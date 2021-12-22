Walter Smith Knave, Sr. (1937 – 2021)

Walter Smith Knave, Sr., 84, of Front Royal, Virginia enters into God’s tender loving care on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Dottie Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Knave was born on May 9, 1937, in Linden, Virginia to the late Willie Smith Knave and the late Agnes Sprouse Dawson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Walter “Chip” Knave, Jr. He was a carpenter and served for the National Guard. He was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Helen M. Knave; son, Michael “Mike” Knave; daughter, Jeanie Deem-Tharpe; two sisters, Eleanor Clarke and Bessie Hawes; two grandsons, Sean Deem and Brandon “Drew” Deem and close friend that was like a son, Robert “Bob” Thomas.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home.