delegate Dave LaRock Mounts Surprise Write-In Bid for Virginia State Senate District 1
Challenging Republican Norms: LaRock Aims to Fill Open District 1 Senate Seat.
Dave LaRock is taking an unexpected route back to political prominence. After suffering a primary defeat at the hands of businessman Timmy French, LaRock is embarking on a write-in campaign for the Virginia State Senate seat in District 1. As election day approaches, LaRock sits down with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio, shedding light on his unexpected political move and the reasons behind it.
Questioning Republican Values
Virginia stands at a crucial juncture with a Republican governor, Youngkin, at the helm. LaRock feels the urgent need for “good representation” that genuinely resonates with core conservative values. In the interview, LaRock voiced concerns about French’s commitment to Republican ideals, even going so far as to label him a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only). French’s campaign signs, seen alongside those of Democrats in Frederick County, further raised LaRock’s eyebrows. This, according to LaRock, poses a “dilemma” for GOP leaders, leaving them in a quandary about rallying behind French.
Addressing his unique write-in strategy, LaRock intends to underline these worries, hoping to sway voters in his favor. Though write-in campaigns are challenging, he drew parallels with successful efforts like that of Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, indicating a glimmer of hope for his cause.
Comparing Political Chops
LaRock didn’t mince words, pointing out French’s ambiguity on pressing GOP matters like abortion and the Second Amendment. Moreover, with seasoned Valley legislators hanging up their boots, LaRock believes French’s lack of political experience might be detrimental. “We need power and credibility,” he emphasized.
In stark contrast, LaRock proudly recalled his ten-year stint as a delegate, marked by his readiness to diverge from party leadership when necessary. For instance, he cast a dissenting vote against Dominion Energy’s proposed legislation, which was backed by others. Such independence, in LaRock’s view, is essential for thorough bill scrutiny and effective legislation.
Acknowledging the arduous road ahead for write-in candidates, LaRock remains optimistic. He believes that a well-informed electorate could tilt the scales in his favor. Moreover, he threw down the gauntlet, inviting French for a public discourse to juxtapose their beliefs and qualifications.
LaRock’s determination is evident. His mission is clear: ensure District 1 is led by a committed conservative leader in Richmond. As the election looms, LaRock is all set for a spirited, if unconventional, fight for the State Senate seat that eluded him just a few months ago.
Front Royal’s Town Council Race: Candidates Share Visions on Housing and Blight
Candidates Open Up About Their Plans and Backgrounds at Recent Forum.
On September 27, the Warren County Builders Association played host to a riveting forum featuring candidates eyeing a seat on the Front Royal Town Council.
Melissa DeDomenico-Payne: A familiar face in the Front Royal political scene, Melissa has been serving on the Town Council since her appointment in January 2023. A local resident since 1971, she vividly remembers the water pollution issues from Avtex during her younger days. Melissa’s approach to blighted properties leans heavily on beefing up the enforcement of rental rules and town codes. She’s vocal about the need for affordable housing. Melissa’s rich background in public service was a focal point during her closing, and she urged builders to establish better communication channels with the council.
Connie Marshner: Branding herself as the “uncandidate,” Connie brings a fresh perspective, free from the binds of political history. She moved to Front Royal in 1995 and recalls a childhood dictated by her Navy family’s frequent relocations. Her take on neglected properties echoes a common sentiment—more hands on deck. She envisions Front Royal as a “lifelong community” with houses everyone can afford. Ending her segment, Connie painted a picture of Front Royal at a crossroads, emphasizing the need to cherish its unique charm and walkable streets.
Glenn Wood: A true Front Royal son, Glenn’s roots trace back to his school days in the local institutions. After dedicating half a century to manufacturing and human resources, he hung up his professional boots, although his heart remains tethered to community service. Glenn expresses deep concern over blighted properties, advocating for prompt actions. On the housing frontier, he’s all for partnerships that benefit those earning under $50k annually. In wrapping up, Glenn put his planning commission experience on display, pledging to ensure the well-being of Front Royal’s residents.
Missing from the forum was the fourth candidate, Skip Rogers, who couldn’t make it to the event. The discussions from that evening painted a clear picture of each candidate’s vision for Front Royal, especially on burning topics like blight and housing affordability. As election day approaches, the residents of Front Royal are undoubtedly better equipped to cast their votes.
Warren County Builders Association Spotlights School Board Hopefuls: Pence & Mabie Talk Education
Candidates Pence and Mabie Weigh in on Bullying, Homeschooling, and Community Engagement.
