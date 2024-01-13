Walter Lee Vickers, Sr. (1942 – 2024)

Walter Lee Vickers, Sr., 81, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Marc Roberson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mr. Vickers was born May 9, 1942, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Arley F. and Pauline V. Funk Vickers.

Mr. Vickers served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a former member of the Front Royal Jaycees and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #1283 Winchester. He was a volunteer fireman with the Shawnee Fire and Rescue Department and the Round Hill Fire Department. He worked for Avtex and O’Sullivan and retired from Berryville Graphics. Mr. Vickers was a member of the Welltown United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Walter Lee Vickers, Jr. (Beckie) of Stephens City and Michael Vickers of Winchester; one daughter, Kimberly Vickers Shifflett (Brian) of Front Royal; one brother, Tommy Vickers (Debbie) of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Walraven, Bryan Vickers, Ashley Kenney, Eric Sothen, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, and Austin Shifflett; four great-grandchildren, Madison Vickers, Bella Vickers, Barrett Vickers, and Brantlee Vickers; and very special family, Jesse, and Becky Riley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Vickers.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Jon Walraven, Mike Vickers, Brian Shifflett, Cody Shifflett, Mike Moore, and David Kaufman.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.