With the Warren County Builders Association as the backdrop, a pivotal discussion surrounding the direction of local education was presented, showcasing school board candidates Kristen Pence of the South River District and Amber Mabie of the Shenandoah District. Their perspectives, experiences, and solutions took center stage, providing Warren County residents with an in-depth look into their educational aspirations for the region.
Kristen Pence: A Warren County High School alumna, Pence has roots deeply embedded in the community. With a dual role as a veterinarian and a parent, Pence leveraged her four-year tenure on the school board, emphasizing her unwavering commitment. She drew attention to her consistent efforts over the past term, treating the board seat as a full-time job, and her constant engagement with students, parents, and teachers.
Amber Mabie: Mabie’s narrative was equally compelling. A long-standing resident of Warren County and a mother to eight, Mabie exhibited her intimate familiarity with the local school system. With a rich tapestry of experiences ranging from classroom volunteering to substitute teaching, Mabie made a strong case for her grassroots approach to education. She was passionate in her stance against political interference in schools, underscoring the need for an untainted educational environment.
The Core Issues:
Bullying and Student Violence: Rick Novak, the evening’s moderator, didn’t hesitate to address one of the most pressing issues: the alarming increase in bullying and student violence. Mabie passionately voiced her perspective, emphasizing the paramount importance of teacher safety and advocating for reinforced in-school support. Pence, while echoing the sentiment of robust support, stressed the necessity of not just having discipline policies but also ensuring they are effectively enforced.
Homeschooling vs. Public Schooling: This debate took an interesting turn, with Pence acknowledging the growing homeschooling community in Warren County. She advocated for the respect of diverse educational choices while emphasizing her commitment to bolstering public education. Mabie, on the other hand, emphasized the crucial insights gained from having children within the public system and was candid in her skepticism about school board members without this connection.
As they wrapped up, both candidates exhibited a deep-seated commitment to the community. Pence focused on student behavioral challenges and underscored the importance of family engagement. Mabie, casting a wider societal net, championed inclusivity, safety, and the urgent need to address pressing social challenges affecting students.
As the election date of November 7 nears, voters will undoubtedly be reflecting upon the depth and breadth of perspectives presented during this seminal event.
Solo Spotlight: Candidates Stand Alone at Warren County Builders Association Forum
Warren County Builders Association Hosts Noteworthy Candidate Forum.
Warren County’s Builders Association took a significant stride in strengthening community ties and promoting transparency by hosting its first-ever candidate forum.
George Cline, President of the Warren County Builders Association, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming participation and emphasized the Association’s continuous commitment to the community. Since its establishment in 2006, the association has launched various philanthropic initiatives, from scholarships at the Blue Ridge Tech Center to supporting local veterans and families in need.
Not all the candidates were able to attend the forum. Some are running unopposed.
- Melanie Salins – North River School Board
Melanie, a re-election candidate, emphasized the importance of parents in the education process. Voicing concerns about elitism in education organizations, she advocated for increased parental involvement. Salins also acknowledged the positive strides Warren County Public Schools have made, including the accomplishments at Blue Ridge Tech.
- Angie Moore – Clerk of the Court
Angie provided an insight into the vast responsibilities of the Circuit Court. During her tenure, she has made significant strides in digitizing documents, securing grants, and maintaining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore showcased her qualifications, emphasizing her commitment to the role. Unopposed.
- John Bell – Commonwealth Attorney
With a personal touch, John shared his family stories and the importance of justice in a small-town setting. He discussed the challenges brought forth by the pandemic and the need for a prosecutor who understands the community. Unopposed.
- Crystal Cline – Warren County Sheriff: Crystal underlined the importance of bolstering resources for the Sheriff’s Office. She commended the dedication of deputies, highlighting the need for specialized training and equipment. Crystal stressed the importance of dedicated school resource officers and effective community support. Mark Butler is also running for sheriff.
- Janice Butler-Shanks – Warren County Treasurer: Janice, the Republican nominee for Treasurer, emphasized the Treasurer’s role in managing and collecting taxes. Drawing upon her extensive background in local businesses and government, she committed to upholding the highest standards in office. Allison Ross is also running for treasurer.
- Sherry Sowers – Commissioner of Revenue: As a long-serving Commissioner, Sherry discussed her dedication to assisting Warren County residents. She addressed the improvements in liaising with contractors regarding business licenses and encouraged community members to seek help when needed. Unopposed.
The inaugural candidate forum by the Warren County Builders Association marked a significant step toward enhancing community engagement. Each candidate showed a deep commitment to their roles and a vision for a better Warren County.
